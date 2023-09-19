Surrey vs Northamptonshire Match Prediction
SUR
75%
Chance of Winning
NOR
25%
First class
The Oval
Facts
- Jamie Smith has scored 729 runs in 12 matches in the County Championship Division 1 2023 season.
- Daniel Worrall bagged 46 wickets in 11 matches in the County Championship Division 1 2023 season.
- Jordan Clark has picked up 45 wickets in 11 matches in the County Championship Division 1 2023 season.
Surrey vs. Northamptonshire Chance of Winning
Surrey are coming off a dominant win against Warwickshire in the last game. After being asked to bat first, Surrey managed to score 396 runs on the back of a gritty century from Ben Foakes (125 runs) and handy half-centuries from Dominic Sibley (65), Jamie Smith (60) and Cameron Steel (71). Surrey then bowled out Warwickshire to 161 runs in the first innings and 138 runs in the second innings. Daniel Worrall led the bowling unit with match figures of (8/59) and Jordan Clark (5/46) was impressive with the ball.
Northamptonshire are coming off a loss against Warwickshire in the last game. After being asked to bat first, Northamptonshire struggled to score runs and were bowled out for 250 runs in the first innings. Warwickshire then declared their innings at 147/4 in the first innings. Northamptonshire then scored 72/0 in the second innings and put up a challenging target of 176 runs to Warwickshire. Northamptonshire were close to winning the match but Warwickshire pulled off the chase with two wickets to spare. Emilio Gay (108 runs) was the top scorer with the bat and Jack White was the top bowler with the ball (5/96).
- Surrey's chance of winning: 75%
- Northamptonshire’s chance of winning: 25%
Surrey vs. Northamptonshire Betting Tips
Jamie Smith scored a fifties in two of his last three innings in the County Championship this season. Smith has been instrumental in Surrey's success in the season and we back Jamie Smith to continue his good run of form and score over 50 runs against Northamptonshire.
Surrey vs. Northamptonshire Toss Prediction
The surface at Kennington Oval, London is a balanced track with an even contest between both batsman and bowlers. Fast bowlers get a lot of assistance and movement of the pitch and some moisture on the track pacers can get additional bounce and swing on day 1 as the game progresses it is going to get better for batting on day 2, day 3 and it is going to get tougher to bat on day 4.
Average scores in the last three matches
- 1st innings - 342 runs
- 2nd innings - 307 runs
- 3rd innings - 257 runs
- 4th innings - 101 runs
The team batting first two of the last three matches played at the Kennington Oval, London and we predict the captain winning the toss will opt to bat first.
Weather Conditions
The weather conditions at Kennington Oval, London on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, is expected to be around 25 degrees Celsius with a 0% chance of precipitation, 18% humidity, and a strong wind blowing at 16 kilometers per hour and it is going to be cloudy with a high chance of rain.
Surrey Players List
Ben Geddes, Dominic Sibley, Ryan Patel, Cameron Steel, Will Jacks, Jordan Clark, Tom Lawes, Jamie Overton, Rory Burns, Ben Foakes, Ollie Pope, Jamie Smith, Gus Atkinson, Daniel Moriarty, Kemar Roach, Daniel Worrall, Amar Virdi, Conor McKerr.
Surrey Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Rory Bruns
|
Batter
|
Dominic Sibley
|
Batter
|
Ryan Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Jamie Smith
|
Batter
|
Ben Foakes
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Cameron Steel
|
All-rounder
|
Jordan Clark
|
All-rounder
|
Jamie Overton
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Lawes
|
Bowler
|
Kemar Roach
|
Bowler
|
Daniel Worrall
|
Bowler
Surrey Recent Form
Surrey won three of the last five matches played in the County Championship and are positioned at the top of the table with eight wins, one loss and three draws.
