Surrey vs Lancashire Match Prediction SUR 60 % Chance of Winning LAN 40 % Bet Now! Surrey will lock horns with Lancashire in the County Championship 2023 season at the Kennington Oval, London from Sunday, June 25. Surrey finished at the top of the Division One points table with eight wins in 14 matches last season. Lancashire had finished second - just 25 points behind table-toppers Surrey last year.

Surrey vs Lancashire Match Prediction

Surrey are the red-hot favourites to win their upcoming match against Lancashire who registered their first win of the season in their last outing. Surrey, who are leading the 10-team table, are unbeaten so far and have won five of their seven matches. In their last match, they gunned down 501 against Kent. A 500-plus total was chased for the second time in County Championship history and first time since Middlesex beat Nottinghamshire in 1925.

Ben Foakes, Dom Sibley and Jamie Smith have scored over 400 runs, while Rory Burns is just 24 runs short of the milestone to join the trio in the list. Ollie Pope's services will not be available due to the Ashes 2023 but other in-form batters are more capable to cover for him. Further, their bowling department has done tremendously well despite the absence of Kemar Roach who picked 18 wickets in 5 matches.

Five bowlers from the side have picked 15 or more wickets. Sean Abbott has picked 21 wickets and also scored 298 at an average just short of 50.

On the flip side, in the absence of James Anderson, the entire load of the bowling department will be shared by Will Williams (19) and Tom Bailey (21). The next best bowler in the team is George Balderson who has picked 11 wickets at an average as high as 42.18.

Surrey chances of winning - 60%

Lancashire chances of winning - 40%

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Surrey vs Lancashire Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Ollie Pope will not be available for Surrey in the upcoming matches as he is part of England's Ashes 2023 team. He scored 379 runs in five matches at an average of 54.14. Other batters have been scoring runs but they will look to keep the momentum up knowing they don't have the extra cushion of Pope to fall upon.

The absence of Keaton Jennings has come across as a huge blow for Lancashire. He scored 378 runs in three matches at an average of 94.50 before sitting out due to an injury. Lancashire would be hoping to get back his services really soon.

Surrey vs Lancashire Match Toss Prediction

Hampshire won the toss and opted to bat first in the first match here this season at Kennington Oval. However, Surrey won the match by nine wickets. In the second match here, Surrey opted to bowl first and won by nine wickets again. They opted to bowl once more in the third match at this venue in this season. Surrey defeated Kent this time by 10 wickets. The trend of winning the toss and bowling first is very likely to continue here.

Weather Report

Mostly cloudy and warm with a temperature of 23 on the opening day of the match. Mostly cloudy and very warm with a temperature of 28 degree celsius on Day 2. "Sun and clouds with a thunderstorm in parts of the area; very warm," according to AccuWeather on Day 3. Mostly cloudy with a little rain in the afternoon on Day 4.

Surrey Player List

Surrey Squad

Rory Burns, Jamie Smith, Ollie Pope, Jordan Clark, Reece Topley, Amar Virdi, Jamie Overton, Matt Dunn, Gus Atkinson, Daniel Moriarty, Chris Jordan, Cameron Steel, Dan Worrall, Dom Sibley, Kemar Roach (West Indies - first six rounds of County Championship), Sean Abbott (Australia - County Championship and Vitality Blast, until the end of July), Tom Latham (New Zealand - County Championship, five games across June and July), Sunil Narine (West Indies - Vitality Blast)

Surrey Predicted XI

Rory Burns Batsman Dom Sibley Batsman Will Jacks Batter Ben Foakes Batsman and Wicket-keeper Jamie Smith Batter Ryan Patel All-rounder Cameron Steel All-rounder Jordan Clark All-rounder Sean Abbott All-rounder Kemar Roach/Gus Atkinson Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey registered a hat-trick of victory by beating Kent by five wickets in their last match. They are unbeaten in the tournament so far and have won five of their seven matches.

Lancashire Player List

Lancashire Squad

Keaton Jennings, Luke Wells, Josh Bohannon, Liam Livingstone, Steven Croft, Luke Wood, Tom Bailey, Danny Lamb, Phil Salt, James Anderson, Dane Vilas (South Africa), Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand), Colin de Grandhomme (New Zealand)

Lancashire Predicted XI

Phil Salt (WK0 WK-Batsman George Balderson All-rounder Josh Bohannon Batter Daryl Mitchell All-rounder Dane Vilas (Cap) Batter Rob Jones Batter George Bell Batter Tom Hartley Bowler Tom Bailey Bowler Will Williams Bowler Jack Blatherwick Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire won their first match of the season by defeating Hampshire by six wickets in their last outing. Each of their first five matches ended in a draw.

Lancashire vs Hampshire Head to Head

The last match between the two sides ended in a draw in April this year. In the second-last match between the two teams, Lancashire won by an innings and 130 runs. The match prior to it was won by Surrey by six wickets. Overall, Lancashire have won two of their last five matches against Hampshire, while two matches have ended in draws.

Surrey vs Lancashire Betting Odds

Surrey to score over 300 runs in 1st innings

Table-toppers Surrey are in top form and very likely to score over 300 runs in the first innings. They scored 501/5 to chase down a record total against Kent in their last match. The match saw Dom Sibley, Jamie Smith and Ben Foakes a hundred each. The confidence of Surrey batting unit is naturally expected to be on another level in the upcoming match. In their second-last match, they scored 362 in the first innings before winning the match by 10 wickets. Three of their batters have scored over 400 runs and two over 350. Lancashire will again be without their key bowler James Anderson and that would make things easy for Surrey even more.

Surrey vs Lancashire Top Team Batsmen

Ben Foakes to be Surrey's top batter

Ben Foakes has scored 408 runs in six matches at an average of 51.00 in County Championship 2023. The wicketkeeper-batter wasn't considered for England's Ashes squad for the first two Tests and he has got a point to prove. In his last outing against Kent, Foakes scored a hundred in the second innings. Foakes has featured in 150 first-class matches till date and scored 7732 runs at an average of 39.85.

Josh Bohannon to be Lancashire's top batter

Josh Bohannon is currently the leading run-scorer for Lancashire. He has scored 547 runs in six matches at an average of 54.70. One hundred and three fifties have come off his bat already. In his last outing against Hampshire, Bohannon scored 39 and 37 runs respectively. Overall, he has scored 3474 runs in 59 first-class matches at an average of 45.11.

Surrey vs Lancashire Top Team Bowlers

Daniel Worrall to be Surrey's top bowler

Daniel Worrall could emerge as the leading wicket-taker for Surrey in the upcoming match. Worrall is currently the joint-highest wicket-taker for his team. The Australian has picked 28 wickets in six matches at an average of 21.71. In his last outing against Kent, the 31-year-old picked four wickets across two innings. Overall, he has picked 301 wickets in 78 Test matches at an average of 26.80.

Will Williams to be Lancashire's top bowler

Will Williams has shown good form for Lancashire in the season so far. In the five matches Williams has played, he has picked 19 wickets at an average of 21.84 and an economy rate of 2.42. He picked four wickets in his last outing against Hampshire. Overall, the 30-year-old New Zealand pacer has picked 171 wickets in 54 first-class matches at an average of 21.55.