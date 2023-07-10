Sussex vs Derbyshire Match Prediction SUS 70 % Chance of Winning DER 30 % Bet Now! Sussex will take on Derbyshire in their ninth match of the County Championship Division Two 2023 season at the County Ground, Hove from Monday, July 11. Sussex had finished seventh in the County Championship Division Two in the 2022 season. Derbyshire finished 5th in the County Championship Division Two in the 2022 season.

Sussex vs Derbyshire Chance of Winning

Unbeaten Sussex are the red-hot favourites to beat Derbyshire in their upcoming encounter. Sussex will have the benefit of playing on their home venue and half of their job would be done once they get the wicket of Derbyshire in-form batter Leus du Plooy. Apart from Plooy only one more batter from the team has scored over 312 runs. Plooy is the only batter from the team to score over 150 runs and average over 40.

The Derbyshire bowling unit is also in tatters. Luis Reece who has picked 137 wickets in 93 first-class matches is their leading wicket-taker. The likes of Zak Chappell, Sam Conners and Henry Brookes have also not turned up for Derbyshire first-class matches for a while now.

Under these circumstances, Sussex who are stronger than Derbyshire in both the departments are certain of winning their upcoming match.

Sussex chances of winning - 70%

Derbyshire chances of winning - 30%

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Sussex vs Derbyshire Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Ollie Robinson will not be available for Sussex in the upcoming matches due to Ashes 2023 commitments and therefore the remaining pacers in the team will have to take more responsibility. Glamorgan almost defeated Sussex in their last match. Worcestershire scored 410 and 381/8 against Sussex in the last match. In a match prior to it, Glamorgan scored 737 runs against them.

Derbyshire also have problems of plenty in their bowling unit and therefore, they would want their batting unit to flourish. A lot more would be expected from Pakistan star Haider Ali who has so far scored 312 runs in seven matches at an average of 28.36.

Sussex vs Derbyshire Match Toss Prediction

In the first match in Hove this season, Sussex won the toss and opted to bowl first and won the match by two wickets. In the following match here, Sussex opted to bat but the match ended in a draw. Sussex opted to bowl again in the third match here but another draw result followed. In the last match in Hove, Worcestershire opted to bowl and the match ended in a draw again. The trend of winning tosses and electing to bowl first is expected to continue.

Weather Report

Intervals of clouds and sunshine on Day 1 according to AccuWeather. Winds becoming strong; intervals of clouds and sunshine with spotty showers on Day 2. A bit of rain in the morning; otherwise, clouds giving way to some sun and windy on Day 3. A bit of morning rain; otherwise, clouds moving away to leave sunshine on Day 4. The temperature during the course of the four days of play will hover around 19-21 degree celsius.

Sussex Player List

Sussex Squad

Tom Haines, Stiaan van Zyl, Tom Clark, Delray Rawlins, Ollie Robinson, George Garton, Jack Carson, JP Sarro, Jamie Atkins, Sean Hunt, Alastair Orr, Henry Crocombe, Will Beer, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Steven Finn, Tom Alsop, Steve Smith (Australia - three County Championship games in May), Cheteshwar Pujara (India), Shadab Khan (Pakistan - Vitality Blast), Nathan McAndrew (Australia - April to July, County Championship and Vitality Blast)

Sussex Predicted XI

Ali Orr Batsman Tom Haines All-rounder Tom Aslop Batter James Coles All-rounder Oliver Carter Batsman and Wicket-keeper Tom Clark All-rounder Aristides Karvelas Bowler Nathan Mcandrew Bowler FJ Hudson-Prentice Bowler Jack Carson Bowler Henry Crocombe Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex won their first match against Durham by two wickets. Since then, the side has settled for a draw in each of their seven matches. In their last match against Glamorgan, they survived a defeat. Chasing 359, Sussex were nine down for 273 when the match ended in a draw.

Derbyshire Player List

Derbyshire Squad

Ben Aitchison, Harry Came, Michael Cohen, Sam Conners, Anuj Dal, Leus du Plooy, Billy Godleman, Brooke Guest, Alex Hughes, Suranga Lakmal, Wayne Madsen, Shan Masood, Mattie McKiernan, Dustin Melton, Nick Potts, Luis Reece, George Scrimshaw, Alex Thomson, Thomas Wood

Derbyshire Predicted XI

Harry Came Batsman Haider Ali All-rounder Brooke Guest (wk) Batter and WK Wayne Madsen Batter L du Plooy (cap) Batter Luis Reece All-rounder Anuj Dal All-rounder Alex Thomson Bowler Nick Potts Bowler Ben Atchison Bowler Conor McKerr Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire settled for a draw in their last match against Worcestershire. The season has seen the bottom-ranked team lose three matches and settled for a draw four times.

Sussex vs Derbyshire Head to Head

Sussex defeated Derbyshire by five wickets in their last meeting in 2022. The second last match between the two sides ended in a draw. Overall, the two teams have won two matches each against each other in their last five encounters.

Sussex vs Derbyshire Betting Odds

Sussex to score over 300 runs in 1st innings

The Sussex unit has been in a blazing form. Leaving apart their last match scores of 203 and 273/9, Sussex have scored 348, 447/7, 481, 1/0, 430 and 373 runs in their previous six innings. The Derbyshire bowling unit does not have much firepower. Left-arm pacer Luis Reece, who has picked 14 wickets in five matches at an average of 23.85, is their leading wicket-taker.

Cheteshwar Pujara is set to miss the match as he is in India, however, the likes of Tom Aslop (559), Oli Carter (438), James Coles (387), Fynn Hudson-Prentice (358) and Tom Haines (324) are expected to hold fort at their home venue and pile up over 300 runs in the first innings.

Sussex vs Derbyshire Top Team Batsmen

Tom Aslop to be Sussex's top batter

Tom Aslop will have a big role to play for Sussex in the upcoming match. Cheteshwar Pujara will not turn up as he is in India playing in the Duleep Trophy 2023. He is the highest run-scorer for his team currently. Aslop has scored 559 runs in eight matches at an average of 55.90. Two hundreds and two fifties have come off his bat so far.

Leus du Plooy to be Derbyshire's top batter

Leus du Plooy is the leading run-scorer for his team at the moment. He has scored 798 runs in seven matches at an average of 11. Two hundreds and three fifties have come off his bat till now. He scored 238 unbeaten runs in his last outing against Worcestershire. Overall, Plooy has scored 6186 runs in 95 first-class matches at an average of 46.86. The 28-year-old has scored 17 hundreds and 32 fifties in first-class cricket.

Sussex vs Derbyshire Top Team Bowlers

Nathan McAndrew to be Sussex's top bowler

The Australian pacer is the leading wicket-taker for his side. He has picked 26 wickets in five matches at an average of 21.15. The five matches have seen him pick two five-wicket hauls. The 29-year-old missed a few matches due to the arrival of Steve Smith. Overall, McAndrew has played 32 first-class matches and picked 112 wickets at an average of 29.47.

Luis Reece to be Derbyshire's top bowler

The Derbyshire bowling unit is in shambles and eyes will be on Luis Reece, their leading wicket-taker. The left-arm pacer has picked 14 wickets in five matches at an average of 23.85. He picked three wickets across the two innings in his last outing against Worcestershire. Overall, the 32-year-old has picked 137 wickets in 93 first-class matches at an average of 29.22.