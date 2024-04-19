Sussex vs Gloucestershire Match Prediction
SUS
67%
Chance of Winning
GLO
33%
First class
County Ground in Hove
Facts:
- Sussex have a leg up on Gloucestershire in their last five matches by a scoreline of 3-0.
- Tom Haines is the leading batter for Sussex with 241 runs in two innings.
- Oliver Price stands as the leading run scorer for Gloucestershire with 152 runs in two innings.
Sussex vs Gloucestershire Chances of Winning
If not for the lack of time, Sussex would absolutely have bested Leicestershire in their last outing. Sussex restricted Leicestershire to 338 runs, which is a decent first innings total under normal circumstances, but the former took the hosts to the cleaners with a score of 694 runs, thanks to Tom Haines, John Simpson and Danny Lamb who garnered 108, 205 and 134 runs, respectively. The total put the home team under a great deal of pressure and Leicestershire scored 86 runs but the match was halted here as there was no play on the final day.
Gloucestershire and Yorkshire were level pegging in their last match as the latter batted first and scored an adequate total of 326 runs. Gloucestershire came close but did not quite chase it down as they were bundled out for 263 runs. Opener Cameron Bancroft anchored the innings with a knock of 70 runs while Miles Hammond and Ben Charlesworth also contributed 43 and 52 runs, respectively. Yorkshire took off in the second innings and stretched out their lead with 434 runs, at which point they declared the score. Gloucestershire did not lose hope and managed to amass 405 runs but ultimately had to draw.
- Sussex chance of winning - 67%
- Gloucestershire chance of winning - 33%
Sussex vs Gloucestershire Betting Tips
Sussex to score high before first dismissal
Sussex’s first match was truly representative of the firepower of the openers. Tom Clark and Tom Haines are quite consistent in posting convincing opening stands together and they did so against Northamptonshire where they added 55 runs to the first wicket. However, with Clark facing an early dismissal against Leicestershire, the pair could not replicate their performance from the first game. While Tom Clark has undergone two untimely departures, Tom Haines has been a prolific run scorer for the side with 241 runs in two innings and an average of 120.50. With him opening the innings, Sussex will be on course to score well before their first dismissal.
Sussex vs Gloucestershire Toss Prediction
The pitch at County Ground, Hove, came in handy to the chasing side in Sussex’s match against Northamptonshire where the home team put the Northants to bat first and limited their scoring before swooping in and snatching the lead. Since this approach worked favorably for Sussex, the toss winning skipper will want to stick with the same strategy in the next match as well.
Weather Report
The temperature at Hove is expected to be around 13 degrees Celsius while the possibility of rainfall is a lowly 20%. The skies will be slightly overcast on the day of the match.
Sussex Player List
John Simpson (c), Tom Alsop, Ali Orr, Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Harrison Ward, Steven Smith, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Bertie Foreman, Delray Rawlins, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Shipley, James Coles, Ollie Robinson, Ravi Bopara, Shadab Khan, Oliver Carter, Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Bradley Currie, Charlie Tear, George Garton, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jamie Atkins, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Nathan McAndrew, Sean Hunt, Steven Finn, Tymal Mills, Danny Lamb, Jayden Seales.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tom Clark
|
Batter
|
Tom Haines
|
Batter
|
Tom Alsop
|
Batter
|
Cheteshwar Pujara
|
Batter
|
James Coles
|
All-rounder
|
John Simpson (C)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Fynn Hudson-Prentice
|
Bowler
|
Danny Lamb
|
Bowler
|
Jack Carson
|
Bowler
|
Aristides Karvelas
|
Bowler
|
Jayden Seales
|
Bowler
Sussex Team Form
Sussex have been a team to watch out for so far and seem to be on an upward trajectory. Given the way they are currently performing, they could end up as one of the most dominant teams in the division.
Gloucestershire Player List
Graeme van Buuren (c), James Bracey, Chris Dent, Harry Tector, Jack Taylor, Joe Phillips, Marcus Harris, Miles Hammond, Tom Price, Ben Charlesworth, Ed Middleton, Luke Charlesworth, Oliver Price, William Naish, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells, Grant Roelofsen, Tom Lace, Ajeet Dale, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Jared Warner, Josh Shaw, Marchant de Lange, Matt Taylor, Paul van Meekeren, Tom Smith, Zafar Gohar, Cameron Bancroft.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Cameron Bancroft
|
Batter
|
Chris Dent
|
Batter
|
Oliver Price
|
All-rounder
|
Josh Shaw
|
All-rounder
|
Miles Hammond
|
Batter
|
James Bracey
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ben Charlesworth
|
Batter
|
Graeme van Buuren (C)
|
Batter
|
Zaman Akhter
|
Bowler
|
Marchant de Lange
|
Bowler
|
Ajeet Dale
|
Bowler
Gloucestershire Team Form
Gloucestershire have their work cut out for them if they plan to beat Sussex, which seems highly unlikely. Despite the fact that they showed great form against Yorkshire, they may be lacking in some ways compared to Sussex.
Sussex vs Gloucestershire Head-to-Head
Sussex has been quite dominant in their encounters against Gloucestershire as the former has won three times in their previous five outings while the other two matches were drawn.
Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches
Sussex - 3
Gloucestershire - 0
Draw - 2
Sussex vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds
Sussex to have a better opening partnership than Gloucestershire
Sussex’s opening wicket faced an uncharacteristic slump in the previous outing against Leicestershire. Opener Tom Clark found himself dismissed on a golden duck which is likely unlikely of him. Their first match against Northamptonshire, though, was much more fruitful since the opening pair of Tom Clark and Tom Haines scored secured a partnership of 55 runs and laid down the foundation for the team. Gloucestershire’s openers, Cameron Bancroft and Chris Dent, were quite substandard against Yorkshire with partnerships of 14 runs in the first innings and seven runs in the second innings. Despite Sussex’s setback in the last match, they will be on course to establish a better opening stand than their rivals.
Sussex vs Gloucestershire
First class
County Ground in Hove, null
Sussex vs Gloucestershire Best Batters
John Simpson to be Sussex’s Best Batter
John Simpson came good in the match against Leicestershire after a subpar start to the season. During the previous match, he single handedly contributed 205 runs with a strike rate of 69.49. With a total of 208 runs in two innings, he will be the top pick to be the team’s standout batter.
Oliver Price to be Gloucestershire’s Best Batter
Oliver Price was not particularly impactful in the first innings versus Yorkshire as he was sent packing after having scored just five runs. However, he made up for it in the following innings with his score of 147 runs. Having amassed 152 runs in two innings, he will be the leading choice for the upcoming game as well.
Sussex vs Gloucestershire Best Bowlers
Fynn Hudson-Prentice to be Sussex’s Best Bowler
Fynn Hudson-Prentice achieved a fifer against Leicestershire in their previous encounter. In his 22.4-over spell, he conceded 50 runs and bowled six maidens which translated to an economy rate of 2.20. This performance alone makes him the leading choice for the next match.
Zaman Akhter to be Gloucestershire’s Best Bowler
Zaman Akhter emerged as Gloucestershire’s top wicket-taker after he picked up six wickets against Yorkshire across two innings. He claimed five of them in the first innings alone as he delivered 18.3 overs and added another one to his tally in the next innings. He will be relied upon to be their top bowler against Sussex, too.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sussex
- Sussex to win @ 1.48 (Parimatch)
- Gloucestershire to win @ 2.41 (Parimatch)
Parimatch