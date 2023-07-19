Warwickshire vs Lancashire Match Prediction WAR 55 % Chance of Winning LAN 45 % Bet Now! Warwickshire will lock horns with Lancashire in their ninth match of the County Championship 2023 season at Edgbaston, Birmingham from Wednesday, July 19. Warwickshire could manage only two wins and finished eight on the ten-team table in the County Championship 2022. Lancashire had finished second - just 25 points behind table-toppers Surrey last year.

Warwickshire vs Lancashire Match Prediction

Warwickshire are favourites to win their upcoming match against Lancashire. They entered the match on the back of an innings and 46-run win against Kent. Lancashire lost by 46 runs to Essex.

The Warwickshire squad looks ahead of Lancashire in both the departments of the games. The side has six batters who have scored over 300 runs. In complete contrast, Lancashire just have three batters who have scored over 300 runs this season.

There is a similarity between their bowling groups. Both of them have their key pacers missing due to their respective international commitments. James Anderson will be absent from the Lancashire line-up, while Hasan Ali and Chris Woakes are gone from the Warwickshire squad. Both teams rely heavily on two pacers, however, the side support these bowlers will get is better in the Warwickshire squad. With the likes of pacers Ed Barnard, Henry Brookes and spinner Glenn Maxwell also featuring now, Warwickshire have an edge.

Lancashire chances of winning - 45%

Warwickshire chances of winning - 55%

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Warwickshire vs Lancashire Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Glenn Maxwell has joined the Warwickshire squad and big things could be expected from him. In his first outing, he blasted 81 runs off only 67 balls in the first and only innings his team played in the match. The famous Australian is expected to add firepower in the batting as well as the bowling department for Warwickshire.

Lancashire would be expecting their leading run-scorer Josh Bohannon to keep piling up runs for them. In the ongoing season, he has scored 702 runs in eight matches at an average of 50.14,

Warwickshire vs Lancashire Match Toss Prediction

Kent opted to bowl first in the first game at the venue this season and ended up losing the match by an innings and 14 runs. In the following match at the same venue, Surrey opted to bowl but ended up losing by nine wickets. In the third match in Birmingham this year, Warwickshire opted to bowl and won by four wickets. The team winning the toss could opt to bowl once again.

Weather Report

Periods of clouds and sun with a high temperature of 20 degree celsius on Day 1 of the match according to AccuWeather. Mostly cloudy; a brief shower or two in the morning followed by a little rain in the afternoon on Day 2. Cloud on Day 3. The temperature will dip to 18 degree celsius on Day 2 and 3. Cloudy with a little rain on final Day 4.

Warwickshire

Warwickshire Squad

Will Rhodes, Henry Brookes, Michael Burgess, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Sam Hain, Liam Norwell, Robert Yates, Alex Davies, Jacob Bethell, Manraj Johal, Moeen Ali, Ed Barnard, Chris Rushworth, Hassan Ali (Pakistan - until the end of July), Glenn Maxwell (Australia - Vitality Blast)

Warwickshire Predicted XI

Rob YatesBatter

Alex Davies Batter Sam Hain Batter Will Rhodes (cap) All-rounder Jacon Bethell Batter Ed Barnard Bowler Michael Burgess (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Glen Maxwell All-rounder Henry Brooks Bowler Chris Ruthworth Bowler O Hannon-Dalby Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire defeated Kent by an innings and 46 runs in their last match. In their second-last match, they suffered a 9-wicket defeat against Essex. Overall, the team has won four matches, lost two and settled for a draw twice in the ongoing season.

Lancashire Player List

Lancashire Squad

Keaton Jennings, Luke Wells, Josh Bohannon, Liam Livingstone, Steven Croft, Luke Wood, Tom Bailey, Danny Lamb, Phil Salt, James Anderson, Dane Vilas (South Africa), Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand), Colin de Grandhomme (New Zealand)

Lancashire Predicted XI

Luke Wells Batsman Keaton Jennings (cap) Batsman Josh Bohannon All-rounder Steven Croft All-rounder Dane Vilas Batter Phil Salt (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Colin de Grandhomme All-rounder Jack Blatherwick Bowler Tom Bailey Bowler Will Williams Bowler Jack Morley Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire lost their last match against Essex by 46 runs. They had won back-to-back matches prior to it. They defeated Surrey by 123 runs and Hampshire by six wickets. The team settled for a draw in each of their first five matches.

Warwickshire vs Lancashire Head to Head

Lancashire defeated Warwickshire by four wickets the last time they met in June 2022. The second-last match between the two teams in May 2022 ended in a draw. Overall, the last five matches between the two teams have seen Lancashire win twice, Warwickshire win one game and two matches ending in a draw.

Warwickshire vs Lancashire Betting Odds

Warwickshire to score over 300 runs in 1st innings

Warwickshire piled up 549/7 in the first and only innings they batted in their innings and 46-run win against Kent in their last match. Opener Robert Yates scored an unbeaten 228. Glenn Maxwell chipped in with 81 off 67 lower down the order. Henry Brookes also scored an unbeaten 50 while batting at number nine. It's quite clear that Warwickshire bats really deep.

The Lancashire bowling unit relies heavily on Tom Bailey and Will Williams (both have taken over 300 wickets). The lack of support these two bowlers have got from others has hurt the team. Same is the reason why Essex managed to score 282 and 292/8 in their last match against Lancashire.

Warwickshire have six batters in the team who have scored over 300 runs in the County Championship 2023. With Maxwell also featuring in the line-up, the chances of Warwickshire scoring over 300 runs in the first innings is really high.

Warwickshire vs Lancashire Top Team Batsmen

Keaton Jennings to be Lancashire's top batter

The 30-year-old is currently the second leading run-scorer for his side with 478 runs at an average of 59.75 in five matches. In his last outing against Essex, Jennings scored 29 and 30 runs. In his third-last match against Somerset, the southpaw smashed 189 unbeaten runs. Overall, he has scored 9789 runs in 164 first-class matches at an average of 37.36. He has gone silent in his last four innings and a big score can be expected from him in the upcoming match.

Sam Hain to be Warwickshire's top batter

Sam Hain is currently the leading run-scorer for Warwickshire. He has scored 568 runs at an average of 71 in seven matches. Three hundreds and a fifty has come off his bat this season already. Hain smashed a hundred against Nottinghamshire in his last match. In his last outing against Kent, he scored 32 runs in the only innings he batted. Overall, he has scored 6629 runs in 114 first-class matches at an average of 40.66.

Warwickshire vs Lancashire Top Team Bowlers

Will Williams to be Lancashire's top bowler

Will Williams has shown good form for Lancashire in the season so far. In the seven matches Williams has played, he has picked 31 wickets at an average of 19.93 and an economy rate of 2.60. In his last outing against Essex, he picked five wickets across the two innings. Overall, the 30-year-old New Zealand pacer has picked 183 wickets in 56 first-class matches at an average of 21.25.

Chris Rushworth to be Warwickshire's top bowler

Chris Rushworth is the leading wicket-taker for Warwickshire at the moment. In the eight matches he has played so far in this season, he has picked 41 wickets at an average of 17.64. In the last four matches alone, Rushworth has picked 29 wickets. Overall, the 37-year-old pacer has picked 644 wickets in 163 first-class matches at an average of 22.29.