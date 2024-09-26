Sussex vs Middlesex Match Prediction
SUS
58%
Chance of Winning
MID
42%
First class
County Ground in Hove
Facts:
- Sussex’s John Simpson is the second highest run scorer of the County Championship Division Two with 1110 runs in 19 innings.
- Middlesex’s Toby Roland-Jones stands as the second highest wicket-taker of the competition with 52 wickets in 19 innings.
Sussex vs Middlesex Chances of Winning
Sussex took down yet another rival to clinch their eighth win of the season, having beaten Gloucestershire in the last match. It was a breeze for Sussex right from the start as Gloucestershire batted first and scored just 109 runs. The Hove-based team gave the home side a run for their money and racked in 311 runs during their chase. Although this was a collective effort from the team, Jack Carson and John Simpson stood out with scores of 71 and 61, respectively. Under normal circumstances, this would not have been enough to keep Gloucestershire at bay but by some miracle, the latter found themselves all out for 195 in their second innings. This handed Sussex victory by an innings and seven runs.
Middlesex are doing their best to keep up with the table toppers and their victory over Derbyshire in the last match aided their quest. The latter’s batting capacity was only enough for them to post 173 runs on the board which Middlesex chased down with ease. Middlesex also went on to take the lead by a hefty margin as they secured a total of 358 runs. Mark Stoneman, Joshua De Caires and Max Holden amassed 115, 80 and 68 runs, respectively, to make this possible. Derbyshire had their work cut out for them but at this point, they had absolutely no hope of getting past Middlesex and they succumbed by an innings and 66 runs.
- Sussex chance of winning - 58%
- Middlesex chance of winning - 42%
Sussex vs Middlesex Betting Tips
Sussex to score over 26.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)
With Tom Haines opening alongside Daniel Hughes, Sussex’s first wicket partnership was nearly impossible to break up and now that the latter has been replaced by Oli Carter, they are still able to make it work. In the last five games, the team has secured opening stands of 27, 110, 196, 5, 27, 29 and 19 runs. They are expected to continue performing at a high level in the last match of the season.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Sussex Opening Partnership Over 26.5
Middlesex Opening Partnership Over 23.5
Sussex vs Middlesex Toss Prediction
The teams batting first have three wins out of six matches at County Ground in Hove and although it would indicate that the surface is more batting friendly, the toss winners would suggest the contrary since they have opted to field first in all six matches. The chasing side have two wins so far and the toss winner of the next match will want to do the same.
Weather Report
The forecast indicates a 50% chance of disruptions at Hove. Showers are predicted on match day and the temperature is expected to hover around 18 degrees Celsius.
Sussex Player List
John Simpson (c), Tom Alsop, Ali Orr, Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Harrison Ward, Steven Smith, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Bertie Foreman, Delray Rawlins, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Shipley, James Coles, Ollie Robinson, Ravi Bopara, Shadab Khan, Oliver Carter, Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Bradley Currie, Charlie Tear, George Garton, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jamie Atkins, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Nathan McAndrew, Sean Hunt, Steven Finn, Tymal Mills, Danny Lamb, Jayden Seales, Daniel Hughes.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Oliver Carter
|
Batter
|
Tom Haines
|
Batter
|
Tom Clark
|
Batter
|
Tom Alsop
|
Batter
|
James Coles
|
All-rounder
|
Henry Crocombe
|
Bowler
|
John Simpson (C)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jack Carson
|
Bowler
|
Bertie Foreman
|
Bowler
|
Ollie Robinson
|
Bowler
|
Jaydev Unadkat
|
Bowler
Sussex Team Form
Sussex won three successive matches prior to this fixture and they have been exceptional in every aspect of the game.
Middlesex Player List
Toby Roland-Jones (c), Leus du Plooy, Joshua De Caires, Mark Stoneman, Max Holden, Pieter Malan, Sam Robson, Stephen Eskinazi, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Daniel O'Driscoll, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, John Simpson, Robbie White, Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber, Ishaan Kaushal, Jayant Yadav, Max Harris, Thilan Walallawita, Tim Murtagh, Toby Greatwood, Tom Helm, Henry Brookes, Noah Cornwell.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sam Robson
|
Batter
|
Mark Stoneman
|
Batter
|
Max Holden
|
Batter
|
Leus du Plooy
|
All-rounder
|
Ryan Higgins
|
All-rounder
|
Jack Davies
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Joshua De Caires
|
Batter
|
Luke Hollman
|
Bowler
|
Toby Roland-Jones (C)
|
Bowler
|
Ethan Bamber
|
Bowler
|
Noah Cornwell
|
Bowler
Middlesex Team Form
Middlesex have a mixture of results in the last five games with two wins, two losses and a draw.
Sussex vs Middlesex Head-to-Head
Middlesex won three successive matches against Sussex in their last five head-to-head games before drawing twice.
Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches
Sussex - 0
Middlesex - 3
Draw - 2
Sussex vs Middlesex Betting Odds
Sussex to have a better opening partnership than Middlesex
Sam Robson and Mark Stoneman’s partnership for Middlesex has been somewhat of a let down in the last three games, having posted totals of 0, 0, 34 and 61. They have not quite lived up to expectations and their deteriorating form has been a matter of concern. On the other hand, Sussex’s first wicket is absolutely thriving despite the changes they have made. With Tom Haines as their mainstay, the team boasts stellar opening scores of 27, 110 and 196 in the previous three fixtures. It is pretty clear that Sussex are vastly superior in this regard.
Sussex vs Middlesex
First class
County Ground in Hove, null
Sussex vs Middlesex Best Batters
John Simpson to be Sussex’s Best Batter
John Simpson is the leading batter for Sussex at the moment, having amassed 1110 runs in 19 innings with an average of 69.37. He scored his third half-century of the season against Gloucestershire last time out where he notched up 61 runs. The skipper remains the top choice for the next match as well.
Ryan Higgins to be Middlesex’s Best Batter
Ryan Higgins was not very helpful in the last game against Derbyshire where he departed for a measly four runs. However, he remains unparalleled at the top with 1093 runs in 17 innings and an average of 72.86. With five centuries and two half-centuries to his credit, he is the top pick for the match against Sussex.
Sussex vs Middlesex Best Bowlers
Jack Carson to be Sussex’s Best Bowler
Jack Carson has extended his lead at the top of Sussex’s standings with a total of 47 wickets under his belt in 21 innings and a bowling average of 22.91. His first spell of two overs against Gloucestershire in the previous match was wicketless but he went on to take two wickets in the second innings. He is anticipated to come out on top in the upcoming match.
Toby Roland-Jones to be Middlesex’s Best Bowler
Toby Roland-Jones has been on a relentless wicket-taking spree and he is absolutely invincible at present. In the last game versus Derbyshire, he achieved two back-to-back fifers to bolster his overall tally to 52 wickets in 19 innings with an average of 22.09. With seven fifers in the season thus far, he will be relied upon to be the team’s premier bowler once more.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sussex
- Sussex to win @ 1.73 (Batery)
- Middlesex to win @ 2.10 (Batery)
Batery