Sussex vs Leicestershire Match Prediction SUS 54 % Chance of Winning LEI 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.61 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sussex and Leicestershire will take on each other in the County Championship Division Two from June 23 to June 26, 2024. The sides are going to meet at County Ground, Hove, at 3:30 P.M IST.

Sussex vs Leicestershire Chances of Winning

Sussex had a decent run in the first half of the tournament and it culminated in a draw against Middlesex. Sussex were the first to bat on the latter’s home ground and managed to post 554 runs before declaring the total. Skipper and wicket-keeper batter John Simpson single handedly contributed 167 runs while Cheteshwar Pujara trailed closely behind with 129 runs on the board. However, despite this, Sussex were not able to curtail Middlesex’s scoring and put pressure on their batters which resulted in the latter taking the lead with 613 runs on the board. The end of day four brought this intense battle to a deadlock.

Leicestershire ended their first leg with a series of draws, the last of which was against Glamorgan. Glamorgan added 387 runs to the scoreboard during the first innings and Leicestershire were inching closer and closer before they declared for 343 runs. Peter Handscomb was the mainstay with an individual total of 103 while sparse contributions from the rest pushed them towards the target. Glamorgan extended their lead, having scored 157 runs, but the sides had to make peace with a draw as they ran out of time.

Sussex chance of winning - 54%

Leicestershire chance of winning - 46%

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Sussex vs Leicestershire Betting Tips

Sussex to score high before first dismissal

Tom Clark and Tom Haines have been far from flawless since the start of the season but there was a steady upward trend in their opening totals. In the previous seven matches, the pair have added 66, 42, 4, 29, 22, 18, 8, 17, 0 and 55 runs to the first wicket. Although both openers struggled to hit the ground running, they started to make up for it by gradually picking up the pace. In the next game, it is likely that they could take on Leicestershire’s bowling attack head-on despite the threat of Scott Currie and Ben Mike raining on their parade.

Sussex vs Leicestershire Toss Prediction

County Ground in Hove has hosted three games this season and on all three occasions, there was a different outcome. The teams batting first and fielding first share a record of one win each while the remaining match was drawn. However, the toss winners opted to field first in all the matches so far which suggests that it is an advantageous position, especially since first innings totals upwards of 400 have been chased down at the venue. The toss winning skipper will certainly want to chase in the next game.

Weather Report

There is a distant 10% possibility of precipitation on match day with mildly overcast conditions while the temperature is expected to touch 19 degrees Celsius.

Sussex Player List

John Simpson (c), Tom Alsop, Ali Orr, Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Harrison Ward, Steven Smith, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Bertie Foreman, Delray Rawlins, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Shipley, James Coles, Ollie Robinson, Ravi Bopara, Shadab Khan, Oliver Carter, Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Bradley Currie, Charlie Tear, George Garton, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jamie Atkins, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Nathan McAndrew, Sean Hunt, Steven Finn, Tymal Mills, Danny Lamb, Jayden Seales.

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Clark Batter Tom Haines Batter Tom Alsop Batter Cheteshwar Pujara Batter James Coles All-rounder John Simpson (C) Wicket-keeper Fynn Hudson-Prentice Bowler Danny Lamb Bowler Jack Carson Bowler Ollie Robinson Bowler Jayden Seales Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex have endured a mixture of results but they are a daunting side to take on.

Leicestershire Player List

Lewis Hill (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Nick Welch, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Sol Budinger, Umar Amin, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann, Rehan Ahmed, Scott Steel, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Ben Cox, Harry Swindells, Louis Kimber, Peter Handscomb, Callum Parkinson, Chris Wright, Ed Barnes, Josh Hull, Matt Salisbury, Michael Finan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Roman Walker, Scott Currie, Will Davis, Marcus Harris, Ben Mike, Liam Trevaskis, Ben Green, Ian Holland.

Predicted Playing XI

Rishi Patel Batter Marcus Harris Batter Louis Kimber Batter Lewis Hill (C) Batter Peter Handscomb Batter Ian Holland All-rounder Scott Currie Bowler Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Ben Mike Bowler Tom Scriven Bowler Matt Salisbury Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

There is a great deal of uncertainty surrounding Leicestershire’s form, especially since their performances have been a flatline.

Sussex vs Leicestershire Head-to-Head

Sussex edged out one victory in the last five games against Leicestershire amidst four drawn matches.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Sussex - 1

Leicestershire - 0

Draw - 4

Sussex vs Leicestershire Betting Odds

Sussex to have a better opening partnership than Leicestershire

After initial struggle, Tom Clark and Tom Haines have been able to make their partnership work for Sussex. Their opening totals are by no means praiseworthy but a gradual improvement is seen in their performances. The last three games have witnessed them set up scores of 66, 42, 4, 29 and 22 runs. There is no denying that these stands could be better given their caliber but Leicestershire’s opening pair haven’t been particularly prolific either. Rishi Patel and Marcus Harris have added 37, 15, 38 and 28 runs to the first wicket in the previous three fixtures. Sussex’s openers have a slight edge on Leicestershire in this regard.

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Sussex vs Leicestershire Best Batters

Cheteshwar Pujara to be Sussex’s Best Batter

Cheteshwar Pujara achieved his second half-century of the season against Middlesex in their last encounter wherein he knocked 129 runs during their solitary innings. He is the top run scorer for the team with 501 runs in nine innings including two centuries and a half-century. He also maintains an exceptional average of 62.62, making him a highly dependable player to bet on.

Peter Handscomb to be Leicestershire’s Best Batter

Peter Handscomb notched up a ton against Glamorgan in their last outing to mark his second century of the season. During Leicestershire’s only innings, he held his nerve and scored 103 runs. Moreover, he leads the team’s run charts with 548 runs in eight innings and an average of 68.50. He is arguably their most valuable batter so far and will be anticipated to be their standout batter again.

Sussex vs Leicestershire Best Bowlers

Jayden Seales to be Sussex’s Best Bowler

Jayden Seales had an excellent run in the first leg of the season, having captured a total of 24 wickets in 11 innings. He managed a single wicket against Middlesex in the previous match where he delivered a 23-over spell and earned an economy rate of 3.43. He has been at the top of his game so far and with an average of 24.25, he is expected to come out on top this time.

Scott Currie to be Leicestershire’s Best Bowler

Scott Currie leads the bowling attack for Leicestershire with 20 wickets under his belt in nine innings coupled with an average of 29.25. In the last game against Glamorgan, he went ham on the opposition as he picked four wickets in the first innings and one more in the second innings, all while remaining highly economical. He is the top pick for the next game.