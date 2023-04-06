Somerset vs Warwickshire Match Prediction
SOM
57%
Chance of Winning
WAR
43%
Great Britain
The Cooper Associates County Ground
Facts
- Somerset defeated Warwickshire by an innings and 82 runs in the previous season.
- Somerset's Tom Abell and Warwickshire's Sam Hain were two of the only four players to score over 1000 runs in County Championship Division One 2022.
- Warwickshire's Oliver Hannon-Dalby was among one of the only seven bowlers to pick 50 or more wickets previous season in Division One.
Somerset vs Warwickshire Match Prediction
Both the teams had a forgettable County Championship 2022 season and finished in the second-half of the 10-team points table. They will look to start fresh. Somerset are the more likely side to start on a strong note against Warwickshire this season.
The two sides came face-to-face against each other twice last year. Somerset won the first match by an innings and 82 runs, while the second match ended in a draw.
The likes of Matt Renshaw (overseas player), Tom Lammonby, Tom Abell, Tom Banton, Craig Overton, Jack Leach and Jack Brooks were all over a Warwickshire side which did not have any big name and were bundled out for 209 and 167 in the two innings. In the second match as well Somerset were on top but Warwickshire managed to pull a draw somehow.
On their home ground, Somerset will be hot favourites to beat Warwickshire.
Somerset chances of winning - 57.64% (Melbet)
Warwickshire chances of winning - 47.62% (Melbet)
Somerset vs Warwickshire Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Somerset and Warwickshire seventh and eighth respectively in the County Championship 2022. The two sides will have to really have to be consistent to work their way through very strong teams like Surrey, Lancashire, Hampshire and Essex.
However, with the tournament just starting coming to a conclusion would be unjust. Somerset definitely has what it takes to become a champion team. The path can be a bit difficult for Warwickshire.
Somerset vs Warwickshire Match Toss Prediction
In the last match played at the venue last season, Somerset won the toss and elected to bat first and won the match by 352 runs against Northamptonshire. In the match prior to it, Somerset elected to field first but the match against Gloucestershire ended in a draw. Somerset elected to bat first in the third-last match at the venue. That match also ended in a draw. Somerset elected to bat first and lost the match by three wickets against Surrey after opting to bat first in the match prior to it.
With Overcast conditions on cards on the first two days, the team winning the toss would most likely opt to bowl first.
Weather Report
Mostly cloudy and a little rain on the first day of the match in Taunton. It will be partly sunny on Friday, periods of clouds and sun on Saturday and again low clouds on Sunday. Overcast conditions will be on cards throughout the match.
Somerset Player List
Somerset Squad
Andrew Umeed, Cameron Bancroft, George Bartlett, Imam-ul-Haq, James Hildreth, Matt Renshaw, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell (C), Tom Banton (wk), Tom-Kohler Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Ben Green, Josh Davey, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, Lewis Gregory, Ned Leonard, Roelof van der Merwe, James Rew (wk), Steven Davies (wk), Craig Overton, Jack Brooks, Jack Leach, Matt Henry, Peter Siddle, Sajid Khan, Shoaib Bashir, Sonny Baker
Somerset Predicted XI
|
Tom Lammonby
|
Batsman
|
Andrew Umeed
|
Batsman
|
Tom Abell (cap)
|
Batter
|
George Bratlett
|
Batter
|
Lewis Goldsworthy
|
Batter
|
James Rew (wk)
|
Batsman and Wicket-keeper
|
Ben Green
|
All-rounder
|
Craig Overton
|
All-rounder
|
Kasey Aldridge
|
Bowler
|
Sajid Khan
|
Bowler
|
Jack Brooks
|
Bowler
Somerset Team Form
Somerset have lost only one of their last five matches. They have won one and three matches have ended in a draw.
