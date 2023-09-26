Sussex vs Gloucestershire Match Prediction SUS 63 % Chance of Winning GLO 37 % Bet Now! Sussex will host Gloucestershire in their upcoming County Championship Division 2 encounter. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the County Ground in Hove on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at 3:00 pm IST.

Sussex vs Gloucestershire Chance of Winning

Sussex has performed decently in County Division 2 this season, winning two matches and suffering just one loss thus far. They aim to elevate their position in the points table in the upcoming games. In their previous match, Sussex ended up with a draw. They batted first but could only muster 100 runs. The highest run-scorer for Sussex was Tom Clarke, contributing 31 runs. During the second innings, Sussex's bowlers conceded 229 runs, with Sean Hunt impressively taking three wickets and emerging as Sussex's top bowler. However, in the final innings, Sussex struggled and managed only 83 runs, resulting in the match ending in a draw. Once again, Tom Clarke was the standout performer for Sussex, remaining not out with 36 runs. Sussex must enhance their batting performance to perform better in the upcoming matches.

On the contrary, Gloucestershire is eager to elevate their performance in the competition. They haven't secured a single victory thus far but have faced five losses, and they are determined to secure their first win in the upcoming game. In their previous tournament match, Gloucestershire settled for a draw. When they batted first, they accumulated a total of 377 runs in the first innings. Oliver Price displayed a remarkable century for the team, with valuable support from Gv Buuren, who contributed 78 runs. Unfortunately, Gloucestershire's bowlers struggled, conceding 403 runs in the second innings. Zafar Gohar emerged as the top bowler for the team, claiming 5 wickets. In the second innings, Gloucestershire managed to score 208 runs, resulting in the match being declared a draw. This time around, Gv Buuren was the highest run-scorer for the team, remaining unbeaten with 48 runs.

Sussex's chance of winning: 63%

Gloucestershire’s chance of winning: 37%

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Sussex vs Gloucestershire Betting Tips

Tom Clark, the 22-year-old Sussex batter boasts an First-Class average of 27.24. This season, he has 561 runs in 11 matches at an average of 29.52, smashing 5 fifties as well. We predict Tom Clark to score over 26.5 runs against Gloucestershire in the game.

Oliver Price, 22, has gathered 714 runs in the ongoing campaign, making him the second-highest run-scorer among Gloucestershire's batters. His impressive performance, which includes two fifties and three centuries, has resulted in a solid average of 44.62 in the competition. This leads us to believe that he is likely to exceed the 24.5 run mark once more in the upcoming contest.

Sussex vs Gloucestershire Toss Prediction

The pitch at Hove's County Ground tends to decelerate as the match progresses. Batsmen will aim to capitalise on the power play limitations, while spinners will play a pivotal role during the middle overs. Winning the toss will be advantageous, as the team that prevails in the toss should opt to field first. This strategy allows them to exploit the initial swing and pace offered by the green surface.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the County Ground in Hove on Tuesday is expected to be around 20 degree Celsius and 84% humidity, 70% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 24 km/h. The likelihood of rain is significant at Hove on Tuesday.

Sussex Player List

Cheteshwar Pujara (c), Ravi Bopara, Tom Alsop, Jofra Archer, Jamie Atkins, Jack Carson, Oli Carter, Tom Clark, James Coles, Henry Crocombe, Brad Currie, Steven Finn, Bertie Foreman, George Garton Tom Haines, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Sean Hunt, Dan Ibrahim, Ari Karvelas, Shadab Khan, Archie Lenham, Nathan McAndrew, Tymal Mills, Ali Orr, Delray Rawlins, Ollie Robinson, Charlie Tear, Harrison Ward, Jaydev Unadkat.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Tom Clark Batter Ali Orr Batter Tom Aslop (c) Batter Danial Ibrahim Batter James Coles Batter Oliver Carter (wk) Wicket-keeper Fynn Hudson-Prentice All-rounder Harrison Ward Batter Sean Hunt Bowler Henry Crocombe Bowler Jaydev Unadkat Bowler

Sussex Recent Form

Sussex has been in comparatively superior form lately. Over their last five matches, they have recorded three draws, one win, and one loss. Their most recent fixture against Derbyshire also concluded with a draw.

