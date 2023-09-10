Sussex vs Leicestershire Match Prediction SUS 45 % Chance of Winning LEI 55 % Bet Now! Sussex, the host team, is eager to return to the path of victory as they prepare to take on Leicestershire in the Division 2 match of the 2023 English County Championship, set to commence at County Ground in Hove on the 10th of September, Sunday, at 3:00 pm IST.

Sussex vs Leicestershire Chance of Winning

Currently occupying the fourth position in the league table with a solitary victory and nine draws, Sussex is eager to improve their performance as they face Leicestershire at home. Captain Cheteshwar Pujara will be looking to lead the team to a better outcome. In terms of batting, Sussex will be depending on the contributions of key players, including Cheteshwar Pujara, Tom Haines, Tom Clark, James Coles, Tom Alsop, and Oliver Carter to score the majority of the runs in this upcoming contest. In their recent match against Durham, Sussex managed to post a total of 266 runs in the first innings, with notable half-centuries coming from Tom Alsop, Tom Clark, and Tom Haines. In the second innings, they put up 295 runs, thanks to impressive half-centuries by Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Oliver Carter. On the bowling front, Sussex will be relying on the skills of Henry Crocombe, Aristides Karvelas, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Jaydev Unadkat, and Jack Carson to provide crucial breakthroughs. In the previous encounter, Jack Carson delivered an outstanding performance for Sussex, securing six wickets against Durham.

Leicestershire currently occupies the fifth position in Division 2 of the English County Championship, having secured two wins, suffered two losses, and recorded six draws. Captain Lewis Hill is optimistic about his team's form as they prepare to face Sussex. Leicestershire's batting lineup will heavily rely on the performances of key players such as Lewis Hill, Colin Ackermann, Rishi Patel, Umar Amin, Wiann Mulder, and Louis Kimber to contribute significantly to the run tally. In their recent innings, Rishi Patel displayed commendable form with the bat for Leicestershire, top-scoring with 73 runs from 115 deliveries, featuring ten boundaries. In the pursuit of a target of 168 runs for victory, Colin Ackermann and Lewis Hill joined forces to forge an unbroken partnership of 161 runs. Colin Ackermann played a stellar role in this chase, finishing with an impressive 93 not out from 135 balls, including fourteen fours and one six. Lewis Hill also contributed with 62 runs from 98 balls, accompanied by eight boundaries. In the bowling department, Leicestershire will look to Wiann Mulder, Tom Scriven, Chris Wright, Colin Ackermann, and Matt Salisbury to secure timely breakthroughs. In their previous match, medium-pacer Tom Scriven delivered an exceptional performance, claiming seven wickets against Gloucestershire. Additionally, Wiann Mulder had a noteworthy contribution with six wickets in the same match.

Sussex's chance of winning: 45%

Leicestershire’s chance of winning: 55%

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Sussex vs Leicestershire Betting Tips

Tom Haines, a 24-year-old batsman, has impressively accumulated 523 runs in 9 matches during this season, maintaining a solid average of 32.68. He has notched up five half-centuries so far, establishing himself as one of the most reliable performers for Sussex. In the previous game against Durham, Haines displayed his consistency by scoring 51 runs in the first innings. Given his track record, it would be a reasonable expectation for Haines to achieve a score of over 22.5 runs in the first innings of the upcoming game.

Colin Ackermann, the Leicestershire batter is having an amazing season, scoring 829 runs in a mere 20 innings at an average of 54.82. He is Leicestershire’s second highest run-getter at the moment. Ackermann scored 33 & 93* in the last game. We predict Ackermann to surpass the 27.5 run mark in the first innings of this game.

Sussex vs Leicestershire Toss Prediction

The pitch at Hove is expected to be highly favourable for batting units, making it challenging for bowlers to secure wickets easily. In the past four matches played at this venue, all have concluded as draws. Therefore, both teams will have a strong inclination to win the toss, opt to bat first, and aim to accumulate a substantial score surpassing the 350-run mark.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the County Ground in Hove on Sunday is expected to be around 25 degree Celsius and 75% humidity, 10% precipitation and a wind blowing at 14 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

Sussex Player List

Tom Haines, Stiaan van Zyl, Tom Clark, Delray Rawlins, Ollie Robinson, George Garton, Jack Carson, JP Sarro, Jamie Atkins, Sean Hunt, Alastair Orr, Henry Crocombe, Will Beer, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Steven Finn, Tom Alsop, Steve Smith (Australia - three County Championship games in May), Cheteshwar Pujara (India), Shadab Khan (Pakistan - Vitality Blast), Nathan McAndrew (Australia - April to July, County Championship and Vitality Blast)

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Ali Orr Batsman Tom Haines All-rounder Tom Aslop Batter James Coles All-rounder Oliver Carter Batsman and Wicket-keeper Tom Clark All-rounder Aristides Karvelas Bowler Nathan Mcandrew Bowler FJ Hudson-Prentice Bowler Jack Carson Bowler Henry Crocombe Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex just suffered their maiden defeat of the season at the hands of Durham in their last game by 7 wickets. Prior to that, Sussex have settled for a draw in back-to-back nine matches.