Northamptonshire Players List
Hasan Azad, Emilio Gay, Luke Procter, Karun Nair, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Lewis McManus, Tom Taylor, Simon Kerrigan, Jack White, Ben Sanderson, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Dominic Leach, Harry Gouldstone, James Sales, Jordan Buckingham, George Weldon, Justin Broad.
Northamptonshire Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Hasan Azad
|
Batter
|
Emilio Gay
|
Batter
|
Sam Whiteman
|
Batter
|
Luke Procter
|
All-rounder
|
Karun Nair
|
Batter
|
Saif Zaib
|
All-rounder
|
Lewis McManus
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Tom Taylor
|
Bowler
|
Simon Kerrigan
|
Bowler
|
Jack White
|
Bowler
|
Ben Sanderson
|
Bowler
Northamptonshire Recent Form
Northamptonshire are winless in the last five County Championship matches and are on a three-match losing streak. They are positioned at the bottom with eight losses, one win and three draws.
Surrey vs Northamptonshire Head-to-Head Record
In the last five head-to-head matches both Surrey and Northamptonshire won one match each and the other three matches resulted in draws.
- Matches Played: 5 matches
- Surrey Won: 1 match
- Northamptonshire Won: 1 match
- No Result: 3 matches
Surrey vs. Northamptonshire Betting Odds
Surrey batters to score more runs than Northamptonshire @ 1.48 (Melbet)
Surrey's batting unit has been in top form in recent times and their batsman dominated against opponent teams top scoring in the last three matches and we back Surrey batters to continue their good run and score more runs than Hampshire batsman @ 1.48 (Melbet).
Surrey vs. Northamptonshire Top Batters
Ben Foakes to be the top batter for Surrey
Ben Foakes has been the stand-out performer for Surrey in the County Championship Division One 2023. Foakes scored 660 runs in 16 innings at an average of 44.0 smashing three hundred and one fifty. He scored a match-winning hundred (125 runs) in the last match. Foakes has played an instrumental role in Surrey's success in the season and we back him to come good and score another match-winning knock against Northamptonshire.
Emilio Gay to be the top batter for Northamptonshire
Emilio Gay is one of the top performers for Northamptonshire in the season. The 20-year-old right-hander has amassed 564 runs in 16 innings at an average of 37.60 smashing three hundreds and two fifties. His record against Surrey in his last two encounters has been phenomenal, he has smashed 236 runs in the last four innings against Surrey. Considering his recent form, we believe Emilio Gay to continue his good run of form and be the top batter for Northamptonshire against Surrey.
Surrey vs. Northamptonshire Top Bowlers
Daniel Worrall to be the top bowler for Surrey
Daniel Worrall has been in phenomenal form with the ball for Surrey, he has played an instrumental role in Surrey's success in the season and is the leading wicket-taker for the Brown Caps in the season. Worrall has picked up 46 wickets in 11 matches, he has been the top wicket-taker in the last two matches and we back Worrall to continue his wicket-taking form and be the top batter for Surrey against Northamptonshire.
Jack White to be the top bowler for Northamptonshire
Jack White has picked up 40 wickets in 12 matches with best bowling figures of 5/77. He has troubled batsmen with accurate lines and lengths and has been the leading wicket-taker for Northamptonshire in the season. Despite White's efforts with the ball Northamptonshire failed to win games and were eliminated from the season. With two games left in the season, White will aim to close the season out by reaching the 50-wicket milestone. We predict Jack White to come good and be the top bowler for Northamptonshire.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Surrey
The odds in favor of Surrey to win the match are 1.275, while in favor of Northamptonshire to win the match are 3.72. Surrey lost one match in the tournament and are in a dominant position, while Northamptonshire won one and lost eight matches. Surrey is the favorite to win the match as they have a strong batting and lethal bowling attack, while Northamptonshire is struggling to score runs with the bat. Based on the recent form of both teams, we predict Surrey to win the match against Northamptonshire.
- Surrey to win the match @ 1.275 (Melbet)
- Northamptonshire to win the match @ 3.72 (Melbet)