Sussex vs Yorkshire Match Prediction SUS 49 % Chance of Winning YOR 51 % Bet Now! Sussex will take on Yorkshire in their second match of the County Championship Division Two 2023 season at the County Ground in Hove from Thursday, April 20. Sussex had finished seventh in the County Championship Division Two in the 2022 season. They won their 24 matches. Yorkshire, on the other hand, were relegated to Division Two after a horrid run in the 2022 season. They won only one of their 14 matches and finished ninth in the 10-team Division One.

Sussex vs Yorkshire Chance of Winning

Yorkshire are the likely winner of the upcoming match. Both the teams are technically playing their second match of the season as Yorkshire's round 2 match was abandoned due to rain.

Sussex won their first match by two wickets against Durham, while Yorkshire lost their match to Leicestershire by three wickets. But still, we are backing Yorkshire to topple Sussex.

Sussex might have a decent batting unit but their bowling unit is highly inexperienced and could find themselves in a lot of trouble against Yorkshire who bat deep. Henry Crocombe and Sean Hunt are very young and new in their career. Also lost as many as eight wickets while chasing 232 against Durham. Their batting unit is also dependent on a few top-order batters.

Yorkshire piled up 517 in the first innings against Leicestershire and declared at 286/8 in the second innings. They took the brave call of declaring but ended up losing by three wickets. Had they batted fully in the second innings, the match could have ended in a draw. The likes of Adam Lyth, James Wharton, Dawid Malan, Shai Hope and George Hill feature in the batting line-up. The bowling unit also comprises Ben Coad, Matt Milnes, Jordan Thompson and Dom Bess.

The overall team composition of Yorkshire looks far more settled.

Sussex chances of winning - 49.88% (Melbet)

Yorkshire chances of winning - 55.40% (Melbet)

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Sussex vs Yorkshire Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Team winning a match will be awarded 12 points in the County Championship 2023. In the case of a draw five points instead of eight will be awarded this year.

The road ahead for Sussex will be difficult, considering their below-par bowling unit and a batting department reliant on a few star batters.

Yorkshire have got the team to finish high in the table. The second match can very well set the tempo for them going further.

Sussex vs Yorkshire Match Toss Prediction

Sussex elected to field first in their first match at the venue this season and they won the match against Durham by two wickets. In the last County Championship match at the venue Glamorgan elected to bat first but the match against Sussex ended in a draw. Sussex elected to bat first in the match prior to it and the match again ended in a draw against Worcestershire. The third-last match also ended in a draw after Sussex elected to bat first.

Overseas conditions played a role at toss in the last match but this time around the Day 1 of the match will see sun and it would most probably rain on the following three days of the match. In that scenario the team winning the toss could opt to bat this time.

Weather Report

The temperature on Day 1 of the match will be somewhere around 14 degree celsius and it would be most sunny. However, rain is forecast on the following three days when the temperature will hover around 10-12 degree celsius. The precipitation level on the last three days will be close to seventy percent.

Sussex Player List

Sussex Squad

Tom Haines, Stiaan van Zyl, Tom Clark, Delray Rawlins, Ollie Robinson, George Garton, Jack Carson, JP Sarro, Jamie Atkins, Sean Hunt, Alastair Orr, Henry Crocombe, Will Beer, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Steven Finn, Tom Alsop, Steve Smith (Australia - three County Championship games in May), Cheteshwar Pujara (India), Shadab Khan (Pakistan - Vitality Blast), Nathan McAndrew (Australia - April to July, County Championship and Vitality Blast)

Sussex Predicted XI

Ali Orr Batsman Tom Haines All-rounder Cheteshwar Pujara (cap) Batter Tom Aslop Batter Tom Clark All-rounder Oliver Carter Batsman and Wicket-keeper George Garton All-rounder Nathan Mcandrew Bowler Ollie Robinson Bowler Sean Hunt Bowler Jack Carson Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex won their last match against Durham by two wickets. In the four matches prior to it, they have lost two and settled for draws twice.

Yorkshire Player List

Yorkshire Squad

Adam Lyth, Harry Brook, Harry Duke, Dominic Bess, Jordan Thompson, Ben Coad, Jonathan Tattersall, Mathew Pillans, Will Fraine, George Hill, Matthew Fisher, Andrew Gale, Matt Milnes, Ben Mike, Jafer Chohan (South Asian Cricket Academy), Shan Masood (Pakistan), Neil Wagner (New Zealand - first 10 County Championship matches), David Wiese (Namibia - Vitality Blast)

Yorkshire Predicted XI

Adam Lyth Batsman Finlay Bean Batsman Dawid Malan Batter James Wharton Batter Matthew Milnes All-rounder Shai Hope (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper George Hill All-rounder Matthew Revis All-rounder Dom Bess Bowler Ben Coad Bowler Jordan Thompson All-rounder

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire have lost each of their last four matches. In the last match, draw was a possibility but the side took a risk and declared their second innings with two wickets remaining. However, Leicestershire ended up chasing 389 with three wickets to spare.

Sussex vs Yorkshire Aces Head to Head

Durham have defeated Sussex in three of their last five matches. They have also won their last game against Sussex. One match ended in a draw. Sussex last defeated Durham in 2019.

Sussex vs Durham Betting Odds

Yorkshire to win

Yorkshire are the favourites to beat Sussex in their coming match. Yorkshire lost their last match against Leicestershire but only because they went for a result and declared their second innings by taking a risk. The batting unit consists of batting heavyweights like Lyth, Malan, Wharton, Hill and Hope. The bowling department also has an excellent mixture of spin and pace.

Sussex bowling department looks dull to be precise. There is no big name nor experience. The batting unit has also relied heavily on Pujara since last year. The same is expected to put them under a lot of pressure in their upcoming match against Yorkshire who have a point to prove.

Sussex vs Yorkshire Top Team Batsmen

Cheteshwar Pujara to be Sussex's top batter

Star batter Cheteshwar Pujara will be contender to score most runs for Sussex in the match. Last year, he scored 1094 runs in eight matches at an average of 109.40. A total of five hundred came off his blade. He has kicked off the new season also with a hundred. He scored 115 runs against Durham in the first innings. The Indian batter will be in his zone as he is preparing for the upcoming WTC final agains Australia in London.

Dawid Malan to be Yorkshire's top batter

The senior England batter scored a hundred to kick off his County Championship 2023 season. Eyes will be on the swashbuckling 35-year-old cricketer. Overall, he has played 206 first-class matches and scored 12794 runs at an average of 38.65. He has hit 29 red-ball hundreds.

Sussex vs Yorkshire top bowler

Ollie Robinson to be Sussex's top bowler

England international Ollie Robinson will definitely be the bowler to watchout for in the entire match. In the previous season he turned up for Sussex only thrice but picked 17 wickets at an economy of 15.64. He did not play in the first match, but if he turns up in the second match, he can be very lethal with the ball.

Dom Bess to be Yorkshire’s top bowler

Dom Bess picked a five-wicket haul in the second innings of the first match of the ongoing season. With the Ashes approaching, Bess would be aiming to grab the eyeballs of the selector with another good show. The off-spinner has 221 wickets in 80 first-class games.