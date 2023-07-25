Somerset vs Surrey Match Prediction
SOM
36%
Chance of Winning
SUR
64%
First class
Cooper Associates County Ground
Somerset finished seventh after six wins in seven matches in County Championship Division One 2022. Surrey finished at the top of the Division One points table with eight wins in 14 matches last season.
Facts
- Surrey have won each of their last two matches against Somerset.
- Rory Burns smashed a cracking first innings hundred in his last outing against Somerset.
- Jack Rew of Somerset is in sublime form. He has scored 974 runs in 10 matches at an average of 69.57.
Somerset vs Surrey Chance of Winning
Both the teams are in good form, however, table-toppers Surrey will enter the match with an upper hand. Surrey have won six of their ten matches so far. They have just one game. The figures speak volumes about the consistency Surrey have shown and quality of cricket they have played in the County Championship 2023.
Surrey have a better batting unit and there is no question about it. Ollie Pope hasn't featured in the squad in the last few matches due to his Ashes commitment and injury but others in the team have done a tremendous job. New Zealand star Tom Latham has also featured in the eleven since June and that has bolstered the confidence of batting unit which includes Jamie Smith (625), Sean Abbott (456), Dom Sibley (569), Ben Foakes (527), Rory Burns (488) and Jordan Clark (356) further.
Five Somerset have scored over 400 runs in the season but just two are averaging over 40. Somerset have a very good pace unit consisting of Matt Henry (26), Lewis Gregory (26) and Craig Overton (26). Surrey pacers are not far behind. Jordan Clark, Sean Abbott and Daniel Worrall have picked 36, 37 and 35 wickets respectively.
Despite both the teams entering the match on the back of comfortable wins, we are backing Surrey to pip Somerset.
Somerset chances of winning - 36%
Surrey chances of winning - 64%
Somerset vs Surrey Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Somerset pacer Matt Henry continues to wreak havoc. He picked eight wickets in the last match including a five-wicket haul in the first innings. Overall, he has picked 26 wickets in five matches at an average of 16.84. Somerset would continue to expect great things from him.
Surrey’s Australian pacer Daniel Worrall has failed to impress in his last few outings. He picked three wickets in his second-last match and two in the last. He has picked 35 wickets in the season at an average of 25.54. Surrey would expect to see him back in the groove.
Somerset vs Hampshire Match Toss Prediction
Somerset opted to bat first in the first match in Taunton as the match against Warwickshire ended in a draw. Lancashire opted to bowl in the second match held this season here. Match ended in a draw again. In the third match in Taunton, Somerset opted to bowl first and another draw game followed. In the second-last match here, Somerset opted to bat first and won by 399 runs. In the last match against Hampshire, Somerset opted to bat again and were on the verge of winning before the match ended in a draw. Team winning the toss could bat first again.
Weather Report
Periods of clouds and sun on the opening day in Taunton as per AccuWeather. Rain on the cards with a temperature of 20 degree celsius on Day 2. Overcast conditions on Day 3 as well, however, chances of rain low. Mostly cloudy with a bit of rain in the afternoon on Day 4.
Somerset Player List
Somerset Squad
Tom Lammonby, Tom Abell, George Bartlett, Lewis Goldsworthy, Steven Davies, Josh Davey, Roelof van der Merwe, Craig Overton, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sean Dickson, Shoaib Bashir (Berkshire), Peter Siddle (Australia - County Championship and Vitality Blast, until the end of July), Cameron Bancroft (Australia - County Championship, until May 17), Matt Henry (New Zealand - County Championship and Vitality Blast, May 11 until the end of July)
Somerset Predicted XI
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Tom Lammonby
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Batsman
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Sean Dickson
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Batsman
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Tom Abell (CAP)
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Batter
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Tom Kohler-Cadmore
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Batter
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George Bartlett
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Batter
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James Rew (wk)
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Batsman and Wicket-keeper
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Lewis Gregory
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All-rounder
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Craig Overton
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All-rounder
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Kasey Aldridge
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All-rounder
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Matt Henry
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Bowler
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Shoaib Bashir
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Bowler
Somerset Team Form
Somerset have won two of their last three matches and three of their last five matches. The last five outings have seen them lose only once. Overall, Somerset have won three, lost two and played five draws in the ongoing season.
