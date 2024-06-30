Somerset vs Warwickshire Match Prediction SOM 62 % Chance of Winning WAR 38 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.61 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.679 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Somerset and Warwickshire will lock horns in the County Championship Division One from June 30 to July 3, 2024. They are going to be hosted at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, at 3:30 P.M IST.

Somerset vs Warwickshire Chances of Winning

Somerset’s shot at a fourth innings chase was thwarted by a lack of time, forcing them to draw with Nottinghamshire in the last match. The latter scored 360 runs batting first which Somerset took with a pinch of salt and advanced to a total of 470 runs, owing to Tom Abell’s 111-run masterclass coupled with Migael Pretorius’ unbeaten 95 and Tom Lammonby’s 87. The ball was in Nottinghamshire’s court and they tasked Somerset with a challenge by posting 425 runs on the board but a draw was reached thereafter.

Warwickshire continued their winless streak as they played against Hampshire in the last match where the latter batted first and scored 298 runs. This was a relatively simple chase for Warwickshire who would ideally have taken the lead in this kind of situation but they fell behind by getting bundled out for 254. Jacob Bethell and Dan Mousley were the standouts from this innings with scores of 69 and 57, respectively. This was quite the blunder on Warwickshire’s part since it gave Hampshire the edge to rack in 453 additional runs. Warwickshire must thank their stars because they were able to settle for a draw, having scored just 321 runs in the fourth innings for the loss of nine wickets.

Somerset chance of winning - 62%

Warwickshire chance of winning - 38%

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Somerset vs Warwickshire Betting Tips

Somerset to score low before first dismissal

There are a lot of things that Somerset have done right this season but their opening partnerships are not one of them. Matt Renshaw and Sean Dickson were regular on the opening front but the team have tested out different combinations in the previous two games. Switching between Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Andrew Umeed and Tom Abell, they find that none of the opening pairs are able to make things work. In the last five fixtures, Somerset have posted first wicket totals of 8, 4, 8, 0, 24, 3, 75, 24 and 4. With scores that are overwhelmingly on the lower side, it is difficult to place faith in their ability to bounce back.

Somerset vs Warwickshire Toss Prediction

The Cooper Associates County Ground is a pitch that offers assistance to bowlers, especially the seamers. The three matches held here have seen three different results so far with an equal record between the teams batting and fielding first and one match that was drawn. However, in two out of three games, the toss winners opted to field first which makes it likely that the next match will witness the same strategy from the toss winning skipper.

Weather Report

Taunton has a 20% chance of rainfall on match day with partially cloudy skies. The temperature is expected to reach 19 degrees Celsius.

Somerset Player List

Craig Overton (c), Lewis Gregory, Fin Hill, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Lammonby, Ben Green, George Thomas, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, James Rew, Tom Banton, Alfie Ogborne, Archie Vaughan, Jake Ball, James Theedom, Josh Davey, Joshua Thomas, Ned Leonard, Matt Renshaw, Migael Pretorius, Shoaib Bashir, Andrew Umeed, Jack Leach, Tom Kohler-Cadmore.

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Andrew Umeed Batter Tom Lammonby Batter Tom Abell All-rounder Tom Banton Batter James Rew Wicket-keeper Kasey Aldridge All-rounder Craig Overton (C) Bowler Migael Pretorius Bowler Jack Leach Bowler Jake Ball Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset’s setback against Durham was fleeting and they proved that with their return to form in the last match against Nottinghamshire.

Warwickshire Player List

Alex Davies (c), Amir Khan, Hamza Shaikh, Jacob Bethell, Rob Yates, Sam Hain, Dan Mousley, Ed Barnard, Will Rhodes, Chris Benjamin, Michael Burgess, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, George Garton, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Michael Booth, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Richard Gleeson, Hasan Ali, Aamer Jamal, Che Simmons, Michael Rae, Chris Woakes.

Predicted Playing XI

Will Rhodes All-rounder Alex Davies (C) Batter Danny Briggs Bowler Dan Mousley Batter Sam Hain Batter Ed Barnard All-rounder Jacob Bethell Batter Michael Burgess Wicket-keeper Chris Woakes All-rounder Craig Miles Bowler Oliver Hannon-Dalby Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire miraculously stay afloat as a middling team despite the fact that they have not registered a victory yet.

Somerset vs Warwickshire Head-to-Head

Somerset and Warwickshire are level pegging with one win each in the last five matches while three games were drawn.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Somerset - 1

Warwickshire - 1

Draw - 3

Somerset vs Warwickshire Betting Odds

Warwickshire to have a better opening partnership than Somerset

Somerset have gone through several iterations of opening combinations this season but so far, absolutely nothing seems to be clicking for them. They are evidently in a slump with little scope of recuperation. In the previous three outings, the team’s opening order have scored 8, 4, 8, 0 and 24 runs which speaks volumes about their persistent struggle. Warwickshire have not necessarily cracked the formula in this regard but their openers are leagues ahead of Somerset’s first wicket. With Rob Yates out of the picture in lieu of Will Rhodes and skipper Alex Davies on the other end, Warwickshire boast opening totals of 48, 29, 38, 15, 21 and 3 runs in the previous three matches. Naturally, they are favored to establish a substantial first wicket stand compared to Somerset.

Somerset vs Warwickshire First class The Cooper Associates County Ground, null Somerset Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.61 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.63 Bet Now! Warwickshire Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.188 Bet Now!

Somerset vs Warwickshire Best Batters

Tom Abell to be Somerset’s Best Batter

Tom Abell did exceedingly well in the Vitality Blast prior to the second leg of the County and he seems to have settled in nicely, having notched up a century with 111 runs against Nottinghamshire. He had two half-centuries under his belt in the Vitality Blast, adding up to a total of 211 runs in seven innings. He is the top pick for the next match, too.

Sam Hain to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

Sam Hain got off to a slow start this season but after four fruitless innings, he achieved his first century of the season in the last match against Hampshire. In the second innings of the match, he scored an unbeaten 111 which helped the team immensely. He has 168 runs in five innings and an average of 42.00, making him the leading choice for the upcoming game.

Somerset vs Warwickshire Best Bowlers

Kasey Aldridge to be Somerset’s Best Bowler

Kasey Aldridge has been brilliant this season, having picked 16 wickets in seven innings so far. In the previous game against Nottinghamshire, he achieved a fifer in the first innings during his 23-over spell. He went wicketless in the following innings but with an average of 24.12, he remains the top choice for the upcoming match.

Oliver Hannon-Dalby to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler

Oliver Hannon-Dalby has a massive lead over the rest of the bowlers from the team with a whopping 24 wickets in 15 innings. He picked six of them in the last match against Hampshire, having claimed three in each of the two innings. Furthermore, he has an average of 26.08 and an overall economy rate of 2.71. He remains the most dependable player from the team and will be expected to emerge as their premier bowler once more.