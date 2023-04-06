Sussex vs Durham Match Prediction SUS 50 % Chance of Winning DUR 50 % Bet Now! Sussex will take on Durham in their first match of the County Championship 2023 season at the County Ground in Hove from Thursday, April 6. Sussex had finished seventh in the County Championship Division Two in the 2022 season. They won their 24 matches. Durham finished at a spot above them on six. They won and lost three matches each.

Sussex vs Durham Match Prediction

Durham defeated Sussex by an innings and 140 runs in their last encounter. However, it's Sussex who are likely to come on top this time. Sussex were without their premier stars the last time but this time around a full-strength Sussex squad will look to settle the scores with Durham.

Cheteshwar Pujara is back for Sussex and has been sweating it out in the nets. The India star was part of the eleven for the first match between the two teams previous season. The match had ended in a high-scoring draw after a double hundred from Pujara. Also available for selection will be England pacer Ollie Robinson who will be gearing up for the Ashes 2023. The likes of Tom Aslop, Tom Haines and Steven Finn also feature.

The path won't at all be easy for Durham who will be without their two biggest stars Ben Stokes and Mark Wood. The side do have a quality spinner in Matthew Kuhnemann and pacer Matthew Pots but Sussex are expected to tackle them handsomely. Eyes will also be on Ben Raine who ran through a depleted Sussex batting order in the last match between two teams.

Also, Durham will be without Sean Dickson who has moved to Somerset. The batting unit without him will not be the same. Sussex are expected to prevail in the first match.

Sussex chances of winning - 52.63% (Melbet)

Durham chances of winning - 52.63% (Melbet)

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Sussex vs Durham Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Team winning a match will be awarded 12 points in the County Championship 2023. In the case of a draw five points instead of eight will be awarded this year.

The availability of overseas stars and England internationals will play a major role in the journey of these two teams. Durham will miss the absence of Dickson who scored most runs for the side last year. Pacers Potts and Raine will play the lead rule in Durham's journey this year. In case the batting unit gets in form, Durham can emerge as a strong unit in Division Two. Not to forget, they also have a quality spinner in Kuhnnemann.

Problem for Sussex could be their bowling unit. Robinson, who picked 17 wickets in three matches, was their best bowler. Only Sean Hunt picked a wicket more than him. Hunt played eight matches the previous season. Pujara is expected to play the majority of matches as there are not many Test matches lined up for India. The batters did well the last time as well. But once Robinson is not in the eleven, the bowling department will look toothless again.

Sussex vs Durham Match Toss Prediction

In the last County Championship match at the venue Glamorgan elected to bat first but the match against Sussex ended in a draw. Sussex elected to bat first in the match prior to it and the match again ended in a draw against Worcestershire. The third-last match also ended in a draw after Sussex elected to bat first.

But as is the expected forecast in the UK, rain is also on cards in Hove. The same might tempt the team winning the toss to bowl first.

Weather Report

Rain is on cards on the first day of the match and the day prior to it. Low clouds and more sunshine will follow in the next three days of the match. The temperature will hover around 11 to 13 degree celsius.

Sussex Player List

Sussex Squad

Ali Orr, Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Harrison Ward, Tom Alsop, Jamie Atkins, George Burrows, Jack Carson, Oliver Carter, Tom Clark, James Coles, Henry Crocombe, Bradley Currie, Steven Finn, Bertie Foreman, George Garton, Tom Haines (c), Tom Hinley, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Sean Hunt, Aristides Karvelas, Archie Lenham, Nathan McAndrew, Tymal Mills, Delray Rawlins, Ollie Robinson, Joe Sarro, Steve Smith, Charlie Tear, Harrison Ward

Sussex Predicted XI

Ali Orr Batsman Tom Haines (cap) All-rounder Cheteshwar Pujara Batter Tom Aslop Batter Tom Clark All-rounder Oliver Carter Batter Charlie Tear Batsman and Wicket-keeper Bradley Currie Bowler Ollie Robinson All-rounder Sean Hunt Bowler Steven Finn Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex have Two three of their last five matches in the County Championship. Three matches have ended in a draw. They will enter the new season on the back of a draw against Glamorgan.

Durham Player List

Durham Squad

Alex Lees, Graham Clark, Jonathan Bushnell, Michael Jones, Tom Mackintosh, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Harry Crawshaw, Luke Doneathy, Paul Coughlin, Scott Borthwick, David Bedingham (wk), Ollie Robinson (wk), Brandon Glover, Brydon Carse, George Drissell, Liam Trevaskis, Mark Wood, Matthew Kuhnemann, Matthew Potts, Oliver Gibson

Durham Predicted XI

Alex Lees Batter Nick Maddinsob Batter Scott Borthwick Batter David Bendingham (Cap) Batter Jonathan Bushnell Batter Ollie Robinson Batsman and Wicket-keeper Paul Coughlin All-rounder Liam Trevaskis All-rounder Ben Raine Bowler Matthew Potts Bowler Matthew Kuhnemann Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham have lost one of their last five County Championship matches. They have won two and the other two have ended in draws. They are entering the new season on the back of 462-run defeat against Nottinghamshire.

Sussex vs Durham Aces Head to Head

Durham have defeated Sussex in three of their last five matches. They have also won their last game against Sussex. One match ended in a draw. Sussex last defeated Durham in 2019.

Sussex vs Durham Betting Odds

Sussex to win

Sussex are the favourites to beat depleted Durham in the upcoming match. Sussex will most likely have the services of a world-class batter in Cheteshwar Pujara and a world-class bowler in Ollie Robinson. These two accompanied with the likes of Tom Aslop, Tom Haines and Steve Finn can prove too good for Durham.

Durham will be missing the services of Sean Dickson who has moved to Somerset. The batting unit will take a major blow in his absence. Also unavailable for selection will be Ben Stokes and Mark Wood who are in India for the IPL 2023. Onus will be on spinner Matthew Kuhnemann and pacer Matthew Potts in the absence of the seniors.

Sussex vs Durham Top Team Batsmen

Cheteshwar Pujara to be Sussex's top batter

Star batter Cheteshwar Pujara will be contender to score most runs for Sussex in the match. Last year, he scored 1094 runs in eight matches at an average of 109.40. A total of five hundred came off his blade.

Alex Lees to be Durham's top batter

England international Alex Lees will be the contender to score most runs for Durham in the match. The southpaw scored 651 runs at an average of 59.18 in seven matches last year. Two hundreds and as many fifties came off his bat.

Sussex vs Durham top bowler

Ollie Robinson to be Sussex's top bowler

England's Ollie Robinson will definitely be the bowler to watchout for in the entire match. In the previous season he turned up for Sussex only thrice but picked 17 wickets at an economy of 15.64.

Matthew Potts to be Durham's top bowler

The 24-year-old England international wreaked havoc in the previous season with 58 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 17.87. Keen an eye on him in the upcoming match.