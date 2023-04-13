Warwickshire vs Kent Match Prediction

WAR

61%

Chance of Winning

KEN

39%

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Great Britain

Edgbaston

Warwickshire will take on Kent in their first match of the County Championship Division One 2023 season at Edgbaston in Birmingham from Thursday, April 13. The match will start at 3:30 PM IST. Warwickshire finished 8th in the County Championship Division One in the 2022 season. Kent was placed 5th in Division One.

Facts

  • Warwickshire has won the County Championship title 8 times in their history.
  • Kent has won the County Championship title 7 times in their history.
  • The best bowling figures in a County Championship match between these two teams are 10-179, taken by Warwickshire's Paul Smith against Kent in 1996.

Warwickshire vs Kent Match Prediction

Warwickshire and Kent are both strong teams, but Kent has a slightly better record in recent games. They have won their last three games. The side has a strong batting lineup with some excellent bowlers to back them up. For Kent, England international Zak Crawley scored 91 and Ben Compton scored a century in the 2nd innings.

Ben Compton's unbeaten 114-run performance propelled Kent past Northamptonshire by 7 wickets. Kent came back from being 60/3 to successfully chase down a total of 227 runs because of Compton and Leaning's important 167-run partnership. On the other hand, Warwickshire's Championship debut against Somerset ended in a tie. Warwickshire earned 11 points from this match and is now ranked fifth on the ladder, three spots behind Kent.

On the other hand, Warwickshire has struggled as they have won just one of their last 5 games. Alex Davies and Will Rhodes scored a century each in the last game while all their frontline bowlers chipped in with wickets.

So based on recent form and team analysis, we predict Kent will win the match.

Warwickshire chances of winning @ 61.88%

Kent Chances of winnings @ 43.48%

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Warwickshire vs Kent Match Toss Prediction

Looking at the previous three games played at Birmingham, it seems that the team winning the toss will choose to bat first. The pitch tends to favour the batsmen in the first innings, and the team batting first has won all three games. Therefore, it is likely that the team winning the toss will elect to bat first.

Weather Report

As of now, the weather forecast for Birmingham on April 13, 14, 15, and 16 is partly cloudy with temperatures ranging from 10 to 16 degrees Celsius. There may be occasional showers during the match, so players and fans should be prepared for some interruptions. However, the rain is not expected to be heavy enough to wash out the entire match.

Warwickshire Player List

Warwickshire Squad

Will Rhodes, Henry Brookes, Michael Burgess, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Sam Hain, Liam Norwell, Robert Yates, Alex Davies, Jacob Bethell, Manraj Johal, Moeen Ali, Ed Barnard, Chris Rushworth, Hassan Ali (Pakistan - until the end of July), Glenn Maxwell (Australia - Vitality Blast)

Warwickshire Predicted XI

Rob Yates

Batter

Alex Davies

Batter

Sam Hain

Batter

Will Rhodes (cap)

All-rounder

Dan Mousley

Batter

Ed Barnard

Bowler

Michael Burgess (wk)

Batsman and Wicket-keeper

Jacob Bethell

All-rounder

Hasan Ali

Bowler

Chris Ruthworth

Bowler

O Hannon-Dalby

Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire have won just 1 of their last 5 games, which indicates that they need to work on their consistency. Alex Davies and Will Rhodes scored a century each in the last game while all their frontline bowlers chipped in with wickets. Last season the top batter for Warwickshire was Will Rhodes. Other notable performers for Warwickshire in the batting department have been Sam Hain and Dominic Sibley. However, Will Rhodes has been the standout performer for the team so far in the season. He will once be the main player who would need to carry the team’s batting.

