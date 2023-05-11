Warwickshire vs Essex Match Prediction WAR 56 % Chance of Winning ESS 44 % Bet Now! Warwickshire will take on Essex in their fifth match of the County Championship Division One 2023 season at Edgbaston, Birmingham from Thursday, May 11. Warwickshire could manage only two wins and finished eight on the ten-team table in the County Championship 2022. Essex finished fourth in Division one where they won 7 of the 14 games they played.

Warwickshire vs Essex Match Prediction

Essex are the favourites to win their upcoming match against Warwickshire. The reason is simple, Essex have looked the better team and the more in-form team.

Essex are unbeaten in the tournament so far. The batting consisting of Nick Brown, Alastair Cook, Matt Critchley, Tom Westley and Dan Lawrence has looked very good. They are very capable of piling up enough runs to not come and bat in the second innings.

The bowling unit has the likes of Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, off-spinner Simon Harmer, Doug Bracewell and Shane Snater who have kept the team steady.

Warwickshire have blown hot and cold, they played a draw in their last match and lost to Surrey by nine wickets in their second-last outing. However, they registered a thumping innings and 84 runs win against Hampshire in their last match. Credit to their bowlers and a vulnerable Hampshire batting unit/

The batting unit has been majorly dominated by Sam Hain. In their outing against Surrey, Warwickshire batters found the going very tough as they were bundled out for 150 and 141 in the two innings.

The top order failed to impress in their last match against Hampshire as well. However, they saved themselves from a collapse thanks to fighting innings from Hains and lower middle-order batters Ed Barnard and Michael Burgess.

The batters are expected to decide the course of the upcoming match, and that's where Essex have an edge. Essex batters have played more as a unit and have looked more consistent.

Warwickshire chances of winning - 56%

Essex chances of winning - 44%

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Warwickshire vs Essex Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Team winning a match will be awarded 12 points in the County Championship 2023. In the case of a draw five points instead of eight will be awarded this year.

Warwickshire have work to do in their batting unit. Hasan Ali and Chris Woakes can miss matches for them if he gets a national call up and that can weaken their bowling unit too. The road ahead can be difficult for them.

Essex have a perfect team composition and they just need to up their ante a beat. Once there is more consistency, the team has a very strong chance of finishing in the top three.

Warwickshire vs Essex Match Toss Prediction

Kent opted to bowl first in the first game at the venue this season and ended up losing the match by an innings and 14 runs. In the following match at the same venue, Surrey opted to bowl but ended up winning by nine wickets. Going by the trend, the team winning the toss could look to field first again.

Weather Report

A couple of showers on the opening day of the match is on the cards with precipitation level of 84 percent. The same would drop to 25 percent with low clouds on the second day. A couple of showers on Day 3 as well. Cloudy and sunny spells is the forecast on Day 4 of the match. The temperature throughout the four days will hover around 16-18 degree celsius.

Warwickshire Player List

Warwickshire Squad

Will Rhodes, Henry Brookes, Michael Burgess, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Sam Hain, Liam Norwell, Robert Yates, Alex Davies, Jacob Bethell, Manraj Johal, Moeen Ali, Ed Barnard, Chris Rushworth, Hassan Ali (Pakistan - until the end of July), Glenn Maxwell (Australia - Vitality Blast)

Warwickshire Predicted XI

Rob YatesBatter

Alex Davies Batter Sam Hain Batter Will Rhodes (cap) All-rounder Dan Mousley Batter Ed Barnard Bowler Michael Burgess (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Jacob Bethell All-rounder Hasan Ali Bowler Chris Ruthworth Bowler O Hannon-Dalby Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire have won three of their last five matches. They have lost and played a draw only once during the period.

Essex Player List

Essex Squad

Nick Browne, Alastair Cook, Robin Das, Feroze Khushi, Dan Lawrence, Josh Rymell, Tom Westley, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Simon Harmer, Will Buttleman, Michael Pepper, Adam Wheater, Ben Allison, Aaron Beard, Sam Cook, Eshun Kalley, Aron Nijjar, Jack Plom, Jamie Porter, Shane Snater, Paul Walter, Mark Steketee, Adam Rossington, Doug Bracewell, Daniel Sams

Essex Predicted XI





Nick Brown Batsman Alastair Cook Batsman Tom Westley (cap) Batter Dan Lawrence Batter Matthew Critchely All-rounder Michael Pepper (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Simon Harmar Bowler Doug Bracewell Bowler Sam Cook Bowler Shane Snater Bowler Jamie Porter Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex are unbeaten in their last five matches. The period has seen them play three draw matches and win two games.

Warwickshire vs Essex Head to Head

Warwickshire have won two matches (including the last one) in their last five clashes against the opposition. Essex won the fifth-last match between the two sides in 2019 by 187 runs. The remaining two matches have been draws.

Warwickshire vs Essex Betting Odds

Essex to win

Essex batters have looked more consistent and not for once the team has been bundled out for less than 200 runs. However, Warwickshire batters have blown hot and cold and faulted in front of a quality pace unit.

Their collapse against Surrey (151 and 141) led them to a nine-wicket defeat. Against Hampshire, they were four down for 164 before recovering.

Warwickshire have a very potent pace attack but the quality Essex batters are in good form and should tackle the threat. Critchely, Westley, Browne, Lawrence and Cook have shown good form and in case Warwickshire batters fail, Essex will be all over the opposition.

Warwickshire vs Essex Top Team Batsmen

Sam Hain to be Warwickshire's top batter

Sam Hain is currently the leading run-scorer for Warwickshire. He has scored 382 runs at an average of 95.50 in four matches. Two hundreds and a fifty has come off his bat this season already.

Tom Westley to be Essex's top batter

The batter is in top form for his side. In four matches this season, he has scored 338 runs at an average of 48.28. A hundred and a fifty has come off his blade so far. He scored 62 and 25 runs in his last outing against Surrey.

Warwickshire vs Essex Top Team Bowlers

Chris Rushworth to be Warwickshire's top bowler

The pacer registered a seven-wicket haul for just 38 runs in the last match and fired his team to an innings and 84-run win over Hampshire. In the first innings he picked three wickets. In four matches so far, he has picked 21 wickets at an average of 15.27.

Jamie Porter to be Essex's top bowler

In the four matches so far, Jamie Porter has picked 17 wickets at an average of 18.70. In his last outing against Surrey, he picked four wickets in the first innings. Overall, he has played 114 first-class matches and picked 426 wickets.