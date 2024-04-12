Surrey vs Somerset Match Prediction SUR 76 % Chance of Winning SOM 24 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.31 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.37 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.364 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Surrey and Somerset will take on each other from April 12 to April 15, 2024, in the County Championship Division One. Their encounter is going to be hosted at Kennington Oval, London, and the action will kick off at 3:30 P.M IST.

Surrey vs Somerset Chances of Winning

Surrey’s form as a whole remains a mystery since their match against Lancashire was interrupted halfway by the rain. Their bowling attack is, without a doubt, in sublime form seeing as Cameron Steel and Dan Lawrence were responsible for capturing nine out of ten wickets in the previous game. The bowlers’ contribution against Lancashire was brilliant since they were able to curtail their rivals to 202 runs in the first innings. However, Surrey did not get a chance to showcase their prowess as the second innings was washed out and the match was drawn.

Somerset displayed great form against Kent in their first game of the season. Bowling first, the former restricted Kent to 284 runs in the first innings. Somerset, with the help of Matt Renshaw, Tom Lammonby, James Rew and Kasey Aldridge, were able to snatch the lead and post 403 runs with the players’ individual contributions of 66, 90, 57 and 57 runs, respectively. Kent set out to chase the score and ended up with 290 runs on the board before they ran out of time, putting an end to the match.

Surrey chance of winning - 76%

Somerset chance of winning - 24%

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Surrey vs Somerset Betting Tips

Somerset had absolutely no trouble clearing the ropes in their previous match against Kent. Having batted a single innings, the team notched up 44 fours collectively with a majority of the runs coming from the top order. Boundary-hitting does not appear to be a problem for Somerset in the slightest and they will be anticipated to score a great deal of fours in the upcoming game, too.

Surrey vs Somerset Toss Prediction

Batting first seems to be advantageous at the venue given that 40 out of 107 test matches hosted at Kennington Oval have seen the batting team come out on top as opposed to the chasing side which has tasted success on 29 occasions. There is a discrepancy in the outcomes and the toss winning skipper will want to bat first, especially as the average first innings total stands at 343 runs.

Weather Report

The skies are anticipated to be mostly cloudy with a mere 10% chance of rainfall and the temperature is likely to reach 20 degrees Celsius.

Surrey Player List

Rory Burns (c), Ben Geddes, Dominic Sibley, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Nico Reifer, Ollie Pope, Sai Sudharsan, Cameron Steel, Chris Jordan, Jamie Overton, Jordan Clark, Nicholas Kimber, Ryan Patel, Sam Curran, Sunil Narine, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Ben Foakes, Jamie Smith, Josh Blake, Tom Latham, Amar Virdi, Conor McKerr, Daniel Moriarty, Daniel Worrall, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Kemar Roach, Matt Dunn, Nathan Barnwell, Reece Topley, Sean Abbott, Thomas Lawes, Yousef Majid, Dan Lawrence.

Predicted Playing XI

Rory Burns (C) Batter Dominic Sibley Batter Dan Lawrence All-rounder Ollie Pope Batter Ben Foakes Wicket-keeper Jamie Smith Batter Cameron Steel Bowler Jordan Clark Bowler Thomas Lawes Bowler Kemar Roach Bowler Jamie Overton Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey’s batting order were unfortunate as they did not get to showcase their form. However, the bowlers alone left a mark on the game against Lancashire and it is pretty clear that the team’s form has not undergone a major change from the previous season.

Somerset Player List

Lewis Gregory (c), Fin Hill, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Lammonby, Ben Green, George Thomas, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, James Rew, Tom Banton, Alfie Ogborne, Archie Vaughan, Craig Overton, Jake Ball, James Theedom, Josh Davey, Joshua Thomas, Ned Leonard, Matt Renshaw.

Predicted Playing XI

Matt Renshaw All-rounder Sean Dickson Batter Tom Lammonby Batter Lewis Goldsworthy All-rounder Tom Banton Batter James Rew Wicket-keeper Lewis Gregory (C) Bowler Kasey Aldridge Bowler Josh Davey Bowler Ned Leonard Bowler Jake Ball Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset showed that they are a force to be reckoned with this time around but whether they are in the same league as Surrey is questionable.

Surrey vs Somerset Head-to-Head

Surrey has a major advantage over Somerset in their previous five matches, having won their last three head-to-head encounters in a row. The other two matches were drawn.

Head-to-Head Record

Surrey - 3

Somerset - 0

Draw - 2

Surrey vs Somerset Betting Odds

Somerset to have a better opening partnership than Surrey

Surrey’s innings was brought to a close after just 15 runs were scored between Rory Burns and Dom Sibley. Somerset, on the other hand, managed to play a solitary innings where openers Matt Renshaw and Sean Dickson put up a total of 25 runs before the latter’s wicket was taken. Surrey’s first wicket partnerships in the previous season were quite inconsistent since they posted 1, 12, 26, 142 and 18 runs in their last three matches. Somerset were on the same boat as their opening duo accumulated 12, 34, 3 and 25 runs in their final two matches of the 2023 season. Somerset will be on course to secure a better opening stand than Surrey.

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Surrey vs Somerset Best Batters

Jamie Smith to be Surrey’s Best Batter

Jamie Smith did not get a chance to bat in the last match against Lancashire due to the washout but he remains the leading choice for the next game as well. In the 2023 season of the tournament, he accumulated 736 runs in 19 innings. He will be relied upon to come out on top.

Tom Lammonby to be Somerset’s Best Batter

Tom Lammonby departed for 90 in the previous encounter against Kent, having missed out on a century in the opening game. He was their major contributor during the match and will be on course to lead the team’s run charts once again against Surrey.

Surrey vs Somerset Best Bowlers

Cameron Steel to be Surrey’s Best Bowler

Cameron Steel picked up an incredible fifer against Lancashire in the previous match. During his solitary spell, he delivered just 9.4 overs, conceded 25 runs and bowled a maiden which translated to an exceptional economy rate of 2.58. This performance makes him a dependable player to bet on for the next match.

Lewis Gregory to be Somerset’s Best Bowler

The skipper’s spell against Kent during the first innings was nothing short of phenomenal as he delivered 14.4 overs, allowed 66 runs and bowled three maidens which gave him an economy rate of 4.50. He also picked up four wickets during the spell. Gregory’s second spell was wicket-less but he still managed to be their top bowler, making him the top pick for the next match, too.