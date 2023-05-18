Sussex vs Glamorgan Match Prediction SUS 45 % Chance of Winning GLAM 55 % Bet Now! Sussex will take on Glamorgan in their sixth match of the County Championship Division Two 2023 season at County Ground, Hove from Thursday, May 18. Sussex had finished seventh in the County Championship Division Two in the 2022 season. Glamorgan finished third in Division Two last season and just missed out on promotion to Division One.

Sussex vs Glamorgan Chance of Winning

Second-placed Sussex have twice made opposition to follow on but have failed to win the match. It makes it clear that the side has a below-average bowling unit. Ollie Robinson has been picked for the one-off Test against Ireland and it's almost certain that he will not turn up for the match. The batting unit has again relied heavily on the brilliance of Cheteshwar Pujara. Tom Aslop and Oli Carter are the only two major contributors. One these batters get out cheaply, Sussex can find themselves in a lot of problem,

Glamorgan, on the other hand, will enter the match high on confidence after a 10-wicket win over Worcestershire. Five Glamorgan batters have scored over 200 runs in comparison to only three from Sussex. The batting unit has shared the responsibility.

Glamorgan are placed fourth and are also unbeaten. The win in their last match came as a result of the support from the bowling unit as well. Michael Nesser picked four wickets in the first innings, while Timm Van Der Guten picked a five-wicket haul in the second.

Glamorgan might just have cracked the code and would aim for their second successive win in the upcoming match.

Sussex chances of winning - 45%

Glamorgan chances of winning - 55%

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Sussex vs Glamorgan Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Team winning a match will be awarded 12 points in the County Championship 2023. In the case of a draw five points instead of eight will be awarded this year.

Sussex will have to work on their bowling unit and increase their batting depth. Pujara could miss a few games because of the WTC final next month and that could hurt them badly. They are placed second in the 8-team table currently but can slip down.

Glamorgan are unbeaten and look to have cracked the code to win as well. However, a little more flair in the bowling department would see them do wonders. The only problem ahead of them is that Labuschagne would most likely miss all the matches in June and July.

Sussex vs Glamorgan Match Toss Prediction

In the first match in Hove this season, Sussex won the toss and opted to bowl first and won the match by two wickets. In the following match here, Sussex opted to bat but the match ended in a draw. The team winning the toss could opt to bowl first due to the overcast condition on Day 1.

Weather Report

Partly sunny with a shower on the opening day which will have a precipitation level of 80 percent. Partly sunny with temperatures hovering around 17-18 degree celsius on Day 2 and Day 3. Pleasant with periods of sun on Day 4.

Sussex Player List

Sussex Squad

Tom Haines, Stiaan van Zyl, Tom Clark, Delray Rawlins, Ollie Robinson, George Garton, Jack Carson, JP Sarro, Jamie Atkins, Sean Hunt, Alastair Orr, Henry Crocombe, Will Beer, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Steven Finn, Tom Alsop, Steve Smith (Australia - three County Championship games in May), Cheteshwar Pujara (India), Shadab Khan (Pakistan - Vitality Blast), Nathan McAndrew (Australia - April to July, County Championship and Vitality Blast)

Sussex Predicted XI

Ali Orr Batsman Tom Haines All-rounder Cheteshwar Pujara (cap) Batter Tom Aslop Batter James Coles All-rounder Oliver Carter Batsman and Wicket-keeper Tom Clark All-rounder Nathan Mcandrew Bowler FJ Hudson-Prentice Bowler Jack Carson Bowler Henry Crocombe Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex have played four consecutive draw matches in the County Championship 2023. They defeated Durham by two wickets in their fifth-last match.

Glamorgan Player List

Glamorgan Squad

David Lloyd, Billy Root, Kiran Carlson, Chris Cooke, Daniel Douthwaite, Michael Neser, Andrew Salter, Timm van der Gugten, Eddie Byrom, James Harris, Sam Northeast, Colin Ingram (South Africa), Marnus Labuschagne (Australia), Michael Neser (Australia), Harry Podmore (Kent), Zain-ul-Hassan (South Asian Cricket Academy)

Glamorgan Predicted XI

Glamorgan Predicted XI

Edward Byrom Batter David Lloyd (cap) Batter Marnus Labuschagne Batter Sam Northeast Batter Kiran Carlson Batter Billy Root Batter Chris Cooke Batsman and Wicket-keeper Timm van der Gugten All-rounder Michael Nesser Bowler Andrew Salter Bowler Jamie Mcllroy Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan defeated Worcestershire by 10 wickets in their last match. The four matches prior to it have ended in draws.

Sussex vs Glamorgan Head to Head

Sussex and Glamorgan have registered a win each against each other in their last five encounters. Three matches including the last one during the period has ended in draws.

Sussex vs Glamorgan Betting Odds

Glamorgan to win

High on confidence, Glamorgan are the favourites to win their upcoming match against Sussex who have just failed to crack the code to win matches. They have settled for draws despite forcing their opposition to follow on two times in five matches.

The bowling unit lacks sheen and the fact that Ollie Robinson will not turn up after being picked for the Ireland Test has added to their woes. The Batting unit has only three batters scoring runs for them. They rely heavily on Pujara.

On the flip side, Sussex batters have performed as a unit. Labuschagne is also in good form. Pacers Nesser and van der Gugten have gained with their last match-winning outing. Glamorgan would be entering the match as favourites.

Sussex vs Glamorgan Top Team Batsmen

Cheteshwar Pujara to be Sussex's top batter

The Sussex captain is their leading run-scorer at the moment. He has scored 545 runs in five matches at an average of 77.85. Three hundreds and a fifty have come off his bat already. In the only innings against Leicestershire in the, Pujara scored 77 runs. Overall, he has played 250 first-class matches and scored 19203 runs at an average of 52.18.

Marnus Labuschagne to be Glamorgan's top batter

Marnus Labuschagne is the leading run-scorer for Glamorgan at the moment. He has scored 363 runs at an average of 72.59. He slammed a fifty in the first innings and then followed it up with unbeaten 170 against Yorkshire in his second last match. In the last outing, the Ashes 2023-bound player, scored 42 runs in the only innings he batted. Overall, he has scored 9913 runs in 132 matches at an average of 47.43.

Sussex vs Glamorgan top bowler

FJ Hudson-Prentice to be Sussex's top bowler

The pacer has picked 14 wickets in five matches at an average of 24.14 in five County Championship 2023 Division One matches. In his last outing against Leicestershire, he picked five wickets including a four-wicket haul in the first innings. Overall, he has played 35 first-class matches and picked 61 wickets at an average of 29.45.

Timm van der Gugten to be Glamorgan's top bowler

He is the leading wicket-taker for Glamorgan at the moment. He has picked 28 wickets in five matches at an average of 18.53. In his last outing against Worcestershire, Gugten picked seven wickets including a five-wicket haul in the second innings. Overall, the 32-year-old has picked 244 wickets in 72 first-class matches.