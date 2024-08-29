Warwickshire vs Kent Match Prediction WAR 60 % Chance of Winning KEN 40 % Place a bet Batery 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Warwickshire and Kent are going to take on each other in the County Championship Division One from August 29 to September 1, 2024. Meeting at Edgbaston, Birmingham, their match will begin at 3:30 P.M IST.

Warwickshire vs Kent Chances of Winning

Warwickshire’s quest for their first victory of the season was thwarted by Somerset in the last match. The former were asked to bat first and they managed to secure a total of 337 with the help of Rob Yates and Michael Burgess who scored 69 runs each, followed closely by Jacob Bethell’s 64. Somerset’s chase was not entirely fruitful by their standards as they found themselves trailing behind with 239 runs. Warwickshire seized the chance to take the lead and added 270 runs to the original tally with skipper Alex Davies as the anchor with a knock of 131. Somerset set out in pursuit of the target but a lack of time saw the sides settle for a draw.

Kent do not have anyone to blame but themselves for having suffered their sixth defeat of the season, this time at the hands of Worcestershire. They were bundled out for 171 in the first innings which was an awful performance, and opener Tawanda Muyeye was the only one who did something fruitful as he added 56 runs to the scoreboard. Worcestershire, naturally, shot themselves into the distance with a score of 447 which mounted pressure on Kent. Kent used their second innings to redeem themselves, having scored 376 runs this time but it was not nearly enough to keep Worcestershire at bay, leading to an eight-wicket loss.

Warwickshire chance of winning - 60%

Kent chance of winning - 40%

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Warwickshire vs Kent Betting Tips

Warwickshire to score high before first dismissal

Warwickshire’s openers have shown a massive turn-around after a slow start to the season. Both Rob Yates and Alex Davies have bedded in nicely and the upturn is rather obvious. In the last five games, they have scored 52, 5, 19, 106, 48, 29, 38, 15, 21 and 3 runs together. Furthermore, Warwickshire’s opening wicket has a major benefit since Yates and Davies have averages of 48.21 and 58.06, respectively. This makes them a dependable pair to lead from the front.

Match Prediction Best Odds Warwickshire Opening Partnership Over 27.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Kent Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Warwickshire vs Kent Toss Prediction

Edgbaston has hosted five fixtures in the tournament thus far and the teams have drawn all games. Even though the pitch supports big scores, fielding first is favored by the teams since chasing huge totals is not a challenge on this surface. This strategy has been chosen three out of five times so far this season and the toss winner of the next match will be inclined to do the same.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be highly conducive for a game of cricket since a minimal 10% likelihood of rain is predicted with partly cloudy conditions. The temperature is anticipated to reach 20 degrees Celsius.

Warwickshire Player List

Alex Davies (c), Amir Khan, Hamza Shaikh, Jacob Bethell, Rob Yates, Sam Hain, Dan Mousley, Ed Barnard, Will Rhodes, Chris Benjamin, Michael Burgess, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, George Garton, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Michael Booth, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Richard Gleeson, Hasan Ali, Aamer Jamal, Che Simmons, Michael Rae, Chris Woakes.

Predicted Playing XI

Rob Yates Batter Alex Davies (C) Batter Will Rhodes All-rounder Hamza Shaikh Batter Jacob Bethell Batter Ed Barnard All-rounder Dan Mousley Batter Michael Burgess Wicket-keeper Michael Rae Bowler Chris Rushworth Bowler Oliver Hannon-Dalby Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire have two defeats and three draws in the five games prior to this outing but their batters and bowlers have proven to be reliable.

Kent Player List

Daniel Bell-Drummond (C), Jack Leaning, Alex Blake, Ben Compton, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, George Linde, Grant Stewart, Marcus O'Riordan, Harry Finch, Jordan Cox, Sam Billings, Arafat Bhuiyan, Aron Nijjar, Arshdeep Singh, Fred Klaassen, Hamidullah Qadri, James Logan, Jaskaran Singh, Joey Evison, Kane Richardson, Matthew Quinn, Michael Hogan, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Matt Parkinson, George Garrett, Jaydn Denly, Beyers Swanepoel, Charlie Stobo, Akeem Jordan, Alfie Ogborne.

Predicted Playing XI

Tawanda Muyeye Batter Ben Compton Batter Daniel Bell-Drummond (C) Batter Jack Leaning Batter Joey Evison All-rounder Harry Finch Wicket-keeper Grant Stewart Bowler Matt Parkinson Bowler Akeem Jordan Bowler Alfie Ogborne Bowler George Garrett Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent are utterly hapless with five successive defeats in the buildup to this fixture. There is absolutely no cohesion in their batting or bowling performances.

Warwickshire vs Kent Head-to-Head

Warwickshire and Kent are level pegging with two wins each in their previous five head-to-head meetings.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Warwickshire - 2

Kent - 2

Draw - 1

Warwickshire vs Kent Betting Odds

Warwickshire to have a better opening partnership than Kent

Once again, Kent’s folly at the front is a result of their inability to have an established opening pair and the last match was no exception. With Ben Compton as the mainstay, Tawanda Muyeye was promoted up the order and they managed to score 73 and 2 runs together. In the two matches prior to that, Kent’s openers added 12, 20, 33 and 14 runs to the first wicket. Warwickshire do not have this problem since Rob Yates and Alex Davies have staked their claim as the team’s opening duo and in the last three games, they have scored 52, 5, 19, 106, 48 and 29 runs. There is a glaringly obvious disparity between both sides and Warwickshire have greater potential to outclass Kent’s first partnership.

Warwickshire vs Kent First class Edgbaston, null Warwickshire Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.68 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.63 Bet Now! Kent Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.15 Bet Now!

Warwickshire vs Kent Best Batters

Alex Davies to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

Alex Davies was the leading run scorer for Warwickshire yet again in the previous match against Somerset. After his early dismissal for 27 in the first innings, he outshone every other batter in the team with a splendid knock of 131, marking his fourth ton of the season. With 929 runs in 17 innings and an average of 58.06, the skipper is expected to come out on top once more.

Tawanda Muyeye to be Kent’s Best Batter

Tawanda Muyeye’s batting display was sublime in the previous outing against Worcestershire where the opening batter scored 56 runs in the first innings and a whopping 211 runs in the second innings, making him the top scorer on both occasions. He has 437 runs in ten innings with an average of 43.70, making him the top pick for the next game.

Warwickshire vs Kent Best Bowlers

Oliver Hannon-Dalby to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler

Oliver Hannon-Dalby has a massive lead at the top with 34 wickets in 19 innings so far. He was not the top bowler last time around against Somerset, having captured two wickets in the first innings and nil in the second. However, he will be anticipated to bounce back in the upcoming match against Kent to claim the top spot.

Matt Parkinson to be Kent’s Best Bowler

Matt Parkinson continues to be Kent’s leading wicket-taker with 24 wickets in 12 innings thus far. In the solitary 15-over spell that he delivered against Worcestershire in the last encounter, he returned with two wickets and an economy rate of 4.33. Regardless, he remains the top choice for the next fixture against Warwickshire.