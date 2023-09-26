Warwickshire vs Somerset Match Prediction WAR 60 % Chance of Winning SOM 40 % Bet Now! Warwickshire will take on Somerset in their last game of the season at Edgbaston, Birmingham from Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at 3:00 pm IST.

Warwickshire vs Somerset Chance of Winning

Warwickshire is set to face Somerset at their home ground, Edgbaston in Birmingham. This season, they have won three matches and lost two on this pitch. Their most recent match at this venue resulted in a narrow victory by 2 wickets while chasing a target of 176 runs. However, it's worth noting that their wins here haven't always been convincing, with only one dominant performance, a victory by an innings and 14 runs against Kent. Warwickshire's batting form has been inconsistent recently, but their bowling has been a strong suit, leading to consecutive victories. In a match against Surrey at Kennington Oval in London, Warwickshire struggled with the bat, scoring only 161 runs in the 1st innings and eventually losing the match by an innings. Their 1st innings performances have been less than impressive, even in their victories. Openers Robert Yates and Kraigg Brathwaite are out of form, putting additional pressure on skipper Will Rhodes at number 3 to build crucial partnerships and lead the team's comeback. Rhodes did score a hundred in the last match against Middlesex at Lord's. In that game, while most of the top and middle-order batsmen failed, Danny Briggs played a pivotal role, contributing 99 runs at number 8. The Birmingham pitch has posed challenges for the batters this season, highlighting the importance of Warwickshire's bowlers like O Hannon-Dalby, Chris Rushworth, and Ed Barnard in giving the hosts an advantage in this upcoming contest. Michael Burgess, a key lower-order batsman, also played a significant role in Warwickshire's successful run-chase in their last home game.

Despite facing two losses in their last three matches, Somerset showcased an impressive performance in their most recent outing. After suffering from consecutive batting collapses, Somerset managed to make a strong comeback by posting a substantial total of 404 runs in their first innings against Kent. The top order, consisting of Lammondby and Goldsworthy, seems to have found their rhythm, providing optimism for Somerset's upcoming matches. This season has been a mixed bag for Somerset, with four draws and one loss in their first five Tests. However, they regained momentum with three wins in their next five matches. In their most recent three matches, they suffered two losses, with the last match concluding in a draw. In their recent appearance, Somerset exhibited a robust performance as two of their batsmen recorded centuries in the 1st innings. Notably, Tom Cohler-Cadmore made a significant contribution in the middle order, scoring a brisk 68 runs off 31 balls at number 5, which bolstered the team's total to 404 runs. The bowlers also complemented the batting effort by restricting Kent to a mere 235 runs, prompting the Somerset skipper to enforce a follow-on. In their previous matches, Somerset struggled, being bowled out for 137 and 170 runs in their first innings. Although the bowlers have performed reasonably well, Somerset's batsmen had been grappling with setting up competitive first-innings totals. The recent standout performance should boost their confidence as they prepare for their upcoming match in Birmingham. Key wicket-takers for Somerset include Lewis Gregory and Jack Brooks, while the experienced Neil Wagner adds depth to their bowling attack alongside Josh Davey and Tom Abell. With this well-rounded and in-form bowling attack, Somerset is poised to present a formidable challenge to the hosts.

Warwickshire's chance of winning: 60%

Somerset’s chance of winning: 40%

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Warwickshire vs Somerset Betting Tips

In the absence of Sam Hain, Warwickshire places significant reliance on their wicketkeeper-batsman, Michael Burgess. He has been a consistent performer, registering four half-centuries this season and serving as a key figure in Warwickshire's middle order. Our prediction is that Burgess will surpass the 31.5-run mark when facing Somerset.

Lewis Goldsworthy has only participated in a single game this season and the 22-year-old notched a century the only time he batted in. He scored 122 runs vs Kent in the last game. Goldsworthy has played at the One Day Cup this season where he scored 250 runs in five games at 50.00. Bet on Lewis Goldsworthy to score over 29.5 runs against Warwickshire in the game.

Warwickshire vs Somerset Toss Prediction

Historically, the pitch at this venue has favoured batsmen, but in recent matches, fast bowlers have found success, setting the stage for an intriguing contest between bat and ball. This 4-day Test will take place at Edgbaston in Birmingham, a venue known to offer a balanced challenge to both batsmen and bowlers. However, given the prevailing overcast conditions, the advantage is likely to tilt in favour of the new-ball bowlers. A total exceeding 300 runs in the 1st innings should be considered competitive on this ground. Nonetheless, achieving such a score can be a demanding task, particularly against a high-quality pace attack in these conditions. In their last match at this venue, Warwickshire made the strategic choice to bowl first, recognizing the favourable conditions for new-ball bowlers on the opening day. Considering the conditions and the strength of the bowling units of both teams, it's probable that they will aim to seize the initiative by opting to bowl first in this match.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Tuesday is expected to be around 19 degree Celsius and 77% humidity, 70% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 23 km/h. Rain is expected on the first day, and the weather forecast for the following days also predicts continued showers.

