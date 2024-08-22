Surrey vs Lancashire Match Prediction SUR 65 % Chance of Winning LAN 35 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.54 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.42 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Surrey and Lancashire are set to meet in the County Championship Division One on August 22, 2024. The clash will be hosted at Kennington Oval, London, at 3:30 P.M IST.

Surrey vs Lancashire Chances of Winning

Surrey’s dominance has gotten progressively difficult to stop over the course of the season and Essex fell prey to their offensive last time out. Surrey’s score of 262 in the first innings was not a particularly daunting target and much of the groundwork was laid out by Jamie Smith whose 100 trumped the rest of the team. Essex fell behind in the chase as they were taken to the cleaners for 180 which gave Surrey a chance to further their lead. This time around, it was Ryan Patel in the middle order who shone with 107 while Jamie Smith followed closely behind with 70. As Surrey piled on an additional 278 runs, Essex had virtually no chance of pulling off a fourth-innings chase and having been bowled out for 215, they conceded defeat by 145 runs.

Lancashire had the opportunity for a third victory this season in the last game against Nottinghamshire but no play on day two thwarted their chances of finishing on a high. Batting first, Lancashire racked in 353 runs before declaring, and Keaton Jennings played an instrumental role in their success by scoring 187 not out. This mounted pressure on Nottinghamshire who found themselves bundled out for 126 and, following on, added 270 runs to the scoreboard before declaring the total. However, this marked the end of their four-day match which culminated in a draw.

Surrey chance of winning - 65%

Lancashire chance of winning - 35%

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Surrey vs Lancashire Betting Tips

Jamie Smith has absolutely knocked it out of the park and seized every opportunity presented to put a big score on the board for Surrey. With two centuries and five half-centuries in 12 innings, he is one of the best batters in the ongoing tournament and will be expected to continue thrashing the opposition any chance he gets.

Lancashire’s skipper, Keaton Jennings, is similarly destructive and has made a mark for his battalion with a whopping four centuries and a half-century this season. Averaging at 65.69, he is invincible and is on course to give the opposition’s bowling a hellish time in the next game.

Surrey vs Lancashire Toss Prediction

Kennington Oval is known for offering assistance to the sides fielding first and the toss winners seem to recognize the massive advantage it posits, having opted to do so in all five games held here this season. The chasing teams have two wins out of five games so far and the toss winning skipper of the upcoming match will be inclined to hunt the target.

Weather Report

The forecast at London projects a mild 20% chance of rainfall accompanied by a cloud cover. The temperature is likely to reach 19 degrees Celsius.

Surrey Player List

Rory Burns (c), Ben Geddes, Dominic Sibley, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Nico Reifer, Ollie Pope, Sai Sudharsan, Cameron Steel, Chris Jordan, Jamie Overton, Jordan Clark, Nicholas Kimber, Ryan Patel, Sam Curran, Sunil Narine, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Ben Foakes, Jamie Smith, Josh Blake, Tom Latham, Amar Virdi, Conor McKerr, Daniel Moriarty, Daniel Worrall, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Kemar Roach, Matt Dunn, Nathan Barnwell, Reece Topley, Sean Abbott, Thomas Lawes, Yousef Majid, Dan Lawrence.

Predicted Playing XI

Rory Burns (C) Batter Dominic Sibley Batter Dan Lawrence All-rounder Jamie Smith Wicket-keeper Ben Foakes Batter Sai Sudharsan Batter Ryan Patel All-rounder Jordan Clark Bowler Thomas Lawes Bowler James Taylor Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey faced a single loss in the last five matches leading up to this fixture but won the remaining four matches in dominant fashion.

Lancashire Player List

Keaton Jennings (c), Dane Vilas, Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Luke Wells, Rob Jones, Steven Croft, Colin de Grandhomme, Danny Lamb, Daryl Mitchell, George Balderson, Jack Morley, Liam Livingstone, Tom Aspinwall, George Bell, George Lavelle, Jos Buttler, Matthew Hurst, Philip Salt, Jack Blatherwick, James Anderson, Joshua Boyden, Luke Wood, Richard Gleeson, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams, Tom Bruce, Nathan Lyon, Chris Green.

Predicted Playing XI

Luke Wells All-rounder Keaton Jennings (C) Batter Josh Bohannon Batter George Bell Batter Matthew Hurst Wicket-keeper George Balderson All-rounder Chris Green All-rounder Tom Bailey Bowler Will Williams Bowler Nathan Lyon Bowler James Anderson Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire registered two wins in their previous five games but they have also drawn two outings and suffered a loss.

Surrey vs Lancashire Head-to-Head

Surrey are slightly behind in their head-to-head tally against Lancashire with a single win in their previous five matches while the latter have two.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Surrey - 1

Lancashire - 2

Draw - 2

Surrey vs Lancashire Betting Odds

Surrey to have a better opening partnership than Lancashire

Luke Wells and Keaton Jennings have been able to soar individually but they have not been able to work in unison to benefit Lancashire’s opening wicket. Their paltry opening totals of 26, 7, 0 and 1 in the last three matches are not impactful in any way and their inability to improve poses a concern. Contrasted with Rory Burns and Dom Sibley, Surrey’s first wicket has been much more fruitful, evidenced by stands of 41, 13, 0, 36 and 26 in the previous three games. Surrey’s openers have a clear upper hand going into this matchup.

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Surrey vs Lancashire Best Batters

Jamie Smith to be Surrey’s Best Batter

Jamie Smith got his second century and fifth half-century of the season in Surrey’s last match against Essex wherein he scored 100 in the first innings and 70 in the second innings. This has made him nearly unreachable in the team’s standings with 677 runs in 12 innings. He is currently averaging at 56.41 which makes him a highly lucrative option for the upcoming game.

Keaton Jennings to be Lancashire’s Best Batter

Keaton Jennings is in a league of his own in the tournament so far, having achieved his fourth ton of the season in the last encounter versus Nottinghamshire where the skipper and opener scored an unbeaten 187 in Lancashire’s sole innings. He is miles ahead of his teammates with 854 runs in 14 innings and will be expected to come out on top once more.

Surrey vs Lancashire Best Bowlers

Daniel Worrall to be Surrey’s Best Bowler

Daniel Worrall is simply unmatched at the moment with 34 wickets in 13 innings and a stellar average of 16.38. He has consistently been at the top for Surrey and in the previous game against Essex, he picked three wickets in the first innings and added two more to the tally in the following innings. He is undoubtedly the top choice against Lancashire.

James Anderson to be Lancashire’s Best Bowler

James Anderson’s experience remains unparalleled and he proved that in his first outing of the season against Nottinghamshire where his seven-fer in the first innings was absolutely phenomenal. He took another wicket during his second spell and delivered a total of seven maidens. With a stunning average of 8.00, he is the leading choice for the next match.