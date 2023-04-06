Somerset vs Warwickshire Match Prediction SOM 57 % Chance of Winning WAR 43 % Bet Now! Somerset will take on Warwickshire in their first match of the County Championship Division One 2023 season at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton from Thursday, April 6. Somerset had finished seventh in the 10-team tournament after winning just three of their 14 matches. Warwickshire finished behind them in eighth spot. They managed to win only two matches.

Somerset vs Warwickshire Match Prediction

Both the teams had a forgettable County Championship 2022 season and finished in the second-half of the 10-team points table. They will look to start fresh. Somerset are the more likely side to start on a strong note against Warwickshire this season.

The two sides came face-to-face against each other twice last year. Somerset won the first match by an innings and 82 runs, while the second match ended in a draw.

The likes of Matt Renshaw (overseas player), Tom Lammonby, Tom Abell, Tom Banton, Craig Overton, Jack Leach and Jack Brooks were all over a Warwickshire side which did not have any big name and were bundled out for 209 and 167 in the two innings. In the second match as well Somerset were on top but Warwickshire managed to pull a draw somehow.

On their home ground, Somerset will be hot favourites to beat Warwickshire.

Somerset chances of winning - 57.64% (Melbet)

Warwickshire chances of winning - 47.62% (Melbet)

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Somerset vs Warwickshire Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Somerset and Warwickshire seventh and eighth respectively in the County Championship 2022. The two sides will have to really have to be consistent to work their way through very strong teams like Surrey, Lancashire, Hampshire and Essex.

However, with the tournament just starting coming to a conclusion would be unjust. Somerset definitely has what it takes to become a champion team. The path can be a bit difficult for Warwickshire.

Somerset vs Warwickshire Match Toss Prediction

In the last match played at the venue last season, Somerset won the toss and elected to bat first and won the match by 352 runs against Northamptonshire. In the match prior to it, Somerset elected to field first but the match against Gloucestershire ended in a draw. Somerset elected to bat first in the third-last match at the venue. That match also ended in a draw. Somerset elected to bat first and lost the match by three wickets against Surrey after opting to bat first in the match prior to it.

With Overcast conditions on cards on the first two days, the team winning the toss would most likely opt to bowl first.

Weather Report

Mostly cloudy and a little rain on the first day of the match in Taunton. It will be partly sunny on Friday, periods of clouds and sun on Saturday and again low clouds on Sunday. Overcast conditions will be on cards throughout the match.

Somerset Player List

Somerset Squad

Andrew Umeed, Cameron Bancroft, George Bartlett, Imam-ul-Haq, James Hildreth, Matt Renshaw, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell (C), Tom Banton (wk), Tom-Kohler Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Ben Green, Josh Davey, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, Lewis Gregory, Ned Leonard, Roelof van der Merwe, James Rew (wk), Steven Davies (wk), Craig Overton, Jack Brooks, Jack Leach, Matt Henry, Peter Siddle, Sajid Khan, Shoaib Bashir, Sonny Baker

Somerset Predicted XI

Tom Lammonby Batsman Andrew Umeed Batsman Tom Abell (cap) Batter George Bratlett Batter Lewis Goldsworthy Batter James Rew (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Ben Green All-rounder Craig Overton All-rounder Kasey Aldridge Bowler Sajid Khan Bowler Jack Brooks Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset have lost only one of their last five matches. They have won one and three matches have ended in a draw.

Warwickshire Player List

Warwickshire Squad

Amir Khan, Dan Mousley, Hamza Shaikh, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Chris Woakes, Glenn Maxwell, Jacob Bethell, Moeen Ali, Paul Stirling, Will Rhodes, Alex Davies (wk), Michael Burgess (wk), Che Simmons, Chirs Rushworth, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, Ed Barnard, Ethan Brookes, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Manraj Johal, Oliver Hannon-Dalby

Warwickshire Predicted XI

Rob Yates Batsman Dom Sibley Batsman Alex Davies (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Sam Hain Batter Will Rhodes (cap) Batter Dan Mousley All-rounder Jacob Bethell All-rounder Danny Briggs Bowler Liam Norwell Bowler Oliver Hannon-Dalby Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire have lost three of their last five matches. They won their last County Championship match in 2022 by beating Hampshire by five wickets. One match ended in a draw.

Somerset vs Warwickshire Aces Head to Head

Somerset have won two of their last five matches against Warwickshire. Two matches including the last one ended in a draw. Warwickshire won the match in September 2021.

Somerset vs Warwickshire Odds

Somerset to win

Somerset are the hot favourites to beat Warwickshire because of their star-studded line-up. The likes of Tom Lammonby, Tom Abell, Tom Banton, Craig Overton, Jack Leach and Jack Brooks are expected to turn up for the game and will be too hot to handle against Warwickshire who lack any big name.

Somerset had thrashed Warwickshire by an innings and 82 runs in their first match of the previous season. In the second match, Warwickshire were six down for 256 while chasing 364 when the match ended in a draw.

Warwickshire have managed to beat Somerset only once in the last five matches. Beating Somerset in an away match will once again be difficult for Warwickshire.

Somerset vs Warwickshire Top Team Batsmen

Tom Abell to be Somerset's top batter

Tom Abell was the leading run-scorer for Tom Abell in the 2022 season. The 29-year-old right-hand batter scored 1039 runs at an average of 51.95. He smashed five hundreds and four fifties last season and finished as the fourth-highest run-getter. Overall, he has scored 6038 runs in 109 matches at an average of 34.30.

Sam Hain to be Warwickshire's top batter

Middle-order batter Sam Hain has played a total of 107 first-class matches and scored 6061 runs at an average of 39.10. The 27-year-old was the third-highest run-scorer in the County Championship Division One 2022. He scored 1137 runs at an average of 63.16.

Somerset vs Warwickshire top bowler

Craig Overton to be Somerset's top bowler

Pacer Craig Overton can emerge as the leading wicket-taker for Somerset in their season' first match. In the previous edition, he picked 36 wickets in nine matches at an average of 17.97. Overall, Overton has picked 412 wickets in 116 first-class matches.

Oliver Hannon-Dalby to be Warwickshire's top bowler

The 33-year-old right-arm pacer has played 97 first-class matches and picked 277 wickets at an average of 29.10. In the County Championship 2022, he emerged as the third-highest wicket-taker with 53 scalps in 14 matches at an average of 23.69.