Warwickshire Players List

Ethan Brookes, Hamza Shaikh, Jacob Bethell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Rob Yates, Sam Hain, Chris Woakes, Dan Mousley, Ed Barnard, Paul Stirling, Will Rhodes, Alex Davies, Chris Benjamin, Michael Burgess, Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Danny Briggs, Craig Miles, George Garton, Hasan Ali, Henry Brookes, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Amir Khan, Manraj Johal, Mir Hamza, Oliver Hannon- Dalby.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Kraigg Brathwaite Batter Robert Yates All-rounder Will Rhodes (c) Batter Dan Mousley All-rounder Alex Davies Batter Ed Barnard All-rounder Michael Burgess Wicket Keeper Danny Briggs Bowler Craig Miles Bowler Chris Rushworth Bowler Oliver Hannon-Dalby Bowler

Warwickshire Recent Form

Warwickshire are arriving here on the back of consecutive wins over Northamptonshire and Middlesex. They are positioned fourth with six wins, four losses and three draws in 13 matches.

Somerset Player List

Tom Lammonby, Tom Abell, George Bartlett, Lewis Goldsworthy, Steven Davies, Josh Davey, Roelof van der Merwe, Craig Overton, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sean Dickson, Shoaib Bashir, Peter Siddle, Cameron Bancroft, Matt Henry

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Tom Lammonby Batsman Tom Abell Batsman Lewis Goldsworthy All-rounder Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Andrew Umeed Batter James Rew (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Lewis Gregory (c) All-rounder Tom Banton Batsman and Wicket-keeper Josh Davey All-rounder Neil Wagner Bowler Jack Brooks Bowler

Somerset Recent Form

Somerset displayed a fine all-round performance in the last game and dominated it. However, they settled with a draw in that game against Kent. They are positioned sixth with three wins, four losses and six draws in 13 matches.

Warwickshire vs Somerset Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between Warwickshire and Somerset, each team secured one victory, with the remaining three matches concluding in draws.

Last five meetings:

Warwickshire Won: 1 match

Somerset Won: 1 match

No Result/ Abandoned: 3 matches

Warwickshire vs Somerset Betting Odds

Warwickshire to score under 26.5 runs before their 1st dismissal in 1st innings

In the previous five matches, Warwickshire's batting performances have been less than impressive, with their first wicket falling at scores of 8 & 8, 3 & 7, 19 & 23, 10 and 0 & 13 runs respectively. During this period, they were unable to surpass the threshold of 26.5 runs before losing their first wicket in the first innings of any game. The opening partnership, usually comprised of Rob Yates and Alex Davies, has maintained averages of approximately 35.00 and 24.56, respectively. Given this recent trend, it is expected that Warwickshire will once again score under 26.5 runs before their first dismissal in the first innings of this upcoming game.

Warwickshire vs Somerset Top Batters

Will Rhodes to be the top batter for Warwickshire

Will Rhodes showcased exceptional batting prowess in the previous game, playing a pivotal role in stabilising Warwickshire's innings by accumulating 102 runs in the 1st innings. Throughout the current season, Rhodes has consistently contributed to his team's success, amassing a total of 576 runs at an average of 30.31. It is a prudent choice to place your bet on Will Rhodes to excel as the top batter for Warwickshire in the upcoming match.

James Rew to be the top batter for Somerset

The batsman currently holds the distinction of being his team's highest run-scorer. He has established himself as the top run-scorer in the competition, having amassed an impressive 1080 runs in 21 innings at an impressive average of 60.00. Throughout his campaign, he has registered five centuries and two fifties. Our prediction is that James Rew will continue his remarkable form and emerge as the standout batsman for his team in the upcoming game.

Warwickshire vs Somerset Top Bowlers

Oliver Hannon- Dalby to be top bowler for Warwickshire

Oliver Hannon-Dalby has been in exceptional form during the 2023 County Championship, amassing an impressive tally of 52 wickets in just 22 innings at an average of 18.61. He has established himself as Middlesex's primary strike bowler and a dependable performer throughout the season. In the previous game, Hannon-Dalby delivered a sterling performance, securing a five-wicket haul in the first innings and adding three more wickets in the second innings. Given his current splendid form, we anticipate Oliver Hannon-Dalby to maintain his impressive run and emerge as the top bowler for Warwickshire.

Lewis Gregory to be the top bowler for Somerset

Skipper Lewis Gregory is the joint highest wicket-taker for Somerset this season, picking up 32 wickets in a mere 8 games at an economy of 3.61. In each of his previous two matches, Gregory picked up three wickets in the first innings. We expect a similar performance from the Somerset skipper in the next game as well.