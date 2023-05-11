Surrey vs Middlesex Match Prediction
SUR
64%
Chance of Winning
MID
36%
Great Britain
Kennington Oval
Surrey finished at the top of the Division One points table with eight wins in 14 matches last season. Middlesex were placed 2nd in County Championship Division Two 2022 and got promoted to Division One in 2023.
Facts
- Ryan Higgins has scored 327 runs and picked 12 wickets in the County Championship 2023 so far .
- Ben Foakes has scored 242 runs at an average of 60.50 for Surrey in four matches.
- No Middlesex batter other Higgins have a batting average of more than 27 after 4 round of County Championship 2023 matches for their team.
Surrey vs Middlesex Chance of Winning
Table-toppers Surrey will be the favourites to beat fifth-placed Middlesex in their upcoming match against Middlesex. The side has a powerful pacer unit accompanied with some world class batters. The likes of Ben Foakes, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Rory Burns, Sean Abbott and Kemar Roach feature in the squad. They were not at their best in their previous outings but we expect them to bounce back.
Pacer Gus Atkinson further gave wings to their pace unit. He picked a six-wicket haul in his first outing of County Championship 2023 against Essex. Jordan Clark picked four wickets in the second innings against Surrey. Australian pacer Daniel Worrall has also shown taking 16 wickets from three outings.
On the other hand, Middlesex lost their first two matches before winning the following two games. However, they are set to face a tough challenge against Surrey. Middlesex's batting unit is heavily dependent on Ryan Higgins, their only batter to score over 170 runs from the first four matches.
The team's pace unit is in excellent form but there are the likes of Pope, Foakers, Sibley and Burns they will have to bowl against this time. Overall, composition and form of the two teams makes Surrey the favourites to beat Middlesex.
Surrey chances of winning - 64%
Middlsex chances of winning - 36%
Surrey vs Middlesex Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Team winning a match will be awarded 12 points in the County Championship 2023. In the case of a draw five points instead of eight will be awarded this year.
Surrey are currently leading the points table and have a strong chance of finishing in the top three again. The batting unit (except the last outing where they escaped a defeat) and bowling unit both have shown a lot of promise.
For Middlesex, their batting unit has been an issue and they need to fix it quickly. The bowlers have done well but the team can become a force to reckon with only if the batters step up. Once that happens, Middlesex can be at par with any other team in the competition.
Surrey vs Middlesex Match Toss Prediction
Hampshire opted to bat first in the first match at this venue this season and defeated Surrey by nine wickets. The team winning the toss can follow pursuit in the second match at the venue as well.
Weather Report
A couple of showers with a temperature hovering around 17 degree celsius is on cards on the first day of the match. The precipitation level will drop from 85 to 25 percent on Day 2 with nice sun and temperature close to 20 degree celsius. A couple of afternoon showers on Day 3 and and rainy and cloudy on Day 4 as well.
Surrey Player List
Surrey Squad
Rory Burns, Jamie Smith, Ollie Pope, Jordan Clark, Reece Topley, Amar Virdi, Jamie Overton, Matt Dunn, Gus Atkinson, Daniel Moriarty, Chris Jordan, Cameron Steel, Dan Worrall, Dom Sibley, Kemar Roach (West Indies - first six rounds of County Championship), Sean Abbott (Australia - County Championship and Vitality Blast, until the end of July), Tom Latham (New Zealand - County Championship, five games across June and July), Sunil Narine (West Indies - Vitality Blast)
Surrey Predicted XI
|
Rory Burns
|
Batsman
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Dom Sibley
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Batsman
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Ollie Pope
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Batter
|
Will Jacks
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Batter
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Ben Foakes
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Batsman and Wicket-keeper
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Jamie Smith
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Batter
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Cameron Steel
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All-rounder
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Jordan Clark
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All-rounder
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Sean Abbott
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All-rounder
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Kemar Roach
|
Bowler
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Daniel Worrall/Gus Atkinson
|
Bowler
Surrey Team Form
Surrey have won their last two matches. Overall, they have won three of their last five matches and lost only one during the period.
