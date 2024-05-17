Somerset vs Kent Match Prediction SOM 59 % Chance of Winning KEN 41 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR From May 17 to May 20, Somerset and Kent are going to clash in the County Championship Division One. Their encounter will be hosted at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, at 3:30 P.M IST.

Somerset vs Kent Chances of Winning

Somerset made their way up the standings after a victory over second place Essex where the latter were the ones to bat first. Owing to Migael Pretorius’ haul of four wickets alongside the rest of Somerset’s bowlers who helped take out the opposition one by one, Essex were bundled out for 156 runs in the first innings. At this point, Somerset managed to fumble their chances as they were all out for 128 runs. Yet again, the home side tethered Essex to 138 runs and struck gold in the final innings with 170 additional runs on the scoreboard, leading to a three-wicket win for Somerset.

Kent drew a high-scoring game against Worcestershire in their previous outing where the home team were fielding first. Worcestershire were looking invincible as they scored 618 runs in the first innings and declared the score, leaving Kent with a mammoth chase on their hands. Kent survived Worcestershire’s bowling attack to secure 407 runs in the first innings and, following on, added 146 runs to the tally. Unfortunately, though they were well on their way to chasing down the target, the time was up and their chase halted there.

Somerset chance of winning - 59%

Kent chance of winning - 41%

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Somerset vs Kent Betting Tips

Kent to score low before first dismissal

In the first two matches of the season, Ben Compton and Tawanda Muyeye were tasked with opening the innings and while they did a decent job together, having scored 27, 4, 59 and 10 runs together, Kent decided to replace the latter with Zak Crawley. This, however, was not the dream partnership that they anticipated since the new opening order have only scored 0, 13, 45, 5, 6 and 12 runs in the last three matches. It does not seem likely the pair will flourish now after a series of disappointing outcomes.

Somerset vs Kent Toss Prediction

Two fixtures this season have been played at Somerset’s home ground where chasing has proved to be a better prospect. While the first match came to an end in a draw, Somerset edged out their first victory of the season in the last match against Essex after a simple chase. Keeping this win in mind, the toss winner will want to capitalize by fielding first.

Weather Report

There is an almost negligible 10% chance of rain at Taunton but the conditions will likely remain overcast throughout the match with the temperature reaching 21 degrees Celsius.

Somerset Player List

Lewis Gregory (c), Fin Hill, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Lammonby, Ben Green, George Thomas, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, James Rew, Tom Banton, Alfie Ogborne, Archie Vaughan, Craig Overton, Jake Ball, James Theedom, Josh Davey, Joshua Thomas, Ned Leonard, Matt Renshaw, Migael Pretorius, Shoaib Bashir, Andrew Umeed.

Predicted Playing XI

Matt Renshaw Batter Sean Dickson Batter Tom Lammonby Batter Andrew Umeed Batter Tom Banton Batter James Rew Wicket-keeper Lewis Gregory (C) Bowler Craig Overton Bowler Migael Pretorius Bowler Josh Davey All-rounder Jake Ball Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset made a leap in form after having withstood four consecutive drawn matches this season. Their bowling attack was particularly praiseworthy in the last match and were, arguably, responsible for the win.

Kent Player List

Daniel Bell-Drummond (C), Jack Leaning, Alex Blake, Ben Compton, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, George Linde, Grant Stewart, Marcus O'Riordan, Harry Finch, Jordan Cox, Sam Billings, Arafat Bhuiyan, Aron Nijjar, Arshdeep Singh, Fred Klaassen, Hamidullah Qadri, James Logan, Jaskaran Singh, Joey Evison, Kane Richardson, Matthew Quinn, Michael Hogan, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Matt Parkinson, George Garrett, Jaydn Denly, Beyers Swanepoel.

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Compton Batter Zak Crawley Batter Daniel Bell-Drummond (C) Batter Jack Leaning All-rounder Joe Denly Batter Harry Finch Wicket-keeper Joey Evison All-rounder Beyers Swanepoel All-rounder Wes Agar Bowler Nathan Gilchrist Bowler Matt Parkinson Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent stand eighth on the County Championship Division One table despite having attained one win in five matches. They seem to be quite competent in the batting department after their showing against Worcestershire.

Somerset vs Kent Head-to-Head

Somerset have beaten Kent twice in their last five outings while Kent managed to overcome their rivals on one occasion. Their two most recent clashes ended in draws.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Somerset - 2

Kent - 1

Draw - 2

Somerset vs Kent Betting Odds

Somerset to have a better opening partnership than Kent

Matt Renshaw and Sean Dickson have opened the innings for Somerset throughout the season but there have been times where their partnership did not work out. Their inconsistency cannot be overlooked considering they have added 3, 75, 24, 4 and 111 runs to the first wicket in their last three outings. Having said that, they still outrank Ben Compton and Zak Crawley who are rather disappointing on the opening front this season. In the last three matches, the pair have scored 0, 13, 45, 5, 6 and 12 runs together. Since they still have some ground to make up, Somerset are favored to bring up a better first wicket partnership than Kent.

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Somerset vs Kent Best Batters

Tom Lammonby to be Somerset’s Best Batter

Tom Lammonby is leagues ahead of the rest of the team in terms of runs, given that he has gathered 411 runs in eight innings thus far. He was the leading batter for the team in their first innings against Essex wherein he amassed 38 runs, owing to a low asking rate. Although he was out on a duck in the following innings, he has the capacity to bounce back in the next game.

Daniel Bell-Drummond to be Kent’s Best Batter

Daniel Bell-Drummond was quite proactive in the last match against Worcestershire where he scored 67 runs in the first innings and 41 runs in the second innings. Although he was far from being the leading batter, he maintains his position at the top of Kent’s run charts with 536 runs in ten innings and an average of 67.00. He is the top pick for the next game as well.

Somerset vs Kent Best Bowlers

Lewis Gregory to be Somerset’s Best Bowler

Lewis Gregory made his mark as the top wicket-taker for Somerset after the last game against Essex where he took four wickets across two innings. He has 15 wickets in nine innings so far and has dealt considerable damage to the opposition with an average of 27.00 and an economy rate of 3.66. He will be anticipated to come out on top once again.

Matt Parkinson to be Kent’s Best Bowler

Matt Parkinson is the leading wicket-taker for Kent with 16 wickets in seven innings and he was the top bowler for the team in their last match versus Worcestershire, having captured three wickets in 44.5 overs. He has been consistent in his approach and since it has paid off, he will be relied upon once more.