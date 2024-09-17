Warwickshire vs Essex Match Prediction WAR 40 % Chance of Winning ESS 60 % Place a bet Batery 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.66 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Warwickshire and Essex’s second County Championship Division One encounter of the season will be staged at Edgbaston, Birmingham. From September 17 to 20, 2024, the two sides will commence their match at 3:00 P.M IST.

Warwickshire vs Essex Chances of Winning

Warwickshire were virtually saved by the bell in the last match against Worcestershire since their performance was substandard given the precedent they have set for themselves. Worcestershire’s first innings total of 307 was not too daunting a task for Warwickshire but the latter had an enormous struggle to get there, having been all out for 128 runs in their chase. Apart from skipper and opener Alex Davies who scored 58 runs in this session, the rest were a no-show and Warwickshire were forced to follow on. This time around, they did much better and posted 252/3 before they ran out of time - Will Rhodes went hammer and tongs to score an unbeaten 121 while Alex Davies contributed 65. They were on course to give Worcestershire a run for their money but a lack of time forced a deadlock.

After four successive winless encounters, Essex breathed a sigh of relief as they overcame Nottinghamshire in their last match. Batting first, the former notched up a total of 457 on home soil; this solid display was courtesy of Tom Westley, Michael Pepper and Paul Walter who each added 122, 115 and 72 runs, respectively, to the scoreboard. This was too harsh on Nottinghamshire who had absolutely no resolve in their approach to this formidable target. They were bundled out for as low as 93 in the first innings and they failed to bring a substantial improvement the second time around since they were dismissed for 281 runs. This played right into Essex’s hands who enjoyed victory by an innings and 83 runs.

Warwickshire chance of winning - 40%

Essex chance of winning - 60%

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Warwickshire vs Essex Betting Tips

Warwickshire to score high before first dismissal

In nearly every game from the start of the season, Rob Yates and Alex Davies have consistently opened for the team and although their start was a tad rocky, they recovered rather quickly and started putting in the work to achieve better, more substantial results for the team. In the previous five fixtures, the duo have added 26, 5, 62, 52, 5, 19, 106, 48 and 29 runs to the first wicket. Admittedly, they have not quite achieved an optimum level of consistency but they have proven time and again that they are a force to be reckoned with and a good result is expected of them this time around, too.

Match Prediction Best Odds Warwickshire Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Essex Opening Partnership Over 26.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Warwickshire vs Essex Toss Prediction

The pitch at Edgbaston is known to be quite batting-friendly and high scoring totals are supported here. But more importantly, high scoring chases are also very much possible at this venue and the toss winning sides have elected to field first in four out of six matches this season. To further solidify their case, after five consecutive draws the fielding side edged out a win in the last game played on this surface. This makes fielding first the favorite strategy for the next encounter as well.

Weather Report

Mostly sunny skies are forecasted at Birmingham with a 10% chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to touch 18 degrees Celsius.

Warwickshire Player List

Alex Davies (c), Amir Khan, Hamza Shaikh, Jacob Bethell, Rob Yates, Sam Hain, Dan Mousley, Ed Barnard, Will Rhodes, Chris Benjamin, Michael Burgess, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, George Garton, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Michael Booth, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Richard Gleeson, Hasan Ali, Aamer Jamal, Che Simmons, Michael Rae, Chris Woakes.

Predicted Playing XI

Rob Yates Batter Alex Davies (C) Batter Will Rhodes All-rounder Sam Hain Batter Hamza Shaikh Batter Ed Barnard All-rounder Michael Burgess Wicket-keeper Danny Briggs Bowler Michael Rae Bowler Oliver Hannon-Dalby Bowler Chris Rushworth Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire went ten games without a win and returned to their prior form after drawing with Worcestershire.

Essex Player List

Tom Westley (c), Charlie Allison, Dean Elgar, Feroze Khushi, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Jamal Richards, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Noah Thain, Paul Walter, Adam Rossington, Jordan Cox, Michael Pepper, Aaron Beard, Ben Allison, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Shane Snater, Simon Harmer, Eathan Bosch.

Predicted Playing XI

Dean Elgar Batter Robin Das Batter Tom Westley (C) All-rounder Matt Critchley All-rounder Luc Benkenstein All-rounder Paul Walter All-rounder Michael Pepper Wicket-keeper Simon Harmer Bowler Shane Snater Bowler Sam Cook Bowler Jamie Porter Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex suffered two losses and two draws before going back to winning ways in the last match.

Warwickshire vs Essex Head-to-Head

Warwickshire and Essex are currently level pegging with two wins each in their last five head-to-head encounters.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Warwickshire - 2

Essex - 2

Draw - 1

Warwickshire vs Essex Betting Odds

Warwickshire to have a better opening partnership than Essex

Essex’s opening partnerships have been overwhelmingly on the lower side with totals of 17, 50, 17 and 7 runs between Dean Elgar and Robin Das in the last three games. This has been detrimental for the team’s progress and it is safe to say that Warwickshire are much further ahead in this regard. Rob Yates and Alex Davies have established first wicket stands of 26, 5, 62, 52 and 5 in the last three matches. Although they have also had their lows, Warwickshire’s openers seem to have better grip over their form compared to their counterparts.

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Warwickshire vs Essex Best Batters

Alex Davies to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

Alex Davies has been exceedingly dominant this season with a grand total of 1089 runs in 20 innings and a stellar average of 57.31. He scored two back-to-back half-centuries in the previous game against Worcestershire, having amassed 58 and 65 runs. He continues to be the top pick to emerge as their standout batter.

Dean Elgar to be Essex’s Best Batter

Dean Elgar’s showing in the last match against Nottinghamshire was rather disappointing, seeing as he was dismissed for seven in their only innings. The opener still retains the top spot among the run scorers with 945 runs in 19 innings. He has three centuries and five half-centuries so far, making him a dependable player to bet on.

Warwickshire vs Essex Best Bowlers

Oliver Hannon-Dalby to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler

Oliver Hannon-Dalby stands as Warwickshire’s leading wicket-taker with 46 wickets in 22 innings so far. He was the top bowler for the team in their last outing against Worcestershire, having captured three wickets in his solitary 19-over spell. With an average of 21.23, he is the leading choice for the next game as well.

Jamie Porter to be Essex’s Best Bowler

Jamie Porter achieved his third fifer of the season in the last match against Nottinghamshire during his first spell. He picked another wicket in the second innings which bolstered his total haul to 46 in 23 innings. He has a bowling average of 21.95 which makes him the top contender for the upcoming match, too.