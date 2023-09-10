Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Match Prediction WAR 63 % Chance of Winning NOR 37 % Bet Now! In the 108th game of the County Championship, Warwickshire will collide against Northamptonshire at Edgbaston, Birmingham from September 10, 2023. The game will commence from 3:00 PM IST.

Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Chance of Winning

In the previous season, Northamptonshire finished 6th but their performance has taken a major dip this season as they find themselves at the bottom of the point table. Their record includes just one win, seven losses, and three draws, with a disappointing nine-game streak without a victory. Northamptonshire are coming into this fixture after a humiliating defeat against Lancashire in their last outing. Accumulating only 61 points so far, they face a significant uphill battle.

Warwickshire finished at the bottom half of the table last season. The team has dropped to 5th place after their recent loss against Surrey. WAS has four wins, four losses and three draws in the competition, accumulating 130 points so far. This is a great opportunity for WAS to perform vigorously and gain confidence playing at home conditions.

The team of Northamptonshire has not been able to produce any impactful results. They are at the bottom of the table whereas Warwickshire has shown promise in the Division 1 fixtures and will strive to move up in the standings after winning the upcoming game.

Northamptonshire's chance of winning: 37%

Warwickshire’s chance of winning: 63%

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Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Betting Tips

Northamptonshire has talented batters in the team like Sam Whiteman who scored 79 & 54 runs in his last outing. He will be accompanied by Luke Procter, Emilio Gay in the batting line-up. Whereas Jack White has single-handedly carried the bowling order.

Whereas Warwickshire have Sam Hain, Dan Mousely, Kraigg Braithwaite and Ed Bernard to do their batting bid. Whereas Oliver Hannon-Dalby and Chris Rushworth will be expected to work their magic with their bowling spells with the help of Bernard.

Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Toss Prediction

Edgbaston typically favours the team batting second. Out of the 57 Tests played here, 23 have been won by the team batting second and 18 by the side batting first. In this season, three of the five matches played here have been won by the team batting second. The toss-winning team is likely to field first in this game.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected to be around 28 degree Celsius on the match day. The rain may play as a spoilsport on the match-day with cloudy cover in the skies.

Warwickshire Player List

Will Rhodes, Henry Brookes, Michael Burgess, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Sam Hain, Liam Norwell, Robert Yates, Alex Davies, Jacob Bethell, Manraj Johal, Moeen Ali, Ed Barnard, Chris Rushworth, Hassan Ali , Glenn Maxwell

Warwickshire Predicted XI

Rob Yates Batter Alex Davies Batter Sam Hain Batter Will Rhodes (c) All-rounder Dan Mousley Batter Ed Barnard Bowler Michael Burgess (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Jacob Bethell All-rounder Hasan Ali Bowler Chris Rushworth Bowler Oliver Hannon-Dalby Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire lost their last fixture by a huge margin. They bundled out for 161 & 138 runs and conceded a lot of runs in the game. Their batting order needs to recover and their next match against Northamptonshire should be an opportunity to do so.

Northamptonshire Player List

Ricardo Vasconcelos, Luke Procter, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Adam Rossington, Tom Taylor, Gareth Berg, Simon Kerrigan, Ben Sanderson, David Willey, Lewis McManus, Ollie Sale, Hassan Azad, Sam Whiteman, Chris Tremain, Lance Morris

Northamptonshire Predicted XI

Lewis MacManus Wicket-keeper Ricardo Vasconcelos Batter Emilio Gay Batter Sam Whiteman Batter Justin Broad All-rounder Rob Keogh Batter Luke Procter (c) All-rounder Saif Zaib Bowler Tom Taylor Bowler Ben Sanderson Bowler Jack White Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire are doing decently with their batting order but their bowling order needs to step up. Except for Jack White, no other bowler has made an impact with their bowling spells. NOR has shown a decent batting effort in their last game but will face a tougher task of facing WAS bowlers in the next match.

Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the two sides, Warwickshire won two matches whereas Northamptonshire have won none.

Northamptonshire Won: 0

Warwickshire Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 3

Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Betting Odds

Northamptonshire to face an early dismissal in the 1st innings

Northamptonshire has many talented batters in the team. However, their opening pair Ricardo Vasconcelos and Emilio Gay have not been the best duo in the competition. Vasconcelos was replaced by Hassan Azad in the previous game for the top batting position. They posted 15, 30, 1, 23 & 10 runs in the 1st innings of their last five outings. Azad and Gay average at 14.91 & 32.57 respectively in the competition. These cheap dismissals should help you to win this lucrative betting tip.

Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Top Batters

Dan Mousley to be Warwickshire's top batter

Dan Mousley has been very consistent in the tournament. He has secured 514 runs in 15 innings at an average of 34.26. He struck six fifties in his campaign. In his last outing, he scored 61 runs in the 2nd innings against Surrey. These facts indicate his great form and is expected to smash a good number of runs in the upcoming game.

Sam Whiteman to be Northamptonshire's top batter

Sam Whiteman has been a terrific batting entity in the team. He scored 719 runs in 21 innings at an average of 37.84, laced with 2 centuries and 3 fifties. He scored 79 & 54 runs in the last game and should be able to bundle a lot of runs in the upcoming game.

Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Top Bowlers

Oliver Hannon-Dalby to be Warwickshire's top bowler

Oliver Hannon-Dalby is a terrific bowler from WAS. He picked 37 wickets for the team in the competition at an economy rate of 2.83. He picked a single wicket in the last game but will be expected to deliver a clinical performance in the upcoming game.

Jack White to be the top bowler for Northamptonshire

Jack White, the right-arm pacer, was able to pick 4 scalps in his last outing against Lancashire. This is a testament to his huge bowling talent. He has picked 35 wickets for the team in 15 innings at an economy rate of 3.28. He will be crucial in the next game too.