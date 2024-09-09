Sussex vs Glamorgan Match Prediction SUS 68 % Chance of Winning GLAM 32 % Place a bet Batery 1.48 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.41 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.475 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR For the second time this season, Sussex and Glamorgan are going to engage in a contest in the County Championship Division Two. Their clash will be held at County Ground, Hove, from September 9 to 12, 2024. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:00 P.M IST.

Sussex vs Glamorgan Chances of Winning

Sussex have vanquished nearly every single team that stood in their way, including Derbyshire whom they faced in the last outing. Sussex were put in to bat first but they turned things into their favor by putting on a spectacular batting display. It started with openers Daniel Hughes and Tom Haines who went no-holds-barred to score 144 and 72 runs, respectively. John Simpson, Jack Carson and Tom Alsop joined the party with individual contributions of 121, 97 and 72 runs, respectively. All of these added up with the scattered scores of others brought Sussex’s total up to 607 runs, at which point they felt it was enough to declare. Derbyshire were more or less done for already and their first attempt at the chase proved that as they were dismissed for 290. They followed on to score an additional 258 but they still came up short by an innings and 59 runs.

Glamorgan had the misfortune of facing yet another draw in their last game against Leicestershire where the latter were the first to bat. They posted 251 runs on the board which Glamorgan overpowered with ease, largely due to a transcendent innings by Colin Ingram who managed to put on an unbeaten 257. Kiran Carlson, Mason Crane and Chris Cooke were also in the mix with totals of 85, 49 and 47, respectively. By the time Glamorgan secured 550 runs, they declared and let Leicestershire try and set up a competent lead. As the latter scored 369 runs, the allotted four days were up and the sides were forced to settle for a deadlock.

Sussex chance of winning - 68%

Glamorgan chance of winning - 32%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Sussex vs Glamorgan Betting Tips

Sussex to score over 29.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)

Sussex’s first partnerships have been somewhat unpredictable with the amount of changes the opening wicket has endured but the arrival of Daniel Hughes has shifted the equation. In the last five games, Sussex has posted opening partnerships of 196, 5, 27, 29, 19, 18, 50 and 66 runs. The team is going to benefit greatly from this revamp and a big total can be expected of the opening pair.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sussex Opening Partnership Over 29.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Glamorgan Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Sussex vs Glamorgan Toss Prediction

Interestingly, the toss winners in all five matches held at County Ground in Hove thus far have elected to field first but the chasing side have registered a single win. On the other hand, batting first has yielded victory on three occasions with the other match coming to an end in a draw. Based on these outcomes, the toss winning side in the next match will be inclined to bat first and set the target.

Weather Report

The game will likely carry on smoothly with no interruptions as there is a minimal 10% possibility of a downpour and the temperature is expected to reach 18 degrees Celsius.

Sussex Player List

John Simpson (c), Tom Alsop, Ali Orr, Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Harrison Ward, Steven Smith, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Bertie Foreman, Delray Rawlins, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Shipley, James Coles, Ollie Robinson, Ravi Bopara, Shadab Khan, Oliver Carter, Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Bradley Currie, Charlie Tear, George Garton, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jamie Atkins, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Nathan McAndrew, Sean Hunt, Steven Finn, Tymal Mills, Danny Lamb, Jayden Seales, Daniel Hughes.

Predicted Playing XI

Daniel Hughes Batter Tom Haines Batter Tom Clark Batter Tom Alsop Batter James Coles All-rounder John Simpson (C) Wicket-keeper Fynn Hudson-Prentice Bowler Jack Carson Bowler Ollie Robinson Bowler Jaydev Unadkat Bowler Henry Crocombe Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex have three wins, a loss and a draw in the last five games and they have a well-rounded squad.

Glamorgan Player List

Sam Northeast (c), Billy Root, Callum Taylor, Colin Ingram, Eddie Byrom, Kiran Carlson, Marnus Labuschagne, Thomas Bevan, Andy Gorvin, Ben Kellaway, Daniel Douthwaite, James Harris, Michael Neser, Rhodri Lewis, Alex Horton, Chris Cooke, Andrew Salter, Ben Morris, Harry Podmore, Jamie McIlroy, Mitchell Swepson, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten, Zain-ul-Hassan, Craig Miles, Mir Hamza, Mason Crane, Fraser Sheat, Ned Leonard, Asa Tribe.

Predicted Playing XI

Sam Northeast (C) Batter Asa Tribe Batter Colin Ingram Batter Kiran Carlson All-rounder Billy Root Batter Chris Cooke Wicket-keeper Daniel Douthwaite All-rounder Timm van der Gugten Bowler Mason Crane Bowler Fraser Sheat Bowler Ned Leonard Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan have a loss, a tie and three draws in the previous five fixtures and they tend to be quite reliant on their batters.

Sussex vs Glamorgan Head-to-Head

Glamorgan have the upper hand in their head-to-head tally with Sussex, having won two of their last five meetings.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Sussex - 0

Glamorgan - 2

Draw - 3

Sussex vs Glamorgan Betting Odds

Sussex to have a better opening partnership than Glamorgan

With Sam Northeast and Asa Tribe as the new openers for Glamorgan, things could get a little erratic as there is a massive shift in momentum. Moreover, Glamorgan’s opening totals of 0, 5, 49, 24 and 67 in the last three games indicates a gradual downtrend in form. It is the opposite for Sussex, in fact, who brought in Daniel Hughes to take over as the opener alongside Tom Haines. Although it took some settling in before they took off, they are in good shape with stands of 196, 5, 27, 29 and 19 runs in the previous three matches.

Sussex vs Glamorgan First class County Ground in Hove, null Sussex Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.48 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.41 Bet Now! Glamorgan Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.67 Bet Now!

Sussex vs Glamorgan Best Batters

Daniel Hughes to be Sussex’s Best Batter

The prediction from the last game panned out perfectly since Daniel Hughes emerged as Sussex’s leading batter in their solitary innings against Derbyshire, having scored an impressive 144 runs. He has 257 runs in five innings, including a century and a half-century. Averaging at 51.40, he continues to be a dependable player to bet on.

Colin Ingram to be Glamorgan’s Best Batter

Just as predicted for the previous game against Leicestershire, Colin Ingram was Glamorgan’s top run scorer with an otherworldly, dominant total of 257* runs. He remains unchallenged at the top with 1072 runs in 13 innings and an unbelievable average of 107.20. There is no circumstance under which he would not be the top choice from Glamorgan.

Sussex vs Glamorgan Best Bowlers

Jack Carson to be Sussex’s Best Bowler

As predicted last time, Jack Carson was the top wicket-taker for Sussex in their previous outing against Derbyshire where he took a fifer in the first innings and kicked it up a notch to take a six-wicket haul in the second innings. He is absolutely invincible with 41 wickets in 17 innings and an average of 22.95, making him the top pick once again.

Timm van der Gugten to be Glamorgan’s Best Bowler

Timm van der Gugten was the second highest wicket-taker for the team in the last game against Leicestershire where he captured four wickets in the first innings and brought back a single wicket in the second innings. Overall, too, he is the second highest bowler for Glamorgan with 23 wickets in eight innings and an average of 21.60. Based on his present form, he remains the leading pick against Sussex.