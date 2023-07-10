Somerset vs Hampshire Match Prediction SOM 45 % Chance of Winning HAM 55 % Bet Now! Somerset will take on Hampshire in their ninth match of the County Championship 2023 season at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton from Monday, July 10. Somerset finished seventh after six wins in seven matches in County Championship Division One 2022. Hampshire finished third in the County Championship Division One in the 2022 season.

Somerset vs Hampshire Chance of Winning

A mouth-watering contest is on the cards between the two teams and Hampshire will have the psychological edge. They have thrashed Somerset on the last two occasions and also they are the third-ranked team in the County Championship Division One. Somerset are the sixth-ranked team. They have won just two of their eight matches.

Both the sides have quality batting line-up, having four batters each who have scored over 350 runs in the tournament so far. However, Hampshire do have an edge over Somerset in the bowling department. The return of Matt Henry has given Somerset the strength but the absence of Australia pacer Peter Siddle and England left-arm spinner Jack Leach is bound to hurt them.

Also, Lewis Gregory, who has picked 23 wickets in five matches, hasn't played in the format for Somerset since May 20. In that case Craig Overton is the only one who can partner Henry.

On the flip side, Liam Dawson (22), Mohammad Abbas (33), James Fuller (17), Kyle Abbott (21) and Keith Barker (13) form a commendable bowling attack. Dawson, Barker and Fuller have also scored 384, 209 and 202 runs respectively. Somerset just have Gregory who has batted decently and picked wickets.

Hampshire are the more likely team to beat Somerset.

Somerset chances of winning - 45%

Hampshire chances of winning - 55%

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Somerset vs Hampshire Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Somerset's New Zealand pacer Matt Henry would be making an impact on the season in the upcoming matches. In the three matches Henry has played this season, he has picked 18 wickets at an average of 18.27. In his last outing, the New Zealand quick picked eight wickets including a six-wicket haul in the first innings.

Keith Barker has played the perfect role of an all-rounder for Hampshire in the ongoing season of the County Championship 2023. He has picked 13 wickets in six matches and also scored 209 runs at an average of 29.85. His good run would be one of the keys in the remaining matches for Hampshire this season.

Somerset vs Hampshire Match Toss Prediction

Somerset opted to bat first in the first match in Taunton as the match against Warwickshire ended in a draw. Lancashire opted to bowl in the second match held this season here. Match ended in a draw again. In the third match in Taunton, Somerset opted to bowl first and another draw game followed. In the last match here, Somerset opted to bat first and won by 399 runs. Rain is the forecast for all the four matches. Sun will be out on the first day after a morning rain. For the same reason, the team winning the toss could opt to bat first again.

Weather Report

A touch of morning rain; otherwise, clouds giving way to some sun and windy on Day 1 according to AccuWeather. Mostly cloudy with a couple of showers on Day 2. A touch of rain in the morning; otherwise, considerable cloudiness on Day 3. Mostly cloudy with a touch of rain. The temperature on all the four days will hover around 21-22 degree celsius.

Somerset Squad

Tom Lammonby, Tom Abell, George Bartlett, Lewis Goldsworthy, Steven Davies, Josh Davey, Roelof van der Merwe, Craig Overton, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sean Dickson, Shoaib Bashir (Berkshire), Peter Siddle (Australia - County Championship and Vitality Blast, until the end of July), Cameron Bancroft (Australia - County Championship, until May 17), Matt Henry (New Zealand - County Championship and Vitality Blast, May 11 until the end of July)

Somerset Predicted XI

Tom Lammonby Batsman Sean Dickson Batsman Cameron Bancroft Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter George Bartlett Batter James Rew (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Lewis Gregory (C) All-rounder Craig Overton All-rounder Josh Davey All-rounder Matt Henry Bowler Shoaib Bashir Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset registered a 399-run win over Nottinghamshire in their last match. In their second-last match against Essex, they faced a 196-run defeat. Somerset defeated Middlesex by an innings and 13 runs in their third-last match. The first five matches saw Somerset play four draws. They lost their second match against Nottinghamshire by 165 runs.

