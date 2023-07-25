Warwickshire vs Middlesex Match Prediction WAR 64 % Chance of Winning MID 36 % Bet Now! Warwickshire will lock horns with Middlesex in their tenth match of the County Championship 2023 season at Edgbaston, Birmingham from Tuesday, July 25. Warwickshire could manage only two wins and finished eight on the ten-team table in the County Championship 2022. Middlesex were placed 2nd in County Championship Division Two 2022 and got promoted to Division One in 2023.

Warwickshire vs Middlesex Match Prediction

Warwickshire are not in the best of forms but still they are potent enough to beat a side like Middlesex who are reeling at the ninth spot in the 10-team County Championship 2023 table. Middlesex have lost four of their last five matches. One match during the period ended in a draw. Two of the four defeats have come by an innings margin. Warwickshire, on the other hand, have lost just one of their last five matches. They have won two matches during the period. Quite clearly, Warwickshire are the more in-form and more confident side in the upcoming fixture.

The problem for Middlesex has been their excessive dependency on Ryan Higgins in both the departments of the game. Higgins is the only batter in the team who has scored over 400 runs and is averaging over 33. He has picked 25 wickets and is the leading wicket-taker for the side as well.

Warwickshire, on the other hand, have two batters who have scored close to 500 runs and both are averaging in excess of 40. Will Rhodes, Dan Mousley, Alex Davies and Michael Burgess have also chipped in from time-to-time. Their pace unit consisting of Chris Rushworth, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Mir Hamza, Ed Barnard and Dany Briggs is far ahead of their opponent.

Warwickshire chances of winning - 64%

Middlesex chances of winning - 36%

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Warwickshire vs Middlesex Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Glenn Maxwell has joined the Warwickshire squad and big things could be expected from him. In his first outing, he blasted 81 runs off only 67 balls in the first and only innings his team played in the match. The famous Australian missed the last match but turned up for the upcoming game. He is expected to add firepower in the batting as well as the bowling department for Warwickshire.

Toby Roland-Jones has given his best in both the departments of the game for Middlesex. He has picked 21 wickets and scored 227 runs. Overall, in his 140-match first-class career, Toby has picked 516 wickets and scored 3543 runs.

Warwickshire vs Middlesex Match Toss Prediction

Kent opted to bowl first in the first game at the venue this season and ended up losing the match by an innings and 14 runs. In the following match at the same venue, Surrey opted to bowl but ended up losing by nine wickets. In the third match in Birmingham this year, Warwickshire opted to bowl and won by four wickets. In the last match here, Warwickshire opted to bowl against Lancashire but the match ended in a draw. With rain forecast on Day 2, the team winning the toss could opt to bat first in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

Intervals of clouds and sunshine on Day of the match in Birmingham according to AccuWeather. The high temperature would go up to 18 degree celsius. Occasional rain on Day 2. Rather cloudy with a couple of showers on Day 3. Partly sunny with a high temperature of 22 degree celsius on the final Day 4.

Warwickshire Player List

Warwickshire Squad

Will Rhodes, Henry Brookes, Michael Burgess, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Sam Hain, Liam Norwell, Robert Yates, Alex Davies, Jacob Bethell, Manraj Johal, Moeen Ali, Ed Barnard, Chris Rushworth, Hassan Ali (Pakistan - until the end of July), Glenn Maxwell (Australia - Vitality Blast)

Warwickshire Predicted XI

Rob YatesBatter

Alex Davies Batter Sam Hain Batter Will Rhodes (cap) All-rounder Dan Mousley Batter Ed Barnard Bowler Michael Burgess (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Glen Maxwell All-rounder Mir Hamza Bowler Chris Ruthworth Bowler O Hannon-Dalby Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Fourth-placed Warwickshire played a draw against Lancashire in their last match. In their second last match, they defeated Kent by an innings and 46 runs. Essex defeated Warwickshire by nine wickets in their third-last match. Overall, the team has won four matches (three by an innings margin) and lost two games. Three matches have ended in draws.

