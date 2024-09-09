Somerset vs Surrey Match Prediction SOM 39 % Chance of Winning SUR 61 % Place a bet Batery 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Somerset and Surrey’s second encounter of the County Championship Division One this season will take place at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton. The sides are going to lock horns from September 9 to 12, 2024, at 3:00 P.M IST.

Somerset vs Surrey Chances of Winning

Somerset are starting to become a major threat to the other teams in the competition and their commanding victory over Durham in the last match has only furthered their standing. Somerset’s batters went hammer and tongs to score 492 runs as two batters notched up centuries; Tom Abell and James Rew scored 124 and 103 runs, respectively. The other batters also pitched in and made sure they had a par score on the board. Durham’s chase was not half bad considering they were able to post 336 runs before getting bowled out. Somerset took over and stretched their lead with an additional 263 runs which made life difficult for Durham. The latter could not do much in the final innings to catch up and ended up getting bundled out for 126, handing Somerset a 293-run triumph.

Surrey’s previous outing against Nottinghamshire turned out to be an unexpected high scoring game. Surrey batted first to secure 525 runs which absolutely decimated Nottinghamshire’s bowlers. Opener Rory Burns set the tone for the innings with a phenomenal 161 while Sai Sudharsan also got his century with 105 runs. Ryan Patel, Will Jacks and Jordan Clark cannot go unmentioned as they scored 77, 59 and 53 runs, respectively, to help the total. Nottinghamshire responded by scoring 405 runs which prompted Surrey to secure an extra 177 runs, courtesy of Rory Burns’ 71. Nottinghamshire seemed to be poised to take on this challenge but their unbeaten 121-run opening partnership went in vain as a lack of time caused a deadlock.

Somerset chance of winning - 39%

Surrey chance of winning - 61%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Somerset vs Surrey Betting Tips

Somerset to score over 20.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)

Even though Somerset’s first partnerships have been somewhat tottering in the last five games, there is a noticeable improvement over the course of the season. Their openers tend to change in nearly every match but regardless, they have set up totals of 0, 37, 0, 56, 6, 44, 8, 4 and 8 in the previous five fixtures. They will be anticipated to secure a partnership that is good enough for the rest of the team to build on.

Match Prediction Best Odds Somerset Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Surrey Opening Partnership Over 30.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Somerset vs Surrey Toss Prediction

There have been several contrasting results at Taunton in the five matches held here this season. The record between teams batting and fielding first is split with two wins each while one match concluded in a draw. However, the teams enjoy fielding first on this pitch based on the fact that three out of five toss winners opted to do so. The toss winner of the next game will also be inclined to chase.

Weather Report

Even with overcast conditions looming at Taunton, the forecast suggests absolutely no likelihood of rain. The temperature is expected to remain around 16 degrees Celsius.

Somerset Player List

Lewis Gregory (c), Craig Overton, Fin Hill, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Lammonby, Ben Green, George Thomas, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, James Rew, Tom Banton, Alfie Ogborne, Archie Vaughan, Jake Ball, James Theedom, Josh Davey, Joshua Thomas, Ned Leonard, Matt Renshaw, Migael Pretorius, Shoaib Bashir, Andrew Umeed, Jack Leach, Tom Kohler-Cadmore.

Predicted Playing XI

Andrew Umeed Batter Lewis Goldsworthy All-rounder Tom Lammonby Batter Tom Abell All-rounder Tom Banton Batter James Rew Wicket-keeper Archie Vaughan Batter Kasey Aldridge All-rounder Lewis Gregory (C) Bowler Craig Overton Bowler Jack Leach Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset have two wins and two draws in the last five matches with a single unseemly defeat in the mix.

Surrey Player List

Rory Burns (c), Ben Geddes, Dominic Sibley, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Nico Reifer, Ollie Pope, Sai Sudharsan, Cameron Steel, Chris Jordan, Jamie Overton, Jordan Clark, Nicholas Kimber, Ryan Patel, Sam Curran, Sunil Narine, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Ben Foakes, Jamie Smith, Josh Blake, Tom Latham, Amar Virdi, Conor McKerr, Daniel Moriarty, Daniel Worrall, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Kemar Roach, Matt Dunn, Nathan Barnwell, Reece Topley, Sean Abbott, Thomas Lawes, Yousef Majid, Dan Lawrence.

Predicted Playing XI

Rory Burns (C) Batter Dominic Sibley Batter Ryan Patel All-rounder Will Jacks Batter Ben Foakes Wicket-keeper Sai Sudharsan Batter Jordan Clark Bowler Cameron Steel Batter Thomas Lawes Bowler Conor McKerr Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey dominate all the other teams with three wins in the last five games alone, coupled with a solitary defeat and a draw.

Somerset vs Surrey Head-to-Head

Surrey have the edge over Somerset in their head-to-head tally with three victories in their last five outings.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Somerset - 0

Surrey - 3

Draw - 2

Somerset vs Surrey Betting Odds

Surrey to have a better opening partnership than Somerset

Somerset have had highly rocky, tumultuous opening partnerships and they are lacking in stability. Their opening batters have been changing over the course of the last three games and together, they have posted totals of 0, 37, 0, 56, 6 and 44 runs. This is not to say that Surrey’s openers are on point every single time but they are a tad more predictable since their stands are not constantly rising and falling; Rory Burns and Dom Sibley have added 26, 8, 86, 41 and 13 runs to the first wicket in the previous three games. The bookmakers endorse Surrey’s opening order in the upcoming match.

Somerset vs Surrey First class The Cooper Associates County Ground, null Somerset Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.25 Bet Now! Surrey Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.6 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.6 Bet Now!

Somerset vs Surrey Best Batters

Tom Abell to be Somerset’s Best Batter

Tom Abell has been phenomenal for Somerset this season, having garnered 552 runs in nine innings so far. Currently, he is averaging at 78.85 and scored his third ton of the season in the last game against Durham where he added 124 runs to the scoreboard in the first innings. He also scored his second half-century in the following innings with 56 runs, making him the top contender for the next game.

Rory Burns to be Surrey’s Best Batter

Rory Burns was unstoppable in the previous encounter against Nottinghamshire. He notched up 161 runs in the first innings and scored an additional 71 runs in the second innings. He leads Surrey’s run charts with 953 runs in 17 innings and an average of 59.56, making him a highly favorable player for the match against Somerset.

Somerset vs Surrey Best Bowlers

Jack Leach to be Somerset’s Best Bowler

Jack Leach was in his own league in the last match against Durham wherein he achieved a fifer in the first innings and went on to take a whopping seven-wicket haul in the second innings. He is now the second highest wicket-taker for the team with 26 wickets in 11 innings. With a bowling average of 28.80, he is the top pick for the upcoming match as well.

Daniel Worrall to be Surrey’s Best Bowler

Daniel Worrall went entirely wicketless in the two innings he played against Nottinghamshire but he remains the team’s top bowler with a hefty lead, having taken 40 wickets in 17 innings with an average of 16.77. This setback in the last game is likely to be fleeting and he is anticipated to come good in the next encounter.