Somerset vs Surrey Match Prediction SOM 36 % Chance of Winning SUR 64 % Bet Now! Somerset will take on Surrey in their tenth match of the County Championship 2023 season at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton from Tuesday, July 25. Somerset finished seventh after six wins in seven matches in County Championship Division One 2022. Surrey finished at the top of the Division One points table with eight wins in 14 matches last season.

Somerset vs Surrey Chance of Winning

Both the teams are in good form, however, table-toppers Surrey will enter the match with an upper hand. Surrey have won six of their ten matches so far. They have just one game. The figures speak volumes about the consistency Surrey have shown and quality of cricket they have played in the County Championship 2023.

Surrey have a better batting unit and there is no question about it. Ollie Pope hasn't featured in the squad in the last few matches due to his Ashes commitment and injury but others in the team have done a tremendous job. New Zealand star Tom Latham has also featured in the eleven since June and that has bolstered the confidence of batting unit which includes Jamie Smith (625), Sean Abbott (456), Dom Sibley (569), Ben Foakes (527), Rory Burns (488) and Jordan Clark (356) further.

Five Somerset have scored over 400 runs in the season but just two are averaging over 40. Somerset have a very good pace unit consisting of Matt Henry (26), Lewis Gregory (26) and Craig Overton (26). Surrey pacers are not far behind. Jordan Clark, Sean Abbott and Daniel Worrall have picked 36, 37 and 35 wickets respectively.

Despite both the teams entering the match on the back of comfortable wins, we are backing Surrey to pip Somerset.

Somerset chances of winning - 36%

Surrey chances of winning - 64%

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Somerset vs Surrey Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Somerset pacer Matt Henry continues to wreak havoc. He picked eight wickets in the last match including a five-wicket haul in the first innings. Overall, he has picked 26 wickets in five matches at an average of 16.84. Somerset would continue to expect great things from him.

Surrey’s Australian pacer Daniel Worrall has failed to impress in his last few outings. He picked three wickets in his second-last match and two in the last. He has picked 35 wickets in the season at an average of 25.54. Surrey would expect to see him back in the groove.

Somerset vs Hampshire Match Toss Prediction

Somerset opted to bat first in the first match in Taunton as the match against Warwickshire ended in a draw. Lancashire opted to bowl in the second match held this season here. Match ended in a draw again. In the third match in Taunton, Somerset opted to bowl first and another draw game followed. In the second-last match here, Somerset opted to bat first and won by 399 runs. In the last match against Hampshire, Somerset opted to bat again and were on the verge of winning before the match ended in a draw. Team winning the toss could bat first again.

Weather Report

Periods of clouds and sun on the opening day in Taunton as per AccuWeather. Rain on the cards with a temperature of 20 degree celsius on Day 2. Overcast conditions on Day 3 as well, however, chances of rain low. Mostly cloudy with a bit of rain in the afternoon on Day 4.

Somerset Player List

Somerset Squad

Tom Lammonby, Tom Abell, George Bartlett, Lewis Goldsworthy, Steven Davies, Josh Davey, Roelof van der Merwe, Craig Overton, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sean Dickson, Shoaib Bashir (Berkshire), Peter Siddle (Australia - County Championship and Vitality Blast, until the end of July), Cameron Bancroft (Australia - County Championship, until May 17), Matt Henry (New Zealand - County Championship and Vitality Blast, May 11 until the end of July)

Somerset Predicted XI

Tom Lammonby Batsman Sean Dickson Batsman Tom Abell (CAP) Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter George Bartlett Batter James Rew (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Lewis Gregory All-rounder Craig Overton All-rounder Kasey Aldridge All-rounder Matt Henry Bowler Shoaib Bashir Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset have won two of their last three matches and three of their last five matches. The last five outings have seen them lose only once. Overall, Somerset have won three, lost two and played five draws in the ongoing season.

Surrey Player List

Surrey Squad

Rory Burns, Jamie Smith, Ollie Pope, Jordan Clark, Reece Topley, Amar Virdi, Jamie Overton, Matt Dunn, Gus Atkinson, Daniel Moriarty, Chris Jordan, Cameron Steel, Dan Worrall, Dom Sibley, Kemar Roach (West Indies - first six rounds of County Championship), Sean Abbott (Australia - County Championship and Vitality Blast, until the end of July), Tom Latham (New Zealand - County Championship, five games across June and July), Sunil Narine (West Indies - Vitality Blast)

Surrey Predicted XI

Rory Burns Batsman Dom Sibley Batsman Will Jacks Batter Ben Foakes Batsman and Wicket-keeper Jamie Smith Batter Tom Latham All-rounder Cameron Steel All-rounder Jordan Clark All-rounder Sean Abbott All-rounder Jamie Overton Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey have won six of their 10 matches so far and that's a proof of their consistency and quality. Surrey have quality in both the departments of the game and that's the same reason why they have lost just once match. Surrey have settled for only three draws in the season.

Somerset vs Surrey Head to Head

Surrey have won each of their last two matches against Somerset. Both the wins were by a three-wicket margin. The two prior matches ended in draws. Somerset won the fifth-last match by 102 runs.

Somerset vs Surrey Betting Odds

Surrey to score over 400 runs in 1st innings

344, 355 and 360 are the last three first innings scores of Surrey, and going by the track record Surrey should manage to score over 300 runs in the first innings of their upcoming game. Jamie Smith (625), Sean Abbott (456), Dom Sibley (569), Ben Foakes (527), Rory Burns (488) and Jordan Clark (356) have been amongst runs in the season. They form a solid batting group together. Somerset have a testing bowling group which included the likes of Matt Henry, Craig Overton and Lewis Gregory but a batting line-up which has quite a few international stars should not find it difficult to score over 300 runs in the first innings. Also, Surrey have scored 382 and 308 in their last two first innings against Somerset.

Somerset vs Surrey Top Team Batsmen

James Rew to be Somerset's top batter

The batter is the leading run-scorer for his side at the moment. He has scored 974 runs in nine matches at an average of 69.57. five hundreds and a fifty has come off his blade in the season so far. 22, 221, 10, 123* are his scores in his last four outings. Overall, the 19-year-old left-hand batter has scored 1313 runs at an average of 54.70 in 17 first-class matches. He has hit a total of six first-class hundreds.

Jamie Smith to be Surrey's top batter

The 23-year-old batter from England scored 138 runs off 194 balls in the first innings for Surrey and helped them post 433, paving for the team's comfortable win. The right-hander would be looking to carry forward his form in the next match against Surrey as well. Smith is currently the leading run-scorer for his team. He has scored 625 runs in 10 matches at an average of 41.66. Overall, the youngster has played 47 first-class matches and scored 2646 runs at an average of 39.49.

Somerset vs Surrey Top Team Bowler

Craig Overton to be Somerset's top bowler

The pacer took a total of seven wickets in his last outing against Northamptonshire. He picked four wickets in the first innings and three in the second. Overall, the season has seen him pick 26 wickets at an average of 26.23 in eight matches. Overton is the joint-highest wicket-taker for his team. The 29-year-old England international has played a total of 124 first-class matches and picked 438 wickets at an average of 23.28. He has taken 17 five-fers in the format.

Sean Abbott to be Surrey's top bowler

The Australian pacer picked a total of seven wickets against Middlesex in his last outing. In the County Championship 2023, Abbott has picked 37 wickets in nine matches at an average of 24.78. He is the joint-highest wicket-taker for his team. The 31-year-old has played 81 first-class matches and picked 238 wickets at an average of 30.90. The last two matches have seen him pick ten wickets.