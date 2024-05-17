Surrey vs Worcestershire Match Prediction SUR 80 % Chance of Winning WOR 20 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.25 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.33 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.35 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Surrey and Worcestershire are poised to take on each other in the County Championship Division One from May 17 to May 20, 2024. The sides will meet at Kennington Oval, London, with the action kicking off at 3:30 P.M IST.

Surrey vs Worcestershire Chances of Winning

Surrey showed Warwickshire the way out after an intense contest between the two on the former’s home soil. Surrey put Warwickshire to bat first and allowed the latter to pile on 343 runs before their final wicket was taken. Surrey’s chase panned out as expected since they surpassed Warwickshire’s total and added 464 runs to the board, which left Warwickshire with a lot of grunt work to be done. The Birmingham-based side batted again and went past Surrey’s total but not by much, having scored 209 runs in their second innings. Surrey’s victory was inevitable at this point given that they had to make up a deficit of 89 runs which they achieved with immense ease and brought home a victory by nine wickets.

Worcestershire were unstoppable in their last match against Kent where the former scored 618 runs as the visiting team, having lost seven wickets along the way before they declared. They had a sure shot chance at victory but were bogged down by time. Worcestershire’s bowlers did not deal much damage to Kent who had the fighting spirit to tackle the opposition’s blows, considering they were able to score 407 runs in the first innings. Kent followed on and added 146 runs to the tally but the sides did not get to put a satisfying end to their battle as they ran out of time.

Surrey chance of winning - 80%

Worcestershire chance of winning - 20%

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Surrey vs Worcestershire Betting Tips

Surrey to score high before first dismissal

Surrey’s opening pair have knocked it out of the park with their exceptional partnerships and what’s most impressive of all is their ability to deal in boundaries in this format of the game. Rory Burns and Dominic Sibley are a force to be reckoned with and they have proved time and again that it is not an easy task to break up their partnership. Together, the duo have added 88, 65, 4, 147, 167 and 90 runs to the first wicket. This is no mean feat and their consistency makes it all the more remarkable. They are confidently endorsed to post a brilliant opening stand on the scoreboard before one of them departs from the crease.

Surrey vs Worcestershire Toss Prediction

Kennington Oval has played host to three matches in the tournament so far and all three times, the home side won the toss and opted to field first. To their luck, it worked two out of three times as the first match between Surrey and Somerset concluded in a draw. Subsequently, Surrey demolished Hampshire and Warwickshire on home soil by chasing down the totals set by their rivals. They have made it clear that chasing is the best option on this surface and the toss winner will opt for it in a heartbeat.

Weather Report

Gloomy weather is predicted on match day in London but there is a minimal 10% threat of rainfall while the temperature is expected to touch 22 degrees Celsius.

Surrey Player List

Rory Burns (c), Ben Geddes, Dominic Sibley, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Nico Reifer, Ollie Pope, Sai Sudharsan, Cameron Steel, Chris Jordan, Jamie Overton, Jordan Clark, Nicholas Kimber, Ryan Patel, Sam Curran, Sunil Narine, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Ben Foakes, Jamie Smith, Josh Blake, Tom Latham, Amar Virdi, Conor McKerr, Daniel Moriarty, Daniel Worrall, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Kemar Roach, Matt Dunn, Nathan Barnwell, Reece Topley, Sean Abbott, Thomas Lawes, Yousef Majid, Dan Lawrence.

Predicted Playing XI

Rory Burns (C) Batter Dominic Sibley Batter Ollie Pope Batter Jamie Smith Batter Ben Foakes Wicket-keeper Dan Lawrence All-rounder Kemar Roach Bowler Cameron Steel All-rounder Jordan Clark Bowler Sean Abbott Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey have been absolutely unbeatable in the tournament so far and given the way their squad has performed, it is unlikely that they will be toppled in the next game.

Worcestershire Player List

Brett D'Oliveira (c), Adam Hose, Azhar Ali, Ed Pollock, Jack Haynes, Jake Libby, Mitchell Stanley, Olly Cox, Taylor Cornall, Ben Gibbon, Joe Leach, Kashif Ali, Matthew Waite, Rehaan Edavalath, Gareth Roderick, Henry Cullen, Adam Finch, Ben Allison, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Harry Darley, Josh Baker, Josh Tongue, Logan van Beek, Navdeep Saini, Usama Mir, Rob Jones, Jason Holder, Nathan Smith.

Predicted Playing XI

Gareth Roderick Wicket-keeper Jake Libby All-rounder Kashif Ali Batter Brett D'Oliveira (C) All-rounder Adam Hose Batter Rob Jones Batter Joe Leach Bowler Jason Holder Bowler Matthew Waite All-rounder Nathan Smith Bowler Ben Gibbon Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire showed their competitive spirit against Kent but it may not be enough to get them over the line against Surrey, especially since their bowling attack is still lacking in defending a total.

Surrey vs Worcestershire Head-to-Head

Surrey and Worcestershire are tied in their head-to-head encounters with one win apiece in the last five matches while three of their fixtures were drawn.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Surrey - 1

Worcestershire - 1

Draw - 3

Surrey vs Worcestershire Betting Odds

Surrey to have a better opening partnership than Worcestershire

Rory Burns and Dominic Sibley have worked perfectly in unison to help Surrey establish competitive opening stands in the tournament so far, shown by their partnerships of 88, 65, 4 and 147 runs in the last three matches. Worcestershire’s openers pale in comparison to Surrey since they have scored 31, 23, 2 and 49 runs in their previous three fixtures. The difference between both pairs of openers is glaringly obvious, with Surrey’s opening duo hogging the lead on all occasions. It is quite clear that Surrey are set to outclass Worcestershire in terms of first wicket partnership in their upcoming match.

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Surrey vs Worcestershire Best Batters

Jamie Smith to be Surrey’s Best Batter

Jamie Smith has played fewer innings than some of his teammates but still ranks third among the run scorers with 322 runs in five innings, especially thanks to his brilliant century against Warwickshire in the last outing where he scored 155 runs. He has also achieved two half-centuries and maintains an average of 64.40 so far, making him the top choice for the upcoming game as well.

Gareth Roderick to be Worcestershire’s Best Batter

Gareth Roderick has finally found his footing with two successive centuries in the last two matches. He scored 122 runs against Somerset and 117 runs against Kent in the previous encounter. He has a total of 347 in seven innings and after his display against Kent, he will be anticipated to come out on top in the next match.

Surrey vs Worcestershire Best Bowlers

Cameron Steel to be Surrey’s Best Bowler

Cameron Steel had an off-day against Warwickshire in their last match where he did not claim any wickets in his solitary spell. This is incredibly uncharacteristic of him since he is their leading wicket-taker with 21 wickets in seven innings and has a bowling average of 14.85 . Given his caliber, he will be expected to bounce back and be the team’s top bowler once more.

Nathan Smith to be Worcestershire’s Best Bowler

Nathan Smith leads the way for Worcestershire’s bowling unit with 15 wickets in seven innings so far. He picked one wicket in each of the two innings against Kent in the last match. He also maintains a bowling average of 23.40 and will be the top choice for the next game.