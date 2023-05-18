Surrey vs Kent Match Prediction SUR 68 % Chance of Winning KEN 32 % Bet Now! Surrey will take on Kent in their sixth match of the County Championship Division One 2023 season at the Kennington Oval, London from Thursday, May 18. Surrey finished at the top of the Division One points table with eight wins in 14 matches last season. Kent had finished third in the County Championship Division One in the 2022 season.

Surrey vs Kent Chance of Winning

Table-toppers Surrey are the favourites to win their upcoming match against Kent. Surrey are unbeaten after five matches and have won three matches. They defeated Middlesex by nine wickets in their last outing.

Kent are placed eighth in the ten-team table. They settled for a draw in their last match against Hampshire. They were bundled out for 95 in the first innings. They have lost two of their last four matches.

Kent's batting unit is vulnerable. No batter apart from Ben Compton has an average over 40. Only three Kent batters have scored over 200 runs in comparison to six from Surrey. Out of the five, four are averaging over 40.

In the bowling unit, no Kent bowler (spinner and pacer) has picked more than 10 wickets after five rounds of matches. On the flip side Jordan Clark (15), Daniel Worrall (21), Kemat Roach (18), Sean Abbott (14) and Gus Atkinson (13) are in top form and could prove to be fatal for under-pressure Kent.

Surrey chances of winning - 68%

Kent chances of winning - 32%

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Surrey vs KentTournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Team winning a match will be awarded 12 points in the County Championship 2023. In the case of a draw five points instead of eight will be awarded this year.

Surrey are already in top form and are occupying the top spot. They just have to maintain the momentum for a glorious run in the tournament. The batting and the bowling departments have done a brilliant job so far.

Kent will need to buck up in both the departments of the game and quickly. The road ahead looks difficult for them.

Surrey vs Kent Match Toss Prediction

Hampshire opted to bat first in the first match at this venue this season and defeated Surrey by nine wickets. In the second match here, Surrey opted to bowl first and won the match by nine wickets. The team winning the toss could be tempted to bat first again.

Weather Report

Partly sunny with a shower on Day 1. Periods of sun and clouds on Day 2, followed with clouds and sun with a shower on Day 3. It will remain cloudy on Day 4. The temperature between the four days will hover between 18 to 20 degree celsius.

Surrey Player List

Surrey Squad

Rory Burns, Jamie Smith, Ollie Pope, Jordan Clark, Reece Topley, Amar Virdi, Jamie Overton, Matt Dunn, Gus Atkinson, Daniel Moriarty, Chris Jordan, Cameron Steel, Dan Worrall, Dom Sibley, Kemar Roach (West Indies - first six rounds of County Championship), Sean Abbott (Australia - County Championship and Vitality Blast, until the end of July), Tom Latham (New Zealand - County Championship, five games across June and July), Sunil Narine (West Indies - Vitality Blast)

Surrey Predicted XI

Rory Burns Batsman Dom Sibley Batsman Ollie Pope Batter Will Jacks Batter Ben Foakes Batsman and Wicket-keeper Jamie Smith Batter Cameron Steel All-rounder Jordan Clark All-rounder Sean Abbott All-rounder Kemar Roach Bowler Daniel Worrall/Gus Atkinson Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey are unbeaten in their last five matches. They have won two of their last three matches, while in the last five matches they have three wins to their name. They have settled for draws two times.

Kent Player List

Kent Squad

Alex Blake, Ben Compton, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Harry Finch, Jack Leaning, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, George Linde, Grant Stewart, Joey Evison, Marcus O'Riordan, Jordan Cox (wk), Sam Billings (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Fred Klaasen, Hamidullah Qadri, James Logan, Jaskarn Singh, Kane Richardson, Matthew Quinn, Michael Hogan, Nathan Gilchrist

Kent Predicted XI

Zak Crawley Batsman Ben Compton Batsman Daniel Bell-Drummond Batter Sam Billings (c) Batsman Jordon Cox (wk) Batsman and wicket-keeper Joe Denly All-rounder Jack Leaning All-rounder Joe Evilson All-rounder Grant Stewart Bowler Wes Agar Bowler Michael Hogan Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent have won only one of their last five matches. They have settled for two draws in last three matches and lost once. Their last win came four matches ago.

Surrey vs Kent Head to Head

Kent are unbeaten in their last five matches against Surrey. The last two matches between the two teams have ended in draws. Kent won two back-to-back matches prior to those draws.

Surrey vs Kent Betting Odds

Surrey to win

Surrey are leading the 10-team County Championship 2023 Division One points table and stopping them would be very difficult for Kent who have lost two of their last four matches and are reeling at the eighth spot.

Surrey are unbeatable with six of their batters scoring over 200 runs. Their pace unit is also in top form and would be coming all guns blazing against the vulnerable Kent batting unit. Kent has only three batters who have scored over 200 runs after five rounds of matches. Only one batter from the team is averaging over 40.

Moreover, no bowler from the team has taken even ten wickets after five matches this season. Surrey are the hot favourites to beat Kent in their upcoming fixture.

Surrey vs Kent Top Team Batsmen

Ollie Pope to be Surrey's top batter

Ollie Pope is the leading run-scorer for his side with 345 runs at an average of 57.50 in four matches. One hundred has come off his blade so far in the tournament. Overall, he has played 86 first-class matches and scored 6074 runs at an average of 50.19.

Ben Compton to be Kent's top batter

Ben Compton is the leading wicket-taker for his team with 431 runs in five matches at an average of 53.87. He has hit one hundred and three fifties in the season. In his last outing against Hampshire, he scored a duck in the first inning and followed it up with a 54. The 29-year-old has played 33 first-class matches and scored 2915 runs at an average of 56.05.

Surrey vs Kent Top Team Bowlers

Kemar Roach to be Surrey's top bowler

The West Indies star has picked 18 wickets in five matches at an average of 26.94 so far. He picked eight wickets in his third last outing against Warwickshire but in the following match against Essex in the last match he managed to take only one wicket. In his last match against Middlesex, he picked three wickets across two innings. The 34-year-old, who has picked 506 wickets in 155 first-class matches at an average of 26.09.

Joey Evison to be Kent's top bowler

The young right-arm pacer has played 17 first-class matches and picked 31 wickets at an average of 33.35. In his last outing against Hampshire, the 21-year-old picked three wickets for 86 runs in the only innings he bowled. In the County Championship 2023, he has played five matches and picked nine wickets at an average of 38. He is the joint highest wicket-taker for the team.