Kent Player List

Kent Squad

Oliver Robinson, Jordan Cox, Jack Leaning, Sam Billings, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Marcus O'Riordan, Nathan Gilchrist, Hamidullah Qadri, Matthew Quinn, Tawanda Muyeye, Heino Kuhn, Joe Denly, Fred Klaassen, Grant Stewart, Ben Compton, Matt Quinn, Joey Evison, Michael Hogan, George Linde (South Africa), Arshdeep Singh (India - five County Championship matches June-July), Kane Richardson (Australia - Vitality Blast)

Kent Predicted XI

Zak Crawley

Batsman

Ben Compton

Batsman

Daniel Bell-Drummond

Batter

Sam Billings (c and wk)

Batsman and Wicket-keeper

Jordon Cox

Joe Denly

All-rounder

Jack Leaning

All-rounder

Joe Evilson

All-rounder

Grant Stewart

Bowler

Matthew Quinn

Bowler

Michael Hogan

Bowler

Kent Team Form

They have a strong batting lineup with some excellent bowlers to back them up. For Kent, England international Zak Crawley scored 91 and Ben Compton scored a century in the 2nd innings. Kent has won 3 of their last 5 games, which indicates that they have been inconsistent as a team. Their batting has been good but their bowling needs improvement. They have not bowled as a unit at all. If Kent wants to improve their chances of winning matches, they will need to work on its bowling and figure out a way to bowl as a cohesive unit. They have some talented bowlers in their squad, but they need to work together and support each other in order to be successful.

Warwickshire vs Kent Head to Head

In the last 5 matches between Warwickshire and Kent, Kent has won 3 matches while 2 games have ended in a draw. The last match between these two teams was won by Kent by 177 runs in the last season.

Warwickshire vs Kent Betting Odds

Kent to win

Warwickshire drew their opening game against Somerset. Meanwhile, Kent won their first game against Northamptonshire. Last season too Kent finished higher in the table than their opponents so as it looks right now Kent has an edge to win the game.

The form of England international Zak Crawley (91 in the first innings) and Ben Compton (hundred in the second innings) is a big positive for Kent. The side also bundled out Northamptonshire for 117 in the first innings and 331 in the second.

Pacers Matthew Quinn, Michael Hogan, Grant Stewart and Joey Evison picked six, three, three and four wickets in the match for Kent.

The Warwickshire batting department looks on the top-four and their bowling unit also does not have many recognised bowlers. Hasan Ali is the only bowler who can pose a threat to Kent batters.

Warwickshire vs Kent Top Team Batsmen

Will Rhodes be Warwickshire's Top batter

Will Rhodes scored a century in the opening game of the season. He has been consistent with his performances and has been the backbone of Warwickshire's batting lineup. Overall, he has played 86 first-class matches and scored 4625 runs at an average of 34.77.

Zak Crawley to be Kent’s Top Batter

Zak Crawley scored 91 in the first game but overall his form has not been the best. That said, he needs to convert his good starts into bigger scores in order to help his team win matches. If he can do that, Kent will have a better chance of winning more matches in the future. Overall, he has played 93 first-class matches and scored 4895 runs at an average of 30.21.

Warwickshire vs Kent top bowler

Hasan Ali to be Warwickshire’s top bowler

Hasan Ali picked three wickets in the first game, He is the key player for Warwickshire in the bowling department. His ability to swing the ball both ways makes him a real threat to Kent.

Grant Stewart to be Kent's top bowler

Stewart picked up 3 wickets in just 6 overs with 4 maidens in the first game so he would be looking to continue the same form. Overall, he has played 35 first-class matches and picked 77 wickets at an average of 31.84.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win: Warwickshire

Warwickshire drew their opening game against Somerset. Meanwhile, Kent won their first game against Northamptonshire. Last season too Kent finished higher in the table than their opponents so as it looks right now Kent has an edge to win the game.

The form of England international Zak Crawley (91 in the first innings) and Ben Compton (hundred in the second innings) is a big positive for Kent. The side also bundled out Northamptonshire for 117 in the first innings and 331 in the second.

Pacers Matthew Quinn, Michael Hogan, Grant Stewart and Joey Evison picked six, three, three and four wickets in the match for Kent.

The Warwickshire batting department looks on the top-four and their bowling unit also does not have many recognised bowlers. Hasan Ali is the only bowler who can pose a threat to Kent batters.

Warwickshire to win @ 1.616 Melbet

Kent to win @ 2.3 Melbet

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Shankar Shekh

Sportscafe's author

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