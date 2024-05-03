Somerset vs Essex Match Prediction SOM 38 % Chance of Winning ESS 62 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.62 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.909 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Somerset will take on Essex in the 21st match of the County Championship Division One 2024. The match will be hosted at the Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton from May 3-6, 2024. The game will commence from 3:30 PM IST.

Somerset vs Essex Chance of Winning

Somerset drew their last game against Worcestershire and will be eyeing their first win this season. Somerset finished playing four games but all their games ended up in a draw. The team is placed at the 4th place with 53 points in their pockets. They play this game at home, and the team wants to take full advantage of it. It will be a tough game against Essex and the side will be packing in a strong show from its players.

Essex are doing very well for themselves. The team has two wins and as many draws in the competition so far. Their last game against Durham ended up in a draw. The side has been in good form this year. They sit at the top of the points table and shall look to extend their lead with a good show.

Essex's chance of winning: 62%

Somerset’s chance of winning: 38%

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Somerset vs Essex Betting Tips

Essex to score high before 1st dismissal in 1st innings ( @ PARIMATCH)

Essex has been the best side this season in the County Championship Division 1. The team has excelled in their batting order and are doing fairly well with the ball as well. The openers have led impressive innings in the competition so far. Dean Elgar and Feroze Khushi opened for the team in the first three games. Sam Cook replaced Khushi in the last game for the opening position. Elgar, Khushi and Cook average at 64.12, 36.33 & 36.33 respectively in the competition currently. The team posted the scores of 36, 1, 62 & 64 runs before their first wicket in the 1st innings of those games. The team will be looking to dominate over Somerset in the next game.

Somerset vs Essex Toss Prediction

The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, is a batsman's paradise. It is one of the smallest grounds in the world and allows batsmen to hit the ball in the air carefree. Fast bowlers get some assistance from the surface, but this venue has been harsh on the spinners. It is one of the best batting surfaces in England, and batsmen do well. We have seen a big first innings total in this venue. We expect this trend to continue, and the side winning the toss won't hesitate to bat first in this game.

Weather Report

There are predictions for rain at Taunton during the game. The bowlers will get some assistance from the surface due to the overcast conditions, and the side batting first would like 350 runs on the board.

Essex Player List

Tom Westley (c), Charlie Allison, Dean Elgar, Feroze Khushi, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Jamal Richards, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Noah Thain, Paul Walter, Adam Rossington, Jordan Cox, Michael Pepper, Aaron Beard, Ben Allison, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Shane Snater, Simon Harmer.

Predicted Playing XI

Dean Elgar Batter Feroze Khushi Batter Sam Cook All-rounder Tom Westley (C) All-rounder Jordan Cox Batter Matt Critchley All-rounder Michael Pepper Wicket-keeper Noah Thain Bowler Simon Harmer Bowler Shane Snater Bowler Jamie Porter Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex have brought their A-game to every match so far. They have two wins in the competition and displayed a strong batting form throughout their campaign so far. They will be expected to continue the same in the next game.

Somerset Player List

Lewis Gregory (c), Fin Hill, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Lammonby, Ben Green, George Thomas, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, James Rew, Tom Banton, Alfie Ogborne, Archie Vaughan, Craig Overton, Jake Ball, James Theedom, Josh Davey, Joshua Thomas, Ned Leonard, Matt Renshaw, Migael Pretorius, Shoaib Bashir.

Predicted Playing XI

Matt Renshaw Batter Sean Dickson Batter Josh Davey All-rounder Tom Lammonby Batter Lewis Goldsworthy All-rounder Tom Banton Batter James Rew Wicket-keeper Lewis Gregory (C) Bowler Craig Overton Bowler Migael Pretorius Bowler Shoaib Bashir Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset is still looking for their first win in the competition. They have drawn all four of their matches. Their bowling order needs to do better in order to win games going forward.

Somerset vs Essex Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the two sides, Essex won three games while the remaining games ended up in a draw.

Essex Won: 3

Somerset Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 2

Somerset vs Essex Betting Odds

Somerset clashed against Worcestershire in the last game. Batting first, Somerset scored 309 in the 1st innings. Worcestershire replied with 451 runs in the 1st innings. SOM batters were falling apart and accumulated 190/4 in the 2nd innings but held onto that before the game duration ended and it was called a draw. Andrew Umeed scored 47 & 60 runs in the game while Tom Lammonby smashed 34 & 81 runs in the match. Tom Banton also struck 92 runs in the 1st innings. Jake Ball picked 3 wickets in the game. Shoaib Bashir and Lewis Gregory also picked 2 wickets each in the match.

Essex has been phenomenal in the competition so far. The team are coming from a draw against Durham in their last outing. Durham batted first and scored 358 & 131 runs respectively in the two innings. Essex replied with 488 runs in the 1st innings. However, the game did not finish in time and ended up in a draw. Feroze Khushi scored 107 runs whereas Nick Browne smashed 184 runs in the match. Dean Elgar also chipped in 46 runs on his own. Jamie Porter was the best bowler with 4 wickets in the game whereas Sam Cook plucked 3 wickets.

Somerset vs Essex First class Cooper Associates County Ground, null Somerset Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.14 Bet Now! Essex Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.6 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.909 Bet Now!

Somerset vs Essex Top Batters

Tom Lammonby to be Somerset's top batter

Tom Lammonby has been in exceptional form this season. He has scored 373 runs in 6 innings at an average of 74.60. He scored 34 & 81 runs in the last game. He will be coming in as the best batting figure from Somerset.

Dean Elgar to be Essex's top batter

Dean Elgar is a terrific batter from the team and has wrapped in 385 runs in 6 innings at an average of 64.16. He scored 46 runs in the last game and will be ready to strike again in the next game.

Somerset vs Essex Top Bowlers

Lewis Gregory to be Somerset's top bowler

Lewis Gregory is one of the best bowlers from Somerset. Gregory has picked 11 wickets in 7 innings. He has an economy rate of 4.00 in the competition. He picked 2 wickets in the last game. Considering his form, he will be expected to pick many wickets in the next game.

Jamie Porter to be Essex’s top bowler

Jamie Porter is one of the reasons for Essex’s success in the competition. He has picked 19 wickets in 8 innings. He picked 4 wickets in the last game. He will be expected to lead the bowling order in the next game.