Warwickshire vs Hampshire Match Prediction WAR 45 % Chance of Winning HAM 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.909 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Warwickshire and Hampshire will be hosted at Edgbaston, Birmingham, for their upcoming County Championship Division One match. Their outing is going to take place between June 23 and June 26, 2024, at 3:30 P.M IST.

Warwickshire vs Hampshire Chances of Winning

Warwickshire’s first leg culminated in a winless run with a draw against Lancashire in the last game. Alex Davies’ unbeaten 127 in the first innings did not set them up for a big total and with insufficient scores from the rest of the players, Warwickshire left Lancashire to chase after 284 runs. Somehow, the latter fumbled the chase and settled for 149 which allowed Warwickshire to score an additional 96 runs before declaring the score. Lancashire could not pull off a fourth innings chase as they added 89 runs to the tally but the allotted four days were up which forced a stalemate between the sides.

Hampshire celebrated for the second time this season as they went up against Surrey and pulled off a ridiculously difficult feat. Hampshire’s bowlers bundled out Surrey for 127 runs in the first innings and as if that was not staggering enough, the batters took it upon themselves to make victory impossible for the table toppers by scoring 608 runs. Wicket-keeper batter Ben Brown displayed his best knock this season with an unbeaten 165 while Toby Albert and Nick Gubbins chimed in with 114 and 103 runs, respectively. This made Liam Dawson and James Vince’s innings look forgettable as they contributed 81 and 52 runs. Needless to say, Hampshire reigned supreme by an innings and 278 runs.

Warwickshire chance of winning - 45%

Hampshire chance of winning - 55%

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Warwickshire vs Hampshire Betting Tips

Warwickshire to score low before first dismissal

Warwickshire’s openers made a brilliant start to the season but fell off along the way as they lost their momentum. Their performance gradually declined and there are no signs as yet that things could be looking up for the Birmingham-based team. Rob Yates and skipper Alex Davies have done a decent job for the opening wicket but they have struggled to get going in the last few matches. The previous five games have witnessed opening totals of 38, 15, 21, 3, 59, 18, 10, 116 and 56 runs. They are nowhere near their former glory anymore and it is likely to take time for them to get back into rhythm again.

Warwickshire vs Hampshire Toss Prediction

In two out of the three games that Edgbaston has hosted this season, the toss winners opted to field first but the wicket appears to favor the batting side. The first innings totals in all three games were quite high and although chasing was not an entirely impossible feat, the teams batting first were still able to swing things in their favor. All three games have concluded in a draw so far but the toss winning skipper of the upcoming fixture will want to boast a big total by batting first.

Weather Report

Birmingham is not likely to experience rain as there is a mere 10% possibility of rainfall on match day. Cloudy skies are on the cards with the temperature touching 23 degrees Celsius.

Warwickshire Player List

Alex Davies (c), Amir Khan, Hamza Shaikh, Jacob Bethell, Rob Yates, Sam Hain, Dan Mousley, Ed Barnard, Will Rhodes, Chris Benjamin, Michael Burgess, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, George Garton, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Michael Booth, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Richard Gleeson, Hasan Ali, Aamer Jamal, Che Simmons, Michael Rae.

Predicted Playing XI

Rob Yates All-rounder Alex Davies (C) Batter Will Rhodes All-rounder Ed Barnard All-rounder Dan Mousley Batter Jacob Bethell Batter Michael Burgess Wicket-keeper Jake Lintott Bowler Hasan Ali Bowler Michael Rae Bowler Oliver Hannon-Dalby Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire started their campaign with four successive draws but two back-to-back defeats subsequently cast aspersions on their dwindling form.

Hampshire Player List

James Vince (c), Felix Organ, Fletcha Middleton, Joe Weatherley, Nick Gubbins, Ross Whiteley, Toby Albert, Tom Prest, Benny Howell, Ian Holland, James Fuller, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Ben Brown, Ben McDermott, Joseph Eckland, Brad Wheal, Chris Wood, Harry Petrie, Jack Campbell, John Turner, Keith Barker, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane, Mohammad Abbas, Nathan Ellis, Ali Orr, Michael Neser.

Predicted Playing XI

Toby Albert Batter Fletcha Middleton Batter Nick Gubbins Batter James Vince (C) Batter Ben Brown Wicket-keeper Liam Dawson All-rounder Michael Neser All-rounder James Fuller Bowler Felix Organ Batter Keith Barker Bowler Kyle Abbott Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire have a massive upper hand with two consecutive victories leading up to this match.

Warwickshire vs Hampshire Head-to-Head

Warwickshire and Hampshire are neck-and-neck with two wins apiece in their previous five outings. Their last encounter was drawn.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Warwickshire - 2

Hampshire - 2

Draw - 1

Warwickshire vs Hampshire Betting Odds

Hampshire to have a better opening partnership than Warwickshire

Rob Yates and Alex Davies are not necessarily a destructive pair and a lot more is expected of them as they lead off the team’s innings. In the previous three games, they have added 38, 15, 21, 3, 59 and 18 runs to the first wicket. They have not performed terribly but they also seem to miss the mark given the quality they usually bring to the opening wicket. Hampshire’s openers are much more competent this season and rarely let down, having posted stands of 51, 0, 9, 48 and 8 runs in the last three games. Although the scores are not entirely consistent, the addition of up-and-coming Toby Albert to the opening order has the potential to spice things up for Hampshire, making them a more favorable team to rely on.

Warwickshire vs Hampshire First class Edgbaston, null Warwickshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.98 Bet Now! Hampshire Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.8 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.909 Bet Now!

Warwickshire vs Hampshire Best Batters

Alex Davies to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

Alex Davies notched up his third ton of the season in the last match against Lancashire where he scored 127 runs in the first innings. He was not quite so prolific in the second innings since he was dismissed for 17 but he has only improved his position as the top batter for Somerset with 672 runs in 11 innings. With an average of 67.20, he is the top pick against Hampshire.

Toby Albert to be Hampshire’s Best Batter

Toby Albert took part in his first game of the season against Surrey where he racked in 114 runs. He was quite proactive during the innings and was dealing in boundaries for a majority of the time. He has a total of 337 runs in ten innings in the first class format which is inclusive of a century and a half-century. He will remain the leading pick for the next game.

Warwickshire vs Hampshire Best Bowlers

Oliver Hannon-Dalby to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler

Oliver Hannon-Dalby is the top wicket-taker for Warwickshire so far with 18 wickets in 13 innings. His first spell against Lancashire was quite fruitful as he returned with three wickets from 14 overs, including five maidens, and landed himself an economy rate of 2.78. He remains the top choice for the next match, too.

Liam Dawson to be Hampshire’s Best Bowler

Liam Dawson has been an incredibly dependable player and has delivered time and again for the team. He continues to be their premier bowler with 27 wickets in nine innings and a bowling average of 25.33. In the last game against Surrey, he picked three wickets in the first innings and four more in the second innings, making him a lucrative pick for the upcoming match.