Surrey vs Warwickshire Match Prediction SUR 72 % Chance of Winning WAR 28 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.38 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.4 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.444 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Surrey and Warwickshire will go head-to-head in the County Championship Division One from May 10 to May 13, 2024, with their match taking place at Kennington Oval, London. Their clash is going to begin at 3:30 P.M IST.

Surrey vs Warwickshire Chances of Winning

Surrey’s last match against Hampshire was duck soup as the home favorites put the latter on to the bat. With immense difficulty, Hampshire scored 151 runs in the first innings as their batting order came crashing down at the hands of Surrey’s daunting bowling attack. This gave Surrey’s batters the edge to rack up a decent total to heighten their chances of triumphing and it worked in their favor as they added 359 runs to the scoreboard. Hampshire set out to chase the score but it was all to no avail since they were bowled out yet again, this time for 197 runs. Surrey brought home a victory by a margin of an innings and 11 runs.

Warwickshire were off the hook as they ran out of time against Nottinghamshire in their previous outing. The latter batted first and did not get out in a hurry considering they scored 400 runs before being bundled out. Warwickshire were close to surrendering defeat on home soil where they scored 361 runs and it was still inadequate since Nottinghamshire pulled further away with an additional 75 runs on the board. However, their match was brought to an end here because of time constraints and the result was drawn.

Surrey chance of winning - 72%

Warwickshire chance of winning - 28%

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Surrey vs Warwickshire Betting Tips

Warwickshire to score high before first dismissal

Barring Warwickshire’s last match against Somerset where the opening duo could only muster ten runs before the fall of the first wicket, Rob Yates and Alex Davies have been absolutely relentless against the opposition with opening totals of 116, 56, 343 and 37 runs in the remaining innings. More often than not, the top order batters have taken the rivals’ bowlers to the cleaners and they maintain exceptional averages of 96.50 and 96.20, respectively, in the tournament so far. It would be shocking if either of the two were to underperform against Surrey in the next match instead of taking them head-on.

Surrey vs Warwickshire Toss Prediction

In the two matches that Kennington Oval has hosted in the present season, the home side has won the toss on both occasions and took advantage of the situation to field first. First time around, Surrey took on Somerset and limited the latter to a low total in the first innings which allowed them to swoop in and take the lead during the chase. They fostered a similar approach in the next match against Hampshire and this time, it paid off since they bagged a dominant victory. The toss winning side will want to replicate this strategy in the next game as well, which will lead them to elect to field first.

Weather Report

There is a slight 10% chance of rainfall at the venue and it is predicted to be mostly cloudy on match day with the temperature reaching 24 degrees Celsius.

Surrey Player List

Rory Burns (c), Ben Geddes, Dominic Sibley, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Nico Reifer, Ollie Pope, Sai Sudharsan, Cameron Steel, Chris Jordan, Jamie Overton, Jordan Clark, Nicholas Kimber, Ryan Patel, Sam Curran, Sunil Narine, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Ben Foakes, Jamie Smith, Josh Blake, Tom Latham, Amar Virdi, Conor McKerr, Daniel Moriarty, Daniel Worrall, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Kemar Roach, Matt Dunn, Nathan Barnwell, Reece Topley, Sean Abbott, Thomas Lawes, Yousef Majid, Dan Lawrence.

Predicted Playing XI

Rory Burns (C) Batter Dominic Sibley Batter Ollie Pope Batter Jamie Smith Batter Dan Lawrence All-rounder Ryan Patel Batter Kemar Roach Bowler Cameron Steel All-rounder Jordan Clark Bowler Gus Atkinson Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler

Surrey Team Form

After two back-to-back inconclusive results in the beginning of the season, Surrey turned things around for themselves with two successive wins immediately after the fact. They occupy third place in the standings and are rather difficult to overcome.

Warwickshire Player List

Alex Davies (c), Amir Khan, Hamza Shaikh, Jacob Bethell, Rob Yates, Sam Hain, Dan Mousley, Ed Barnard, Will Rhodes, Chris Benjamin, Michael Burgess, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, George Garton, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Michael Booth, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Richard Gleeson, Hasan Ali, Aamer Jamal.

Predicted Playing XI

Rob Yates All-rounder Alex Davies (C) Batter Will Rhodes All-rounder Ed Barnard All-rounder Dan Mousley Batter Jacob Bethell Batter Danny Briggs Bowler Michael Burgess Wicket-keeper Aamer Jamal Bowler Hasan Ali Bowler Oliver Hannon-Dalby Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire stand forth on the points table but they are hanging by a thread with the kind of performance they displayed in the previous game.

Surrey vs Warwickshire Head-to-Head

Surrey absolutely white washed Warwickshire in their previous five matches against each other, having won on four occasions. The remaining match was drawn.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Surrey - 4

Warwickshire - 0

Draw - 1

Surrey vs Warwickshire Betting Odds

Warwickshire to have a better opening partnership than Surrey

Both sides have been equally riveting while opening the innings but Warwickshire may just have a slight leg up on Surrey in this department. Rory Burns and Dominic Sibley have consistently opened the innings for Surrey and their partnerships have been incredibly successful, having scored 4, 147, 167 and 90 runs together in their three completed matches in the season. While this is mighty impressive on its own, Warwickshire’s opening pair of Rob Yates and Alex Davies have been on a higher plane altogether. The duo have collaborated for 10, 116, 56, 343 and 37 runs in four matches. Surrey and Warwickshire’s opening orders are remarkable but the latter are anticipated to edge out by a hair in the next game.

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Surrey vs Warwickshire Best Batters

Rory Burns to be Surrey’s Best Batter

Skipper Rory Burns is the second highest run scorer for Surrey with 262 runs in five innings. He achieved his first century of the season against Hampshire in their last outing where he scored 113 runs. He also has two half-centuries under his belt and remains their most consistent batter. With an average of 65.50, he will be expected to be their leading run-getter once more.

Alex Davies to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

Alex Davies maintains his position as the leading batter for the team with 481 runs in five innings. He faced an untimely dismissal against Nottinghamshire in their last game as he was out on a duck but he has the ability to bounce back and come back stronger. He has an average of 96.20 and continues to be the leading choice for the next match.

Surrey vs Warwickshire Best Bowlers

Cameron Steel to be Surrey’s Best Bowler

Cameron Steel is the leading wicket-taker for Surrey by a substantial margin, having picked up 21 wickets in six innings. In the last match against Hampshire, he only delivered four overs but managed to capture a wicket during the process. He also maintains a bowling average of 12.33 and an overall economy rate of 2.71, making him the top choice for the upcoming fixture as well.

Oliver Hannon-Dalby to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler

Oliver Hannon-Dalby stands as the top wicket-taker for Warwickshire with 12 wickets in seven innings. In the last game versus Nottinghamshire, he achieved a fifer in the first innings and added one more wicket to the tally in the second innings. He is the top pick for the upcoming game, too.