Middlesex Player List
Middlesex Squad
Martin Andersson, Ethan Bamber, Joe Cracknell, Blake Cullen, Jack Davies, Joshua de Caires, Stephen Eskinazi, Toby Greatwood, Peter Handscomb, Max Harris, Tom Helm, Max Holden, Luke Hollman, Ishaan Kaushal, Tim Murtagh, Sam Robson, Toby Roland-Jones, John Simpson, Mark Stoneman, Nathan Sowter, Thilan Walallawita, Robbie White, Daniel O’Driscoll
Middlesex Predicted XI
|
Sam Robson
|
Batsman
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MD Stoneman
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Batsman
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Stephen Eskinazi
|
Batter
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Peter Malan
|
Batter
|
John Simpson
|
Batsman and Wicket-keeper
|
Max Holden
|
All-rounder
|
Ryan Higgins
|
All-rounder
|
LukeHollman
|
All-rounder
|
Toby Roland-James
|
Bowler
|
Ethan Bamber
|
Bowler
|
Tim Murtagh (cap)
|
Bowler
Middlesex Team Form
Middlesex have also won two of their last three matches. But also, they have lost two of their last five matches. One match during the period has ended in a draw.
Essex vs Surrey Head to Head
Middlesex are unbeaten and have won two of their last five matches against the opposition. Three matches including the last one ended in draws.
Surrey vs Middlesex Betting Odds
Surrey to win
Surrey are the favourites to win the match because of a solid batting line-up and a very decent pace unit has gained further support from Gus Atkinson who picked a six-wicket haul in his first outing of County Championship 2023 against Essex. Pacers Worrall and Roach are already in top form from the beginning.
For Middlesex Higgins is the only batter who has delivered. In fact, he is the only batter from the team to be averaging more than 27. The bowlers have done tremendously well, no doubt, but they will be up against some world class batters this time around.
All the odds are in the favour of Surrey and they should emerge on top in their upcoming fixture against Middlesex.
Surrey vs Middlesex Top Team Batsmen
Ollie Pope to be Surrey's top batter
Ollie Pope is the leading run-scorer for his side with 345 runs at an average of 57.50 in four matches. One hundred has come off his blade so far in the tournament. Overall, he has played 86 first-class matches and scored 6074 runs at an average of 50.19.
Ryan Higgins to be Middlesex's top batter
Ryan Higgins is the leading run-scorer for his team at the moment. He has scored 327 runs at an average of 54.50. Four fifties and a hundred has come off his blade so far. Overall, he has scored 3181 runs at an average of 32.45 in 69 first-class matches.
Surrey vs Middlesex Top Team Bowlers
Kemar Roach to be Surrey's top bowler
The West Indies star has picked 15 wickets in four matches at an average of 24.40 so far. He picked eight wickets in his second last outing against Warwickshire but against Essex in the last match he managed to take only one wicket. The 34-year-old, who has picked 503 wickets in 154 first-class matches, will be looking for a strong comeback.
TS Roland-Jones to be Middlesex's top bowler
The pacer has picked 15 wickets in three matches at an average of 19.05. His last outing against Nottinghamshire saw him pick three wickets across the two innings. Overall, he has played in 136 first-class matches and picked 510 runs at an average of 24.30.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Surrey
Unbeaten Surrey, also the current table-toppers are the favourites to win the match because of a solid batting line-up and a very decent pace unit has gained further support from Gus Atkinson who picked a six-wicket haul in his first outing of County Championship 2023 against Essex. Pacers Worrall and Roach are already in top form from the beginning.
For Middlesex Higgins is the only batter who has delivered. In fact, he is the only batter from the team to be averaging more than 27. The bowlers have done tremendously well, no doubt, but they will be up against some world class batters this time around.
Surrey escaped a defeat in the last match and that would force them to go back to the drawing board and plan harder for a win against Middlesex, who have lost two of their four matches so far.
Surrey, despite their poor outing in the previous match should emerge on top in their upcoming fixture against Middlesex.
Surrey to win - 1.58 (Melbet)
Middlesex to win - 2.384 (Melbet)Bet Now!