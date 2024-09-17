Surrey vs Durham Match Prediction SUR 68 % Chance of Winning DUR 32 % Place a bet Batery 1.47 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.42 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR From September 17 to 20, 2024, Surrey and Durham will lock horns in the County Championship Division One at Kennington Oval, London. The action is set to kick off at 3:00 P.M IST.

Surrey vs Durham Chances of Winning

Surrey slipped up for the second time this season as they went up against Somerset in the last match which is highly unseemly of them. The latter batted first and posted 317 runs on the board which is a competitive first innings score but, naturally, Surrey did not take it as much of a challenge since they scored 321 runs to surpass the target. The ball was in Somerset’s court and the fact that they added 224 runs to the tally did not mean the game was over just yet. Ordinarily, this would have been a cakewalk for Surrey but their batters faltered badly and got themselves bundled out for 109 runs which handed Somerset a dominant 111-run victory.

On the other end of the spectrum, Durham had a massively successful outing against Lancashire last time out. Lancashire were the visitors and this was a mild disadvantage but they had the opportunity to do something big if they played their cards right. However, having failed to do so, they were restricted to 228 runs in the first innings which allowed Durham to swoop in and snatch the lead. Their incredible display was a result of David Bedingham’s return as he made a well-crafted 279 while Colin Ackermann also pulled out the big guns to score 186. With 573 runs on the board, Durham felt it was apt to declare and call it a day but Lancashire had their work cut out for them. Although it was not an impossible feat, it was certainly a challenging chase and they ended up succumbing to Durham by an innings and 63 runs.

Surrey chance of winning - 68%

Durham chance of winning - 32%

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Surrey vs Durham Betting Tips

Surrey to score high before first dismissal

Rory Burns and Dom Sibley have forged an impressive partnership so far in the season and they have the ability to work well in unison. Their left-hand right-hand combination rarely fails to leave a mark and their opening stands speak for themselves. In the five matches prior to this one, they scored 41, 31, 26, 8, 86, 41, 13 and 0 runs together. There is a slight incline with every match that they play and a par opening score is on the cards this time.

Match Prediction Best Odds Surrey Opening Partnership Over 33.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Durham Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Surrey vs Durham Toss Prediction

Kennington Oval is a fielding pitch through and through even though it has produced a mixture of results this season. In the six matches held here, three were won by the teams chasing while two went in favor of those batting first and the remaining game was a draw. However, all six toss winners went with fielding first and the toss winning skipper of the next match is expected to follow suit.

Weather Report

Partially overcast conditions are predicted at London on match day with a temperature of 21 degrees Celsius and a 10% likelihood of rain.

Surrey Player List

Rory Burns (c), Ben Geddes, Dominic Sibley, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Nico Reifer, Ollie Pope, Sai Sudharsan, Cameron Steel, Chris Jordan, Jamie Overton, Jordan Clark, Nicholas Kimber, Ryan Patel, Sam Curran, Sunil Narine, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Ben Foakes, Jamie Smith, Josh Blake, Tom Latham, Amar Virdi, Conor McKerr, Daniel Moriarty, Daniel Worrall, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Kemar Roach, Matt Dunn, Nathan Barnwell, Reece Topley, Sean Abbott, Thomas Lawes, Yousef Majid, Dan Lawrence, Shakib Al Hasan.

Predicted Playing XI

Rory Burns (C) Batter Dominic Sibley Batter Ryan Patel All-rounder Ben Geddes Batter Ben Foakes Wicket-keeper Shakib Al Hasan All-rounder Tom Curran All-rounder Jordan Clark Bowler Cameron Steel Batter Kemar Roach Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler

Surrey Team Form

In the five matches leading up to this fixture, they won three games in a row before drawing a match and losing the last encounter.

Durham Player List

Scott Borthwick (c), Alex Lees, Graham Clark, Luke Robinson, Michael Jones, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Paul Coughlin, Haydon Mustard, Ollie Robinson, Ben Raine, Callum Parkinson, George Drissell, Nathan Sowter, Oliver Gibson, Stanley McAlindon, David Bedingham, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Scott Boland, Peter Siddle, Ben Stokes, Ben McKinney, Ashton Turner, Neil Wagner, Daniel Hogg, Chemar Holder.

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Lees Batter Ben McKinney Batter Scott Borthwick (C) Batter David Bedingham Batter Ollie Robinson Wicket-keeper Colin Ackermann All-rounder Ben Raine Bowler Bas de Leede All-rounder Matthew Potts Bowler Callum Parkinson Bowler Chemar Holder Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham’s form has fluctuated a great deal in the previous five matches as they registered two wins, two defeats and a draw.

Surrey vs Durham Head-to-Head

Surprisingly, Durham have been supremely dominant against Surrey in their last five meetings with four wins.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Surrey - 0

Durham - 4

Draw - 1

Surrey vs Durham Betting Odds

Surrey to have a better opening partnership than Durham

Durham’s opening lineup, consisting Alex Lees and Ben McKinney, has not been bad by any means but their consistency remains a cause for concern. To put this into perspective, they have added 16, 25, 1 and 189 runs to the first wicket in the last three matches. With just one impressive stand in the mix, it is rather dicey to rely on them to outdo Surrey. Rory Burns and Dom Sibley are seasoned openers for Surrey and their combined totals of 41, 31, 26, 8 and 86 runs in the last three fixtures definitely holds up significantly better than Durham.

Surrey vs Durham First class Kennington Ovall, null Surrey Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.47 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.42 Bet Now! Durham Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.449 Bet Now!

Surrey vs Durham Best Batters

Rory Burns to be Surrey’s Best Batter

Rory Burns’ form took a slight dip in the last game and was not as fruitful as he usually is. He scored 21 and 15 runs against Somerset which is highly uncharacteristic of him. Nevertheless, he is still the team’s leading batter with 989 runs in 19 innings. With three centuries and four half-centuries under his belt, the opener is the top pick against Durham as well.

David Bedingham to be Durham’s Best Batter

David Bedingham made his return with a bang as he spared no one and notched up a double century with 279 runs against Lancashire. He has, arguably, been the best batter of the competition so far with a total of 1205 runs in 15 innings which brings his average out to 86.07. As long as he remains a contender in the tournament, he will be the top choice for Durham.

Surrey vs Durham Best Bowlers

Daniel Worrall to be Surrey’s Best Bowler

Daniel Worrall continues to extend his lead at the top and currently has 44 wickets in 19 innings with an excellent bowling average of 17.43. In the first innings against Somerset, he brought back a three-wicket haul in 17 overs and took another wicket in the following innings. Even though he was not the top bowler in the match, he is expected to come into his own in the next game.

Matthew Potts to be Durham’s Best Bowler

Matthew Potts was otherworldly in the last match against Lancashire and he was absolutely ruthless in his approach. He picked three wickets in the first innings but worked some magic to take a whopping nine-wicket haul in the following innings. He is now the top wicket-taker for the team with 33 wickets in 14 innings and unequivocally remains the top choice against Surrey.