Surrey Player List
Surrey Squad
Rory Burns, Jamie Smith, Ollie Pope, Jordan Clark, Reece Topley, Amar Virdi, Jamie Overton, Matt Dunn, Gus Atkinson, Daniel Moriarty, Chris Jordan, Cameron Steel, Dan Worrall, Dom Sibley, Kemar Roach (West Indies - first six rounds of County Championship), Sean Abbott (Australia - County Championship and Vitality Blast, until the end of July), Tom Latham (New Zealand - County Championship, five games across June and July), Sunil Narine (West Indies - Vitality Blast)
Surrey Predicted XI
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Rory Burns
|
Batsman
|
Dom Sibley
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Batsman
|
Will Jacks
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Batter
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Ben Foakes
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Batsman and Wicket-keeper
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Jamie Smith
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Batter
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Tom Latham
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All-rounder
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Cameron Steel
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All-rounder
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Jordan Clark
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All-rounder
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Sean Abbott
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All-rounder
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Jamie Overton
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Bowler
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Daniel Worrall
|
Bowler
Surrey Team Form
Surrey have won six of their 10 matches so far and that's a proof of their consistency and quality. Surrey have quality in both the departments of the game and that's the same reason why they have lost just once match. Surrey have settled for only three draws in the season.
Somerset vs Surrey Head to Head
Surrey have won each of their last two matches against Somerset. Both the wins were by a three-wicket margin. The two prior matches ended in draws. Somerset won the fifth-last match by 102 runs.
Somerset vs Surrey Betting Odds
Surrey to score over 400 runs in 1st innings
344, 355 and 360 are the last three first innings scores of Surrey, and going by the track record Surrey should manage to score over 300 runs in the first innings of their upcoming game. Jamie Smith (625), Sean Abbott (456), Dom Sibley (569), Ben Foakes (527), Rory Burns (488) and Jordan Clark (356) have been amongst runs in the season. They form a solid batting group together. Somerset have a testing bowling group which included the likes of Matt Henry, Craig Overton and Lewis Gregory but a batting line-up which has quite a few international stars should not find it difficult to score over 300 runs in the first innings. Also, Surrey have scored 382 and 308 in their last two first innings against Somerset.
Somerset vs Surrey Top Team Batsmen
James Rew to be Somerset's top batter
The batter is the leading run-scorer for his side at the moment. He has scored 974 runs in nine matches at an average of 69.57. five hundreds and a fifty has come off his blade in the season so far. 22, 221, 10, 123* are his scores in his last four outings. Overall, the 19-year-old left-hand batter has scored 1313 runs at an average of 54.70 in 17 first-class matches. He has hit a total of six first-class hundreds.
Jamie Smith to be Surrey's top batter
The 23-year-old batter from England scored 138 runs off 194 balls in the first innings for Surrey and helped them post 433, paving for the team's comfortable win. The right-hander would be looking to carry forward his form in the next match against Surrey as well. Smith is currently the leading run-scorer for his team. He has scored 625 runs in 10 matches at an average of 41.66. Overall, the youngster has played 47 first-class matches and scored 2646 runs at an average of 39.49.
Somerset vs Surrey Top Team Bowler
Craig Overton to be Somerset's top bowler
The pacer took a total of seven wickets in his last outing against Northamptonshire. He picked four wickets in the first innings and three in the second. Overall, the season has seen him pick 26 wickets at an average of 26.23 in eight matches. Overton is the joint-highest wicket-taker for his team. The 29-year-old England international has played a total of 124 first-class matches and picked 438 wickets at an average of 23.28. He has taken 17 five-fers in the format.
Sean Abbott to be Surrey's top bowler
The Australian pacer picked a total of seven wickets against Middlesex in his last outing. In the County Championship 2023, Abbott has picked 37 wickets in nine matches at an average of 24.78. He is the joint-highest wicket-taker for his team. The 31-year-old has played 81 first-class matches and picked 238 wickets at an average of 30.90. The last two matches have seen him pick ten wickets.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Surrey
Surrey are the likely winners of their upcoming match against Surrey. Surrey are on the roll since the beginning of the season. They have won six and lost just one of their 10 matches. On the other hand, Somerset have won three and lost two of their 10 matches. The strength of the Surrey batting group is far greater than that of Somerset's. Five surrey batters have scored over 400 runs and four of them are averaging over 40. On the other hand, Somerset just have two batters averaging 40 after scoring over 400 runs in the season. Surrey also boasts of three pacers who have picked over 30 wickets. They are the likely winners of the upcoming match.
Somerset to win - 2.28 (Melbet)
Surrey to win - 1.58 (Melbet)Bet Now!