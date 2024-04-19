Sussex vs Gloucestershire Match Prediction SUS 67 % Chance of Winning GLO 33 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.48 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.533 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sussex and Gloucestershire are set to clash in the County Championship Division Two from April 19 to April 22, 2024. Their match will be held at County Ground, Hove, and the action is going to kick off at 3:30 P.M IST.

Sussex vs Gloucestershire Chances of Winning

If not for the lack of time, Sussex would absolutely have bested Leicestershire in their last outing. Sussex restricted Leicestershire to 338 runs, which is a decent first innings total under normal circumstances, but the former took the hosts to the cleaners with a score of 694 runs, thanks to Tom Haines, John Simpson and Danny Lamb who garnered 108, 205 and 134 runs, respectively. The total put the home team under a great deal of pressure and Leicestershire scored 86 runs but the match was halted here as there was no play on the final day.

Gloucestershire and Yorkshire were level pegging in their last match as the latter batted first and scored an adequate total of 326 runs. Gloucestershire came close but did not quite chase it down as they were bundled out for 263 runs. Opener Cameron Bancroft anchored the innings with a knock of 70 runs while Miles Hammond and Ben Charlesworth also contributed 43 and 52 runs, respectively. Yorkshire took off in the second innings and stretched out their lead with 434 runs, at which point they declared the score. Gloucestershire did not lose hope and managed to amass 405 runs but ultimately had to draw.

Sussex chance of winning - 67%

Gloucestershire chance of winning - 33%

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Sussex vs Gloucestershire Betting Tips

Sussex to score high before first dismissal

Sussex’s first match was truly representative of the firepower of the openers. Tom Clark and Tom Haines are quite consistent in posting convincing opening stands together and they did so against Northamptonshire where they added 55 runs to the first wicket. However, with Clark facing an early dismissal against Leicestershire, the pair could not replicate their performance from the first game. While Tom Clark has undergone two untimely departures, Tom Haines has been a prolific run scorer for the side with 241 runs in two innings and an average of 120.50. With him opening the innings, Sussex will be on course to score well before their first dismissal.

Sussex vs Gloucestershire Toss Prediction

The pitch at County Ground, Hove, came in handy to the chasing side in Sussex’s match against Northamptonshire where the home team put the Northants to bat first and limited their scoring before swooping in and snatching the lead. Since this approach worked favorably for Sussex, the toss winning skipper will want to stick with the same strategy in the next match as well.

Weather Report

The temperature at Hove is expected to be around 13 degrees Celsius while the possibility of rainfall is a lowly 20%. The skies will be slightly overcast on the day of the match.

Sussex Player List

John Simpson (c), Tom Alsop, Ali Orr, Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Harrison Ward, Steven Smith, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Bertie Foreman, Delray Rawlins, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Shipley, James Coles, Ollie Robinson, Ravi Bopara, Shadab Khan, Oliver Carter, Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Bradley Currie, Charlie Tear, George Garton, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jamie Atkins, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Nathan McAndrew, Sean Hunt, Steven Finn, Tymal Mills, Danny Lamb, Jayden Seales.

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Clark Batter Tom Haines Batter Tom Alsop Batter Cheteshwar Pujara Batter James Coles All-rounder John Simpson (C) Wicket-keeper Fynn Hudson-Prentice Bowler Danny Lamb Bowler Jack Carson Bowler Aristides Karvelas Bowler Jayden Seales Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex have been a team to watch out for so far and seem to be on an upward trajectory. Given the way they are currently performing, they could end up as one of the most dominant teams in the division.

Gloucestershire Player List

Graeme van Buuren (c), James Bracey, Chris Dent, Harry Tector, Jack Taylor, Joe Phillips, Marcus Harris, Miles Hammond, Tom Price, Ben Charlesworth, Ed Middleton, Luke Charlesworth, Oliver Price, William Naish, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells, Grant Roelofsen, Tom Lace, Ajeet Dale, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Jared Warner, Josh Shaw, Marchant de Lange, Matt Taylor, Paul van Meekeren, Tom Smith, Zafar Gohar, Cameron Bancroft.

Predicted Playing XI

Cameron Bancroft Batter Chris Dent Batter Oliver Price All-rounder Josh Shaw All-rounder Miles Hammond Batter James Bracey Wicket-keeper Ben Charlesworth Batter Graeme van Buuren (C) Batter Zaman Akhter Bowler Marchant de Lange Bowler Ajeet Dale Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire have their work cut out for them if they plan to beat Sussex, which seems highly unlikely. Despite the fact that they showed great form against Yorkshire, they may be lacking in some ways compared to Sussex.

Sussex vs Gloucestershire Head-to-Head

Sussex has been quite dominant in their encounters against Gloucestershire as the former has won three times in their previous five outings while the other two matches were drawn.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Sussex - 3

Gloucestershire - 0

Draw - 2

Sussex vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds

Sussex to have a better opening partnership than Gloucestershire

Sussex’s opening wicket faced an uncharacteristic slump in the previous outing against Leicestershire. Opener Tom Clark found himself dismissed on a golden duck which is likely unlikely of him. Their first match against Northamptonshire, though, was much more fruitful since the opening pair of Tom Clark and Tom Haines scored secured a partnership of 55 runs and laid down the foundation for the team. Gloucestershire’s openers, Cameron Bancroft and Chris Dent, were quite substandard against Yorkshire with partnerships of 14 runs in the first innings and seven runs in the second innings. Despite Sussex’s setback in the last match, they will be on course to establish a better opening stand than their rivals.

Sussex vs Gloucestershire First class County Ground in Hove, null Sussex Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.48 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.51 Bet Gloucestershire Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.5 Bet

Sussex vs Gloucestershire Best Batters

John Simpson to be Sussex’s Best Batter

John Simpson came good in the match against Leicestershire after a subpar start to the season. During the previous match, he single handedly contributed 205 runs with a strike rate of 69.49. With a total of 208 runs in two innings, he will be the top pick to be the team’s standout batter.

Oliver Price to be Gloucestershire’s Best Batter

Oliver Price was not particularly impactful in the first innings versus Yorkshire as he was sent packing after having scored just five runs. However, he made up for it in the following innings with his score of 147 runs. Having amassed 152 runs in two innings, he will be the leading choice for the upcoming game as well.

Sussex vs Gloucestershire Best Bowlers

Fynn Hudson-Prentice to be Sussex’s Best Bowler

Fynn Hudson-Prentice achieved a fifer against Leicestershire in their previous encounter. In his 22.4-over spell, he conceded 50 runs and bowled six maidens which translated to an economy rate of 2.20. This performance alone makes him the leading choice for the next match.

Zaman Akhter to be Gloucestershire’s Best Bowler

Zaman Akhter emerged as Gloucestershire’s top wicket-taker after he picked up six wickets against Yorkshire across two innings. He claimed five of them in the first innings alone as he delivered 18.3 overs and added another one to his tally in the next innings. He will be relied upon to be their top bowler against Sussex, too.