Middlesex Player List

Middlesex Squad

Martin Andersson, Ethan Bamber, Joe Cracknell, Blake Cullen, Jack Davies, Joshua de Caires, Stephen Eskinazi, Toby Greatwood, Peter Handscomb, Max Harris, Tom Helm, Max Holden, Luke Hollman, Ishaan Kaushal, Tim Murtagh, Sam Robson, Toby Roland-Jones, John Simpson, Mark Stoneman, Nathan Sowter, Thilan Walallawita, Robbie White, Daniel O’Driscoll

Middlesex Predicted XI

Sam Robson Batsman MD Stoneman Batsman Stephen Eskinazi Batter Max Holden Batter John Simpson (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Robbie White WK-batter Ryan Higgins All-rounder Luke Hollman All-rounder Toby Roland-James (Cap) Bowler Ethan Bamber Bowler Tim Murtagh Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Ninth-placed Middlesex lost their last match against Surrey by eight wickets. They played a draw against Northamptonshire in their second-last outing. In their third-last match, Hampshire defeated them by an innings and 61 runs, while Somerset handed them an innings and 13 runs defeat in the match prior to it. The side also lost the first two matches of the tournament. Overall, Middlesex have lost six matches and won three of their eight matches this season.

Warwickshire vs Middlesex Head to Head

Warwickshire and Middlesex last played a first-class match against each other in 2018. Middlesex won that match by 18 runs. Warwickshire defeated Middlesex by 190 runs in the second-last match between the two sides. The third-last match was won by Middlesex by one wicket. The two earlier matches ended in draws.

Warwickshire vs Middlesex Betting Odds

Warwickshire to score under 300 runs in 1st innings

In their last match, Warwickshire were bundled out for 212 runs in the first innings. Their second-last outing saw them score 549/7 before declaring. In their third-last match, 158 is what Warwickshire managed to score in the first innings. It's very clear that the batting unit has blown hot and cold and consistency is lacking big time. Only two Warwickshire batters have scored over 400 runs in nine matches so far and that also explains the vulnerability in the Warwickshire batting unit. It won't be a surprise if the pace unit of Tim Murtagh (22), Ryan Higgins (25), Ethan Bamber (24) and Toby Roland-Jones (21) restrict Warwickshire inside 300 runs in the first innings. Notably, Murtagh, Higgins and Bamber are carrying a decent bowling average of 23.50, 25.32 and 26.91, respectively.

Warwickshire vs Middlesex Top Team Batsmen

Sam Hain to be Warwickshire's top batter

Sam Hain is currently the leading run-scorer for Warwickshire. He has scored 583 runs at an average of 64.77 in eight matches. Three hundreds and a fifty has come off his bat this season already. Hain's scores in his last three County Championship innings read - 15, 32 and 100. Overall, he has scored 6644 runs in 115 first-class matches at an average of 40.51.

Ryan Higgins to be Middlesex's top batter

Ryan Higgins is the leading run-scorer for Middlesex at the moment. He has scored 580 runs in nine matches at an average of 38.66. Six fifties have come off his bat so far but a hundred has eluded him so far. Higgins has scores of 23, 3, 5 and 64 not out in his last four outings. Middlesex's best batter of the season would aim to get back amongst runs in the upcoming match. In total, he has played 74 first-class matches and scored 3434 runs at an average of 32.09. He has six hundreds and 17 fifties to his name in the format.

Warwickshire vs Middlesex Top Team Bowlers

Chris Rushworth to be Warwickshire's top bowler

Chris Rushworth is the leading wicket-taker for Warwickshire at the moment. In the nine matches he has played so far in this season, he has picked 42 wickets at an average of 18.26. In the last four matches alone, Rushworth has picked 30 wickets. Overall, Rushworth has picked 645 wickets in 164 first-class matches at an average of 22.33.

Ethan Bamber to be Middlesex's top bowler

Ethan Bamber has played eight matches for Middlesex this season and picked 24 wickets at an average of 26.91. The 24-year-old pacer has managed to pick only three wickets in his last two outings and would be looking for a strong comeback. Overall, Bamber has played 44-first class matches in his career and picked 149 wickets at an average of 26.31.