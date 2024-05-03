Somerset vs Essex Match Prediction
SOM
38%
Chance of Winning
ESS
62%
First class
Cooper Associates County Ground
Facts:
- The last clash between the sides was won by Essex by 196 runs in 2022.
- Essex are placed at the top of the table whereas Somerset are positioned at the 4th place.
Somerset vs Essex Chance of Winning
Somerset drew their last game against Worcestershire and will be eyeing their first win this season. Somerset finished playing four games but all their games ended up in a draw. The team is placed at the 4th place with 53 points in their pockets. They play this game at home, and the team wants to take full advantage of it. It will be a tough game against Essex and the side will be packing in a strong show from its players.
Essex are doing very well for themselves. The team has two wins and as many draws in the competition so far. Their last game against Durham ended up in a draw. The side has been in good form this year. They sit at the top of the points table and shall look to extend their lead with a good show.
Essex's chance of winning: 62%
Somerset’s chance of winning: 38%
Somerset vs Essex Betting Tips
Essex to score high before 1st dismissal in 1st innings ( @ PARIMATCH)
Essex has been the best side this season in the County Championship Division 1. The team has excelled in their batting order and are doing fairly well with the ball as well. The openers have led impressive innings in the competition so far. Dean Elgar and Feroze Khushi opened for the team in the first three games. Sam Cook replaced Khushi in the last game for the opening position. Elgar, Khushi and Cook average at 64.12, 36.33 & 36.33 respectively in the competition currently. The team posted the scores of 36, 1, 62 & 64 runs before their first wicket in the 1st innings of those games. The team will be looking to dominate over Somerset in the next game.
Somerset vs Essex Toss Prediction
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, is a batsman's paradise. It is one of the smallest grounds in the world and allows batsmen to hit the ball in the air carefree. Fast bowlers get some assistance from the surface, but this venue has been harsh on the spinners. It is one of the best batting surfaces in England, and batsmen do well. We have seen a big first innings total in this venue. We expect this trend to continue, and the side winning the toss won't hesitate to bat first in this game.
Weather Report
There are predictions for rain at Taunton during the game. The bowlers will get some assistance from the surface due to the overcast conditions, and the side batting first would like 350 runs on the board.
Essex Player List
Tom Westley (c), Charlie Allison, Dean Elgar, Feroze Khushi, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Jamal Richards, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Noah Thain, Paul Walter, Adam Rossington, Jordan Cox, Michael Pepper, Aaron Beard, Ben Allison, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Shane Snater, Simon Harmer.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Dean Elgar
|
Batter
|
Feroze Khushi
|
Batter
|
Sam Cook
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Westley (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Jordan Cox
|
Batter
|
Matt Critchley
|
All-rounder
|
Michael Pepper
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Noah Thain
|
Bowler
|
Simon Harmer
|
Bowler
|
Shane Snater
|
Bowler
|
Jamie Porter
|
Bowler
Essex Team Form
Essex have brought their A-game to every match so far. They have two wins in the competition and displayed a strong batting form throughout their campaign so far. They will be expected to continue the same in the next game.
Somerset Player List
Lewis Gregory (c), Fin Hill, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Lammonby, Ben Green, George Thomas, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, James Rew, Tom Banton, Alfie Ogborne, Archie Vaughan, Craig Overton, Jake Ball, James Theedom, Josh Davey, Joshua Thomas, Ned Leonard, Matt Renshaw, Migael Pretorius, Shoaib Bashir.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Matt Renshaw
|
Batter
|
Sean Dickson
|
Batter
|
Josh Davey
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Lammonby
|
Batter
|
Lewis Goldsworthy
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Banton
|
Batter
|
James Rew
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Lewis Gregory (C)
|
Bowler
|
Craig Overton
|
Bowler
|
Migael Pretorius
|
Bowler
|
Shoaib Bashir
|
Bowler
Somerset Team Form
Somerset is still looking for their first win in the competition. They have drawn all four of their matches. Their bowling order needs to do better in order to win games going forward.
Somerset vs Essex Head-to-Head Record
In the last five meetings between the two sides, Essex won three games while the remaining games ended up in a draw.
Essex Won: 3
Somerset Won: 0
No Result/ Abandoned: 2
Somerset vs Essex Betting Odds
Somerset clashed against Worcestershire in the last game. Batting first, Somerset scored 309 in the 1st innings. Worcestershire replied with 451 runs in the 1st innings. SOM batters were falling apart and accumulated 190/4 in the 2nd innings but held onto that before the game duration ended and it was called a draw. Andrew Umeed scored 47 & 60 runs in the game while Tom Lammonby smashed 34 & 81 runs in the match. Tom Banton also struck 92 runs in the 1st innings. Jake Ball picked 3 wickets in the game. Shoaib Bashir and Lewis Gregory also picked 2 wickets each in the match.
Essex has been phenomenal in the competition so far. The team are coming from a draw against Durham in their last outing. Durham batted first and scored 358 & 131 runs respectively in the two innings. Essex replied with 488 runs in the 1st innings. However, the game did not finish in time and ended up in a draw. Feroze Khushi scored 107 runs whereas Nick Browne smashed 184 runs in the match. Dean Elgar also chipped in 46 runs on his own. Jamie Porter was the best bowler with 4 wickets in the game whereas Sam Cook plucked 3 wickets.
Somerset vs Essex
First class
Cooper Associates County Ground, null
Somerset vs Essex Top Batters
Tom Lammonby to be Somerset's top batter
Tom Lammonby has been in exceptional form this season. He has scored 373 runs in 6 innings at an average of 74.60. He scored 34 & 81 runs in the last game. He will be coming in as the best batting figure from Somerset.
Dean Elgar to be Essex's top batter
Dean Elgar is a terrific batter from the team and has wrapped in 385 runs in 6 innings at an average of 64.16. He scored 46 runs in the last game and will be ready to strike again in the next game.
Somerset vs Essex Top Bowlers
Lewis Gregory to be Somerset's top bowler
Lewis Gregory is one of the best bowlers from Somerset. Gregory has picked 11 wickets in 7 innings. He has an economy rate of 4.00 in the competition. He picked 2 wickets in the last game. Considering his form, he will be expected to pick many wickets in the next game.
Jamie Porter to be Essex’s top bowler
Jamie Porter is one of the reasons for Essex’s success in the competition. He has picked 19 wickets in 8 innings. He picked 4 wickets in the last game. He will be expected to lead the bowling order in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Essex
Essex to win the match @ 1.62 (Parimatch)
Somerset to win the match @ 2.14 (Parimatch)
Parimatch