Surrey vs Hampshire Match Prediction SUR 72 % Chance of Winning HAM 28 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.38 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.43 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Surrey and Hampshire will lock horns in the County Championship Division One from April 26 to April 29, 2024. Meeting at Kennington Oval, London, the sides are going to begin their battle at 3:30 P.M IST.

Surrey vs Hampshire Chances of Winning

Surrey emerged triumphant against Kent in their previous outing as the latter batted first and found themselves bundled out for 244 runs. Surrey continued to put immense pressure on the opposition as they scored 543 runs and declared the total when they were seven down. Rory Burns, Dom Sibley and Dan Lawrence were of massive help with their contributions of 69, 150 and 112 runs. Jamie Smith also joined the party with 58 runs which took the burden off the rest of the batting order. Kent could not chase it down despite having laid out the ground work in the first innings and after 262 runs were scored, Kent conceded defeat by a substantial margin of an innings and 37 runs.

Hampshire could not give Warwickshire much of a fight in the last game. The latter posted a brilliant score of 455 runs and Hampshire collapsed before they could come close. Fletcha Middleton and Nick Gubbins did their best to bring the team on par with their rivals with scores of 116 and 119, respectively. The rest of them made scattered contributions but they were still severely trailing behind. Warwickshire batted a second time and humbled the hosts with an additional 205 runs on the board. Hampshire were in luck, though, as they were saved by the bell and the match concluded in a draw.

Surrey chance of winning - 72%

Hampshire chance of winning - 28%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Surrey vs Hampshire Betting Tips

Surrey to score high before first dismissal

Surrey came back with a vengeance after their first match against Lancashire was rudely interrupted. Rory Burns and Dom Sibley make their partnership look almost effortless as they kicked off their campaign with 167 runs on the board before their first dismissal. They were quite unrelenting in the second innings, too, as they posted 90 runs together. They continued this form in the previous match against Kent where the openers secured yet another successful partnership of 147 runs. Both of them are players to look out for in the upcoming game as well as they are projected to achieve another fruitful collaboration.

Surrey vs Hampshire Toss Prediction

Surrey and Somerset went head-to-head in the previous match held at Kennington Oval where the former won the toss and elected to field first. They were able to put pressure early on which held Somerset back and led them to settle for a middling total. Surrey chased it down and took the lead. Somerset did respond well but Surrey’s performance took the cake which could prompt the toss winning side to field first in the next game.

Weather Report

There is a 70% likelihood that the match will be interrupted by rain while the temperature is expected to remain around 12 degrees Celsius.

Surrey Player List

Rory Burns (c), Ben Geddes, Dominic Sibley, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Nico Reifer, Ollie Pope, Sai Sudharsan, Cameron Steel, Chris Jordan, Jamie Overton, Jordan Clark, Nicholas Kimber, Ryan Patel, Sam Curran, Sunil Narine, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Ben Foakes, Jamie Smith, Josh Blake, Tom Latham, Amar Virdi, Conor McKerr, Daniel Moriarty, Daniel Worrall, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Kemar Roach, Matt Dunn, Nathan Barnwell, Reece Topley, Sean Abbott, Thomas Lawes, Yousef Majid, Dan Lawrence.

Predicted Playing XI

Rory Burns (C) Batter Dominic Sibley Batter Dan Lawrence All-rounder Jamie Smith Batter Ben Foakes Wicket-keeper Ryan Patel Batter Cameron Steel All-rounder Jordan Clark Bowler Thomas Lawes Bowler Kemar Roach Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey’s opening pair is their greatest strength and they have not been easy to topple over. Getting rid of the top order would put the team under pressure but the remaining batters have the firepower to make up for it.

Hampshire Player List

James Vince (c), Felix Organ, Fletcha Middleton, Joe Weatherley, Nick Gubbins, Ross Whiteley, Toby Albert, Tom Prest, Benny Howell, Ian Holland, James Fuller, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Ben Brown, Ben McDermott, Joseph Eckland, Brad Wheal, Chris Wood, Harry Petrie, Jack Campbell, John Turner, Keith Barker, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane, Mohammad Abbas, Nathan Ellis, Ali Orr.

Predicted Playing XI

Ali Orr Batter Fletcha Middleton Batter Nick Gubbins All-rounder James Vince (C) Batter Tom Prest Batter Liam Dawson All-rounder Ben Brown Wicket-keeper Ian Holland Bowler James Fuller Bowler Kyle Abbott Bowler Mohammad Abbas Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire are a middling team at the moment and they need to perform better, especially on the batting front, to stand a chance. There is a heavy reliance on the top order batters but the rest of them need to deliver as well.

Surrey vs Hampshire Head-to-Head

Surrey have beaten Hampshire thrice in their previous five encounters while Hampshire came out on top in their last outing. The remaining match was drawn.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Surrey - 3

Hampshire - 1

Draw - 1

Surrey vs Hampshire Betting Odds

Surrey to have a better opening partnership than Hampshire

Rory Burns and Dom Sibley played the long game for Surrey against Kent and in their quest for longevity, the pair kept their partnership alive for nearly 36 overs and scored 147 runs before it was broken. They made individual contributions of 69 runs and 150 runs, respectively. This was significantly better than what Hampshire managed against Warwickshire. Ali Orr and Fletcha Middleton’s partnership came to an untimely end after the former departed for four and a total of 16 runs were posted on the board. Despite the fact that Middleton’s innings was a major reason behind Hampshire staying afloat in the match, seeing as he scored 116 runs, Surrey seem to enter the fixture with a leg up on their rivals.

Surrey vs Hampshire First class Kennington Oval, null Surrey Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.38 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.43 Bet Now! Hampshire Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.625 Bet Now!

Surrey vs Hampshire Best Batters

Dominic Sibley to be Surrey’s Best Batter

Dominic Sibley surpassed the rest of the team to secure the top spot as the run scorer with 260 runs in four innings. He notched up his second ton of the season against Kent where he scored 150 runs. He has been a destructive batter to go up against and he will be the top pick for the next game, just as he was for the previous match as well.

Nick Gubbins to be Hampshire’s Best Batter

Nick Gubbins leads Hampshire’s run charts with 238 runs in three innings. He achieved his first century of the season in the last match against Warwickshire, scoring 119 runs. Previously, he has also knocked two half-centuries and continues to wreak havoc on the opposition’s bowlers, making him a reliable player to take a punt on for the next match.

Surrey vs Hampshire Best Bowlers

Cameron Steel to be Surrey’s Best Bowler

Cameron Steel was our top pick for the last match and we will stick with him after the incredible performance he displayed against Kent. He picked three wickets in each of the two innings he bowled to Kent. He leads the team’s bowling attack with 20 wickets in five innings so far.

Liam Dawson to be Hampshire’s Best Bowler

Liam Dawson was our top choice for the previous match and he delivered as expected. He started the match with a fifer in the first innings against Hampshire and he picked up two more wickets in the second innings. He is their top wicket-taker so far this season with 11 wickets in three innings and he remains the leading choice for the upcoming game, too.