Leicestershire Player List

Ajinkya Rahane, Lewis Hill, Nick Welch, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Sol Budinger, Aaron Lilley, Colin Ackermann, Rehan Ahmed, Scott Steel, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Harry Swindells, Louis Kimber (wk), Peter Handscomb (wk), Callum Parkisnon, Chris Wright, Ed Barnes, Josh Hull, Matt Salisbury, Michael Finan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Roman Walker, Will Davis

Leicestershire Predicted XI

Player Name Role Rishi Patel Batter Louis Kimber Batter Lewis Hill (c) Batter Colin Ackermann Batter Sol Budinger Batter Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Umar Amin Batter Tom Scriven All-rounder Chris Wright All-rounder Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Matt Salisbury Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire picked up their third win of the Championship season against Gloucestershire by 8 wickets. They have two defeats, three wins and six draws in the 11 matches they played. They are positioned at the 3rd place with 130 points in 11 matches.

Sussex vs Leicestershire Head-to-Head Record

Since 2019, the sides have met five times out of which Leicestershire won two. The remaining three meetings between the two sides ended in a draw.

Sussex Won: 0 match

Leicestershire Won: 2 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match

Draw: 3 matches

Sussex vs Leicestershire Betting Odds

Leicestershire to score over 22.5 runs before their 1st dismissal in 1st innings

Leicestershire showcases a formidable opening partnership featuring Rishi Patel and Sol Budinger, both of whom have delivered exceptional performances in the current season. Over the last five matches, Leicestershire have achieved the scores of 55 & 23, 83 & 1, 29, 5 & 1, and 16 & 4 runs respectively before losing their first wicket. Their collective average partnership score for the opening wicket in these matches stands at 24.11 runs. It is noteworthy that in their prior encounter against SUS earlier this season, Leicestershire managed to put up scores of 38 & 56 runs before losing their first wicket. Patel and Budinger have individually maintained impressive averages of approximately 50.73 and 21.44, respectively, for this season. Hence, we anticipate that Leicestershire will exceed the 22.5 run mark before encountering their first dismissal in the opening innings of this match.

Sussex vs Leicestershire Top Batters

Tom Alsop to be Sussex's top batter

Tom Alsop is poised to take on a crucial role for Sussex in the upcoming match. He currently holds the position of the highest run-scorer for his team, with an impressive total of 681 runs from 11 matches, boasting an average of 45.40. This season, he has recorded two centuries and three half-centuries, demonstrating his remarkable batting skills. Bet on Alsop to be the best batter for Sussex in the game.

Rishi Patel to be Leicestershire's top batter

Rishi Patel currently holds the title of the leading run-scorer for Leicestershire in the current season. Impressively, he has accumulated 964 runs in eleven matches, maintaining a commendable average of 50.73. Notably, he has achieved four centuries and three half-centuries this season. Expanding our view to his overall first-class career, Rishi has participated in 31 matches, amassing a total of 1695 runs with an average of 33.23. Within this span, he has recorded four centuries and six half-centuries, highlighting his consistent performance in this format. In the last game, Rishi contributed 73 runs in the first innings, emerging as Leicestershire's top batsman in that particular inning. Therefore, it is reasonable to expect Rishi Patel to continue as Leicestershire's primary batsman in the upcoming match.

Sussex vs Leicestershire Top Bowlers

Jack Carson to be Sussex's top bowler

Jack Carson claimed two three-wicket hauls in the previous match and emerged as Sussex's top-performing bowler in both innings. He has accumulated a total of 24 wickets in just 15 innings, maintaining an average of 45.20. With this track record, it is anticipated that Carson will continue to excel as Sussex's premier bowler in the upcoming game.

Chris Wright to be Leicestershire's top bowler

Chris Wright currently holds the title of the top wicket-taker for Leicestershire at this time. He has successfully taken 41 wickets in eleven matches, maintaining an impressive average of 25.24. In the previous game against Gloucestershire, Wright secured three wickets in the first innings and two wickets in the second innings, showcasing his consistent bowling prowess. In his illustrious cricketing career, spanning 200 first-class matches, the veteran cricketer has amassed a total of 581 wickets, maintaining an average of 32.14. This makes him a hot bowling prospect for Leicestershire in the game.