Hampshire Player List

Joe Weatherley All-rounder Fltecha Middleton Batter Nick Gubbins Batter James Vince (cap) Batter Liam Dawson All-rounder Ben Brown (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Ian Holland All-rounder Keith Barker Bowler James Fuller Bowler Kyle Abbott Bowler Mohammad Abbas Bowler

Hampshire Squad

Joe Weatherley, Ian Holland, Liam Dawson, Keith Barker, Bradley Wheal, Mason Crane, Felix Organ, Scott Currie, Nick Gubbins, Ross Whiteley, Ben Brown, Kyle Abbott (South Africa), Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan), Benny Howell, Kyle Abbott (South Africa), Ben McDermott (Australia - Vitality Blast), Nathan Ellis (Australia - Vitality Blast)

Hampshire Predicted XI

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire won their last match against Middlesex by an innings and 61 runs. They faced a six-wicket defeat against Lancashire in the second-last match. In their third-last match against Northamptonshire, they registered a victory by a margin of an innings and 135 runs. Overall, Hampshire have won four of their eight matches this season. They have lost three and one match has ended in a draw.

Somerset vs Hampshire Head to Head

Hampshire have won each of their last two matches against Somerset. The margin of victories have been big. Somerset have managed to win just one of their last five matches against Hampshire. Hampshire have won three during the period. One match during the period ended in a draw.

Somerset vs Hampshire Betting Odds

Hampshire to score over 400 runs in 1st innings

Hampshire posted a 419-run total in their only innings against Middlesex in the last match. In their second last match against Lancashire, Hampshire scored 142 in the first innings and 371 in the second innings. Their third-last outing against Northamptonshire saw them score 367 in the only innings they batted.

Hampshire batters have been in good form and there is no reason why they cannot score over 300 runs in the first innings against Somerset. The likes of James Vince (614), Nick Gubbins (540), Liam Dawson (384), Fletcha Middleton (394) and even the likes of Keith Barker (209), James Fuller (202) and Ben Brown (285) have chipped in with handy contributions.

Somerset will be without Peter Siddle who is out with injury for the season. Jack Leach is already injured and out of action. Lewis Gregory did not play the last game. All these factors could work in the favour of Somerset.

Somerset vs Hampshire Top Team Batsmen

James Rew to be Somerset's top batter

The batter is the leading run-scorer for his side at the moment. He has scored 731 runs in eight matches at an average of 60.91. Four hundreds and a fifty has come off his blade in the season so far. Overall, the 19-year-old left-hand batter has scored 1070 runs at an average of 48.63 in 16 first-class matches. In his last outing against Nottinghamshire, he scored 10 in the first innings and 123 not out runs in the second innings.

James Vince to be Hampshire's top batter

James Vince has been in top form for Hampshire in the ongoing season of County Championship 2023. The first eight matches of this season has seen him score 68.22 runs at an average of 68.22. A hundred and four fifties have come off his blade already. Overall, he has featured in 197 first-class matches and scored 11961 runs at an average of 39.87.

Somerset vs Hampshire Top Team Batsmen

Lewis Gregory to be Somerset's top bowler

The pacer is the leading wicket-taker for his team at the moment. He has picked 23 wickets in five matches at an average of 21.34. Overall, the 31-year-old has featured in 114 first-class matches and picked 341 wickets at an average of 26.48.

Mohammad Abbas to be Hampshire's top bowler

The Pakistan quick is the leading wicket-taker for his side after seven matches. He has picked 33 wickets at an average of 18.12 and an economy rate of 2.46 in eight matches. Abbas has picked seven wickets in the last three outings. Overall, Abbas has picked 640 wickets in 158 first-class matches at an average of 20.50.