Surrey vs Middlesex Match Prediction SUR 64 % Chance of Winning MID 36 % Bet Now! Surrey will take on Middlesex in their fifth match of the County Championship Division One 2023 season at the Kennington Oval, London from Thursday, May 11. Surrey finished at the top of the Division One points table with eight wins in 14 matches last season. Middlesex were placed 2nd in County Championship Division Two 2022 and got promoted to Division One in 2023.

Surrey vs Middlesex Chance of Winning

Table-toppers Surrey will be the favourites to beat fifth-placed Middlesex in their upcoming match against Middlesex. The side has a powerful pacer unit accompanied with some world class batters. The likes of Ben Foakes, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Rory Burns, Sean Abbott and Kemar Roach feature in the squad. They were not at their best in their previous outings but we expect them to bounce back.

Pacer Gus Atkinson further gave wings to their pace unit. He picked a six-wicket haul in his first outing of County Championship 2023 against Essex. Jordan Clark picked four wickets in the second innings against Surrey. Australian pacer Daniel Worrall has also shown taking 16 wickets from three outings.

On the other hand, Middlesex lost their first two matches before winning the following two games. However, they are set to face a tough challenge against Surrey. Middlesex's batting unit is heavily dependent on Ryan Higgins, their only batter to score over 170 runs from the first four matches.

The team's pace unit is in excellent form but there are the likes of Pope, Foakers, Sibley and Burns they will have to bowl against this time. Overall, composition and form of the two teams makes Surrey the favourites to beat Middlesex.

Surrey chances of winning - 64%

Middlsex chances of winning - 36%

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Surrey vs Middlesex Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Team winning a match will be awarded 12 points in the County Championship 2023. In the case of a draw five points instead of eight will be awarded this year.

Surrey are currently leading the points table and have a strong chance of finishing in the top three again. The batting unit (except the last outing where they escaped a defeat) and bowling unit both have shown a lot of promise.

For Middlesex, their batting unit has been an issue and they need to fix it quickly. The bowlers have done well but the team can become a force to reckon with only if the batters step up. Once that happens, Middlesex can be at par with any other team in the competition.

Surrey vs Middlesex Match Toss Prediction

Hampshire opted to bat first in the first match at this venue this season and defeated Surrey by nine wickets. The team winning the toss can follow pursuit in the second match at the venue as well.

Weather Report

A couple of showers with a temperature hovering around 17 degree celsius is on cards on the first day of the match. The precipitation level will drop from 85 to 25 percent on Day 2 with nice sun and temperature close to 20 degree celsius. A couple of afternoon showers on Day 3 and and rainy and cloudy on Day 4 as well.

Surrey Player List

Surrey Squad

Rory Burns, Jamie Smith, Ollie Pope, Jordan Clark, Reece Topley, Amar Virdi, Jamie Overton, Matt Dunn, Gus Atkinson, Daniel Moriarty, Chris Jordan, Cameron Steel, Dan Worrall, Dom Sibley, Kemar Roach (West Indies - first six rounds of County Championship), Sean Abbott (Australia - County Championship and Vitality Blast, until the end of July), Tom Latham (New Zealand - County Championship, five games across June and July), Sunil Narine (West Indies - Vitality Blast)

Surrey Predicted XI

Rory Burns Batsman Dom Sibley Batsman Ollie Pope Batter Will Jacks Batter Ben Foakes Batsman and Wicket-keeper Jamie Smith Batter Cameron Steel All-rounder Jordan Clark All-rounder Sean Abbott All-rounder Kemar Roach Bowler Daniel Worrall/Gus Atkinson Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey have won their last two matches. Overall, they have won three of their last five matches and lost only one during the period.

Middlesex Player List

Middlesex Squad

Martin Andersson, Ethan Bamber, Joe Cracknell, Blake Cullen, Jack Davies, Joshua de Caires, Stephen Eskinazi, Toby Greatwood, Peter Handscomb, Max Harris, Tom Helm, Max Holden, Luke Hollman, Ishaan Kaushal, Tim Murtagh, Sam Robson, Toby Roland-Jones, John Simpson, Mark Stoneman, Nathan Sowter, Thilan Walallawita, Robbie White, Daniel O’Driscoll

Middlesex Predicted XI

Sam Robson Batsman MD Stoneman Batsman Stephen Eskinazi Batter Peter Malan Batter John Simpson Batsman and Wicket-keeper Max Holden All-rounder Ryan Higgins All-rounder LukeHollman All-rounder Toby Roland-James Bowler Ethan Bamber Bowler Tim Murtagh (cap) Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex have also won two of their last three matches. But also, they have lost two of their last five matches. One match during the period has ended in a draw.

Essex vs Surrey Head to Head

Middlesex are unbeaten and have won two of their last five matches against the opposition. Three matches including the last one ended in draws.

Surrey vs Middlesex Betting Odds

Surrey to win

Surrey are the favourites to win the match because of a solid batting line-up and a very decent pace unit has gained further support from Gus Atkinson who picked a six-wicket haul in his first outing of County Championship 2023 against Essex. Pacers Worrall and Roach are already in top form from the beginning.

For Middlesex Higgins is the only batter who has delivered. In fact, he is the only batter from the team to be averaging more than 27. The bowlers have done tremendously well, no doubt, but they will be up against some world class batters this time around.

All the odds are in the favour of Surrey and they should emerge on top in their upcoming fixture against Middlesex.

Surrey vs Middlesex Top Team Batsmen

Ollie Pope to be Surrey's top batter

Ollie Pope is the leading run-scorer for his side with 345 runs at an average of 57.50 in four matches. One hundred has come off his blade so far in the tournament. Overall, he has played 86 first-class matches and scored 6074 runs at an average of 50.19.

Ryan Higgins to be Middlesex's top batter

Ryan Higgins is the leading run-scorer for his team at the moment. He has scored 327 runs at an average of 54.50. Four fifties and a hundred has come off his blade so far. Overall, he has scored 3181 runs at an average of 32.45 in 69 first-class matches.

Surrey vs Middlesex Top Team Bowlers

Kemar Roach to be Surrey's top bowler

The West Indies star has picked 15 wickets in four matches at an average of 24.40 so far. He picked eight wickets in his second last outing against Warwickshire but against Essex in the last match he managed to take only one wicket. The 34-year-old, who has picked 503 wickets in 154 first-class matches, will be looking for a strong comeback.

TS Roland-Jones to be Middlesex's top bowler

The pacer has picked 15 wickets in three matches at an average of 19.05. His last outing against Nottinghamshire saw him pick three wickets across the two innings. Overall, he has played in 136 first-class matches and picked 510 runs at an average of 24.30.