Warwickshire vs Essex Match Prediction
WAR
40%
Chance of Winning
ESS
60%
First class
Edgbaston
Facts:
- Warwickshire’s Alex Davies is the second highest run-getter of the County Championship Division One with 1089 runs in 20 innings.
- Essex’s Jamie Porter is the second highest wicket-taker of the competition, having taken 46 wickets in 23 innings.
Warwickshire vs Essex Chances of Winning
Warwickshire were virtually saved by the bell in the last match against Worcestershire since their performance was substandard given the precedent they have set for themselves. Worcestershire’s first innings total of 307 was not too daunting a task for Warwickshire but the latter had an enormous struggle to get there, having been all out for 128 runs in their chase. Apart from skipper and opener Alex Davies who scored 58 runs in this session, the rest were a no-show and Warwickshire were forced to follow on. This time around, they did much better and posted 252/3 before they ran out of time - Will Rhodes went hammer and tongs to score an unbeaten 121 while Alex Davies contributed 65. They were on course to give Worcestershire a run for their money but a lack of time forced a deadlock.
After four successive winless encounters, Essex breathed a sigh of relief as they overcame Nottinghamshire in their last match. Batting first, the former notched up a total of 457 on home soil; this solid display was courtesy of Tom Westley, Michael Pepper and Paul Walter who each added 122, 115 and 72 runs, respectively, to the scoreboard. This was too harsh on Nottinghamshire who had absolutely no resolve in their approach to this formidable target. They were bundled out for as low as 93 in the first innings and they failed to bring a substantial improvement the second time around since they were dismissed for 281 runs. This played right into Essex’s hands who enjoyed victory by an innings and 83 runs.
- Warwickshire chance of winning - 40%
- Essex chance of winning - 60%
Warwickshire vs Essex Betting Tips
Warwickshire to score high before first dismissal
In nearly every game from the start of the season, Rob Yates and Alex Davies have consistently opened for the team and although their start was a tad rocky, they recovered rather quickly and started putting in the work to achieve better, more substantial results for the team. In the previous five fixtures, the duo have added 26, 5, 62, 52, 5, 19, 106, 48 and 29 runs to the first wicket. Admittedly, they have not quite achieved an optimum level of consistency but they have proven time and again that they are a force to be reckoned with and a good result is expected of them this time around, too.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Warwickshire Opening Partnership Over 24.5
Essex Opening Partnership Over 26.5
Warwickshire vs Essex Toss Prediction
The pitch at Edgbaston is known to be quite batting-friendly and high scoring totals are supported here. But more importantly, high scoring chases are also very much possible at this venue and the toss winning sides have elected to field first in four out of six matches this season. To further solidify their case, after five consecutive draws the fielding side edged out a win in the last game played on this surface. This makes fielding first the favorite strategy for the next encounter as well.
Weather Report
Mostly sunny skies are forecasted at Birmingham with a 10% chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to touch 18 degrees Celsius.
Warwickshire Player List
Alex Davies (c), Amir Khan, Hamza Shaikh, Jacob Bethell, Rob Yates, Sam Hain, Dan Mousley, Ed Barnard, Will Rhodes, Chris Benjamin, Michael Burgess, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, George Garton, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Michael Booth, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Richard Gleeson, Hasan Ali, Aamer Jamal, Che Simmons, Michael Rae, Chris Woakes.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rob Yates
|
Batter
|
Alex Davies (C)
|
Batter
|
Will Rhodes
|
All-rounder
|
Sam Hain
|
Batter
|
Hamza Shaikh
|
Batter
|
Ed Barnard
|
All-rounder
|
Michael Burgess
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Danny Briggs
|
Bowler
|
Michael Rae
|
Bowler
|
Oliver Hannon-Dalby
|
Bowler
|
Chris Rushworth
|
Bowler
Warwickshire Team Form
Warwickshire went ten games without a win and returned to their prior form after drawing with Worcestershire.
Essex Player List
Tom Westley (c), Charlie Allison, Dean Elgar, Feroze Khushi, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Jamal Richards, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Noah Thain, Paul Walter, Adam Rossington, Jordan Cox, Michael Pepper, Aaron Beard, Ben Allison, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Shane Snater, Simon Harmer, Eathan Bosch.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Dean Elgar
|
Batter
|
Robin Das
|
Batter
|
Tom Westley (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Matt Critchley
|
All-rounder
|
Luc Benkenstein
|
All-rounder
|
Paul Walter
|
All-rounder
|
Michael Pepper
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Simon Harmer
|
Bowler
|
Shane Snater
|
Bowler
|
Sam Cook
|
Bowler
|
Jamie Porter
|
Bowler
Essex Team Form
Essex suffered two losses and two draws before going back to winning ways in the last match.
Warwickshire vs Essex Head-to-Head
Warwickshire and Essex are currently level pegging with two wins each in their last five head-to-head encounters.
Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches
Warwickshire - 2
Essex - 2
Draw - 1
Warwickshire vs Essex Betting Odds
Warwickshire to have a better opening partnership than Essex
Essex’s opening partnerships have been overwhelmingly on the lower side with totals of 17, 50, 17 and 7 runs between Dean Elgar and Robin Das in the last three games. This has been detrimental for the team’s progress and it is safe to say that Warwickshire are much further ahead in this regard. Rob Yates and Alex Davies have established first wicket stands of 26, 5, 62, 52 and 5 in the last three matches. Although they have also had their lows, Warwickshire’s openers seem to have better grip over their form compared to their counterparts.
Warwickshire vs Essex
First class
Edgbaston, null
Warwickshire vs Essex Best Batters
Alex Davies to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter
Alex Davies has been exceedingly dominant this season with a grand total of 1089 runs in 20 innings and a stellar average of 57.31. He scored two back-to-back half-centuries in the previous game against Worcestershire, having amassed 58 and 65 runs. He continues to be the top pick to emerge as their standout batter.
Dean Elgar to be Essex’s Best Batter
Dean Elgar’s showing in the last match against Nottinghamshire was rather disappointing, seeing as he was dismissed for seven in their only innings. The opener still retains the top spot among the run scorers with 945 runs in 19 innings. He has three centuries and five half-centuries so far, making him a dependable player to bet on.
Warwickshire vs Essex Best Bowlers
Oliver Hannon-Dalby to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler
Oliver Hannon-Dalby stands as Warwickshire’s leading wicket-taker with 46 wickets in 22 innings so far. He was the top bowler for the team in their last outing against Worcestershire, having captured three wickets in his solitary 19-over spell. With an average of 21.23, he is the leading choice for the next game as well.
Jamie Porter to be Essex’s Best Bowler
Jamie Porter achieved his third fifer of the season in the last match against Nottinghamshire during his first spell. He picked another wicket in the second innings which bolstered his total haul to 46 in 23 innings. He has a bowling average of 21.95 which makes him the top contender for the upcoming match, too.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Essex
- Warwickshire to win @ 2.20 (Batery)
- Essex to win @ 1.67 (Batery)
Batery