Warwickshire vs Durham Match Prediction WAR 56 % Chance of Winning DUR 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.78 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.909 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Warwickshire and Durham will meet in the County Championship Division One from April 12 to April 15, 2024. The sides are going to square off at Edgbaston, Birmingham, with the match scheduled to begin at 3:30 P.M IST.

Warwickshire vs Durham Chances of Winning

Warwickshire’s opening match of the season against Worcestershire resulted in a draw between the sides after four days of intense back and forth. Warwickshire, the home side, put the visitors to bat first and allowed them to score 360 runs in the first innings. The Birmingham-based team responded well on home soil, owing to Will Rhodes, Ed Bernard and Dan Mousley who each secured a half-century, having scored 64, 89 and 62 runs, respectively. With a total of 333 runs on the board, they put the pressure back on Worcestershire. The latter scored an additional 295 runs in their second innings but due to time constraints, the match was halted there.

Durham kicked off their campaign in an unfortunate manner as their match against Hampshire was abandoned without a ball bowled. The rain prevented the former from playing their opening game on home soil which makes it rather difficult to gauge their current form. Having finished on the top of the County Championship Division Two table last season, Durham enter this season with big expectations on them to deliver.

Warwickshire chance of winning - 56%

Durham chance of winning - 44%

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Warwickshire vs Durham Betting Tips

Ed Barnard to score big for Warwickshire

Ed Bernard’s innings against Worcestershire was nothing but class as he played the long game and anchored the innings for the team. He scored 89 runs and was the only player from the team to have achieved longevity in their innings. His dismissal was unfortunate but he has proved time and again that he can notch up big totals, evidenced by the fact that he amassed 482 runs in four innings last season which included two half centuries. He remains highly consistent and will be expected to contribute well in the next match as well.

Warwickshire vs Durham Toss Prediction

The chasing team has a major advantage at Edgbaston and the previous match against Worcestershire saw Warwickshire elect to field first which is known to be more conducive to the pitch. It offers assistance to batters, too, which was made clear by Worcestershire as their totals were quite impressive. That being said, Warwickshire did not struggle one bit in their chase and it remains highly likely that the toss winning side will opt for the same.

Weather Report

There is a minimal 10% chance of precipitation at Birmingham and overcast conditions are projected on match day. The temperature is expected to be around 18 degrees Celsius.

Warwickshire Player List

Alex Davies (c), Amir Khan, Hamza Shaikh, Jacob Bethell, Rob Yates, Sam Hain, Dan Mousley, Ed Barnard, Will Rhodes, Chris Benjamin, Michael Burgess, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, George Garton, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Michael Booth, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Richard Gleeson.

Predicted Playing XI

Rob Yates Batter Alex Davies (C) Batter Will Rhodes All-rounder Ed Barnard All-rounder Dan Mousley Batter Jacob Bethell Batter Michael Burgess Wicket-keeper Danny Briggs Bowler Michael Booth Bowler Oliver Hannon-Dalby Bowler Chris Rushworth Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire displayed exceptional form in their first match against Worcestershire and proved that they have maintained their form from the previous season.

Durham Player List

Alex Lees (c), Graham Clark, Luke Robinson, Michael Jones, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Paul Coughlin, Scott Borthwick, Haydon Mustard, Ollie Robinson, Ben Raine, Callum Parkinson, George Drissell, Nathan Sowter, Oliver Gibson, Stanley McAlindon.

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Lees (C) Batter Michael Jones Batter Scott Borthwick Batter Bas de Leede All-rounder Ollie Robinson Wicket-keeper Graham Clark Batter George Drissell Bowler Paul Coughlin Bowler Ben Raine Bowler Nathan Sowter Bowler Oliver Gibson Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham were undoubtedly in brilliant form during the 2023 season but their present form remains unknown. Nevertheless, they do not seem to be in a position to overcome Warwickshire.

Warwickshire vs Durham Head-to-Head

In the last five matches that the sides have played against each other, Warwickshire and Durham stand neck-and-neck with a victory each while the remaining three matches ended in draws.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Warwickshire - 1

Durham - 1

Draw - 3

Warwickshire vs Durham Betting Odds

Warwickshire to have a better opening partnership than Durham

Warwickshire’s openers have come a long way from the previous season. There is a great deal of improvement as Rob Yates and Alex Davies scored 37 runs together against Worcestershire. This is quite contrasting to their form in the previous season where the opening pair amassed 3, 0, 13, 23 and 10 runs in the final three matches before their first dismissal. Durham faced similar woes last season given that the team’s opening duo added 16, 15, 6 and 26 runs to the first wicket in their last three matches of the season. Although their form this season is yet to be gauged, Warwickshire will be expected to outclass Durham’s opening wicket.

Warwickshire vs Durham First class Edgbaston Cricket Ground, null Warwickshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.78 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.8 Bet Now! Durham Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.909 Bet Now!

Warwickshire vs Durham Best Batters

Ed Barnard to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

Ed Barnard emerged as Warwickshire’s leading batter against Worcestershire in their last encounter, wherein he scored 89 runs during the team’s solitary innings with a strike rate of 71.77. Given that he was their mainstay last time around, he will be the top pick for the next game.

Alex Lees to be Durham’s Best Batter

With Durham’s match against Hampshire having been abandoned, the squad did not get a chance to showcase their prowess. Provided they do in the upcoming game, skipper Alex Lees is anticipated to be at the top of his game considering he was their top run-getter in the previous season with 1347 runs in 21 innings.

Warwickshire vs Durham Best Bowlers

Chris Rushworth to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler

As predicted previously, Chris Rushworth ended up as Warwickshire’s top bowler against Worcestershire with three wickets in the first innings and a single wicket in the second innings. He was also quite economical during the game as he maintained economy rates of 4.21 and 3.88 in the first and second innings, respectively. He is the top choice for the match against Durham as well.

Ben Raine to be Durham’s Best Bowler

Ben Raine went all out last season and emerged as Durham’s leading wicket-taker with 60 wickets in 26 innings. Given the chance, he is a wicket-taking machine and there is a good possibility he will be on track to lead Durham’s bowling attack in the upcoming match.