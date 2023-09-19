Somerset vs Kent Match Prediction SOM 57 % Chance of Winning KEN 43 % Bet Now! Somerset and Kent are scheduled to square off in the County Championship Division One from September 19 - 22 at 3:00 P.M IST. The match will be hosted at Somerset's home ground, Taunton.

Somerset vs Kent Chances of Winning

Somerset heads into this match coming off a recent loss to Hampshire. Hampshire won the toss and chose to bat first, posting scores of 308 and 330 in their first and second innings, respectively. Somerset, unfortunately, fell short of expectations, managing only 137 in their first innings and 316 in their second innings. Ultimately, they suffered a defeat by 185 runs.

In contrast, Kent's last match ended in a draw against Nottinghamshire. Kent won the toss and opted to bat first, accumulating 446 runs in their first innings and reaching 86/6 in their second innings. Nottinghamshire tallied 265 in their first innings and 348 in the follow-on innings.

Somerset seems to hold a slight advantage over Kent, with two wins in their last five matches compared to Kent's solitary win.

Somerset chance of winning - 57%

Kent chance of winning - 43%

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Somerset vs Kent Betting Tips

James Rew, the wicket-keeper batsman for Somerset, currently leads the run charts in County Championship Division One with an impressive total of 1077 runs, making him their primary run-scorer. Following him is Tom Kohler-Cadmore, who has contributed 667 runs. In the bowling department, Somerset relies on Lewis Gregory, who has taken 29 wickets.

In Kent's lineup, opener Ben Compton leads the run-scoring charts with 634 runs. Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell-Drummond, and Joey Evison are the next top contributors, accumulating 565, 554, and 562 runs, respectively. In terms of their bowling prowess, Michael Hogan has claimed 14 wickets, while Joey Evison has been a valuable asset with 19 wickets to his name.

Somerset vs Kent Toss Prediction

The upcoming match is scheduled to take place at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton, which is Somerset's home ground. The pitch at this venue is known for its even balance between batting and bowling. In the most recent match hosted here, Somerset faced off against Surrey. Somerset, despite winning the toss and choosing to bat first, ended up losing the match. Considering the conditions, it is quite probable that the team winning the toss will decide to field first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

The weather forecast indicates an overcast outlook for the day of the match, with showers expected and a 70% likelihood of rain. The temperature is expected to hover around 19 degrees Celsius.

Somerset Player List

Tom Abell (c), Kasey Aldridge, Sonny Baker, George Bartlett, Tom Banton, Shoaib Bashir, Jack Brooks, Josh Davey, Steven Davies, Sean Dickson, Lewis Goldsworthy, Ben Green, Lewis Gregory, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Jack Leach, Ned Leonard, Roelof van der Merwe, George Ogborne, Craig Overton, James Rew, Peter Siddle, Will Smeed, George Thomas, Andrew Umeed, Neil Wagner.

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Lammonby Batter Sean Dickson Batter Tom Abell (C) All-rounder Andrew Umeed Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter James Rew Wicket-keeper Lewis Gregory All-rounder Ben Green Bowler Neil Wagner Bowler Jack Brooks Bowler Shoaib Bashir Bowler

Somerset Team Form

In their last five matches, Somerset has won two matches, lost two matches and drawn one game. Their form has been relatively decent, but they are marred by two consecutive losses in their last two matches.

Kent Player List

Jack Leaning (c), Sam Billings, Arafat Bhuiyan, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Alex Blake, Ben Compton, Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Joey Evison, Harry Finch, Nathan Gilchrist, Hamidullah Qadri, Michael Hogan, Fred Klaassen, George Linde, James Logan, Tawanda Muyeye, Marcus O’Riordan, Matt Quinn, Kane Richardson, Jas Singh, Grant Stewart, Aron Nijjar, Yuzvendar Chahal.

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Compton Batter Zak Crawley Batter Daniel Bell-Drummond Batter Tawanda Muyeye Batter Jack Leaning (C) Batter Harry Finch Wicket-keeper Joey Evison All-rounder Aron Nijjar Bowler Nathan Gilchrist Bowler Michael Hogan Bowler Matt Quinn Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent has lost three matches in their last five fixtures, having won and drawn the remaining two. Their form does not look particularly promising.

Somerset vs Kent Head-to-Head

Somerset appears to have a slight edge over Kent in their past encounters as they have won on more occasions.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Somerset - 2

Kent - 1

Draw - 2

Somerset vs Kent Betting Odds

Kent to have a better opening partnership than Somerset

In Kent's recent encounter with Nottinghamshire, the opening duo of Ben Compton and Zak Crawley orchestrated an impressive partnership of 95 runs from 165 deliveries. This stands as a commendable feat, especially when you contrast it with Somerset's recent match against Hampshire, where their openers, Tom Lammonby and Sean Dickson, struggled to cobble together just 3 runs from 13 deliveries. The disparity in their performance is huge and there is a very good chance Kent will be able to outperform Somerset in terms of their first wicket partnership.

Somerset vs Kent Best Batters

James Rew to be Somerset’s Best Batter

James Rew is currently the leading batsman in the County Championship Division One with 1077 runs in 20 innings. His remarkable performance includes five centuries and two half-centuries, showcasing his exceptional form throughout the season. While there was a slight dip in his performance against Hampshire, where he scored only seven runs from 14 deliveries in the first innings and 36 runs from 87 deliveries in the second innings, there is every reason to anticipate that he will continue to shine as the top batsman for the upcoming match.

Zak Crawley to be Kent’s Best Batter

Zak Crawley, the opening batsman, ranks as Kent's second-highest run-getter with 565 runs from 13 innings, featuring two centuries and two half-centuries. In their recent clash against Nottinghamshire, he showcased his batting prowess by amassing an impressive 158 runs from 153 deliveries in the first innings, emerging as the highest scorer for his team. In the second innings, he contributed four runs from four deliveries. As the next game approaches, it is reasonable to expect that he will continue to lead as their top-performing batsman.

Somerset vs Kent Best Bowlers

Lewis Gregory to be Somerset’s Best Bowler

Lewis Gregory currently holds the position of the second-highest wicket-taker for Somerset, with an impressive tally of 29 wickets taken in 12 innings. In their most recent match, he displayed his bowling prowess by securing three crucial wickets during the first innings, bowling 22 overs and conceding 67 runs, which translated to an economy rate of 3.04. Although he didn't claim any wickets in the second innings, he kept the runs tight by conceding just eight runs in four overs, resulting in an economy rate of 2.00. It is highly likely that he will continue to be a standout performer and lead the bowling attack for Somerset.

Michael Hogan to be Kent’s Best Bowler

Michael Hogan has gathered a total of 14 wickets from nine innings thus far. In their most recent match, he exhibited great skill by securing two wickets in 13 overs during the first innings, conceding 31 runs and maintaining an economy rate of 2.38. In the second innings, he further displayed his skill, claiming five wickets in 22 overs while conceding 65 runs, resulting in an economy rate of 2.86. Considering his stellar recent performance, it is highly likely that he will continue to be their top bowler.