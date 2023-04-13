Surrey vs Hampshire Match Prediction SUR 57 % Chance of Winning HAM 43 % Bet Now! Hampshire will take on Surrey in their 2nd match of the County Championship Division One 2023 season at the Oval from Thursday, April 13. The match is slated to start at 3:30 PM IST. Hampshire finished third in the County Championship Division One in the 2022 season. Surrey won the championship.

Surrey vs Hampshire Match Prediction

Hampshire were bundled out for 231 in the first innings and against Nottinghamshire but that was the only low point for them in the match. The stupendous bowling effort from the side saw them register a 8-wicket win. Mohammad Abbas picked a five-wicket haul in the first innings, while Kyle Abbott picked four wickets in the second innings. James Fuller picked a couple of wickets in the first innings, while Keith Barker picked two wickets in the second innings.

The batting unit also looks strong in the presence of Nick Gubbins, James Vince, and Liam Dawson.

Surrey, on the other hand, settled for a draw against a strong Lancashire attack. They posted 442 runs in the first innings, and declared at 292/6 in the second innings. Cameron Steel slammed a first-innings hundred, while Ben Foakes hit 103 off 95 in the second innings.

The bowling unit also did a great job by restricting a very strong Lancashire line-up to 291 in the first innings. Sean Abbott picked a five-fer in the first innings. Kemar Roach, Daniel Worrall and Jordan Clark settled for 1, 2 and one wicket respectively. The three bowlers picked a wicket each in the second innings as well.

Making a choice among two is a difficult task but choosing Surrey for a superior batting line-up would be a wise decision. The likes of Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes, Jamie Smith and Cameron Steel form a formidable batting line-up.

Surrey chances of winning @ 57.80% Melbet

Hampshire chances of winning @ 47.53% Melbet

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Surrey vs Hampshire Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

The team winning a match will be awarded 12 points in the County Championship 2023. In the case of a draw, five points instead of eight will be awarded this year.

Surrey finished at the top of the County Championship Division One points table in 2022. Hampshire finished third. The two sides are the teams to watch out for this season as well.

Surrey vs Hampshire Match Toss Prediction

Teams winning the toss at the Oval like to bat first and score huge totals on the board, as the game progresses the pitch becomes difficult to bat on, at least that was the case last season. So it won’t be surprising if the team who wins the toss decides to bat first again.

Weather Report

Mostly cloudy with occasional rain showers. High of 15 degree celsius and a low of 8 degree celsius. Partly cloudy with a small chance of rain. High of 17 degree celsius and a low of 10 degree celsius on the last day of the game. The match could be interrupted by rain on Day 2 and Day 3.

Hampshire Player List

Hampshire Squad

Joe Weatherley, Ian Holland, Liam Dawson, Keith Barker, Bradley Wheal, Mason Crane, Felix Organ, Scott Currie, Nick Gubbins, Ross Whiteley, Ben Brown, Kyle Abbott (South Africa), Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan), Benny Howell, Kyle Abbott (South Africa), , Ben McDermott (Australia - Vitality Blast), Nathan Ellis (Australia - Vitality Blast)

Hampshire Predicted XI

Felix Organ All-rounder Fltecha Middleton Batter Nick Gubbins Batter James Vince (cap) Batter Liam Dawson All-rounder Bne Brown (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Ian Holland All-rounder Keith Barker Bowler James Fuller Bowler Kyle Abbott Bowler Mohammad Abbas Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

They have some great individual players, but their middle order has been inconsistent. To win against Surrey, they will need their top order to perform and their bowlers to pick up early wickets. Kyle Abbott will play a vital role in leading the bowling attack, but the rest of the bowlers need to support him. They can use spin to their advantage as Surrey has struggled against spin in the past. Hampshire can also try to restrict Surrey's top order by bowling a tight line and length. If they can pick up early wickets, they will put Surrey under pressure and have a better chance of winning.

Surrey Player List

Surrey Squad

Gus Atkinson, Nathan Barnwell, Rory Burns, Jordan Clark, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Matthew Dunn, Laurie Evans, Ben Foakes, Ben Geddes, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Nick Kimber, Tom Lawes, Conor McKerr, Daniel Moriarty, Jamie Overton, Ryan Patel, Ollie Pope, Nico Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jason Roy, Jamie Smith, James Taylor Reece Topley, Amar Virdi, Daniel Worrall, Cameron Steel

Surrey Predicted XI

Rory Burns Batsman Dom Sibley Batsman Ollie Pope Batter Ryan Patel All-rounder Ben Foakes Batsman and Wicket-keeper Jamie Smith Batter Cameron Steel All-rounder Jordan Clark All-rounder Sean Abbott All-rounder Kemar Roach Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey's team form has been good this season, with some impressive performances from their top-order batsmen. However, their bowling has been inconsistent and has let them down at some stages in the first game. Overall, Surrey seems to have a better-balanced team than Hampshire, with a strong batting lineup and a decent bowling attack. However, they need to ensure consistency in their bowling, and their middle-order batting can be a concern. To win the match, Surrey needs to put up a big score and pick up wickets at regular intervals. Hampshire, on the other hand, needs their top order to perform and their bowlers to support Kyle Abbott.

Surrey vs Hampshire Head to Head

Surrey and Hampshire have faced each other five times in the last few years. Surrey has won 2 of those matches, while Hampshire has won two as well with one game ending in a draw. Last year Surrey won the game by innings and 17 runs.

Surrey vs Hampshire Betting Odds

Surrey to win

Both teams have their strengths and weaknesses, but Surrey seems to have a better chance of winning this match. With a strong top order, they can put up a big score. The likes of Burns, Sibley, Foakes and Pope have the experience of international level as well and they would pose a strong challenge for the Hampshire bowlers.

Hampshire too have a strong batting line-up but not as strong as Surrey’s. Also, they were rolled over for 231 in the first innings against Nottinghamshire. They did recover in the second innings but they will have to be very wary of the threats from West Indies and Australia internationals Roach and Abbot respectively.

Surrey vs Hampshire Top Team Batsmen

Ben Foakes to be Surrey’s top batter

Ben Foakes, Surrey's wicketkeeper-batsman, has been in scintillating form in recent games. In the last game, he scored 76 runs in the 1st innings and a century in the 2nd innings. He will be looking to carry on this good run of form and help Surrey continue their winning streak.H has more than 7000 FC runs in 140 matches at an average of 40.12

James Vince to be Hampshire's top batter

England international James Vince will play a key role for Hampshire with the bat. He has played 189 first-class matches till date and scored 11347 runs at an average of 38.99. He has 27 hundred and 46 first-class fifties to his name.

Surrey vs Hampshire top bowler

Sean Abbot to be Surrey’s top bowler

Sean Abbott took a fiver in the 1st innings of the first game and he is looking in great touch at the moment. He has 206 wickets in 73 first-class games.

Liam Dawson to be Hampshire's top bowler

Left-arm spinner Liam Dawson has played a total of 176 first-class matches and apart from his very good batting record has also picked up 247 wickets. The 33-year-old has five five-wickets to his name in first-class cricket.