Somerset vs Nottinghamshire Match Prediction SOM 52 % Chance of Winning NOT 48 % Bet Now! Somerset will take on Nottinghamshire in their eighth match of the County Championship 2023 season at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton from Sunday, June 25. Somerset finished seventh after six wins in seven matches in County Championship Division One 2022. Nottinghamshire were placed in Division Two. They topped the 10-team table last year with eight wins in 14 matches.

Somerset vs Nottinghamshire Chance of Winning

Sixth-placed Somerset are very likely to beat fifth-placed Nottinghamshire in their upcoming match. The absence of Ben Duckett from the batting department and Stuart Broad from the bowling attack could very well hurt Nottinghamshire.

Somerset have a massive edge over Nottinghamshire when it comes to the quality of the bowling unit. Lewis Gregory (23), Peter Siddle (16), Matt Henry (10), Jack Leach (injured) (18) and Craig Overton (16.) are part of the attack which is very likely to give Nottinghamshire batters a run for their money.

In absence of Duckett, Jamie Clarke and Haseeb Hameed are the only two batters who have scored over 300 runs for the side. Hameed has also blown hot and cold and his average of 32.61 proves it. On the other hand, Somerset have a batting line-up which features Jack Rew (598), Tom Kohler-Cadmore (405), Tom Abell (431) and Tom Lammonby (325). The likes of Lewis Gregory and Kasey Aldridge have also chipped in with the bat and have scored over 200 runs.

All the aforementioned facts hint towards a Somerset win.

Somerset chances of winning - 52%

Nottinghamshire chances of winning - 48%

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Somerset vs Nottinghamshire Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Somerset's New Zealand pacer Matt Henry would be making an impact on the season in the upcoming matches. In the three matches Henry has played this season, he has picked 10 wickets at an average of 25.10. Somerset would be hoping for a few match-winning spells from the star pacer.

Nottinghamshire could be without Ben Duckett in the upcoming matches as he is part of England's Ashes 2023 squad and that could hurt Nottinghamshire. The batter had scored 401 runs in five matches at an average of 44.55 and a strike rate of 74.39. In his absence, other Nottinghamshire batters would have to step up to make an impact.

Somerset vs Nottinghamshire Match Toss Prediction

Somerset opted to bat first in the first match in Taunton as the match against Warwickshire ended in a draw. Lancashire opted to bowl in the second match held this season here. Match ended in a draw again. In the third match in Taunton, Somerset opted to bowl first and another draw game followed. The team winning the toss is likely to bowl again.

Weather Report

Partly sunny and warm on the Day of the match. Periods of clouds and sun on Day 2. Low clouds and warm with a temperature of 26 degree celsius on Day 3. Clouds and sun on final Day 4. The temperature would hover around 22-24 degree celsius on Day 1, 2 and 3. No rain forecast on the four match days.

Somerset Squad

Tom Lammonby, Tom Abell, George Bartlett, Lewis Goldsworthy, Steven Davies, Josh Davey, Roelof van der Merwe, Craig Overton, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sean Dickson, Shoaib Bashir (Berkshire), Peter Siddle (Australia - County Championship and Vitality Blast, until the end of July), Cameron Bancroft (Australia - County Championship, until May 17), Matt Henry (New Zealand - County Championship and Vitality Blast, May 11 until the end of July)

Somerset Predicted XI

Tom Lammonby Batsman Sean Dickson Batsman Cameron Bancroft Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter George Bartlett Batter James Rew (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Lewis Gregory (C) All-rounder Craig Overton All-rounder Josh Davey All-rounder Peter Siddle Bowler Josh Davey Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Sixth-placed Somerset lost their last match against Essex by 196 runs. In their second-last outing they defeated Middlesex by an innings and 13 runs. Three prior matches ended in draws. Somerset played a draw against Warwickshire in their opening match as well. They faced a 165-run defeat against Nottinghamshire - their opponent on Sunday - in their second match.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Nottinghamshire Squad

Alex Hales, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Colin Munro, Dane Schadendorf, Haseeb Hameed, Tom Loten, Lyndon James, Samit Patel, Steven Mullaney, Ben Duckett (wk), Joe Clarke (wk), Tom Moores (wk), Brett Hutton, Calvin Harrison, Dane Paterson, Fateh Singh, Jake Ball, James Hayes, Liam Patterson-White, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Matthew Montgomery, Olly Stone, Sam King, Stuart Broad, Toby Pettman

Nottinghamshire Predicted XI

Matthew Montgomery Batsman Haseeb Hameed Batsman Ben Slater Batter Joe Clarke WK-Batter Lyndon James All-rounder Steve Mullaney (C) All-rounder Tom Moores (WK) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Brett Hutton Bowler Calvin Harrison Bowler Jake Ball All-rounder Dane Paterson Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire settled for a draw in their last match against Warwickshire and their second-last match against Essex. They won their third-last against Northamptonshire by an innings and 25. The win was their second win of the season and the first after beating Somerset by 165 runs in their second in County Championship 2023. Nottinghamshire have also faced two defeats this season.

Somerset vs Nottinghamshire Head to Head

Nottinghamshire have won their last two matches against Somerset. They defeated Somerset by 165 runs in April this year. Somerset won their earlier three matches by 132 runs, an innings and 14 runs, an innings and 146 runs.

Somerset vs Nottinghamshire Betting Odds

Nottinghamshire to score under 300 runs in 1st innings

Nottinghamshire has registered scores of 464, 155, 97/4, 442, 255, 138/9, 249 in their last six innings. The numbers clearly show that crossing the 300-run mark would not be easy for them. Somerset's bowling unit consists of Lewis Gregory (23), Peter Siddle (16), Matt Henry (10), Jack Leach (injured) (18) and Craig Overton (16). The world-class bowling attack which Somerset possess will add to the difficulty of Nottinghamshire batters who will be without their star batter Ben Duckett who is part of England's Ashes 2023 squad.

Somerset vs Nottinghamshire Top Team Batsmen

James Rew to be Somerset's top batter

The batter is the leading run-scorer for his side at the moment. He has scored 598 runs in seven matches at an average of 54.36. Three hundreds and a fifty has come off his blade in the season so far. Overall, the 19-year-old left-hand batter has scored 937 runs at an average of 44.61 in 15 first-class matches.

Haseeb Hameed to be Nottinghamshire's top batter

The opener has scored 424 runs in seven matches at an average of 32.61. Three fifties have come off his blade so far. In his last outing against Warwickshire, he scored 28 and 39 in the first and second innings respectively. Earlier against Hampshire, the 26-year-old scored 97 runs in the first innings. Overall, he has scored 6009 runs in 110 first-class matches at an average of 34.93.

Somerset vs Nottinghamshire Top Team Batsmen

Lewis Gregory to be Somerset's top bowler

The pacer is the leading wicket-taker for his team at the moment. He has picked 23 wickets in five matches at an average of 21.34. Overall, the 31-year-old has featured in 114 first-class matches and picked 341 wickets at an average of 26.48.

Dane Paterson to be Nottinghamshire's top bowler

The pacer is the second-highest wicket-taker for Nottinghamshire at the moment. He has picked 24 wickets at an average of 22.41 in six matches this season. Paterson starred in his team's massive win in their third last match against Northamptonshire with five for 16 in the second innings. In the following match Paterson picked three wickets and then only in his last match. He is expected to bounce back in the upcoming match. Overall, the South African has featured in 140 first-class matches and picked 514 wickets at an average of 23.02.