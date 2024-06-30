Surrey vs Essex Match Prediction SUR 61 % Chance of Winning ESS 39 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.64 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.662 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Surrey and Essex are going to square off at the Kennington Oval, London, in the County Championship Division One from June 30 to July 3, 2024. The sides will commence their outing at 3:30 P.M IST.

Surrey vs Essex Chances of Winning

It did not take much for Surrey to get the job done against Worcestershire in the previous outing. The former piled on 490 runs while batting first before they were bundled out but the carnage was already done. Dan Lawrence dealt much of the damage with his knock of 175 while Jamie Smith and Dom Sibley added to the destruction with individual scores of 86 and 76, respectively. Wicket-keeper batter Ben Foakes’ 52 cannot go unmentioned in this chaotic innings which buried Worcestershire’s hopes of a fair fight. The latter scored 212 runs in their chase which was not even close to sufficient but they put the hammer in their own coffin by getting themselves dismissed for 273 runs while following on, leading to a victory for Surrey by an innings and five runs.

Durham posed quite a challenge to Essex in their previous encounter where the latter would have hoped for a sweeping victory. Durham scored 587 runs which left the hosts without an answer. Essex were only able to respond with 339 runs on the board and their ability to stay in contention was largely attributed to Paul Walter’s 134 and Matt Critchley’s 53. Durham declared after adding 184 runs to the tally and Essex were floundering to make up the deficit. However, they were saved from the clutches of defeat by the lack of time which caused a standstill.

Surrey chance of winning - 61%

Essex chance of winning - 39%

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Surrey vs Essex Betting Tips

Surrey to score low before first dismissal

Rory Burns and Dom Sibley are not able to extract the best out of themselves and it has resulted in paltry opening stands for the team. With the exception of a few impressive performances, they have not sustained their form long enough to become a reliable opening order. They have scored 0, 36, 26, 9, 79, 88, 65 and 4 runs together in the last five games and it only points to the fact that they do not have the vigor and aggression to challenge Essex’s bowlers who have been in top form throughout the season. Surrey’s openers are on the backfoot as they enter this fixture.

Surrey vs Essex Toss Prediction

The advantage lies with the chasing side at the Kennington Oval, made clear by Surrey who have won two matches out of four while fielding first. They have also won a game where they batted first and drew with Somerset earlier in the season. In all four games, though, the toss winning side opted to field first. High scoring chases are possible at this venue and it is expected that teams will vie to put themselves in a favorable position by fielding first.

Weather Report

London is anticipated to experience overcast conditions with a 20% chance of precipitation while the temperature is likely to touch 19 degrees Celsius.

Surrey Player List

Rory Burns (c), Ben Geddes, Dominic Sibley, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Nico Reifer, Ollie Pope, Sai Sudharsan, Cameron Steel, Chris Jordan, Jamie Overton, Jordan Clark, Nicholas Kimber, Ryan Patel, Sam Curran, Sunil Narine, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Ben Foakes, Jamie Smith, Josh Blake, Tom Latham, Amar Virdi, Conor McKerr, Daniel Moriarty, Daniel Worrall, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Kemar Roach, Matt Dunn, Nathan Barnwell, Reece Topley, Sean Abbott, Thomas Lawes, Yousef Majid, Dan Lawrence.

Predicted Playing XI

Rory Burns (C) Batter Dominic Sibley Batter Ollie Pope Batter Jamie Smith Wicket-keeper Ben Foakes Batter Dan Lawrence All-rounder Jordan Clark Bowler Sean Abbott Bowler Gus Atkinson Bowler James Taylor Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey have four wins in the last five matches with a slight lapse against Hampshire in between. They remain a fierce competitor in the tournament.

Essex Player List

Tom Westley (c), Charlie Allison, Dean Elgar, Feroze Khushi, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Jamal Richards, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Noah Thain, Paul Walter, Adam Rossington, Jordan Cox, Michael Pepper, Aaron Beard, Ben Allison, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Shane Snater, Simon Harmer, Eathan Bosch.

Predicted Playing XI

Nick Browne Batter Dean Elgar Batter Tom Westley (C) All-rounder Jordan Cox Batter Matt Critchley All-rounder Paul Walter All-rounder Michael Pepper Wicket-keeper Simon Harmer Bowler Shane Snater Bowler Eathan Bosch Bowler Jamie Porter Bowler

Essex Team Form

Surrey vs Essex Head-to-Head

Essex have a slight edge over Somerset with a scoreline of 2-1 in the last five matches. The remaining two fixtures concluded in draws.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Surrey - 1

Essex - 2

Draw - 2

Surrey vs Essex Betting Odds

Essex to have a better opening partnership than Surrey

Rory Burns and Dom Sibley are the resident openers for Surrey but they are lacking in consistency this season, which is quite evident in the last three games where they have collaborated for 0, 36, 26, 9 and 79 runs. Essex, too, had a tough time while Feroze Khushi was opening alongside mainstay Dean Elgar but with the former out of the picture, their opening wicket has seen an improvement. With Nick Browne as the new opener, the team boast first wicket stands of 27, 23, 146, 16 and 0 in the previous three matches. Essex are favored to outclass Surrey in this department.

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Surrey vs Essex Best Batters

Dan Lawrence to be Surrey’s Best Batter

Dan Lawrence pulled off a well crafted 175 against Worcestershire in the last match to claim the top spot among the batters. He has scored 568 runs in ten innings so far and has an average of 63.11. Additionally, he has two centuries and three half-centuries under his belt until now and will be anticipated to emerge as their standout batter once again.

Dean Elgar to be Essex’s Best Batter

Dean Elgar is the second highest run scorer for Essex at the moment with a total of 707 runs to his credit in 13 innings. After having been dismissed for 40 in the first innings against Durham, he notched up his second ton of the season in the following innings with an unbeaten 120. He has been nearly invincible this season and with an average of 58.91, he is expected to come out on top in the next match.

Surrey vs Essex Best Bowlers

Daniel Worrall to be Surrey’s Best Bowler

Daniel Worrall only managed to pick one wicket across two innings against Worcestershire but he continues to maintain a healthy lead over the rest of the wicket-takers with 29 wickets in 11 innings. It is also worth noting that he has a sensational average of 15.37 and an overall economy rate of 2.35. Despite his subpar showing in the previous game, he is the top pick for the match against Essex.

Jamie Porter to be Essex’s Best Bowler

Jamie Porter had an unusual wicketless spell in the first innings against Durham but the drought was temporary as he bounced back to pick three wickets in the second innings. He has furthered his lead as the team’s top wicket-taker with 32 wickets in 16 innings and also has an impressive bowling average of 21.34. He is the leading choice for the upcoming fixture.