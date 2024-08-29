Sussex vs Derbyshire Match Prediction SUS 63 % Chance of Winning DER 37 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.53 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sussex and Derbyshire will meet for a second time this season in the County Championship Division Two with their encounter being held at County Ground, Hove. The match is going to take place from August 29 to September 1, 2024, at 3:30 P.M IST.

Sussex vs Derbyshire Chances of Winning

Yorkshire chipped away at Sussex’s lead at the top by defeating the latter in their previous encounter. Surprisingly, the table toppers were sent packing for 189 in the first innings which is highly uncharacteristic of them.Tom Alsop’s unbeaten 86 and Daniel Hughes’s 53 were not enough to save the team since the others did virtually nothing. With Sussex in a vulnerable spot, Yorkshire piled on 326 runs during the chase to take the lead and make sure Sussex would have a tough time. Sussex ended up squandering their second chance as well by getting bundled out for 239; this time, it was skipper John Simpson and Tom Alsop’s 67 and 61, respectively, which kept the team afloat but in vain. Yorkshire made up the shortfall rather quickly and won by four wickets.

In a thrilling and unseemly turn of events, Derbyshire managed to cash in their first victory of the season in the previous game against Glamorgan where the latter were bundled out for 168. Derbyshire toiled away to snatch the lead and maintain the advantage, having scored 429 runs during their chase. Anuj Dal, Harry Came and Wayne Madsen were largely responsible for this as they scored 94, 84 and 70 runs, respectively. Glamorgan’s response of 287 did absolutely nothing to put a dent in Derbyshire’s gain as the latter had to score a measly 27 runs to celebrate a whopping ten-wicket triumph.

Sussex chance of winning - 63%

Derbyshire chance of winning - 37%

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Sussex vs Derbyshire Betting Tips

Sussex to score over 29.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)

It is no secret that Sussex’s opening wicket has been a tad out of sorts but with Daniel Hughes in the picture, there is bound to be an improvement. Tom Haines has been their mainstay for the entire season and together, they are expected to bring in a great deal of advancement to Sussex’s first wicket, even though their partnerships of 5, 27, 29, 19, 18, 50, 66, 42 and 4 runs in the previous five games are slightly rocky.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sussex Opening Partnership Over 29.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Derbyshire Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Sussex vs Derbyshire Toss Prediction

County Ground in Hove has served as host to four matches so far this season and on all occasions, the toss winners were eager to field first due to the advantage the surface offers to the bowlers. The chasing side have won two games so far while teams batting first edged out a victory and the other match was drawn. Both sides will be keen to field first in the next match.

Weather Report

The weather will remain sunny at Hove on match day with a 10% possibility of rainfall and a maximum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius.

Sussex Player List

John Simpson (c), Tom Alsop, Ali Orr, Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Harrison Ward, Steven Smith, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Bertie Foreman, Delray Rawlins, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Shipley, James Coles, Ollie Robinson, Ravi Bopara, Shadab Khan, Oliver Carter, Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Bradley Currie, Charlie Tear, George Garton, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jamie Atkins, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Nathan McAndrew, Sean Hunt, Steven Finn, Tymal Mills, Danny Lamb, Jayden Seales, Daniel Hughes.

Predicted Playing XI

Daniel Hughes Batter Tom Haines Batter Tom Clark Batter Tom Alsop Batter James Coles All-rounder John Simpson (C) Wicket-keeper Fynn Hudson-Prentice Bowler Jack Carson Bowler Ollie Robinson Bowler Jaydev Unadkat Bowler Sean Hunt Bowler

Sussex Team Form

With three wins in their previous five outings, Sussex’s squad is quite formidable, especially since their losses are greatly minimized to two defeats.

Derbyshire Player List

David Lloyd (c), Archie Harrison, Billy Godleman, Haider Ali, Harry Came, Matthew Lamb, Mitchell Wagstaff, Tom Wood, Wayne Madsen, Alex Thomson, Anuj Dal, Luis Reece, Brooke Guest, Ben Aitchison, George Scrimshaw, Mark Watt, Mattie McKiernan, Nick Potts, Pat Brown, Samuel Conners, Suranga Lakmal, Zak Chappell, Zaman Khan, Sam Conners, Aneurin Donald, Blair Tickner, Jack Morley, Daryn Dupavillon, Ross Whiteley.

Predicted Playing XI

Harry Came Batter Luis Reece All-rounder Brooke Guest Wicket-keeper Wayne Madsen Batter David Lloyd (C) Batter Aneurin Donald Batter Anuj Dal All-rounder Zak Chappell Bowler Nick Potts Bowler Jack Morley Bowler Pat Brown Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire drew two matches and faced two thrashings in the previous five matches before they could bask in glory for the first time this season. However, their ability to sustain this form is debatable.

Sussex vs Derbyshire Head-to-Head

Sussex and Derbyshire have drawn three games in their previous five head-to-head fixtures but the former emerged victorious the remaining two times.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Sussex - 2

Derbyshire - 0

Draw - 3

Sussex vs Derbyshire Betting Odds

Sussex to have a better opening partnership than Derbyshire

While Luis Reece has been Derbyshire’s linchpin at the front, his opening partner has changed in all of their previous three games. However, Harry Came returned in the last match and hopefully it will introduce a little stability to the wicket since their scores of 21, 27, 2, 0, 26 and 15 in the last three games are not entirely convincing. Sussex had a similar problem but the arrival of Daniel Hughes to open alongside Tom Haines is going to pay off massively for the team, despite the fact that their opening totals of 5, 27, 29, 19, 18 and 50 in the last three fixtures indicate room for improvement. Both teams are in a similar boat at the moment but Sussex are expected to reap the benefits of the revamp more than Derbyshire.

Sussex vs Derbyshire First class County Ground in Hove, null Sussex Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.58 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.53 Bet Now! Derbyshire Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.35 Bet Now!

Sussex vs Derbyshire Best Batters

Daniel Hughes to be Sussex’s Best Batter

Daniel Hughes made a late entry into the tournament but after four innings thus far, he has scored 113 runs with an average of 28.25. This is not a particularly remarkable feat but he achieved his first half-century of the season in the previous game against Yorkshire, having amassed 53 runs in the first innings. The second innings was a bit of a let down with 12 runs but he is expected to come back stronger in the next game.

Wayne Madsen to be Derbyshire’s Best Batter

Wayne Madsen amassed his fourth half-century of the season in the previous game against Glamorgan, having scored 70 runs in the first innings. He leads Derbyshire’s run charts with 538 runs in 16 innings and an average of 35.86 and will be expected to lead the way once again.

Sussex vs Derbyshire Best Bowlers

Jack Carson to be Sussex’s Best Bowler

Jack Carson went absolutely ham on the opposition in the previous match against Yorkshire wherein he got his first fifer of the season during his first spell and went on to add another four wickets to the tally in the following innings. He is the joint highest wicket-taker for the team with 30 wickets in 15 innings and a bowling average of 26.13, making him the top pick against Derbyshire as well.

Zak Chappell to be Derbyshire’s Best Bowler

Zak Chappell leads Derbyshire’s bowling attack with 23 wickets in 12 innings and an average of 29.73. His first spell against Glamorgan in the previous outing was nothing short of exceptional as he picked six wickets in 16 overs. He went on to take one more wicket in the second innings and will be anticipated to decimate the opposition in the next match as well.