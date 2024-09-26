Somerset vs Hampshire Match Prediction SOM 48 % Chance of Winning HAM 52 % Place a bet Batery 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.9 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Somerset and Hampshire are going to meet for the first and only time in the present County Championship Division One. From September 26 to 29, 2024, the sides are going to face each other at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, at 3:00 P.M IST.

Somerset vs Hampshire Chances of Winning

In a surprising turn of events, Somerset’s hopes of advancing in the standings were thwarted by Lancashire in their previous match. Lancashire’s start to the game was rather rocky as they were bundled out for 140 in the first innings but Somerset fumbled their chances of snatching the lead as they, too, found themselves bowled out for 146. Lancashire went hammer and tongs during their second attempt as they notched up 398 additional runs and put pressure on Somerset for a final-innings chase. Unfortunately for Somerset, they could not withstand the pressure and ended up getting all out for 224 which led to a 168-run defeat.

On the other hand, Hampshire had a successful outing against Worcestershire in their last encounter which boosted them greatly in the standings. The former batted first and secured a total of 462 runs in the first innings, largely owing to Nick Gubbins, Liam Dawson and skipper James Vince who scored 201*, 109 and 57 runs, respectively. Worcestershire were already too far behind after their innings, having scored 273 runs, but to make matters worse for them, Hampshire went on to add 204 runs to their original tally. It was nearly impossible for Worcestershire to pull off a fourth-innings chase of this stature and they fell short by a whopping 235 runs.

Somerset chance of winning - 48%

Hampshire chance of winning - 52%

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Somerset vs Hampshire Betting Tips

Somerset to score low before first dismissal

Somerset’s first partnerships have seen a rapid decline and the amount of times the openers have failed to set up a stand is quite staggering. Granted, they have experimented a great deal with different opening combinations but the sheer volume of changes adds to their disappointing, inconsistent displays. In the last five matches, the openers have added 0, 4, 0, 8, 0, 37, 0, 56, 6 and 44 runs to the first wicket. There are no signs of respite whatsoever and they are anticipated to struggle in the next match as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Somerset Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Hampshire Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Somerset vs Hampshire Toss Prediction

The Cooper Associates County Ground has been more favorable for the teams batting first who have edged out three victories in six matches. The chasing sides have two wins while one match was drawn. The vote was split 3-3 between those wanting to bat first and field first in the six matches held here this season but the toss winning skipper of the next game will want to set the target and avail the advantage.

Weather Report

Although overcast conditions are predicted on the day of the match, there is a minimal 20% chance of rainfall at Taunton. The temperature is likely to reach 17 degrees Celsius.

Somerset Player List

Lewis Gregory (c), Craig Overton, Fin Hill, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Lammonby, Ben Green, George Thomas, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, James Rew, Tom Banton, Alfie Ogborne, Archie Vaughan, Jake Ball, James Theedom, Josh Davey, Joshua Thomas, Ned Leonard, Matt Renshaw, Migael Pretorius, Shoaib Bashir, Andrew Umeed, Jack Leach, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Brett Randell.

Predicted Playing XI

Andrew Umeed Batter Archie Vaughan Batter Tom Lammonby Batter Tom Abell All-rounder Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter James Rew Wicket-keeper Kasey Aldridge All-rounder Lewis Gregory (C) Bowler Craig Overton Bowler Brett Randell Bowler Jack Leach Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset enter this match with three wins, a loss and a draw in their previous five encounters. Their batting department was massively disappointing in the last match.

Hampshire Player List

James Vince (c), Felix Organ, Fletcha Middleton, Joe Weatherley, Nick Gubbins, Ross Whiteley, Toby Albert, Tom Prest, Benny Howell, Ian Holland, James Fuller, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Ben Brown, Ben McDermott, Joseph Eckland, Brad Wheal, Chris Wood, Harry Petrie, Jack Campbell, John Turner, Keith Barker, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane, Mohammad Abbas, Nathan Ellis, Ali Orr, Michael Neser.

Predicted Playing XI

Toby Albert Batter Fletcha Middleton Batter Nick Gubbins Batter James Vince (C) Batter Ben Brown Wicket-keeper Liam Dawson All-rounder Tom Prest Batter James Fuller Bowler Felix Organ Batter Kyle Abbott Bowler Mohammad Abbas Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire have minimized the damage with three wins and two draws in the five outings prior to this fixture.

Somerset vs Hampshire Head-to-Head

Somerset are trailing behind Hampshire in their head-to-head tally considering the latter have clinched victory in three of their previous five encounters.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Somerset - 0

Hampshire - 3

Draw - 2

Somerset vs Hampshire Betting Odds

Hampshire to have a better opening partnership than Somerset

Somerset’s opening stands have been down in the dumps with totals as low as 0, 4, 0, 8, 0 and 37 in the last three games. Andrew Umeed and Archie Vaughan have not been able to make their partnership click at all and this is a massive problem area for the team. Hampshire’s openers have been mildly better but not by much as Toby Albert and Fletcha Middleton have scored 16, 5, 20, 14 and 7 runs together in the previous three matches. Nevertheless, they have the potential to outgun Somerset’s first wicket in the upcoming fixture.

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Somerset vs Hampshire Best Batters

Tom Lammonby to be Somerset’s Best Batter

Tom Lammonby is Somerset’s leading batter at the moment with a total of 936 runs in 23 innings. He was the top scorer in the first innings against Lancashire, having scored 36 runs, and missed out on what would have been his sixth half-century of the season as he departed for 49 in the second innings. Averaging at 42.54, he is the leading choice for the next match.

James Vince to be Hampshire’s Best Batter

James Vince nearly got two back-to-back half-centuries in the last game against Worcestershire where he scored 57 and 44 runs. Overall, he has extended his lead at the top with 919 runs in 20 innings and an average of 51.05. The skipper will be expected to come out on top in the next game against Somerset.

Somerset vs Hampshire Best Bowlers

Jack Leach to be Somerset’s Best Bowler

Jack Leach has not let down since the start of the season and his consistency has been truly admirable. He delivered a single spell in the previous game versus Lancashire where his 26-over spell yielded three wickets. He remains the team’s top wicket-taker with 38 wickets in 14 innings and an excellent bowling average of 24.94.

Liam Dawson to be Hampshire’s Best Bowler

Liam Dawson has been unstoppable and is, arguably, amongst the best bowlers of the season. He picked up his fifth fifer of the season in the last match against Worcestershire during the first innings and took two more in his second spell. With a grand total of 50 wickets in 20 wickets and an average of 25.34, he will be relied upon to be their premier bowler once more.