Somerset vs Lancashire Match Prediction SOM 47 % Chance of Winning LAN 53 % Bet Now! Somerset will take on Lancashire in their third match of the County Championship 2023 season at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton from Thursday, April 20. Somerset finished seventh after six wins in seven matches in County Championship Division One 2022. Lancashire, on the other hand, had finished second - just 25 points behind table-toppers Surrey last year.

Somerset vs Lancashire Chance of Winning

Lancashire are the red hot favourites to win their match against Somerset. The batting unit of Somerset has looked fragile and it would be difficult for them to turn up against a very potent Lancashire bowling unit featuring James Anderson - one of the greatest red-ball bowlers in the world.

Somerset were bundled out for 284 in the first match of their first innings against Warwickshire. There were six down for 180 in the second innings when the match ended in a draw. They got bundled out for 173 and 129 before losing to Nottinghamshire by 165 runs in the second match.

On the flip side, Lancashire have played two draws to kick off their season. They scored 291 in the first innings of the first match against Surrey and were three down for 247 while chasing 444 in the fourth innings. In the second match as well, they declared their second innings for 351/7.

The bowlers also bundled out a decent Essex for 219 in the first innings and had them four down for 128 in the second innings as well.

Somosets bowling consisting of Craig Overton, Peter Siddle and Jack Leach looks better than that of Lancashire but the batters are completely out of form. The same is expected to give Lancashire a handy edge.

Somerset chances of winning - 47.53% (Melbet)

Lancashire chances of winning - 57.80% (Melbet)

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Somerset vs Lancashire Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Team winning a match will be awarded 12 points in the County Championship 2023. In the case of a draw five points instead of eight will be awarded this year.

Lancashire have a stellar batting unit which is accompanied by a very competitive bowling department, the side will again be in the race for top three finish this year.

Somerset has an excellent bowling attack and a batting unit having the presence of big names. But Leach and Overton could miss matches in the future due to international commitments. The side can also lose the service of Bancroft if he is called in the Australia team. The domestic players will have to step up at one point.

Somerset vs Lancashire Match Toss Prediction

In the first match at the venue in the County Championship 2023, Somerset won the toss and elected to bat first. The match ended in a draw. In the last match at the venue in the previous season, Somerset had taken the same decision and won the match against Northamptonshire by 352 runs. The team winning the toss is likely to bat first again.

Weather Report

The sun will be out on the first day of the match but the following three days can see rain interruptions. The temperature on the first and fourth day will hover around 15. On Friday and Saturday it will be colder (11-12 degree celsius). The humidity on all four days will be close to 70 percent.

Somerset Player List

Somerset Squad

Tom Lammonby, Tom Abell, George Bartlett, Lewis Goldsworthy, Steven Davies, Josh Davey, Roelof van der Merwe, Craig Overton, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sean Dickson, Shoaib Bashir (Berkshire), Peter Siddle (Australia - County Championship and Vitality Blast, until the end of July), Cameron Bancroft (Australia - County Championship, until May 17), Matt Henry (New Zealand - County Championship and Vitality Blast, May 11 until the end of July)

Somerset Predicted XI

Tom Lammonby Batsman Sean Dickson Batsman Cameron Bancroft Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter George Bartlett Batter James Rew (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Lewis Gregory (C) All-rounder Craig Overton All-rounder Josh Davey All-rounder Peter Siddle Bowler Jack Leach Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset have lost two matches and settled for draws twice in their last five matches. They have lost two of their last three matches. They won their fourth-last match by 352 runs against Northamptonshire.

Lancashire Player List

Lancashire Squad

Keaton Jennings, Luke Wells, Josh Bohannon, Liam Livingstone, Steven Croft, Luke Wood, Tom Bailey, Danny Lamb, Phil Salt, James Anderson, Dane Vilas (South Africa), Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand), Colin de Grandhomme (New Zealand)

Lancashire Predicted XI

Luke Wells Batsman Keaton Jennings (cap) Batsman Josh Bohannon All-rounder Steven Croft All-runder Dane Vilas Batter Geroge Bell Batsman and Wicket-keeper Colin de Grandhomme All-rounder Tom Hartley Bowler Tom Bailey Bowler Will Williams Bowler James Anderson Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire are unbeaten in their last five matches. Their last two matches have ended in draws, while they two before them.

Somerset vs Lancashire Head to Head

Somerset and Lancashire have won a match each in their last five encounters. Two matches ended in draws while one was a thrilling tie. The last match was a draw. Lancashire won the second-last match by 10 wickets.

Somerset vs Lancashire Betting Odds

Lancashire to win

The unbeaten Lancashire will be looking to carry on their momentum and nab under-confident Somerset for their maiden win in the County Championship 2023 season. Just one batter from the team has hit a fifty from the first two matches. This very well explains the current status of the side's batting unit.

This batting unit will be up against England internationals James Anderson and Matt Parkinson. These two will be accompanied by very experienced pacers Tom Bailey and Will Williams.

Lancashire's batting unit is also an impressive one consisting of the likes of very experienced Keaton Jennings, Josh Bohannon, Steven Croft, Dane Vilas and Colin de Grandhomme.

All the aforementioned factors put Lancashire ahead of Somerset in the upcoming match.

Somerset vs Lancashire Top Team Batsmen

Cameron Bancroft to be Somerset's top batter

With the Ashes 2023 approaching, Cameron Bancroft has a point to prove. The first match saw Bancroft score 44 runs in the first innings. However, in the second, he was dismissed for a nine-ball duck. In the second match, he scored 27 and 16 runs across the two innings. Overall, the 30-year-old has played 135 first-class matches and scored 8750 runs at an average of 38.88.

Josh Bohannon to be Lancashire's top batter

Middle-order batter Josh Bohannon is expected to play a key role in the match against Somerset. He scored a hundred in the first match of this season. The 26-year-old has got starts in each of the three innings so far. Overall, he has scored 3122 runs in 55 matches at an average of 43.97.

Somerset vs Lancashire Top Team Bowlers

Jack Leach to be Somerset's top bowler

The 31-year-old left-arm spinner will be the bowler to watchout for. He picked four wickets in the only innings he bowled against Warwickshire in his side's first match of the season. He managed to pick only one wicket in his last outing. Overall, he has featured in 133 first-class matches and picked 415 wickets at an average of 28.47.

James Anderson to be Lancashire's top bowler

The veteran England pacer picked four wickets in the first innings against Essex and one in the second. He dismissed his former captain Alastair Cook twice in the match. Eyes will be on his in the next match as well. He has played a total of 285 first-class matches and picked 1088 wickets at an average of 24.35.