Warwickshire Player List
Warwickshire Squad
Amir Khan, Dan Mousley, Hamza Shaikh, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Chris Woakes, Glenn Maxwell, Jacob Bethell, Moeen Ali, Paul Stirling, Will Rhodes, Alex Davies (wk), Michael Burgess (wk), Che Simmons, Chirs Rushworth, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, Ed Barnard, Ethan Brookes, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Manraj Johal, Oliver Hannon-Dalby
Warwickshire Predicted XI
|
Rob Yates
|
Batsman
|
Dom Sibley
|
Batsman
|
Alex Davies (wk)
|
Batsman and Wicket-keeper
|
Sam Hain
|
Batter
|
Will Rhodes (cap)
|
Batter
|
Dan Mousley
|
All-rounder
|
Jacob Bethell
|
All-rounder
|
Danny Briggs
|
Bowler
|
Liam Norwell
|
Bowler
|
Oliver Hannon-Dalby
|
Bowler
Warwickshire Team Form
Warwickshire have lost three of their last five matches. They won their last County Championship match in 2022 by beating Hampshire by five wickets. One match ended in a draw.
Somerset vs Warwickshire Aces Head to Head
Somerset have won two of their last five matches against Warwickshire. Two matches including the last one ended in a draw. Warwickshire won the match in September 2021.
Somerset vs Warwickshire Odds
Somerset to win
Somerset are the hot favourites to beat Warwickshire because of their star-studded line-up. The likes of Tom Lammonby, Tom Abell, Tom Banton, Craig Overton, Jack Leach and Jack Brooks are expected to turn up for the game and will be too hot to handle against Warwickshire who lack any big name.
Somerset had thrashed Warwickshire by an innings and 82 runs in their first match of the previous season. In the second match, Warwickshire were six down for 256 while chasing 364 when the match ended in a draw.
Warwickshire have managed to beat Somerset only once in the last five matches. Beating Somerset in an away match will once again be difficult for Warwickshire.
Somerset vs Warwickshire Top Team Batsmen
Tom Abell to be Somerset's top batter
Tom Abell was the leading run-scorer for Tom Abell in the 2022 season. The 29-year-old right-hand batter scored 1039 runs at an average of 51.95. He smashed five hundreds and four fifties last season and finished as the fourth-highest run-getter. Overall, he has scored 6038 runs in 109 matches at an average of 34.30.
Sam Hain to be Warwickshire's top batter
Middle-order batter Sam Hain has played a total of 107 first-class matches and scored 6061 runs at an average of 39.10. The 27-year-old was the third-highest run-scorer in the County Championship Division One 2022. He scored 1137 runs at an average of 63.16.
Somerset vs Warwickshire top bowler
Craig Overton to be Somerset's top bowler
Pacer Craig Overton can emerge as the leading wicket-taker for Somerset in their season' first match. In the previous edition, he picked 36 wickets in nine matches at an average of 17.97. Overall, Overton has picked 412 wickets in 116 first-class matches.
Oliver Hannon-Dalby to be Warwickshire's top bowler
The 33-year-old right-arm pacer has played 97 first-class matches and picked 277 wickets at an average of 29.10. In the County Championship 2022, he emerged as the third-highest wicket-taker with 53 scalps in 14 matches at an average of 23.69.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Somerset
Somerset are the hot favourites to beat Warwickshire because of their star-studded line-up. The likes of Tom Lammonby, Tom Abell, Tom Banton, Craig Overton, Jack Leach and Jack Brooks are expected to turn up for the game and will be too hot to handle against Warwickshire who lack any big name.
Somerset had thrashed Warwickshire by an innings and 82 runs in their first match of the previous season. In the second match, Warwickshire were six down for 256 while chasing 364 when the match ended in a draw.
Warwickshire have managed to beat Somerset only once in the last five matches. Beating Somerset in an away match will once again be difficult for Warwickshire.
Somerset to win - 1.735 (Melbet)
Warwickshire to win - 2.1 (Melbet)Bet Now!