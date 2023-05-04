Somerset vs Northamptonshire Match Prediction SOM 62 % Chance of Winning NOR 38 % Bet Now! Somerset will take on Northamptonshire in their fourth match of the County Championship 2023 season at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton from Thursday, May 4. Somerset finished seventh after six wins in seven matches in County Championship Division One 2022. Northamptonshire finished 6th in the County Championship Division One in the 2022 season.

Somerset vs Northamptonshire Chance of Winning

Somerset are the more likely side to win their upcoming match against Northamptonshire. Somerset have played two draws out of their first three matches. They lost their second match against Nottinghamshire by 165 runs. Northamptonshire, on the other hand, have lost two matches including their last game against Hampshire. However, they won their last match against Middlesex.

We are backing Somerset to topple Northamptonshire as the batting unit is in shambles this season. They were bundled out for 117 in their first innings against Kent. They won against Middlesex but were bundled out for 198 against them too. In their last match, they suffered an innings and 270-run defeat after getting rolled over for 149 and 63.

The Somerset bowling unit is in good form. Lewis Gregory has picked 16 wickets at an average of 18. Peter Siddle has picked 10 wickets at an average of 21.50. The unit also featured England international Jack Leach and Craig Overton.

Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory, Tom Abell, James Rew and Josh Davey have shown good form of the bat. Overall, Somerset looks set to register a win against Northamptonshire.

Somerset chances of winning - 62%

Northamptonshire chances of winning - 38%

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Somerset vs Northamptonshire Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Team winning a match will be awarded 12 points in the County Championship 2023. In the case of a draw five points instead of eight will be awarded this year.

Somerset has an excellent bowling attack and a batting unit having the presence of big names. But Leach and Overton could miss matches in the future due to international commitments. The side can also lose the service of Bancroft if he is called in the Australia team. The domestic players will have to step up at one point.

Northamptonshire will have to fix their batting issues, if they are looking to finish in the top three as the bowling unit is also not spectacular.

Somerset vs Northamptonshire Match Toss Prediction

In the last match at the venue in the previous season, Somerset won the toss and opted to bat first, They also won the match against Northamptonshire by 352 runs. In the first match at the venue in the County Championship 2023, Somerset won the toss and elected to bat first. The match ended in a draw. In the last match at Cooper Associates County Ground, Lancashire opted to bowl but the match ended in a draw.

Team winning the toss could opt to bat first.

Weather Report

Partly sunny and breezy is the forecast for the first day. The precipitation level will go up to 55 percent and there are chances of rain on the second day. With the temperature hovering around 17-18 degree celsius, it's likely to rain on Day 3 and Day 4. Precipitation levels on both the days are over 60 percent.

Somerset Player List

Somerset Squad

Tom Lammonby, Tom Abell, George Bartlett, Lewis Goldsworthy, Steven Davies, Josh Davey, Roelof van der Merwe, Craig Overton, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sean Dickson, Shoaib Bashir (Berkshire), Peter Siddle (Australia - County Championship and Vitality Blast, until the end of July), Cameron Bancroft (Australia - County Championship, until May 17), Matt Henry (New Zealand - County Championship and Vitality Blast, May 11 until the end of July)

Somerset Predicted XI

Tom Lammonby Batsman Sean Dickson Batsman Cameron Bancroft Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter George Bartlett Batter James Rew (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Lewis Gregory (C) All-rounder Craig Overton All-rounder Josh Davey All-rounder Peter Siddle Bowler Jack Leach Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset have lost two matches and settled for draws twice in their last five matches. They have played two draws in their last three matches. Their last win (fifth last match) came against Northamptonshire by 352 runs.

Northamptonshire Player List

Northamptonshire Squad

Ricardo Vasconcelos, Luke Procter, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Adam Rossington, Tom Taylor, Gareth Berg, Simon Kerrigan, Ben Sanderson, David Willey, Lewis McManus, Ollie Sale, Hassan Azad, Sam Whiteman (Australia - County Championship and One-Day Cup, until the end of August), Chris Tremain (Australia - County Championship, three games in April), Lance Morris (Australia - County Championship, three games in May

Northamptonshire Predicted XI

Ricardo Vasconcelos All-rounder Hasan Azad Batter Sam Whiteman Batter Luke Procter (Cap) Batter Rob Keogh All-rounder Josh Cobb All-rounder Lewis McManus (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Gareth Berg All-rounder Chris Tremain Bowler Ben Sanderson Bowler Jack White Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire have lost four of their last five matches. They won their second last match against Middlesex by seven wickets.

Somerset vs Northamptonshire Head to Head

Somerset have won four of their last five matches against Northamptonshire. The third-last match was a draw.

Somerset vs Northamptonshire Betting Odds

Somerset to win

Somerset look set to topple Northamptonshire in their upcoming match. Northamptonshire's batting unit has collapsed time and again. The side is bound to face a tough time against the likes of Lewis Gregory, Peter Siddle, Jack Leach and Craig Overton.

Northamptonshire will also be entering the match on the back of an innings and 270-run defeat. They are low on confidence. In fact, the team has failed to beat Somerset in each of their last five matches.

Apart from a good bowling unit, Somerset also have quality batters in their squad who piled up 441 and 256/6 in their last outing against a quality Lancashire bowling unit which featured James Anderson and Colin de Grandhomme in it.

Somerset vs Northamptonshire Top Team Batsmen

Cameron Bancroft to be Somerset's top batter

Cameron Bancroft hasn't been picked for the first two matches of the Ashes 2023. He hasn't got a central contract from Cricket Australia either. He has a point to prove. The first three matches of the season has seen him score 98 runs at an average of 16.33. He would be raring to make a stellar comeback and make a statement.

Rob Keogh to be Northamptonshire's top batter

The batter scored an unbeaten hundred in the first match, an unbeaten fifty in the second match and then scored 11 and 0 in the last match. He would be aiming for a comeback. He is currently the leading run-scorer with 205 runs at an average of 68.33.

Somerset vs Northamptonshire Top Team Bowlers

Lewis Gregory to be Somerset's top bowler

The pacer is currently the leading wicket-taker for his side. He has picked 16 wickets in three matches at an average of 18. He picked three wickets in his last outing against Lancashire. Overall, he has picked 334 wickets in 112 first-class matches.

Chris Tremain to be Northamptonshire's top bowler

Australia pacer Chris Tremain is the leading wicket-taker for his side currently. He has picked 13 wickets at an average of 17.92. Overall, he has played 82 first-class matches and picked 301 wickets at an average of 23.76.