Surrey vs Warwickshire Match Prediction SUR 63 % Chance of Winning WAR 37 % Bet Now! In the 101st game of the County Championship, Warwickshire will collide against Surrey at the Kennington Oval, London from September 3, 2023. The game will commence from 3:00 PM IST.

Surrey vs Warwickshire Chance of Winning

The former champions, Surrey, had eight wins, a loss and five draws in the competition. They finished at the top with 250 points, 25 points higher than the runner up. With such a grip in the format, they still remain at the top with seven wins, one loss and three draws in the competition. They currently have 183 points and are coming into this fixture after two consecutive wins.

Warwickshire finished at the bottom half of the table last season. However, they are doing much better this season. WAS are just holding the fourth position and will have to deliver a promising performance to keep their table standing. They have four wins, three losses and three draws in the competition. That brought their point tally to 127. They faced a loss in their previous encounter and will hope to win ahead of this.

The batting unit of Surrey is impeccable and have won them the majority of the games. They are strong names in the bowling unit, overall surpassing Warwickshire in terms of squad strength.

Surrey's chance of winning: 63%

Warwickshire’s chance of winning: 37%

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Surrey vs Warwickshire Betting Tips

Surrey has a lot of options in their batting order. With Ollie Pope, Jamie Smith & Dom Sibley as their top batters, their batting department will be in safe hands. Sean Abbot has also been instrumental in both the departments. The team will rely on Jordan Clark and Daniel Worrall to pick the timely wickets.

Whereas Warwickshire have a few players to rely on this season. Sam Hain and Rob Yates will handle the batting. Whereas Oliver Hannon-Dalby and Chris Rushworth will be expected to work their magic with their bowling spells.

Surrey vs Warwickshire Toss Prediction

Kennington Oval in London will be the venue for this encounter where both teams will be looking to cash a victory. There were a total of five games hosted at the venue where the team batting second won on three occasions. Following this trend, bowling first will be the ideal option.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected to be around 25 degree Celsius on the match day. The fog may hinder the visibility but the game will not experience any rain.

Surrey Player List

Rory Burns, Jamie Smith, Ollie Pope, Jordan Clark, Reece Topley, Amar Virdi, Jamie Overton, Matt Dunn, Gus Atkinson, Daniel Moriarty, Chris Jordan, Cameron Steel, Dan Worrall, Dom Sibley, Kemar Roach, Sean Abbott, Tom Latham , Sunil Narine

Surrey Predicted XI

Rory Burns (c) Batsman Dom Sibley Batsman Ollie Pope Batter Ryan Patel All-rounder Ben Foakes Batsman and Wicket-keeper Jamie Smith Batter Cameron Steel All-rounder Jordan Clark All-rounder Sean Abbott All-rounder Gus Atkinson Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey also lost a single game in their last five outings. They have a good batting momentum with a solid bowling order.

Warwickshire Player List

Will Rhodes, Henry Brookes, Michael Burgess, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Sam Hain, Liam Norwell, Robert Yates, Alex Davies, Jacob Bethell, Manraj Johal, Moeen Ali, Ed Barnard, Chris Rushworth, Hassan Ali , Glenn Maxwell

Warwickshire Predicted XI

Rob Yates Batter Alex Davies Batter Sam Hain Batter Will Rhodes (c) All-rounder Dan Mousley Batter Ed Barnard Bowler Michael Burgess (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Jacob Bethell All-rounder Hasan Ali Bowler Chris Rushworth Bowler Oliver Hannon-Dalby Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire lost their last fixture by a huge margin. They bundled out for 60 runs in the 1st innings of the game. Their batters need to step up their game in order to win the upcoming fixture.

Surrey vs Warwickshire Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the two sides, Warwickshire won one match whereas Surrey have won three.

Surrey Won: 3

Warwickshire Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Surrey vs Warwickshire Betting Odds

Surrey to face an early dismissal in the 1st innings

Surrey has many talented batters in the team. However, their opening pair Rory Burns and Dom Sibley have failed the opening partnership in their campaign. Rory Burns faced continuous cheap dismissals in the competition and averages at 26.52 in the competition. They posted the scores of 18, 6, 0, 12 and 0 before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of their last five games.

Surrey vs Warwickshire Top Batters

Dan Mousley to be Warwickshire's top batter

Dan Mousley has been very consistent in the tournament. He has secured 452 runs in 13 innings at an average of 34.74. He struck five fifties in his campaign. In his last outing, he scored 55 runs against Middlesex. In his last clash against Surrey, Mousley amassed 55 runs in the first innings. These facts indicate his great form and is expected to smash a good number of runs in the upcoming game.

Jamie Smith to be Surrey's top batter

Jamie Smith is an extraordinary discovery, thanks to the domestic circuit of the country. The 23 year old batter averages 39.55 in his First-class career. He scored 669 runs in 17 innings for Surrey at an average of 41.81, laced with 2 centuries and 3 fifties. He scored 88 runs against Warwickshire when they clashed earlier this season. Smith is coming from a 44 run innings from his last game and looks in terrific form.

Surrey vs Warwickshire Top Bowlers

Oliver Hannon-Dalby to be Warwickshire's top bowler

Oliver Hannon-Dalby is a terrific bowler from WAS. He picked 36 wickets for the team in the competition at an economy rate of 2.77. He sent three batters back in his previous outing. But his performance against Surrey earlier this season was remarkable. He picked 4 wickets in the game.

Daniel Worrall to be the top bowler for Surrey

Daniel Worrall was not overshadowed by Jordan Clark in the squad. Instead he shined in his past few appearances. He picked 5 wickets in his last outing against Somerset. He picked 7 Warwickshire wickets in his meeting with them in the ongoing season.