Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Match Prediction
WAR
63%
Chance of Winning
NOR
37%
First class
Edgbaston Cricket Ground
Facts
- Warwickshire leads the tally by 2-0 against Northamptonshire in their last five games.
- WAS are placed 5th in the table whereas NOR are at the bottom of the standings.
Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Chance of Winning
In the previous season, Northamptonshire finished 6th but their performance has taken a major dip this season as they find themselves at the bottom of the point table. Their record includes just one win, seven losses, and three draws, with a disappointing nine-game streak without a victory. Northamptonshire are coming into this fixture after a humiliating defeat against Lancashire in their last outing. Accumulating only 61 points so far, they face a significant uphill battle.
Warwickshire finished at the bottom half of the table last season. The team has dropped to 5th place after their recent loss against Surrey. WAS has four wins, four losses and three draws in the competition, accumulating 130 points so far. This is a great opportunity for WAS to perform vigorously and gain confidence playing at home conditions.
The team of Northamptonshire has not been able to produce any impactful results. They are at the bottom of the table whereas Warwickshire has shown promise in the Division 1 fixtures and will strive to move up in the standings after winning the upcoming game.
Northamptonshire's chance of winning: 37%
Warwickshire’s chance of winning: 63%
Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Betting Tips
Northamptonshire has talented batters in the team like Sam Whiteman who scored 79 & 54 runs in his last outing. He will be accompanied by Luke Procter, Emilio Gay in the batting line-up. Whereas Jack White has single-handedly carried the bowling order.
Whereas Warwickshire have Sam Hain, Dan Mousely, Kraigg Braithwaite and Ed Bernard to do their batting bid. Whereas Oliver Hannon-Dalby and Chris Rushworth will be expected to work their magic with their bowling spells with the help of Bernard.
Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Toss Prediction
Edgbaston typically favours the team batting second. Out of the 57 Tests played here, 23 have been won by the team batting second and 18 by the side batting first. In this season, three of the five matches played here have been won by the team batting second. The toss-winning team is likely to field first in this game.
Weather Report
The temperature is expected to be around 28 degree Celsius on the match day. The rain may play as a spoilsport on the match-day with cloudy cover in the skies.
Warwickshire Player List
Will Rhodes, Henry Brookes, Michael Burgess, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Sam Hain, Liam Norwell, Robert Yates, Alex Davies, Jacob Bethell, Manraj Johal, Moeen Ali, Ed Barnard, Chris Rushworth, Hassan Ali , Glenn Maxwell
Warwickshire Predicted XI
|
Rob Yates
|
Batter
|
Alex Davies
|
Batter
|
Sam Hain
|
Batter
|
Will Rhodes (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Dan Mousley
|
Batter
|
Ed Barnard
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Bowler
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Michael Burgess (wk)
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Batsman and Wicket-keeper
|
Jacob Bethell
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All-rounder
|
Hasan Ali
|
Bowler
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Chris Rushworth
|
Bowler
|
Oliver Hannon-Dalby
|
Bowler
Warwickshire Team Form
Warwickshire lost their last fixture by a huge margin. They bundled out for 161 & 138 runs and conceded a lot of runs in the game. Their batting order needs to recover and their next match against Northamptonshire should be an opportunity to do so.
Northamptonshire Player List
Ricardo Vasconcelos, Luke Procter, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Adam Rossington, Tom Taylor, Gareth Berg, Simon Kerrigan, Ben Sanderson, David Willey, Lewis McManus, Ollie Sale, Hassan Azad, Sam Whiteman, Chris Tremain, Lance Morris
Northamptonshire Predicted XI
|
Lewis MacManus
|
Wicket-keeper
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Ricardo Vasconcelos
|
Batter
|
Emilio Gay
|
Batter
|
Sam Whiteman
|
Batter
|
Justin Broad
|
All-rounder
|
Rob Keogh
|
Batter
|
Luke Procter (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Saif Zaib
|
Bowler
|
Tom Taylor
|
Bowler
|
Ben Sanderson
|
Bowler
|
Jack White
|
Bowler
Northamptonshire Team Form
Northamptonshire are doing decently with their batting order but their bowling order needs to step up. Except for Jack White, no other bowler has made an impact with their bowling spells. NOR has shown a decent batting effort in their last game but will face a tougher task of facing WAS bowlers in the next match.
Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Head-to-Head Record
In the last five meetings between the two sides, Warwickshire won two matches whereas Northamptonshire have won none.
Northamptonshire Won: 0
Warwickshire Won: 2
No Result/ Abandoned: 3
Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Betting Odds
Northamptonshire to face an early dismissal in the 1st innings
Northamptonshire has many talented batters in the team. However, their opening pair Ricardo Vasconcelos and Emilio Gay have not been the best duo in the competition. Vasconcelos was replaced by Hassan Azad in the previous game for the top batting position. They posted 15, 30, 1, 23 & 10 runs in the 1st innings of their last five outings. Azad and Gay average at 14.91 & 32.57 respectively in the competition. These cheap dismissals should help you to win this lucrative betting tip.
Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Top Batters
Dan Mousley to be Warwickshire's top batter
Dan Mousley has been very consistent in the tournament. He has secured 514 runs in 15 innings at an average of 34.26. He struck six fifties in his campaign. In his last outing, he scored 61 runs in the 2nd innings against Surrey. These facts indicate his great form and is expected to smash a good number of runs in the upcoming game.
Sam Whiteman to be Northamptonshire's top batter
Sam Whiteman has been a terrific batting entity in the team. He scored 719 runs in 21 innings at an average of 37.84, laced with 2 centuries and 3 fifties. He scored 79 & 54 runs in the last game and should be able to bundle a lot of runs in the upcoming game.
Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Top Bowlers
Oliver Hannon-Dalby to be Warwickshire's top bowler
Oliver Hannon-Dalby is a terrific bowler from WAS. He picked 37 wickets for the team in the competition at an economy rate of 2.83. He picked a single wicket in the last game but will be expected to deliver a clinical performance in the upcoming game.
Jack White to be the top bowler for Northamptonshire
Jack White, the right-arm pacer, was able to pick 4 scalps in his last outing against Lancashire. This is a testament to his huge bowling talent. He has picked 35 wickets for the team in 15 innings at an economy rate of 3.28. He will be crucial in the next game too.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Warwickshire
Northamptonshire are having a terrible campaign in the competition. They have not won a fixture in their last nine outings. They went against Lancashire in their last outing. NOR scored 232 runs in their innings with the help of Sam Whiteman’s innings of 79 runs for the team. Lancashire raised 524 runs very swiftly on the third day. NOR only posted 266 runs in their 2nd innings before losing all their wickets, leading to NOR’s win by an innings and 26 runs.
On the other hand, Warwickshire had an upsetting outing against Surrey in the competition before coming into this game. Surrey raised 396 in their 1st innings with Ben Foakes chipping in 125 runs in the game. However, Warwickshire’s batting order crumbled pretty quickly and mustered 161 & 138 runs in both their innings. They eventually lost the game by an innings and 97 runs in the game. The only highlight of the game was Ed Barnard’s bowling spell that picked 5 wickets.
In the last five clashes between the sides, Warwickshire managed to win two games whereas the remaining three games yielded no result. Both the sides have a talented batting line-up. However, Warwickshire possesses more aggressive bowlers in the competition. Hence, the Warwickshire are expected to win this affair.
Northamptonshire to win the match @ 2.30 (Parimatch)
Warwickshire to win the match @ 1.58 (Parimatch)Bet Now!