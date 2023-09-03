Surrey vs Warwickshire Match Prediction
SUR
63%
Chance of Winning
WAR
37%
First class
The Oval
Facts
- Surrey leads the tally by 3-1 against Warwickshire in their last five games.
- The sides clashed earlier this season where Surrey managed to defeat Warwickshire by 9 wickets.
Surrey vs Warwickshire Chance of Winning
The former champions, Surrey, had eight wins, a loss and five draws in the competition. They finished at the top with 250 points, 25 points higher than the runner up. With such a grip in the format, they still remain at the top with seven wins, one loss and three draws in the competition. They currently have 183 points and are coming into this fixture after two consecutive wins.
Warwickshire finished at the bottom half of the table last season. However, they are doing much better this season. WAS are just holding the fourth position and will have to deliver a promising performance to keep their table standing. They have four wins, three losses and three draws in the competition. That brought their point tally to 127. They faced a loss in their previous encounter and will hope to win ahead of this.
The batting unit of Surrey is impeccable and have won them the majority of the games. They are strong names in the bowling unit, overall surpassing Warwickshire in terms of squad strength.
Surrey's chance of winning: 63%
Warwickshire’s chance of winning: 37%
Surrey vs Warwickshire Betting Tips
Surrey has a lot of options in their batting order. With Ollie Pope, Jamie Smith & Dom Sibley as their top batters, their batting department will be in safe hands. Sean Abbot has also been instrumental in both the departments. The team will rely on Jordan Clark and Daniel Worrall to pick the timely wickets.
Whereas Warwickshire have a few players to rely on this season. Sam Hain and Rob Yates will handle the batting. Whereas Oliver Hannon-Dalby and Chris Rushworth will be expected to work their magic with their bowling spells.
Surrey vs Warwickshire Toss Prediction
Kennington Oval in London will be the venue for this encounter where both teams will be looking to cash a victory. There were a total of five games hosted at the venue where the team batting second won on three occasions. Following this trend, bowling first will be the ideal option.
Weather Report
The temperature is expected to be around 25 degree Celsius on the match day. The fog may hinder the visibility but the game will not experience any rain.
Surrey Player List
Rory Burns, Jamie Smith, Ollie Pope, Jordan Clark, Reece Topley, Amar Virdi, Jamie Overton, Matt Dunn, Gus Atkinson, Daniel Moriarty, Chris Jordan, Cameron Steel, Dan Worrall, Dom Sibley, Kemar Roach, Sean Abbott, Tom Latham , Sunil Narine
Surrey Predicted XI
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Rory Burns (c)
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Batsman
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Dom Sibley
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Batsman
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Ollie Pope
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Batter
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Ryan Patel
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All-rounder
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Ben Foakes
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Batsman and Wicket-keeper
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Jamie Smith
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Batter
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Cameron Steel
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All-rounder
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Jordan Clark
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All-rounder
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Sean Abbott
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All-rounder
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Gus Atkinson
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Bowler
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Daniel Worrall
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Bowler
Surrey Team Form
Surrey also lost a single game in their last five outings. They have a good batting momentum with a solid bowling order.
Warwickshire Player List
Will Rhodes, Henry Brookes, Michael Burgess, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Sam Hain, Liam Norwell, Robert Yates, Alex Davies, Jacob Bethell, Manraj Johal, Moeen Ali, Ed Barnard, Chris Rushworth, Hassan Ali , Glenn Maxwell
Warwickshire Predicted XI
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Rob Yates
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Batter
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Alex Davies
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Batter
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Sam Hain
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Batter
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Will Rhodes (c)
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All-rounder
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Dan Mousley
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Batter
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Ed Barnard
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Bowler
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Michael Burgess (wk)
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Batsman and Wicket-keeper
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Jacob Bethell
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All-rounder
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Hasan Ali
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Bowler
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Chris Rushworth
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Bowler
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Oliver Hannon-Dalby
|
Bowler
Warwickshire Team Form
Warwickshire lost their last fixture by a huge margin. They bundled out for 60 runs in the 1st innings of the game. Their batters need to step up their game in order to win the upcoming fixture.
Surrey vs Warwickshire Head-to-Head Record
In the last five meetings between the two sides, Warwickshire won one match whereas Surrey have won three.
Surrey Won: 3
Warwickshire Won: 1
No Result/ Abandoned: 1
Surrey vs Warwickshire Betting Odds
Surrey to face an early dismissal in the 1st innings
Surrey has many talented batters in the team. However, their opening pair Rory Burns and Dom Sibley have failed the opening partnership in their campaign. Rory Burns faced continuous cheap dismissals in the competition and averages at 26.52 in the competition. They posted the scores of 18, 6, 0, 12 and 0 before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of their last five games.
Surrey vs Warwickshire Top Batters
Dan Mousley to be Warwickshire's top batter
Dan Mousley has been very consistent in the tournament. He has secured 452 runs in 13 innings at an average of 34.74. He struck five fifties in his campaign. In his last outing, he scored 55 runs against Middlesex. In his last clash against Surrey, Mousley amassed 55 runs in the first innings. These facts indicate his great form and is expected to smash a good number of runs in the upcoming game.
Jamie Smith to be Surrey's top batter
Jamie Smith is an extraordinary discovery, thanks to the domestic circuit of the country. The 23 year old batter averages 39.55 in his First-class career. He scored 669 runs in 17 innings for Surrey at an average of 41.81, laced with 2 centuries and 3 fifties. He scored 88 runs against Warwickshire when they clashed earlier this season. Smith is coming from a 44 run innings from his last game and looks in terrific form.
Surrey vs Warwickshire Top Bowlers
Oliver Hannon-Dalby to be Warwickshire's top bowler
Oliver Hannon-Dalby is a terrific bowler from WAS. He picked 36 wickets for the team in the competition at an economy rate of 2.77. He sent three batters back in his previous outing. But his performance against Surrey earlier this season was remarkable. He picked 4 wickets in the game.
Daniel Worrall to be the top bowler for Surrey
Daniel Worrall was not overshadowed by Jordan Clark in the squad. Instead he shined in his past few appearances. He picked 5 wickets in his last outing against Somerset. He picked 7 Warwickshire wickets in his meeting with them in the ongoing season.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Surrey
Surrey are having a blast in the competition. They are enjoying their crown position and won their latest fixture against Somerset. It was a comfortable win since Surrey wrapped up the game in three days. Somerset went in to bat first and scored 170 runs on the board. In response, Surrey put up a high score of 368 runs. SOM were trailing the score by a huge margin and put up 226 runs in their 2nd innings. This made it extremely easy for SUR to clinch the victory after conquering a mere target of 29 runs with 10 wickets remaining. The bowlers were very efficient, especially Jordan Clark and Tom Lawes who picked 5 wickets each.
On the other hand, Warwickshire met with Middlesex in the last game but lost the game by 8 wickets. Warwickshire raised 60 & 232 runs in the game. Their low total in the 1st innings cost them the match as MID cruised through the target with 8 wickets remaining. Their bowlers tried their best but could not save the game.
In the last five clashes between the sides, Surrey managed to win three games where Surrey could win only one. They met before this season in a low scoring game where Surrey managed to win the game by 9 wickets. Surrey has a strong batting unit with good depth and quality batters. Warwickshire also have a talented pool of players but are inconsistent in the competition. This will be a no brainer, with Surrey having an upper edge in the fixture.
Surrey to win the match @ 1.59 (Parimatch)
Warwickshire to win the match @ 2.27 (Parimatch)Bet Now!