Sussex vs Yorkshire Match Prediction SUS 37 % Chance of Winning YOR 63 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.35 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.4 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sussex and Yorkshire will square off in the County Championship Division Two from May 17 to May 20, 2024, and the sides are going to meet at County Ground, Hove. Their match is scheduled to commence at 3:30 P.M IST.

Sussex vs Yorkshire Chances of Winning

Sussex suffered their first defeat of the season at the hands of Glamorgan in their last match where the former batted first and found themselves dismissed for a measly score of 278 runs. Glamorgan took this opportunity to deny Sussex as they piled on 411 runs during their chase. The visitor’s shot at redemption was aspirational at best but with an additional 188 runs on the board, Sussex knew the game was over. Glamorgan scored 58 runs and handed Sussex their first thrashing of the season by nine wickets.

Yorkshire had to settle for a draw in a match that was finally swinging their way but a lack of them forced them to conclude without getting to complete it. Glamorgan batted first and Yorkshire’s bowling department did an admirable job in putting their opposition down to 221 runs which gave their batters the edge they needed to demonstrate their prowess, and it culminated in a total of 519 runs for the home side. Glamorgan did not back down as they added 372 runs to their tally but the fourth innings chase never happened as a consequence of time.

Sussex chance of winning - 37%

Yorkshire chance of winning - 63%

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Sussex vs Yorkshire Betting Tips

Sussex to score low before first dismissal

Sussex’s opening wicket has been their weakest link in the tournament so far and it is quite evident that Tom Clark and Tom Haines are in a bind at the moment, especially the former who has not been able to perform to his fullest potential. Out of the seven innings that the pair have opened this season, Tom Clark was the first to lose his wicket in five of them and his showings have not stood out in any way. Together, Clark and Haines have scored 29, 22, 18, 8, 17, 0 and 55 runs this season. Apart from the first match, their partnership has been a let down in all other instances.

Sussex vs Yorkshire Toss Prediction

This season has witnessed two games at County Ground in Hove and chasing has been quite favorable so far. In the first match between Sussex and Northamptonshire, there was no clear winner but Sussex made their chase look like a cinch. The second time around, Sussex chased down Gloucestershire’s total and emerged victorious by a margin of four wickets. The wicket has proved to be better for chasing and the toss winning skipper would want to elect to field first.

Weather Report

Rain is not much of a threat at Hove since there is a mere 10% chance of rainfall. Mostly cloudy conditions are anticipated with the temperature reaching 17 degrees Celsius.

Sussex Player List

John Simpson (c), Tom Alsop, Ali Orr, Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Harrison Ward, Steven Smith, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Bertie Foreman, Delray Rawlins, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Shipley, James Coles, Ollie Robinson, Ravi Bopara, Shadab Khan, Oliver Carter, Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Bradley Currie, Charlie Tear, George Garton, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jamie Atkins, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Nathan McAndrew, Sean Hunt, Steven Finn, Tymal Mills, Danny Lamb, Jayden Seales.

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Clark Batter Tom Haines Batter Tom Alsop Batter Cheteshwar Pujara Batter James Coles All-rounder John Simpson (C) Wicket-keeper Fynn Hudson-Prentice Bowler Danny Lamb Bowler Jack Carson Bowler Aristides Karvelas Bowler Jayden Seales Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex started their campaign with two draws but quickly made their way to the top with two wins in a row. However, a loss in their last outing does not inspire confidence in their form, especially considering their inability to give Glamorgan a fair fight.

Yorkshire Player List

Shan Masood (c), Adam Lyth, James Wharton, William Luxton, Yash Vagadia, Dom Bess, George Hill, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Revis, Harry Duke, Jonathan Tattersall, Ben Coad, Daniel Moriarty, Dominic Leech, Jaffer Chohan, Matt Milnes, Matthew Fisher, Mickey Edwards, Finlay Bean, Harry Brook, Joe Root.

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth Batter Finlay Bean Batter Shan Masood (C) Batter Joe Root All-rounder Harry Brook Batter Jonathan Tattersall Wicket-keeper Matthew Revis Batter Dom Bess Bowler Daniel Moriarty Bowler Ben Coad Bowler Matthew Fisher Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire has drawn four out of their last five matches and they lost one match at the hands of Middlesex. Despite that, they have proved that they have the vigor to compete with the table toppers and join them with a win in the bag.

Sussex vs Yorkshire Head-to-Head

Yorkshire have bested Sussex thrice in their previous five meetings and their two most recent outings were drawn.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Sussex - 0

Yorkshire - 3

Draw - 2

Sussex vs Yorkshire Betting Odds

Yorkshire to have a better opening partnership than Sussex

There is no denying that Sussex’s opening order needs a serious revamp, especially since Tom Clark’s unending struggles follow him into every match. In the last three matches, Tom Clark and Tom Haines have established scores of 29, 22, 18, 8 and 17 runs before their first dismissal. Although Yorkshire’s openers have not been particularly prolific, Finlay Bean has really stepped up his contribution which has changed the equation between himself and Adam Lyth, leading to a more balanced partnership. In the last three outings, the pair have scored 26, 46, 59, 29 and 5 runs together, and it is quite evident that their trajectory has become more favorable. Yorkshire are on course to outperform Sussex’s opening wicket.

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Sussex vs Yorkshire Best Batters

Cheteshwar Pujara to be Sussex’s Best Batter

Cheteshwar Pujara was not particularly impactful in their last outing versus Glamorgan where he scored 41 runs in the first innings, making him the second highest run scorer of the team, and got dismissed for just three in the second innings. He currently leads Sussex’s run charts with 325 runs in six innings and an average of 65.00, and will be expected to bounce back and be their leading batter in the next match.

Finlay Bean to be Yorkshire’s Best Batter

Finlay Bean lived up to his role as an opening batter, having scored 173 runs against Glamorgan in their previous encounter which makes him the joint third highest run scorer for Yorkshire with 365 runs in eight innings. After achieving his first ton of the season, his morale is expected to be high and he is the top pick for the upcoming fixture.

Sussex vs Yorkshire Best Bowlers

Jayden Seales to be Sussex’s Best Bowler

Jayden Seales continues to extend his lead as the team’s top wicket-taker with 23 wickets in ten innings. He bagged five of them against Glamorgan in the first innings and earned an economy rate of 4.32. With a bowling average of 21.86, he is anticipated to lead their bowling attack again in the next game.

Dom Bess to be Yorkshire’s Best Bowler

Dom Bess participated in his first match of the season against Glamorgan where he picked five wickets across two innings. He claimed four in the first innings with a stunning economy rate of 1.92 and the second innings saw him take one more for an economy rate of 2.07. He is the leading choice for the game against Sussex as well.