Sussex vs Northamptonshire Match Prediction SUS 52 % Chance of Winning NOR 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sussex and Northamptonshire are going head-to-head in the County Championship Division Two from April 5 to April 8, 2024. The match will be held at County Ground, Hove, and it is scheduled to commence at 3:30 P.M IST.

Sussex vs Northamptonshire Chances of Winning

Sussex started their campaign in 2023 on a positive note with two wins in the first three matches but trailed off along the way and registered draw after draw before they ended up with one more victory in their penultimate match of the season against Leicestershire. They seemed rather aggressive in their approach after a decent first innings where they scored 262 runs and curtailed their opposition to 108. With a massive lead already, they scored 244 additional runs and declared at a comfortable position. Although the team’s bowling attack fumbled and conceded 483 runs in the final innings, Sussex had enough in the bag to win by a 15-run margin.

Northamptonshire were terribly uncompetitive throughout the season and ended on a bitter draw against Surrey in the final match. Despite the best efforts of Karun Nair, Tom Taylor and Hassan Azad who scored 150, 66 and 48, respectively, which culminated in a total of 357, the team native to Northampton allowed Surrey to score 185 and 142 runs. Although they ran out of time and were forced to draw, Northamptonshire did not bite their time well enough which cost them a potential victory.

Sussex chance of winning - 52%

Northamptonshire chance of winning - 48%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Sussex vs Northamptonshire Betting Tips

Northamptonshire to score more 4s than Sussex

Sussex’s batters were by no means slacking off when it came to scoring boundaries but their ability to send it to the fringes does not compare to Northamptonshire. During the last three matches of the previous season, the former secured 23, 50, 11, 7, 34 and 41 fours. Northamptonshire, during their final three outings of the tournament last season, scored 49, 45, 27 and 4 fours; moreover, the innings where they scored just four boundaries was due to an incredibly low asking rate. Northamptonshire will be backed to score more fours than Sussex.

Sussex vs Northamptonshire Toss Prediction

Hove’s track is known to favor the swing bowlers and seamers who can move the ball either way and the weather is expected to play a part in that, too. However, both test matches held at the venue have ended in draws because batters also tend to enjoy the surface as the average first innings score is 360. The toss winning skipper will want to bat first and set up a competitive total.

Weather Report

There is a 20% chance of rainfall at the venue with the temperature reaching 14 degrees Celsius. It is also anticipated to be quite windy around the time of the match.

Sussex Player List

Tom Alsop (c), Ali Orr, Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Harrison Ward, Steven Smith, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Bertie Foreman, Delray Rawlins, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Shipley, James Coles, Ollie Robinson, Ravi Bopara, Shadab Khan, Oliver Carter, Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Bradley Currie, Charlie Tear, George Garton, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jamie Atkins, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Nathan McAndrew, Sean Hunt, Steven Finn, Tymal Mills.

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Clark Batter Tom Haines All-rounder Tom Alsop (C) Batter James Coles Batter Ali Orr Batter Oliver Carter Wicket-keeper Fynn Hudson-Prentice Bowler Jack Carson Bowler Henry Crocombe Bowler Sean Hunt Bowler Bradley Currie Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex had the most average season in the previous edition of the tournament with ten matches concluding in draws. Their form was not promising in the slightest.

Northamptonshire Player List

Luke Procter (c), Chris Lynn, Emilio Gay, Hassan Azad, James Sales, Karun Nair, David Willey, Gareth Berg, Gus Miller, Josh Cobb, Justin Broad, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Tom Taylor, Harry Gouldstone, Lewis McManus, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Sam Whiteman, Alex Russell, Andrew Tye, Ben Sanderson, Chris Tremain, Freddie Heldreich, George Weldon, Graeme White, Jack White, Jordan Buckingham, Ollie Sale, Simon Kerrigan.

Predicted Playing XI

Hassan Azad Batter Emilio Gay Batter Luke Procter (C) All-rounder Chris Lynn Batter Rob Keogh All-rounder Saif Zaib Batter Lewis McManus Wicket-keeper Justin Broad Batter Tom Taylor Bowler Ben Sanderson Bowler Jack White Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire had a string of bad luck during their campaign as they suffered a whopping eight losses in 14 matches and four draws.

Sussex vs Northamptonshire Head-to-Head

Northamptonshire have bested Sussex on four occasions in their previous five matches versus each other while the remaining fixture was drawn.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Sussex - 0

Northamptonshire - 4

Draw - 1

Sussex vs Northamptonshire Betting Odds

Sussex to have a better opening partnership than Northamptonshire

Northamptonshire’s opening partnerships were not up to the mark in their last three matches of the season. Hassan Azad and Emilio Gay opened the innings for the team and seemed rather rocky in their performances since they added 33, 14, 5 and 78 runs to the first wicket in their last three matches of the season. Sussex’s openers faced a similar fate but proved to be the better opening duo with their totals of 40, 12, 18, 17, 50 and 49 runs in their final three fixtures. Sussex’s openers have shown more promise and will be expected to outperform Northamptonshire’s first wicket partnership.

Sussex vs Northamptonshire First class County Ground in Hove, null Sussex Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Northamptonshire Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.9 Bet Now!

Sussex vs Northamptonshire Best Batters

James Coles to be Sussex’s Best Batter

James Coles was the second highest run-getter for Sussex with 849 runs in 20 innings last season. During the team’s final match against Gloucestershire, he was dismissed for a mere three runs during the first innings but bounced back rather well and notched up 128 runs thereafter. His performances from the previous season make him a reliable player to bet on.

Rob Keogh to be Northamptonshire’s Best Batter

Rob Keogh led Northamptonshire’s run charts in the 2023 edition of the tournament, having amassed 780 runs in 22 innings. He was also mighty impressive during the last match of the season against Essex, wherein he achieved a brilliant century with 172 runs and a rare positive strike rate of 102.99 in first class cricket. He is absolutely the top choice for the upcoming match.

Sussex vs Northamptonshire Best Bowlers

Jack Carson to be Sussex’s Best Bowler

Jack Carson was tied as Sussex’s second highest wicket-taker during the 2023 season with 31 wickets in 18 innings. He picked up a five-wicket haul across two innings in their last game of the season against Gloucestershire. He will be the top pick for the next match.

Jack White to be Northamptonshire’s Best Bowler

Jack White garnered a whopping 50 wickets in 21 innings through the course of the previous season and established himself as the team’s leading wicket-taker by a substantial margin. He was also excellent against Essex, having claimed six wickets in two innings during their last game. He will be anticipated to be their premier bowler once again.