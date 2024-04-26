Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire Match Prediction WAR 62 % Chance of Winning NOT 38 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.61 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Warwickshire and Nottinghamshire will take on each other in the County Championship Division One from April 26 to April 29, 2024. Their encounter is going to take place at Edgbaston, Birmingham, with the match scheduled to start at 3:30 P.M IST.

Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning

Warwickshire’s batting order is invincible at the moment and they have been of great help in allowing the team to rack up insurmountable totals. The team took on Hampshire in their last outing and with the contributions of Rob Yates, Alex Davies and Will Rhodes who scored 69, 149 and 81 runs, the Birmingham team achieved a brilliant total of 455 runs. Hampshire did not slack off by any means since they scored 365 runs but still trailed behind significantly. Warwickshire warded off any threat of being surpassed by scoring 205 runs in their second innings. The match concluded subsequently due to time constraints.

Nottinghamshire made a slow start to their match against Somerset as they scored just 193 runs in the first innings. None of the batters made a significant impact during the first innings which gave Somerset the chance to breeze past and score 454 runs. As for Nottinghamshire’s second innings, the batters took charge and thanks to Will Young and Joe Clark, who scored 174 and 213 runs, respectively, Nottinghamshire mounted a total of 440 runs. However, the match did not have a satisfying conclusion since it was stopped here as the allotted four days ran their course.

Warwickshire chance of winning - 62%

Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 38%

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Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Tips

Warwickshire to score high before first dismissal

Warwickshire’s openers have been performing at the highest possible level since the start of the season. Barring the first match against Worcestershire where Rob Yates and Alex Davies set up a below par opening stand of 37 runs, they have been on the money on every other occasion since they went on to achieve partnerships of 343, 116 and 56 runs. With scores like these, the Birmingham-based side will definitely be on track to decimate the opposition once again in the upcoming match.

Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire Toss Prediction

The previous match played at Edgbaston was a haven for massive totals as the home side scored over 600 runs and Durham chased it down. Ultimately, the match ended in a draw. Durham won the toss and opted to field first and since it appeared to have worked for them, the toss winning side would like to stick with that decision and field first.

Weather Report

There is a 10% possibility of rainfall at Birmingham and the temperature is expected to reach 11 degrees Celsius. The conditions are likely to be mostly cloudy.

Warwickshire Player List

Alex Davies (c), Amir Khan, Hamza Shaikh, Jacob Bethell, Rob Yates, Sam Hain, Dan Mousley, Ed Barnard, Will Rhodes, Chris Benjamin, Michael Burgess, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, George Garton, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Michael Booth, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Richard Gleeson, Hasan Ali.

Predicted Playing XI

Rob Yates All-rounder Alex Davies (C) Batter Will Rhodes All-rounder Ed Barnard All-rounder Dan Mousley Batter Danny Briggs Bowler Jacob Bethell Batter Michael Burgess Wicket-keeper Hasan Ali Bowler Craig Miles Bowler Oliver Hannon-Dalby Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire have displayed some truly praiseworthy performances so far in just the beginning of the tournament. Their batting order has been particularly remarkable and any bowler would have to tread lightly.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Haseeb Hameed (c), Benjamin Martindale, Jack Haynes, Joe Clarke, Lyndon James, Matthew Montgomery, Brett Hutton, Fateh Singh, Liam Patterson-White, Tom Loten, Tom Moores, Calvin Harrison, Dillon Pennington, James Hayes, Josh Tongue, Luke Fletcher, Olly Stone, Toby Pettman, Ben Duckett, Ben Slater, Dane Paterson, Will Young.

Predicted Playing XI

Haseeb Hameed (C) Batter Ben Slater Batter Will Young Batter Joe Clarke Wicket-keeper Matthew Montgomery Batter Jack Haynes Batter Lyndon James All-rounder Calvin Harrison Bowler Brett Hutton Bowler Luke Fletcher Bowler Dane Paterson Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire did not make the start they would have hoped for in the tournament with a defeat in their first match. Their approach has been a tad circumspect since but it is absolutely not enough to overcome Warwickshire.

Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire Head-to-Head

Warwickshire have had an upper hand over Nottinghamshire with three victories in their previous five encounters. The remaining two matches concluded in draws.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Warwickshire - 3

Nottinghamshire - 0

Draw - 2

Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Odds

Warwickshire to have a better opening partnership than Nottinghamshire

As it stands, there is no comparison between Warwickshire and Nottinghamshire’s opening partnerships since the former takes the cake with otherworldly performances. While Haseeb Hameed and Ben Slater settled for opening partnerships of zero runs and eight runs for Nottinghamshire, Rob Yates and skipper Alex Davies have been in a league of their own considering they set up partnerships of 116 runs and 56 runs against Hampshire in their last match. Warwickshire are, without a doubt, far superior on the opening front and will be expected to secure significantly better opening stands than Nottinghamshire in their upcoming encounter.

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Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire Best Batters

Alex Davies to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

As predicted last time, the skipper emerged as Warwickshire’s leading batter with 149 runs in the first innings and 40 runs in the second innings. He leads the team’s run charts with 481 runs in four innings and an average of 120.25. He has proven to be a reliable player and will be expected to be their standout batter once more.

Joe Clarke to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Batter

Joe Clarke was our top pick for the previous game and he did not disappoint in the slightest. After a slow start against Somerset with 39 runs in the first innings, he went no holes barred in the following innings and scored 213 runs. He has been performing at an incredibly high level and with 480 runs in six innings, he remains the top pick for the upcoming fixture as well.

Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire Best Bowlers

Rob Yates to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler

The opener has showcased impressive all-rounder capabilities with 11 wickets in four innings. He was the leading wicket-taker against Hampshire with a four-wicket haul in a single innings, just as we predicted last time around. He also achieved an economy rate of 1.94. Yates continues to be the top choice to bet on for the next match.

Calvin Harrison to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Bowler

Calvin Harrison is also a highly dependable player to take a punt on since he has delivered in every match so far. He was our leading pick for the last match against Somerset and it rang true as he captured a four-wicket haul in his solitary spell. With a whopping 12 wickets in four innings, he will be the top pick once again to be the team’s premier bowler.