Sussex vs Middlesex Match Prediction SUS 58 % Chance of Winning MID 42 % Place a bet Batery 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.756 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR From September 26 to 29, Sussex and Middlesex are going to meet in the County Championship Division Two at County Ground, Hove. Their encounter is slated to start at 3:00 P.M IST.

Sussex vs Middlesex Chances of Winning

Sussex took down yet another rival to clinch their eighth win of the season, having beaten Gloucestershire in the last match. It was a breeze for Sussex right from the start as Gloucestershire batted first and scored just 109 runs. The Hove-based team gave the home side a run for their money and racked in 311 runs during their chase. Although this was a collective effort from the team, Jack Carson and John Simpson stood out with scores of 71 and 61, respectively. Under normal circumstances, this would not have been enough to keep Gloucestershire at bay but by some miracle, the latter found themselves all out for 195 in their second innings. This handed Sussex victory by an innings and seven runs.

Middlesex are doing their best to keep up with the table toppers and their victory over Derbyshire in the last match aided their quest. The latter’s batting capacity was only enough for them to post 173 runs on the board which Middlesex chased down with ease. Middlesex also went on to take the lead by a hefty margin as they secured a total of 358 runs. Mark Stoneman, Joshua De Caires and Max Holden amassed 115, 80 and 68 runs, respectively, to make this possible. Derbyshire had their work cut out for them but at this point, they had absolutely no hope of getting past Middlesex and they succumbed by an innings and 66 runs.

Sussex chance of winning - 58%

Middlesex chance of winning - 42%

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Sussex vs Middlesex Betting Tips

Sussex to score over 26.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)

With Tom Haines opening alongside Daniel Hughes, Sussex’s first wicket partnership was nearly impossible to break up and now that the latter has been replaced by Oli Carter, they are still able to make it work. In the last five games, the team has secured opening stands of 27, 110, 196, 5, 27, 29 and 19 runs. They are expected to continue performing at a high level in the last match of the season.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sussex Opening Partnership Over 26.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Middlesex Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Sussex vs Middlesex Toss Prediction

The teams batting first have three wins out of six matches at County Ground in Hove and although it would indicate that the surface is more batting friendly, the toss winners would suggest the contrary since they have opted to field first in all six matches. The chasing side have two wins so far and the toss winner of the next match will want to do the same.

Weather Report

The forecast indicates a 50% chance of disruptions at Hove. Showers are predicted on match day and the temperature is expected to hover around 18 degrees Celsius.

Sussex Player List

John Simpson (c), Tom Alsop, Ali Orr, Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Harrison Ward, Steven Smith, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Bertie Foreman, Delray Rawlins, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Shipley, James Coles, Ollie Robinson, Ravi Bopara, Shadab Khan, Oliver Carter, Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Bradley Currie, Charlie Tear, George Garton, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jamie Atkins, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Nathan McAndrew, Sean Hunt, Steven Finn, Tymal Mills, Danny Lamb, Jayden Seales, Daniel Hughes.

Predicted Playing XI

Oliver Carter Batter Tom Haines Batter Tom Clark Batter Tom Alsop Batter James Coles All-rounder Henry Crocombe Bowler John Simpson (C) Wicket-keeper Jack Carson Bowler Bertie Foreman Bowler Ollie Robinson Bowler Jaydev Unadkat Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex won three successive matches prior to this fixture and they have been exceptional in every aspect of the game.

Middlesex Player List

Toby Roland-Jones (c), Leus du Plooy, Joshua De Caires, Mark Stoneman, Max Holden, Pieter Malan, Sam Robson, Stephen Eskinazi, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Daniel O'Driscoll, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, John Simpson, Robbie White, Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber, Ishaan Kaushal, Jayant Yadav, Max Harris, Thilan Walallawita, Tim Murtagh, Toby Greatwood, Tom Helm, Henry Brookes, Noah Cornwell.

Predicted Playing XI

Sam Robson Batter Mark Stoneman Batter Max Holden Batter Leus du Plooy All-rounder Ryan Higgins All-rounder Jack Davies Wicket-keeper Joshua De Caires Batter Luke Hollman Bowler Toby Roland-Jones (C) Bowler Ethan Bamber Bowler Noah Cornwell Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex have a mixture of results in the last five games with two wins, two losses and a draw.

Sussex vs Middlesex Head-to-Head

Middlesex won three successive matches against Sussex in their last five head-to-head games before drawing twice.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Sussex - 0

Middlesex - 3

Draw - 2

Sussex vs Middlesex Betting Odds

Sussex to have a better opening partnership than Middlesex

Sam Robson and Mark Stoneman’s partnership for Middlesex has been somewhat of a let down in the last three games, having posted totals of 0, 0, 34 and 61. They have not quite lived up to expectations and their deteriorating form has been a matter of concern. On the other hand, Sussex’s first wicket is absolutely thriving despite the changes they have made. With Tom Haines as their mainstay, the team boasts stellar opening scores of 27, 110 and 196 in the previous three fixtures. It is pretty clear that Sussex are vastly superior in this regard.

Sussex vs Middlesex First class County Ground in Hove, null Sussex Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.73 Bet now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.6 Bet now! Middlesex Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.15 Bet now!

Sussex vs Middlesex Best Batters

John Simpson to be Sussex’s Best Batter

John Simpson is the leading batter for Sussex at the moment, having amassed 1110 runs in 19 innings with an average of 69.37. He scored his third half-century of the season against Gloucestershire last time out where he notched up 61 runs. The skipper remains the top choice for the next match as well.

Ryan Higgins to be Middlesex’s Best Batter

Ryan Higgins was not very helpful in the last game against Derbyshire where he departed for a measly four runs. However, he remains unparalleled at the top with 1093 runs in 17 innings and an average of 72.86. With five centuries and two half-centuries to his credit, he is the top pick for the match against Sussex.

Sussex vs Middlesex Best Bowlers

Jack Carson to be Sussex’s Best Bowler

Jack Carson has extended his lead at the top of Sussex’s standings with a total of 47 wickets under his belt in 21 innings and a bowling average of 22.91. His first spell of two overs against Gloucestershire in the previous match was wicketless but he went on to take two wickets in the second innings. He is anticipated to come out on top in the upcoming match.

Toby Roland-Jones to be Middlesex’s Best Bowler

Toby Roland-Jones has been on a relentless wicket-taking spree and he is absolutely invincible at present. In the last game versus Derbyshire, he achieved two back-to-back fifers to bolster his overall tally to 52 wickets in 19 innings with an average of 22.09. With seven fifers in the season thus far, he will be relied upon to be the team’s premier bowler once more.