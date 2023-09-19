Surrey vs Northamptonshire Match Prediction SUR 75 % Chance of Winning NOR 25 % Bet Now! Surrey plays host to Northamptonshire in match 114 of the County Championship Division One on Tuesday, 19 September, 2023. The match is slated to be played at Kennington Oval, London and the scheduled start time is 3:30 pm IST.

Surrey vs. Northamptonshire Chance of Winning

Surrey are coming off a dominant win against Warwickshire in the last game. After being asked to bat first, Surrey managed to score 396 runs on the back of a gritty century from Ben Foakes (125 runs) and handy half-centuries from Dominic Sibley (65), Jamie Smith (60) and Cameron Steel (71). Surrey then bowled out Warwickshire to 161 runs in the first innings and 138 runs in the second innings. Daniel Worrall led the bowling unit with match figures of (8/59) and Jordan Clark (5/46) was impressive with the ball.

Northamptonshire are coming off a loss against Warwickshire in the last game. After being asked to bat first, Northamptonshire struggled to score runs and were bowled out for 250 runs in the first innings. Warwickshire then declared their innings at 147/4 in the first innings. Northamptonshire then scored 72/0 in the second innings and put up a challenging target of 176 runs to Warwickshire. Northamptonshire were close to winning the match but Warwickshire pulled off the chase with two wickets to spare. Emilio Gay (108 runs) was the top scorer with the bat and Jack White was the top bowler with the ball (5/96).

Surrey's chance of winning: 75%

Northamptonshire’s chance of winning: 25%

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Surrey vs. Northamptonshire Betting Tips

Jamie Smith scored a fifties in two of his last three innings in the County Championship this season. Smith has been instrumental in Surrey's success in the season and we back Jamie Smith to continue his good run of form and score over 50 runs against Northamptonshire.

Surrey vs. Northamptonshire Toss Prediction

The surface at Kennington Oval, London is a balanced track with an even contest between both batsman and bowlers. Fast bowlers get a lot of assistance and movement of the pitch and some moisture on the track pacers can get additional bounce and swing on day 1 as the game progresses it is going to get better for batting on day 2, day 3 and it is going to get tougher to bat on day 4.

Average scores in the last three matches

1st innings - 342 runs

2nd innings - 307 runs

3rd innings - 257 runs

4th innings - 101 runs

The team batting first two of the last three matches played at the Kennington Oval, London and we predict the captain winning the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Conditions

The weather conditions at Kennington Oval, London on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, is expected to be around 25 degrees Celsius with a 0% chance of precipitation, 18% humidity, and a strong wind blowing at 16 kilometers per hour and it is going to be cloudy with a high chance of rain.

Surrey Players List

Ben Geddes, Dominic Sibley, Ryan Patel, Cameron Steel, Will Jacks, Jordan Clark, Tom Lawes, Jamie Overton, Rory Burns, Ben Foakes, Ollie Pope, Jamie Smith, Gus Atkinson, Daniel Moriarty, Kemar Roach, Daniel Worrall, Amar Virdi, Conor McKerr.

Surrey Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Rory Bruns Batter Dominic Sibley Batter Ryan Patel All-rounder Jamie Smith Batter Ben Foakes Wicket Keeper Cameron Steel All-rounder Jordan Clark All-rounder Jamie Overton All-rounder Tom Lawes Bowler Kemar Roach Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler

Surrey Recent Form

Surrey won three of the last five matches played in the County Championship and are positioned at the top of the table with eight wins, one loss and three draws.

Northamptonshire Players List

Hasan Azad, Emilio Gay, Luke Procter, Karun Nair, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Lewis McManus, Tom Taylor, Simon Kerrigan, Jack White, Ben Sanderson, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Dominic Leach, Harry Gouldstone, James Sales, Jordan Buckingham, George Weldon, Justin Broad.

Northamptonshire Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Hasan Azad Batter Emilio Gay Batter Sam Whiteman Batter Luke Procter All-rounder Karun Nair Batter Saif Zaib All-rounder Lewis McManus Wicket Keeper Tom Taylor Bowler Simon Kerrigan Bowler Jack White Bowler Ben Sanderson Bowler

Northamptonshire Recent Form

Northamptonshire are winless in the last five County Championship matches and are on a three-match losing streak. They are positioned at the bottom with eight losses, one win and three draws.

Surrey vs Northamptonshire Head-to-Head Record

In the last five head-to-head matches both Surrey and Northamptonshire won one match each and the other three matches resulted in draws.

Matches Played: 5 matches

Surrey Won: 1 match

Northamptonshire Won: 1 match

No Result: 3 matches

Surrey vs. Northamptonshire Betting Odds

Surrey batters to score more runs than Northamptonshire @ 1.48 (Melbet)

Surrey's batting unit has been in top form in recent times and their batsman dominated against opponent teams top scoring in the last three matches and we back Surrey batters to continue their good run and score more runs than Hampshire batsman @ 1.48 (Melbet).

Surrey vs. Northamptonshire Top Batters

Ben Foakes to be the top batter for Surrey

Ben Foakes has been the stand-out performer for Surrey in the County Championship Division One 2023. Foakes scored 660 runs in 16 innings at an average of 44.0 smashing three hundred and one fifty. He scored a match-winning hundred (125 runs) in the last match. Foakes has played an instrumental role in Surrey's success in the season and we back him to come good and score another match-winning knock against Northamptonshire.

Emilio Gay to be the top batter for Northamptonshire

Emilio Gay is one of the top performers for Northamptonshire in the season. The 20-year-old right-hander has amassed 564 runs in 16 innings at an average of 37.60 smashing three hundreds and two fifties. His record against Surrey in his last two encounters has been phenomenal, he has smashed 236 runs in the last four innings against Surrey. Considering his recent form, we believe Emilio Gay to continue his good run of form and be the top batter for Northamptonshire against Surrey.

Surrey vs. Northamptonshire Top Bowlers

Daniel Worrall to be the top bowler for Surrey

Daniel Worrall has been in phenomenal form with the ball for Surrey, he has played an instrumental role in Surrey's success in the season and is the leading wicket-taker for the Brown Caps in the season. Worrall has picked up 46 wickets in 11 matches, he has been the top wicket-taker in the last two matches and we back Worrall to continue his wicket-taking form and be the top batter for Surrey against Northamptonshire.

Jack White to be the top bowler for Northamptonshire

Jack White has picked up 40 wickets in 12 matches with best bowling figures of 5/77. He has troubled batsmen with accurate lines and lengths and has been the leading wicket-taker for Northamptonshire in the season. Despite White's efforts with the ball Northamptonshire failed to win games and were eliminated from the season. With two games left in the season, White will aim to close the season out by reaching the 50-wicket milestone. We predict Jack White to come good and be the top bowler for Northamptonshire.