Gloucestershire Player List

Chris Dent, Tom Lace, Miles Hammond, Tom Smith, Matt Taylor, Josh Shaw, James Bracey, Goodman, George Scott, Ajeet Dale, Marchant de Lange, Paul van Meekeren, Marcus Harris (Australia), Zafar Gohar (Pakistan)

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Graeme van Buuren (c) All-rounder Chris Dent Batter Ben Charlesworth Batter Ed Middleton All-rounder Mils Hammond All-rounder James Bracey (wk) Wicket-keeper Oliver Price All-rounder Luke Charlesworth Bowler Zafar Gohar Bowler Dominic Goodman Bowler Josh Shaw Bowler

Gloucestershire Recent Form

Gloucestershire are the only team who are winless in the County Championship this season. Their last game against Derbyshire ended in a draw. Overall, the side has played six draws this season and lost five matches.

Sussex vs Gloucestershire Head-to-Head Record

Since 2018, the sides have collided five times out of which Sussex have the upper hand with two wins. The remaining three games ended in draws.

Sussex Won: 2 matches

Gloucestershire Won: 0 match

No Result/ Abandoned: 3 matches

Sussex vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds

Sussex to score over 26.5 runs before their 1st dismissal in 1st innings

Sussex are blessed with their opening pair of Ali Orr and Tom Clark. In their recent five games, they achieved scores of 150 & 0, 6 & 31, 110 & 5, 50 & 49, and 18 & 17 runs before their initial dismissal. In five out of their ten innings, they exceeded the target of 26.5 runs before losing their first wicket. Ali Orr and Tom Clark boast impressive averages of approximately 23.90 and 29.52, respectively. Given these statistics, it is highly likely that Sussex will surpass the threshold of 26.5 runs before their first wicket falls in the upcoming game.

Sussex vs Gloucestershire Top Batters

Fynn Hudson-Prentice to be Sussex’s Best Batter

Fynn Hudson-Prentice stands out as Sussex's top run-scorer, amassing a remarkable 808 runs across 20 innings. His consistent form is evident, having notched up eight half-centuries this season. With such reliability in his performance, it is quite reasonable to expect him to continue leading as their top batsman in the upcoming game.

Miles Hammond to be Gloucestershire's Best Batter

Miles Hammond is presently the top run-scorer for his team. He has accumulated an impressive 758 runs in 12 matches, boasting a commendable average of 37.90 for the current season. Hammond has consistently produced eight half-centuries throughout the season. His overall first-class career statistics are equally impressive, with a total of 3155 runs in 62 matches, resulting in an average of 30.63. Last time when these two sides met, Hammond played an unbeaten 87 run knock in the first innings of that game. Consequently, we anticipate him to fulfil the role of the primary batsman for Gloucestershire in the upcoming game.

Sussex vs Gloucestershire Top Bowlers

Jaydev Unadkatto be Sussex’s Best Bowler

Jaydev Unadkat has only been part of Sussex’s team in the last three games where he picked up 11 wickets at an economy of just 3.09. Although he picked up only one in the last game, in his second last game, he picked up a total of nine wickets across both innings. He can be anticipated to emerge as their top bowler.

Zafar Gohar to be Gloucestershire's Best Bowler

The left-arm spinner from Pakistan currently leads his team as the highest wicket-taker. In 12 matches, he has adeptly taken 28 wickets, holding an average of 49.64. His extensive first-class career is equally noteworthy, with 277 wickets collected across 77 matches, achieving an average of 31.50. Considering his impressive track record, it is reasonable to anticipate that Zafar Gohar will be the most impactful bowler for Gloucestershire in the upcoming game.