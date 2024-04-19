Somerset vs Nottinghamshire Match Prediction SOM 43 % Chance of Winning NOT 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Somerset and Nottinghamshire are poised to take on each other in the County Championship Division One from April 19 to April 22, 2024. The clash will be hosted at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, and it is going to commence at 3:30 P.M IST.

Somerset vs Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning

Nottinghamshire bounced back from their initial loss and did well against Worcestershire in the previous outing. Batting first, the home team went on to score 399 runs owing to the contributions of Ben Slater, Joe Clarke, Lyndon James and Calvin Harrison who each scored 70, 105, 96 and 52 runs, respectively. However, Worcestershire nearly caught up after all the effort which led to Nottinghamshire extending their lead with 151 more runs on the board. At this point, their time was up and the match was drawn.

Somerset struggled during the initial stages of their match against Surrey and the former’s batting order were bundled out for just 285 runs, with major contributions from Matt Renshaw, Tom Lammonby and Lewis Gregory who scored 87, 100 and 50 runs, respectively. This was an uncompetitive target and, naturally, Surrey surpassed them and amassed 428 runs. This prompted Somerset to perform better and they ended up scoring 351 additional runs to make up for the deficit. Surrey, however, were dangerously close to chasing it down if not for the fact that they did not have the time to do so.

Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 57%

Somerset chance of winning - 43%

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Somerset vs Nottinghamshire Betting Tips

Somerset to score low before first dismissal

The opening duo of Somerset comprising Matt Renshaw and Sean Dickson have not been able to make their partnership work so far this season which has resulted in low opening totals. Although the team managed to score well overall in their first match against Kent, the openers found themselves in a bind as Dickson was dismissed early in the innings. He also failed to make an impact against Surrey in the following game and has single handedly been responsible for underwhelming first wicket stands since he is yet to find his rhythm. This has been a setback for the team and it is likely to plague them in the next game as well.

Somerset vs Nottinghamshire Toss Prediction

The pitch at The Cooper Associates County Ground has something in store for the bowlers who will find that they have an advantage at this venue. Batting first is possible but they have to approach with caution since bowlers will make good use of the track. The toss winning skipper shall like to field first at the venue and put pressure on the batters.

Weather Report

With a mere 10% chance of precipitation, Taunton is likely to experience partially overcast conditions with the temperature reaching 14 degrees Celsius.

Somerset Player List

Lewis Gregory (c), Fin Hill, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Lammonby, Ben Green, George Thomas, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, James Rew, Tom Banton, Alfie Ogborne, Archie Vaughan, Craig Overton, Jake Ball, James Theedom, Josh Davey, Joshua Thomas, Ned Leonard, Matt Renshaw, Migael Pretorius, Shoaib Bashir.

Predicted Playing XI

Matt Renshaw Batter Sean Dickson Batter Tom Lammonby Batter Lewis Goldsworthy All-rounder Tom Banton Batter James Rew Wicket-keeper Lewis Gregory (C) Bowler Kasey Aldridge Bowler Craig Overton Bowler Migael Pretorius Bowler Shoaib Bashir Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset’s batting lineup has been particularly impressive thus far. Their bowling attack, too, looked quite sharp against Kent in the first match but had to fight hard to keep Surrey at bay. Provided they do not have this problem again, Somerset appears to be in good form.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Haseeb Hameed (c), Benjamin Martindale, Jack Haynes, Joe Clarke, Lyndon James, Matthew Montgomery, Brett Hutton, Fateh Singh, Liam Patterson-White, Tom Loten, Tom Moores, Calvin Harrison, Dillon Pennington, James Hayes, Josh Tongue, Luke Fletcher, Olly Stone, Toby Pettman, Ben Duckett, Ben Slater, Dane Paterson.

Predicted Playing XI

Haseeb Hameed (C) Batter Ben Duckett Batter Ben Slater Batter Joe Clarke Wicket-keeper Matthew Montgomery Batter Jack Haynes Batter Lyndon James All-rounder Calvin Harrison Bowler Liam Patterson-White Bowler Luke Fletcher Bowler Dillon Pennington Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire succumbed to Essex quite quickly in the first match but they seem to have learnt from their mistakes. After a tragic defeat on home soil, the team came back stronger against Worcestershire.

Somerset vs Nottinghamshire Head-to-Head

Somerset has a leg up on Nottinghamshire in their previous five outings with three victories while the latter has clinched victory twice.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Somerset - 3

Nottinghamshire - 2

Somerset vs Nottinghamshire Betting Odds

Nottinghamshire to have a better opening partnership than Somerset

Somerset’s opening partnerships were lackluster during the first innings against Surrey as Matt Renshaw and Sean Dickson put up 18 runs on the board before the latter’s wicket fell. The second innings was somehow worse since Sean Dickson turned out to be the frailty again and lost his wicket before any runs were scored. Nottinghamshire’s opening pair struggled a tad in the first innings versus Worcestershire. Haseeb Hameed and Ben Duckett scored just 19 runs together in the first innings but kicked it up a notch in the next innings where they collaborated for 81 runs. Somerset will need to recuperate a great deal if they intend to outdo. Nottinghamshire’s first wicket.

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Somerset vs Nottinghamshire Best Batters

Tom Lammonby to be Somerset’s Best Batter

As predicted last time, Tom Lammonby came out on top and scored a century after he missed out on one during the first match. The first innings against Surrey saw him score precisely 100 runs and during the second innings, he achieved a half-century with 51 runs to his credit. With 241 runs and an average of 80.33, he will be expected to be their leading batter again.

Joe Clarke to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Batter

Joe Clarke was our top pick for the last game and we will stick with him since he delivered as expected of him. He scored 105 runs in the first innings against Worcestershire with a strike rate of 56.75. He currently leads Nottinghamshire’s run charts with 228 runs and an average of 57.00.

Somerset vs Nottinghamshire Best Bowlers

Kasey Aldridge to be Somerset’s Best Bowler

Kasey Aldridge delivered a sensational performance against Surrey in the last match. In both innings, he was a wicket-taking machine as he captured five wickets in the first innings and added three more to his tally the second time around. Having claimed ten wickets in four innings, he will be the top choice for the next match, too.

Calvin Harrison to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Bowler

Calvin Harrison achieved a fifer against Worcestershire in the previous encounter as he delivered 36.3 overs, conceded 128 runs and bowled two maidens which translated to an economy rate of 3.50. He is the leading bowler for Nottinghamshire with eight wickets in three innings, making him the top contender to be their premier bowler.